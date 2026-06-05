Three luminous arched doorways standing side by side into a vast chamber, indigo deep-space background with subtle distant constellations. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

The Cosmic Library is Open: A Word to the Ecclesia

Three doors, nineteen books, one covenant.

Brothers and sisters —

Something is changing, and I owe you a clear word about what and why.

For the better part of two years, the Body of Work (BOW) has been growing on this Substack — week by week, post by post, blog series by blog series. Sixteen of you have been carrying the construction costs as paid supporters since the beginning. You did not pay for content. You paid for a building to be built. That distinction matters now more than it ever has.

The building is nearly ready. And the first thing I want to say is this:

The Substack stays free. All of it. Forever.

Every Weekly Witness Post. Every blog. Every series across R3, RET, and Mazzaroth. Every reader, no paywall, no gate. The mission was never paywalled. The Gospel was not paywalled. Neither is the work built on it.

What “Ecclesia” means

Ecclesia (ἐκκλησία) is the Greek word the New Testament uses for what English translations usually render church. The literal meaning is sharper than the English: ek-meaning out of, and kaleō meaning to call. The Ecclesia is the called-out assembly — those summoned out of one register and into another, gathered around a common allegiance.

Christ used the word first in Matthew 16:18 — ”upon this rock I will build my church” — and He did not mean an organization, an institution, or an audience. He meant the called-out community.

That is what we are when we gather around this work. Not subscribers. Not customers. Not a reader base. An Ecclesia — those called out of the noise and into the witness.

To the sixteen who built the room

If you are one of the paid subscribers who funded this work from the early days through into 2026 — read this carefully.

You receive both of the following, unconditionally:

1. Lifetime access to r3library.app at no further cost. Permanent. The Library’s workshop and navigation infrastructure is your home.

2. Founding Tier credit toward the deeper covenant if you choose to step in. Your existing paid support is credited toward the $249 Founding Tier, making your effective upgrade cost roughly $179 to $199.

Whether or not you upgrade, the work you funded continues, and you have a permanent seat in the Ecclesia. A covenant message with details is coming directly to your inbox.

Three doors, one Ecclesia

What launches July 4 is not a paywall. It is a three-surface architecture, each surface doing different work.

Door One — Substack (resilienciero.substack.com). The public square. Free, always. Read every post, share every link, no account required. This is where the mission lives in the open.

Door Two — r3library.app. The workshop and navigation sanctuary. A Progressive Web App that gives you the Library’s infrastructure — the 3D Cosmic Orrery, the Concepts Explorer, the Witness Register, the cross-linkages between R3, RET, and Mazzaroth, the enhanced Substack archive with full search, the Member Wing of deeper essays and audio teachings, and early chapter drops from manuscripts still being written. This is the building, the workshop, the place where the work continues to be built in the open. The subscription charges for infrastructure — for the building itself — not for the books inside it. Completed volumes are owned, not rented, and live at Door Three.

Door Three — r3ready.com. The ownership gateway. One-time purchases of the completed books. Buy a single volume, a single wave, both waves, or step into the Founding Tier. The files are yours. The stewardship is yours. No subscription required, no access expires.

Three doors. Three commitment levels. One Ecclesia.

The Cosmic Library — nineteen books you can own

Nineteen books across three series and two standalones, plus a keystone volume that only Founding members receive. All available for purchase at Door Three (r3ready.com).

Wave 1 — shipping July 4, 2026 — nine books

- R3 Volume 1: The Seven Seals

- R3 Volume 2: The Seven Trumpets

- R3 Volume 3: The Seven Bowls

- R3 Volume 4: The Seven Churches

- R3 Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory

- The Resilience on the Road to Revelation Workbook

- Mazzaroth Volume 1: The Cosmic Gospel

- RET Volume 3: Halo / Crown of Thorns

- ★ America at 250: Witness at the Crossroads— included free for everyone who buys the Wave 1 bundle

Wave 2 — rolling delivery through the second half of 2026 — nine books

- RET Volumes 1, 2, 4, and 5 — including Commodification of Imago Dei and Sovereignty of Imago Dei Man

- Mazzaroth Volumes 2 through 5 — closing with The Cosmic Homecoming

- ★ WHO IS ISRAEL? — included free for everyone who buys the Wave 2 bundle

Wave 2 ships volume by volume as each is ready. No December all-or-nothing cliff. You will be notified per volume, with download per volume.

A note on Amazon availability

Several volumes are already in the world as individual purchases on Amazon — R3 Volumes 1 and 2 and RET Volumes 1 and 2. The r3ready.com bundles include them with refreshed digital masters, bundled savings, the free standalone bonuses, and direct delivery without the platform tax. Wave 1 and Wave 2 dates refer to when each volume joins the bundle architecture on r3ready.com — not when the underlying manuscripts first reached print. If you already own individual volumes on Amazon, you can still buy a bundle for the savings on what you don’t yet own, or pick up single volumes selectively at $14.99 each. Nothing in the bundle is locked away from you because you bought early.

Founding Tier keystone — shipping Q3 2026

- Cosmic Architecture: 32 Paths of Wisdom— the structural map of how the entire Body of Work fits together. Ten Sefirot, twenty-two Letters of Creation, the 3+7+12 cross-series lock, with full credit to Robert L. Williams Jr. for the twelve-letter discovery. This volume is Founding exclusive at launch and remains exclusive for at least twelve months.

The pricing

r3ready.com — one-time purchases, ownership

| ★ Founding Tier | 19 books + both bonuses + Cosmic Architecture keystone + lifetime r3library.app + acknowledgment in every volume + pre-launch Q&A + 20% lifetime discount on future R3 Publishing releases | $249 |

r3library.app — recurring access to the workshop and navigation

The Library subscription does not include the completed books. The books are owned through Door Three (r3ready.com) or included in the Founding Tier. The subscription is for the building itself — the navigation, the workshop, the in-progress work, the Member Wing — not the finished volumes housed inside it.

Lifetime Library access is not sold separately. It is included with the Founding Tier — that is the only path to lifetime.

What “Founding” means

The Founding Tier is not a discount. It is a covenant.

When you step into Founding, you are saying: I want a permanent seat in this Ecclesia, and I want my name in the building. In return, you receive every book in the architecture, the keystone volume nobody else gets at launch, lifetime access to the Library’s workshop and navigation, your name in the acknowledgment of every published volume going forward, an invitation to a pre-launch Q&A, and a 20% lifetime discount on whatever R3 Publishing releases beyond these nineteen.

Founding is capped by what makes sense for a project of this kind. When it closes, it closes.

Why now

I have been carrying this work mostly alone for a long time, with sixteen of you carrying the construction costs and a wider readership carrying the mission forward through reading and sharing. The Body of Work is now substantial enough with nineteen volumes, three series, two standalones, one keystone — that it needs a home larger than a Substack feed. The Library is that home.

But the home is not the message. The message stays in the public square. That is the deepest conviction underneath everything: the mission was never paywalled, and it never will be.

Door One stays open. Door Two is for those who want to walk through the workshop while it’s being built. Door Three is for those who want to take the books home.

”They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 KJV

Brothers and sisters — the field has been sown in tears for a long time. The reaping begins July 4.

More details on Founding Tier enrollment, the r3library.app early-access list, and Wave 1 pre-orders will follow in the coming weeks. If you are one of the sixteen, watch your inbox for the covenant note directly.

Iron sharpens iron.

— Resilienciero

Stephen J. Latham, PhD

R3 Publishing LLC

SDG · Maranatha