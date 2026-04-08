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RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Special Supplemental

A Bridge Across All Three R3 Publishing Series

The genuine Age of Aquarius is coming. It is described in Revelation 22:1-2. It is the Living Water of God poured out in the eternal city, healing the nations, bearing twelve fruits, flowing from the throne of the Lamb. But there is a counterfeit version being prepared. It has a legal foundation. It has an institutional architecture. And it was quietly signed into United States law in 1991, while most of the Church was not watching.

“In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people.” — Acts 2:17, KJV (Joel 2:28)

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.” — Revelation 22:1, KJV

“Whereas these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.” — Public Law 102-14, H.J. Resolution 104, United States Congress, 1991

THE MAZZAROTH WEEK 10 — WHAT AQUARIUS ACTUALLY DECLARES

Before examining the counterfeit, the genuine must be established precisely. Aquarius is the tenth chapter in the Mazzaroth’s twelve-chapter Gospel narrative — positioned between Capricornus (the sacrificed goat that becomes the fish of life) and Pisces (the redeemed multitude held secure).

The constellation of Aquarius depicts a man pouring water from an urn — an enormous outpouring, a river of living water flowing downward and outward toward the multitude below. The stars confirm the narrative:

Sadalsuud — the brightest star — means “who goeth and returneth” or in some traditions “the luckiest of the lucky.” It is the star of the one who pours and returns — the Spirit who proceeds from the throne and returns to it eternally.

Sadalmelik — “the lucky stars of the king” or “the record of the outpouring.”

Scheat — “who goeth and returneth.”

The water being poured is not the primordial chaos water of Mesopotamian mythology — not Tiamat, not the formless deep, not the astrological symbol of emotional dissolution. It is the specific water of John 4:14: “Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”

Aquarius in the Mazzaroth declares the outpouring of the Holy Spirit — the Living Water poured out on all flesh (Joel 2:28, Acts 2:17), flowing from the throne of God and the Lamb into the redeemed community, sustaining the life that the Capricornus sacrifice purchased and the Pisces multitude now possesses.

This is the genuine Age of Aquarius: the age when the Holy Spirit’s outpouring — inaugurated at Pentecost, sustained through the Church Age, fully consummated in the Millennial Kingdom — pours the Living Water of God’s presence into every domain of creation that the fallen planetary stewards corrupted.

The Pollack EZ water framework documented in the R3 series is the physical substrate of this outpouring — the Holy Spirit as Living Water building EZ water batteries at every cell surface, restoring the cellular voltage that Tennant identifies as health, organizing the body’s water into the hexagonal coherence that Emoto documents as the response to prayer and the spoken Word.

The stars have been announcing this for six thousand years. Aquarius is the tenth chapter of the Gospel, not a New Age mystical symbol.

And the enemy knows it. Which is why there is a counterfeit.

THE PUBLIC RECORD — WHAT CONGRESS ACTUALLY PASSED

On March 20, 1991, President George H.W. Bush signed House Joint Resolution 104 into law. It became Public Law 102-14 of the 102nd Congress, and it is available in its full text from Congress.gov and from the United States Government Publishing Office.

Here is what the law’s preamble declares, in the exact language of the Congressional Record:

“Whereas Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded; Whereas these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws; Whereas without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos.”

The resolution was passed on a bipartisan basis and signed into law by the President of the United States.

Subsequent presidential administrations have continued to honor the Noahide Laws in similar proclamations — Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama, and Biden have each issued related proclamations.

The law itself is specific and narrow in its operative clause — it designated March 26, 1991 as Education Day USA in honor of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson of the Lubavitch movement. It does not call on anyone to enforce or enact Noahide laws.

These are the facts. They must be stated precisely, without embellishment, because precision is what makes the theological analysis that follows credible.

What the law does:

Designates one day as Education Day USA

References the Seven Noahide Laws as the “bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization”

Identifies the Noahide Laws as the ethical foundation upon which the United States was founded

Is an enacted Public Law, signed by the President, carrying the same legislative weight as any other enacted joint resolution

What the law does not do:

Mandate enforcement of the Noahide Laws

Establish a legal penalty structure

Create a court system

Require any compliance from any individual or institution

The honest assessment: Public Law 102-14 is a congressional declaration of principle, not an enforcement statute. It plants a legal and philosophical seed. What grows from that seed depends on subsequent legislation, judicial interpretation, and the degree to which the framework gains institutional traction.

THE SEVEN NOAHIDE LAWS — WHAT THEY ARE AND WHY THEY MATTER

The Seven Noahide Laws are a rabbinic tradition derived from the Talmud (Sanhedrin 56a-60a), attributed to the covenant God made with Noah after the Flood. In the Talmudic tradition they apply specifically to non-Jews — the laws that Gentiles must observe to be considered righteous before God.

The seven are:

Do not deny God — prohibition of idolatry Do not blaspheme God — prohibition of blasphemy Do not murder Do not engage in illicit sexual relations Do not steal Do not eat flesh torn from a living animal Establish courts of justice

Taken at face value, most Christians would find little to object to in this list. Prohibitions against murder, theft, and sexual immorality are consistent with biblical ethics. The command to establish courts of justice reflects Romans 13.

The theological concern is not in the list itself. It is in the first law’s application.

The prohibition of idolatry in the Noahide framework, as interpreted within the Talmudic tradition, classifies Christian worship of Jesus Christ as a form of idolatry — specifically shituf (association), the attribution of divine status to a being other than the One God. Under this interpretation, a Gentile who worships Jesus as God violates the first Noahide Law.

This is not a fringe interpretation. It is the mainstream rabbinical position documented in the Talmudic tradition. The Lubavitch movement — whose leader Rabbi Schneerson’s educational work Public Law 102-14 was designed to honor — has been explicit about this application.

The implication for the covenant community is straightforward: if the Seven Noahide Laws were ever to move from congressional declaration to enforceable legal standard, Christian worship of Jesus Christ as Lord and God would be categorized as a violation of the first law under the framework’s own definitional structure.

THE INSTITUTIONAL ARCHITECTURE — FROM DECLARATION TO FRAMEWORK

The series has consistently documented the pattern by which the dragon court’s institutional infrastructure moves from philosophical declaration to operational reality across generational timeframes. The Changing Images of Man study did not immediately change the images of man — it planted the framework that subsequent decades of educational policy, media production, and cultural engineering then implemented.

The same generational pattern applies here.

The government of the United States has, under the euphemism of education, provided a groundwork for the establishment of the Noahide framework in successive administrations. Each presidential proclamation, each Education Day designation, each institutional endorsement adds another layer of normalization to a framework whose full implications — if ever operationalized — would represent the most significant legal threat to Christian religious practice in American history.

The Mazzaroth series’ Supplemental Post 4 (From Ararat to Armageddon) documented how the 70 sons of God, assigned to administer the 70 nations at Babel, corrupted the divine message by replacing Yahweh’s authority with their own. The Babel project was an administrative project — the centralization of governance, law, religion, and language under a unified system that displaced the covenant framework with a counterfeit one.

The Noahide legal framework, as a global ethical standard proposed to govern all humanity, is the Babel project in legal dress — a universal law system attributed to Noah but administered through a specific religious tradition’s interpretation, positioned to replace the covenant community’s First Amendment-protected religious practice with a judicially interpretable standard that defines Christian worship as idolatry.

The Mazzaroth’s genuine Aquarius declares the outpouring of the Living Water for all nations. The counterfeit Aquarius substitutes a universalist legal framework that redefines the terms on which all nations may receive that water.

THE MEES BAAIJEN CONNECTION — A SECULAR HISTORIAN SEES THE SAME PATTERN

Mees Baaijen — author of The Predators versus The People, veterinarian, former resident of Costa Rica, and fellow author who has endorsed the Resilienciero Substack — documented what he calls the “Endarkenment” in his comprehensive historical study: the deliberate replacement of genuine spiritual frameworks with counterfeit ones engineered by what he calls “Glafia” — the global institutional power network operating across national, religious, and ethnic boundaries.

Baaijen’s argument is that Glafia’s ultimate ambition extends beyond the economy into the human mind — to control people completely by controlling their understanding of themselves. His analysis describes a “spiritual war” fought through ideas rather than weapons, where “ideas are more powerful weapons than guns, fleets, and bombs.” The battlefield exists in consciousness.

A secular historian who spent fifty years as an atheist before his own research convinced him of the spiritual dimension of the conflict — arriving at a description of the Endarkenment that maps precisely onto what the Volume 5 series documents as the Mercury-domain corruption operating through the Changing Images of Man framework.

Baaijen’s analysis and the series’ theological framework are two independent witnesses arriving at the same description of the same operation from different directions. The secular historian sees the institutional machinery. The theological framework identifies the spiritual engine driving it.

Neither framework requires ethnic attribution to be valid. The series holds Baaijen’s structural analysis at full evidentiary weight while applying the same editorial standard it has applied to every source: institutional documentation at full weight, ethnic attribution filtered.

THE BIBLICAL RESPONSE — WHAT PETER SAID AT PENTECOST

Acts 2 is Babel reversed. The same nations whose languages were scattered at Babel heard the Gospel in their own tongues at Jerusalem. The same 70 nations that were disinherited to the sons of God at Babel were being reclaimed by the Spirit’s outpouring at Pentecost.

Peter’s sermon on the day of Pentecost — the first proclamation of the genuine Age of Aquarius — declares the Living Water’s outpouring in explicit fulfillment of the Mazzaroth’s Aquarius chapter:

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh.” — Acts 2:17, KJV

Not upon all flesh that observes seven laws. Not upon all flesh that passes the idolatry test of a particular rabbinic tradition’s interpretation. Upon all flesh. The outpouring of the genuine Aquarius is unrestricted, unconditional, and available to every nation — not through a legal framework but through the Name of Jesus Christ.

“Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” — Acts 2:38, KJV

The first Noahide Law, as interpreted within the framework that Public Law 102-14 was designed to honor, classifies this proclamation — the baptism in the Name of Jesus Christ — as a violation of the prohibition against idolatry.

Acts 2 and the Noahide framework cannot both be the genuine Aquarius. One of them is the Living Water. The other is the Babel project in legal dress.

The stars have always known which is which.

THE RESILIENCE APPLICATION — IDENTITY SECURITY IN THE LEGAL DOMAIN

The Psychological Ring element of Identity Security — tested most directly by Bowl 5’s darkness on the beast’s throne — is also the element most relevant to the legal framework the Noahide Laws represent as a pre-Bowl developmental condition.

The covenant community does not face this pre-Bowl developmental condition with fear. It faces it with the same clarity that characterizes every other element of the preparedness framework the series has been building.

What the covenant community should know:

Public Law 102-14 is a real enacted law. It does not currently require enforcement of anything. It plants a philosophical and legal seed whose germination depends on subsequent institutional development. The covenant community should know it exists, know what it says, and know what its full implications would be if it were ever operationalized — because a community that is not watching will not see the gradual institutional normalization that precedes any major legal shift.

What the covenant community should not do:

Live in fear — but only unto the Lord, not to sinful man — of a law that currently designates one day in 1991 as Education Day. The covenant community is not called to paranoia but to watchfulness — the same watchfulness that Christ commands in Revelation 16:15 in the middle of the Armageddon assembly.

What the covenant community must hold:

The First Amendment’s free exercise clause remains the strongest legal protection for Christian worship in the United States. Any attempt to operationalize the Noahide framework against Christian practice would face constitutional challenge under the First Amendment’s free exercise and establishment clauses simultaneously — both because it would restrict religious practice and because it would establish a specific religious tradition’s interpretation of law as the national standard.

But constitutional protections in the pre-Tribulation period do not guarantee protections in the Tribulation’s fully developed beast system. The covenant community that has built its Identity Security on the imago Dei — on the knowledge of who it is in Christ, grounded in the Living Water that no legal framework can contaminate — is the community that can hold its witness regardless of what the institutional development of the pre-Bowl period produces.

THE GENUINE AGE OF AQUARIUS — REVELATION 22 HOLDS

The counterfeit Age of Aquarius — whether expressed as New Age consciousness, as the institutional Noahide framework, or as any other universalist system that substitutes a human legal or philosophical standard for the Living Water of Jesus Christ — will not prevail.

Revelation 22:1-2 is the genuine Aquarius fulfilled:

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.”

The Living Water proceeds from the throne of God and of the Lamb — specifically the Lamb, specifically Jesus Christ, specifically the One whose worship the first Noahide Law’s application classifies as idolatry.

Every counterfeit Aquarius — every system that pours out a substitute living water under any name other than the Lamb’s — will meet its judicial terminus in the Bowl sequence that this series has been documenting chapter by chapter.

The genuine water is coming. It always was.

THE RESILIENCE APPLICATION — WATCHFULNESS IN THE LEGAL DOMAIN

The R3 Resilience Wheel is not a fear system. It is a preparedness system built on covenant faithfulness — the practical architecture of occupying until He comes, regardless of what develops in the surrounding institutional environment. Bowl 5’s framework identified Identity Security and Witnessing as the Psychological Ring and Spiritual Hub elements most relevant to the covenant community’s response to governance and legal pressure.

The Noahide Laws framework engages both. As does Jana S Bennun with her coverage on the 7 Noahide Laws.

Identity Security — knowing who you are before the law tells you who you are not:

Public Law 102-14 does not currently require anyone to do anything. It designates a single day in 1991 and expresses a congressional principle. The covenant community does not face an enforcement crisis today. What it faces is the gradual normalization of a legal and philosophical framework that, over generational timeframes, positions Christian worship as incompatible with a universally applied ethical standard.

The community that builds its identity on the imago Dei — on the knowledge that it worships the Lamb of Revelation 22:1 whose throne is the source of the Living Water — holds that identity regardless of what legal frameworks are normalized around it. Identity Security is not built in the crisis. It is built before the crisis, in the season of watchfulness that precedes it.

Witnessing — the practical response to institutional pressure:

The First Amendment’s free exercise clause remains active law. The covenant community’s witness is legally protected in the current pre-Bowl developmental period. The practical preparedness application is not legal defense preparation — it is the deepening of the community’s theological clarity so that its witness is coherent, articulate, and grounded in the Living Water framework that no legal system can replicate or replace.

The community that can explain — clearly, calmly, without alarm — why it worships Jesus Christ as Lord and God, what the Mazzaroth’s genuine Aquarius declares about the Living Water, and why the covenant made at Calvary supersedes every legal framework ever assembled by human or fallen angelic administration, is the community prepared to give an answer to every man that asks (1 Peter 3:15).

The watchfulness posture — neither alarmed nor naive:

The covenant community should know Public Law 102-14 exists. It should know what it says. It should know the theological implications of the first Noahide Law’s application to Christian worship. And it should hold all of that knowledge in the same posture that Christ commands in Revelation 16:15 — watchful, garments kept, neither panicked by what has not yet arrived nor dismissive of what has already been planted.

Watch. Know. Witness. The Living Water is coming regardless of what any legal framework declares about it.

Mazzaroth Series: Aquarius declares the Living Water outpoured for all nations — the Holy Spirit’s genuine Age of Aquarius written in the stars before Babel corrupted the framework. Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory: The Babel project and the sons of God’s corruption of the divine message produced every counterfeit universalist framework that substitutes a human legal or philosophical standard for the covenant relationship with Yahweh. Volume 3: The Seven Bowls: Bowl 5’s darkness on the beast’s throne is the judicial terminus of every counterfeit governance and legal framework — including every pre-Bowl institutional seed planted in the legal architecture of the nations. Three doors into one room. One river of Living Water. One Lamb on the throne. The stars were right all along.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. Bridging all three R3 Publishing series. resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman

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