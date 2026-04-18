Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Jeremiah29:13's avatar
Jeremiah29:13
Apr 20

Another very interesting post. I have been studying frequencies more recently. Have you looked into the frequencies found in fabrics? Notice how all our fabrics have in more recent years/decades changed to synthetic fibers. The Bible warns of mixing wool and flax (linen). Both wool and Linen have some of the highest frequencies in fabrics. They are believed to be protective to the body. When these fibers mix, they cancel out the paired fabric's frequency, essentially zeroing out each other and therefore their designed protection. Synthetic fibers have very low frequency.

The body, as we know, operates on frequencies and responds to all frequencies (healing as well as harmful). I often wonder if cancers and parasites could be killed by frequency without bringing damage to the core body.

For 20+ years I have utilized a method of healing for our family that is often adopted by new agers, yet because it is applied with the God designed frequencies within His Creation of the body( and because I do not open myself to other pathways of influence and rely on the Holy Spirit as the acting/healing force within this method), God has allowed this treatment to be amazingly impactful in healing my family, supporting them during acute illness and helping others who are willing to let me help them.

This method provably drained an encapsulated intercranial fluid filled cyst that was located midbrain in my son's head. It was a matter of life and death according to the neurologists. Their answer was to implant a shunt but it came with substantial risks and likely life altering consequences. This therapy saved our son's life and it was a matter of using frequencies from a self taught, emotionally driven mother. The method is called Craniosacral Therapy.

I now pair this method with lymphatic drainage massage, which would also be frequency based, for a more effective result.

I believe God's creative force has far more power to neutralize Satan's, but we need to understand how. We need to be teaching each other. Much of it is far simpler than we realize.

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Scarf's avatar
Scarf
Apr 19

https://youtu.be/wc9Y8PY5dRE <-- put this from a decade ago atop the re-issue of this post today/yesterday [8:08] minutes because Hawaii & Jeeps & [CHVLRY]

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