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Resilienciero
Apr 18

Hi @Wenda! I am not familiar with Russell Jay Gould and the system he offers. I do believe we should not throw the baby out with the bath water and think AVR has some solid deep "thought pieces" to reflect and act upon. So sorry you went through the process and came out on the other side scarred. My take away from situations like this: turn your scars into stars. What doesn't kill us makes us stronger!

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Wenda
Apr 18

Another great article. Are you familiar with Russell Jay Gould & his entire story & *system* he offers? You mentioned 2 people who had associations with him ( Anna & Lester. I believe he may have put them in prison, not sure on that, but it ended up in court) Anyway, I listened to all his documentaries & spoke with a high up member in venue team directly many times.Bc I paid for that. Did the claim. It was a rabbit hole & became a very strange experience, red flags became concerning. Again, in the end I felt truth mixed with lies & misdirection, or Gould may have become compromised by his own team after David Wynn Miller died. Never figured it out, but I dropped engaging entirely. It became just TOO weird & too many claims with NO hard evidence.

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