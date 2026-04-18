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Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Cross-Series Investigative Content

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof: it shall be a jubile unto you; and ye shall return every man unto his possession, and ye shall return every man unto his family.” — Leviticus 25:10 (KJV) “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.” — John 10:10 (KJV)

The Promise You Were Always Meant to Long For

Every human being who has ever carried debt — a mortgage, student loans, credit card arrears, the compound interest that never stops growing regardless of how faithfully you pay — carries in their heart a longing for what Leviticus 25 describes.

The Jubilee. The fiftieth year. The proclamation of liberty. The cancellation of the debt that the compound interest system was designed to make permanent.

The longing is real. The theological basis for it is real — inscribed in the Law of Moses as a reflection of the eternal character of God’s governance, encoded in Michael’s Saturn domain (time-as-gift, the Sabbath covenant, the Jubilee as the Sabbath of Sabbath years).

NESARA/GESARA is what the fallen administration does with that legitimate longing.

It gives it a name. It gives it a date. It gives it a spokesperson. And it keeps the people who long for Jubilee passive, waiting, and harvested — while the real debt machinery runs without interruption.

I. The Real Origin — A Legitimate Reform That Was Hijacked

Harvey Francis Barnard, a systems engineer who lived from 1941 to 2005, spent the 1980s and 1990s developing a genuine economic reform proposal he called the National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act (NESARA). Barnard was a genuine reformer. His proposal included debt cancellation, monetary reform, and a return to asset-backed currency. He submitted it to Congress. It was never introduced.

In the early 2000s, the narrative was co-opted by Shaini Candace Goodwin, known as “Dove of Oneness.” Goodwin claimed that NESARA was secretly passed by Congress in 2000, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, and suppressed by the Bush administration and the Supreme Court. She alleged it was set to be announced on September 11, 2001, but was thwarted by the World Trade Center attacks, which destroyed data related to “prosperity funds.”

The 9/11 attachment was not accidental. It was narrative engineering: the most traumatic event in recent American history becomes the explanation for why the liberation that was coming never arrived. The promise is always real. The delivery is always blocked. The blockage is always someone else’s fault. And the believers wait for next week.

Twenty-five years later, they are still waiting.

II. The Fraud Ecosystem — Who Actually Benefits

The 25-year NESARA scam has morphed into a multi-million dollar fraud empire targeting desperate people with false promises of debt forgiveness, quantum banking, and alien healing technology. Convicted felon Phil Godlewski runs a $750,000/month subscription empire. Charlie Ward sells QFS manuals and makes fake insider claims. MedBeds promise Star Trek healing fantasies for $5,000 registration fees. XRP/XLM pump-and-dumps are disguised as “chosen currencies.”

The people who long for Jubilee are paying $5,000 registration fees to access a promise that never materializes. The people who sell the promise of liberation are collecting monthly subscription revenue from the people they have convinced to stop engaging with real legal and financial remedies.

This is the chattelization mechanism in its purest form: the fallen administration’s financial system extracts value from people. The NESARA+ GESARA (the latter being a global equivalent) counter-narrative extracts value from the people who are angry about the financial system extracting value from them. The harvest never stops. It just changes hands.

WARNING SIGNS documented by investigators: any registration fee = scam; secret military operations = scam; specific “chosen” cryptocurrencies = scam; constantly moving dates = scam; leaving regulated exchanges = scam.

III. The Real Grievance — What NESARA Exploits

The grievance underneath NESARA/GESARA is real and documented.

The birth certificate bond system: The strawman/redemption theory — which underlies NESARA’s sovereign citizen layer — contains a kernel of genuine observation: human beings ARE registered as financial instruments at birth in modern nation-states. Birth registration does feed into systems that create financial claims against the productive labor of human beings. The UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) does govern commercial transactions in ways that treat persons as commercial entities.

The observation that human beings have been chattelized — turned into financial assets of a corporate governance system — is correct. The specific UCC-filing remedy to access a secret Treasury account is fraudulent. Thousands of people have filed these documents and received not liberation but federal fraud charges.

The fallen administration’s genius in NESARA/GESARA: it takes a genuine insight (human beings have been legally and financially commodified) and offers a fake remedy (file these forms; the white hats will announce it next week). The genuine insight draws people in. The fake remedy keeps them passive, financially vulnerable, and legally endangered. The real commodity system runs undisturbed.

Believers who stop paying their mortgage because they expect NESARA debt forgiveness face foreclosure. No court has ever recognized NESARA as a defense against foreclosure. The promise of Jubilee produces deeper bondage.

IV. The Theological Framework — Counterfeit Jubilee

In the Volume 5 framework, the Jubilee belongs to Michael’s Saturn domain — time-as-gift, the covenant rhythm of release, the Sabbath writ large across a half-century.

Azazel’s corruption of the Saturn domain — the compound interest engine, the debt-as-bondage system, the chattel mortgage, the birth certificate bond — is the specific perversion of the Jubilee that the fallen administration has run as its primary economic control mechanism for the entirety of human history.

NESARA/GESARA is not a cure for Azazel’s Saturn domain corruption. It is Azazel’s management of the demand for a cure. It keeps the people who long for Jubilee:

1. Passive: Waiting for white hats rather than engaging with real legal, political, and covenant remedies.

2. Financially vulnerable: The promise of Jubilee produces deeper bondage through missed payments, foreclosure, and fraudulent filings.

3. Spiritually misdirected: The NESARA ecosystem increasingly absorbs New Age content — “med beds,” “Saint Germain’s gold,” “quantum healing,” “ascension” — routing legitimate spiritual hunger for covenant liberation into occult frameworks incompatible with genuine biblical faith.

4. Economically harvested: The subscription fees, course enrollments, and crypto purchases flow to documented fraudsters.

The real Jubilee was proclaimed once and for all by the King of Kings Himself:

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” — Luke 4:18-19 (KJV)

The acceptable year of the Lord. The Jubilee. Already proclaimed. Already purchased. Already coming. Not through a Telegram announcement but through the return of the King of Kings Himself — to Jerusalem, to the mountain of God, to make all things new.

The Architecture of Chattelization — What the Historical Record Shows

The NESARA/GESARA movement exploits a genuine grievance. Understanding that grievance — from primary historical and legal sources — is essential for the Terminal Generation that wants to see the real problem clearly while rejecting the counterfeit remedy.

The Civil War Origin of the Income Tax:

The Internal Revenue Service was created not as a permanent constitutional institution but as a wartime emergency measure. The IRS originates from the Office of Commissioner of Internal Revenue, a federal office created in 1862 by President Lincoln to fund the American Civil War. The temporary measure funded over a fifth of the Union’s war expenses before being allowed to expire a decade later. The income tax returned permanently only through the 16th Amendment in 1913 — the same year the Federal Reserve was created. The convergence of these two institutional creations in a single year has been noted by constitutional scholars and historians across the political spectrum. The Form 1040 itself was introduced in 1913-1914 — not as a fulfillment of the original constitutional vision of limited government but as the administrative instrument of a newly permanent revenue system built on Civil War emergency precedent.

The 1933 Corporate Bankruptcy and the Pledge of Citizens:

The 1933 Emergency Banking Act and the broader Roosevelt administration financial reorganization created institutional structures that researchers across the political spectrum have documented as fundamentally altering the relationship between American citizens and their government. The pledge of “good faith and credit” of the states and their citizens as sureties for the federal corporate debt — documented in the March 6, 1933 Conference of Governors proceedings — is a matter of historical record.

E.C. Knuth’s The Empire of the City: The Secret History of British Financial Power (1944) documents the institutional architecture through which the City of London — a sovereign financial corporation within London — has historically operated as a “super-government” of world finance, with direct connections to the Federal Reserve architecture and the international treaty structure governing American monetary policy. Knuth’s work is the financial power predecessor to Ehret’s Mystery Babylon thesis — documenting the British financial empire’s human institutional layer that the series’ planetary jurisdiction framework identifies at the angelic administration level.

The Corporate Person and the UCC:

The Social Security number issued at birth ties the living man or woman to a legal fiction — a corporate person bearing the same name — that operates as a commercial entity within the UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) framework. The UCC governs commercial transactions in the United States. The distinction between a living human being (the Imago Dei bearer) and the corporate legal person created by government registration is a documented distinction in law. Researchers in the state national tradition — including Anna Von Reitz and David Lester Straight, whose combined work has reached millions of Americans — have documented the historical architecture through which this corporate-person system was created and through which the productive labor and assets of American citizens are treated as collateral for institutional financial obligations.

The corporate person bears the individual's name written in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS — the legal system's own notation, traceable through Black's Law Dictionary's definition of a nominal party, distinguishing the commercial fiction from the living man or woman who shares that name.

The state national / common law tradition has correctly identified the problem. It has also, in many cases, offered legal remedies that courts have consistently rejected — not because the underlying historical analysis is wrong but because the system that created the problem cannot be the instrument of its own undoing.

Why No Human Remedy Suffices:

The genuine grievance is real. The chattelization of human beings through legal-financial instruments — the treatment of the Imago Dei body as a commercial asset, the pledge of human labor as collateral for institutional debt, the corporate-person architecture — is a genuine historical and ongoing injustice.

This is precisely why NESARA/GESARA is so effective as a controlled deception: it targets people who have correctly identified the chattelization system and offers them a counterfeit liberation.

The state national / common law tradition has correctly identified the problem. Courts have consistently rejected the specific legal remedies proposed — not because the underlying historical analysis is wrong but because the system that created the problem cannot be the instrument of its own undoing. In short, it is not likely the system can be reformed or even built from scratch as our original untarnished constitutional republic. Sin and spiritual entropy is a cancer that has encroached not only on America but the world at large and the only solution is spiritual and Biblical, not political.

This is the series’ conclusion. The chattelization of humanity is the fallen administration’s corporate expression of its claim on the Imago Dei body. The remedy is not a UCC filing or a state national declaration. The remedy is Bowl 1 — Remiel pouring the judgment of the Mercy of God on the bodies that accepted the counterfeit marking — and the Seventh Eden, where the Imago Dei body is restored to its eternal dignity as the permanent dwelling place of the image of the King of Kings.

The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse.

V. The QAnon Merger — The Strong Delusion Layer

The NESARA/GESARA narrative merged with the QAnon conspiracy movement after 2020. Both frameworks share the same structural logic: a hidden all-powerful good-guy force, an imminent revelation event that will expose all evil and reward the faithful, a specific date that keeps moving but never arrives, a demand for passive trust rather than active engagement, and a financial windfall for believers at the moment of revelation.

This structural logic trains people to wait for a messianic financial liberation event announced by insider voices through alternative communication channels. This is precisely the cognitive template the Antichrist’s arrival will exploit — replacing the genuine Second Advent with a counterfeit liberation event delivered through the same channels and to the same audience that NESARA/GESARA has been conditioning for twenty-five years.

“Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not.” — Matthew 24:23 (KJV)

The Terminal Generation with Mental Sovereignty cannot be deceived by a counterfeit liberation event — because it already knows what the genuine liberation looks like. The King of Kings does not announce Himself through Telegram channels or subscription newsletters. He comes on a white horse, with the armies of heaven, to finish what the Bowl sequence began.

VI. Resilience — What Real Covenant Liberation Looks Like Now

Financial Sovereignty in the Resilience Wheel:

Real covenant financial engagement:

Debt reduction and elimination through disciplined covenant practice — not waiting for a white hat announcement

Community mutual care economics — building relational economic infrastructure that functions regardless of whether NESARA is ever announced

Asset-backed savings (tangible goods, productive land, food production) — the resilience economy that operates outside the compound interest system without filing fraudulent UCC documents

Understanding the legal system as it actually operates

The covenant standard: “The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7 (KJV)

The way out of financial chattelization is not a secret Treasury account. It is the covenant discipline of debt reduction, community economic solidarity, and deliberate disengagement from compound interest mechanisms wherever possible — combined with the theological clarity that the genuine Jubilee is coming, that it has already been purchased, and that no subscription newsletter or military operation will announce it before the King of Kings Himself arrives.

Closing — The Jubilee Is Real. The Date Is Not Next Week.

The longing that NESARA/GESARA exploits is the most legitimate longing in human economic history: the cry for release from debt bondage, for the return of what was taken, for the proclamation of liberty that Leviticus 25 describes.

That Jubilee is real. It was purchased at the Cross. Its full expression awaits the Seventh Eden — when Michael’s Saturn domain is restored, the compound interest engine is dissolved by divine judgment, and every human being who belongs to the King of Kings receives their inheritance.

The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy. He steals the longing for genuine Jubilee, kills the practical covenant engagement that would actually reduce bondage now, and destroys the discernment that would recognize the genuine King of Kings when He comes.

Do not give the thief your longing for the Jubilee. It belongs to the One who purchased it.

“If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” — John 8:36 (KJV)

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series investigative content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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