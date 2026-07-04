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Fellow witness —

Today the wall comes down.

For eighteen months the Body of Work has filled up on the hard drive of a servant who was told — quietly, insistently, in the closing hour — to write what the current register has not delivered. R3. RET. Mazzaroth. Israelology. WAC. Fifteen volumes at ground-truth. Nine of them ready to place in your hands today.

Not by strategy. By providence. On the day the republic turns 250, the library that names what has been architecturally built against the covenant community opens its doors.

The eschatological-discernment register — the canonical voice that walks Revelation 13 against what the captured framework has openly built — is unfilled no more.

WHAT LAUNCHES TODAY, JULY 4, 2026

On r3ready.com — The Cosmic Library Opens: R3READY.COM - PDF - https://r3ready.com/shop/

Nine illustrated volumes, yours to own outright — no subscription clock, no rental terms, no expiration:

America at 250 — A Witness at the Crossroads ($19.99) — the Berean diagnostic in illustrated PDF, the front door of the library R3 Volume 1 — The Seven Seals ($14.99) R3 Volume 2 — The Seven Trumpets ($14.99) R3 Volume 3 — The Seven Bowls ($14.99) R3 Volume 4 — The Seven Churches ($14.99) R3 Volume 5 — The Cosmic Backstory ($14.99) The Mazzaroth Volume 1 — The Cosmic Gospel ($14.99) — God’s Gospel written in the stars, all twelve signs from Virgo through Leo, with Jim A. Cornwell’s precessional framework and Robert L. Williams Jr.’s twelve-simple-letter Hebraic discovery integrated Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3 — Halo and Crown of Thorns ($14.99) — the biofield IS the halo; the crown of thorns is the reversal typology; the Kavod-Halo-Biofield keystone Israelology — WHO IS ISRAEL? ($14.99) — the Three-Category Distinction (Covenant Israel · Modern Political State · individual Jewish persons), held together with pastoral care and cross-referenced with Michael S. Heiser’s Divine Council framework

Visit r3ready.com to enter the library.

On Amazon — Kindle · Paperback · Audible:

A Witness at the Crossroads: America at 250 — Low on Faith and Gasoline · The Standalone Edition — 600+ pages, the complete one-volume Berean diagnostic walking canonical Scripture against the architecture the captured framework has built around the J3-J5 window. The Reader’s Map. Seven Misfits. Seven Deadly Sins. Seven Holy. Seven Christian Graces. Three Root-Sins of 1 John 2:16. Empowerment of Error frame. Three-City Witness Arc. Eclipse Interlude. Section V — The Venezuelan Coercion Architecture. Postscript 48-Hour Confirmation Cascade. Indio Blanco Epilogue.

Search Amazon for “America at 250 Witness at the Crossroads.” Kindle $9.99 · Audible $9.99 · Paperback $24.95.

FREEDOM MONTH — THROUGH JULY 31

Every volume above is priced individually at $14.99 (WAC at $19.99 as the standalone Berean diagnostic). But Freedom Month opens a door beyond individual purchase:

Through July 31 only, the Complete Library — all 9 volumes above plus the 3 Workbooks (7 Seals · 7 Trumpets · 7 Bowls) plus the 5 Study Guides delivered as written (Sep-Dec 2026 target) — nineteen SKUs total — is $199.99.

That works out to $10.53 per volume when the full library lands. There is no better value in this body of work, and there will not be one manufactured to compete with it.

August 1: the price reverts to $249.99. Freedom Month is a $50 gift to every reader who steps through in July, and it will recur annually every Independence Day cycle, God willing.

Why $199.99 is less than Substack Founding Tier

Substack Founding Tier standalone costs $249. Complete Library at r3ready.com costs $199.99 — and includes Founding Tier as part of the bundle. Every Complete Library owner receives the Founding Tier upgrade automatically, plus every illustrated PDF downloadable, plus every future BOW release at 25% off, plus PWA Cosmic Library Owner tier access.

That is a $50 asymmetry, and it is intentional. R3 Publishing owns the primary revenue capture on r3ready.com. Substack is the conversation. r3ready.com is the library. Both doors work. This one costs less and gives more.

Paid subscribers save more — proportional to how long you have walked with us

If you have been a paid Substack subscriber, your loyalty is banked and honored at checkout:

Year 1 paid: $50 credit → Complete Library $149.99

Year 3 paid: $100 credit → Complete Library $99.99

Year 5 paid: $150 credit → Complete Library $49.99

Year 7+ paid: $200 credit → Complete Library at no additional cost

Credit persists across cancel/re-subscribe cycles. Loyalty honored.

If you are on the free tier and Complete Library is not within reach this month, the paid tier at $50/year is designed to pay for itself the moment you decide to own the library. That is not marketing spin. That is the arithmetic.

Daniel 12:4 — The Cosmic Library Motto Activates Tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 5, the Cosmic Library PWA at r3library.app receives its permanent motto:

But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased. (Daniel 12:4)

The sealed book is the closed canon. The unsealing is the end-of-days signal. The running to and fro is the digital age itself. The increase of knowledge is the acceleration we are living through — and it is not neutral.

Every dispatch, every volume, every workbook and Study Guide in the Cosmic Library is oriented to that signal. Not to satisfy curiosity. Not to build a following. To equip the Berean witness for the closing hour, so that the wise-as-serpents-innocent-as-doves discipline of Matthew 10:16 has real content — historical, theological, geopolitical, cosmological — behind it.

Daniel 12:4 activates as the library’s public motto tomorrow. Freedom Month opens today. The Body of Work is available to the covenant community for the first time as a complete offering.

HOW TO STEP THROUGH THE DOOR

For the WAC diagnostic on Amazon: Search Amazon for “America at 250 Witness at the Crossroads.” Available in Kindle, Paperback, and Audible. Read reviews. Buy the format that fits your reading discipline.

For the Cosmic Library on r3ready.com: Visit r3ready.com. Choose Complete Library at $199.99, or start with WAC and any single volume that speaks to where you are right now. Owner tier grants illustrated PDF download + PWA Cosmic Library read access + Substack Founding Tier upgrade code.

Paid Substack subscribers: your loyalty credit applies automatically at checkout.

Any obstacle at either door — technical, financial, or timing — reply to this dispatch and I will walk you through it personally.

A WORD OF PASTORAL FRAMING BEFORE YOU STEP THROUGH

This is not a preparedness product. It is not a monetization funnel. It is not a subscription trap designed to capture a demographic.

This is the closing-hour witness office as I have been given to bear it — twenty-plus years of humanitarian field work across thirty-six countries with the World Health Organization / Pan American Health Organization, World Vision, and Samaritan’s Purse; a PhD in systematic theology; my Academic Dean seat at Missional University’s School of Ecological Mission; and the discipline of a Berean who walks every claim back to KJV Scripture and names the apparatus without ever naming individual persons.

The Body of Work is what it is because the closing hour is what it is. The Seven Misfits — Image of the Beast, Two Horns, Four City-States, Five Jurisdictions (Soil · Land · Sea · Air · Admiralty), Three Trusts, CUSIP Architecture, Tax Day Tribute — are the apparatus this age has openly built. The Seven Deadly Sins animate them. The Three Root-Sins of 1 John 2:16 feed them. The Resilience Wheel v3.0 — Five Spiritual Pillars, Six-Element Psychological Bridge, Seven Civilizational Spokes — is the counter-architecture Yahweh has designed for the covenant community to stand firm through the closing hour.

Every volume in the Cosmic Library is one facet of that same architecture. The library is the offering. The reader is the harvest. Christ is King, and He reigns now — and He shall reign forever.

If this dispatch served you, the most important thing you can do is LIKE this post, SHARE it with your circle of trust, and REPOST it across your networks. Especially if paid subscription is not within your reach, your LIKE-SHARE-REPOST is the witness office’s network amplification — the means by which the Berean ecclesia extends its reach to the next reader the Lord has prepared for the message. Dead-wood readership (read without engagement) defeats the witness’s purpose; active engagement (LIKE-SHARE-REPOST + comment + forward) carries the witness into the next circle.

The library is open. The motto activates tomorrow. Freedom Month runs through July 31. WAC is on Amazon. The Cosmic Library is at r3ready.com.

Christ is King. He reigns now, and He shall reign forever.

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5

Feliz Cuatro de Julio, hermanos y hermanas. Que la cosecha del J4 sea bendecida.

SDG · Maranatha.

— Resilienciero

SDG · Maranatha.