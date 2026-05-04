Image Credits: Midjourney.com

By Resilienciero | Stephen J. Latham, PhD

A few weeks ago I published the first fundraising post I have ever written for this publication. I named the number — twelve paid supporters out of five hundred to a thousand readers — and I asked directly, without apology, for the first time.

The response was encouraging. Thank you to everyone who responded.

But the post also had a problem I need to correct honestly: the pricing was preliminary. Several of you reached out to ask about bundle options and I realized the numbers I published needed to more accurately reflect actual production costs. I am correcting that today — with updated pricing, new options I had not yet announced, and a significant addition that changes the entire value proposition of becoming a paid supporter right now.

Here is the updated and complete picture.

What This Work Is — For Anyone Who Is New Here

Three interconnected series. Fourteen volumes. One integrated publishing architecture that no one else is building.

R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation (5 volumes) A comprehensive theology of preparedness drawn from 20+ years of international humanitarian field experience across 17 countries — World Vision, WHO/PAHO, Samaritan’s Purse, WSP Global, World Resources Institute, and others. Every principle field-tested. Every framework grounded in Scripture. Complete five-volume series launches July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th anniversary.

RET — Revelation’s Eschatological Timeline (5 volumes) The exo-truth layer beneath Revelation’s surface. The angelic administrations, the Three Rebellions, the fallen planetary stewards, and the intraterrestrial assault on the Imago Dei — examined with rigorous scholarly grounding and written for believers who are done with the newspaper hermeneutic. The commodification of people and the Sovereignty of imago Dei wo/man reclaimed (Volumes 4 and 5). Volume 3 targets June 2026.

Mazzaroth — The Gospel in the Stars (5 volumes) Before Scripture was written in ink, God wrote the Gospel in the stars. Mazzaroth recovers the ancient zodiacal testimony to Christ — twelve constellations, thirty-six decans, the cosmic architecture the Church has been waiting to recover. Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel launches December 25, 2026.

Together: the Cosmic Library. Fifteen volumes. One mission.

Behind it: a PhD in Systematic Theology, dual master’s degrees in Public Policy and Business Administration, developing undergraduate and graduate courses at Missional University’s School of Ecological Mission, and a weekly publishing schedule maintained without interruption — while also driving a box truck and managing farm records to keep the lights on.

This is not a hobby. This is a calling.

The Number — Updated

When I published the first post, twelve of you were paid supporters.

That number has moved. I am grateful for every person who responded.

But we are still in single or low double digits against a readership of five hundred to a thousand. The gap between value received and support given is still real. And since I committed to speaking plainly about this — I am speaking plainly again.

If this work has been valuable to you, the options below are how you say so.

OPTION 1 — Substack Subscription

Fund the ongoing research. Support the weekly work.

SUPPORTER — $50/year Less than a dollar a week. Full archive access across all three series — R3, RET, and Mazzaroth. Every post, every week, as it publishes. Your subscription funds the ongoing research and keeps the weekly schedule alive through the July 4th launch.

WATCHMAN TIER — $70/year For readers who want to go further. Everything in the Supporter tier plus early chapter drops from manuscripts in active production — first eyes on the work before it publishes. This is the tier for those who are not merely reading the mission but actively standing watch over it.

Both tiers unlock exclusive pre-order pricing on the Cosmic Library bundles below.

OPTION 2 — The Cosmic Library Digital Access

r3library.app — Coming July 4, 2026

This is the new announcement I was not ready to make in April.

The Cosmic Library is coming to r3library.app — a Progressive Web App that installs directly on your phone’s home screen like a native app, with no App Store required, no platform cut, and no paywall on the content. Every volume across all three series, delivered digitally as each one releases, readable online or offline.

FREE PREVIEW — Always available, no account required Chapter 1 of each series plus the complete Substack blog archive organized by series. No email. No payment. Just read.

APP ACCESS — $4.99/month All fourteen volumes delivered digitally as they release. Read online or offline on any device. Cancel anytime.

BOOK CLUB — $9.99/month Everything in App Access plus early chapter drops from manuscripts in active production, and a 15% loyalty discount when you are ready to upgrade to a print bundle. This is the digital-first reader’s home base.

COMPLETE EPUB LIBRARY — $79.99 one-time All fourteen volumes. Permanent access. Every format — EPUB and PDF. No subscription. No expiry. Yours forever, across all devices.

r3library.app launches July 4, 2026 alongside the R3 series. Notification list opens now — reply to this post or email r3ready@proton.me with “Library” in the subject line to be notified first.

OPTION 3 — Physical Book Bundles

Exclusive pre-order pricing for paid Substack subscribers only

These prices are available exclusively to active paid subscribers. They are not available on Amazon and will not be available after launch day.

TIER 1 — THE REVELATION COLLECTION

R3 Complete (5 volumes) + RET Complete (4 volumes) = 9 books

Retail value: $198.00 (9 paperbacks at $22 average)

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $149.99 Your savings: $48.01 — over 24% off retail

Delivery: All 9 books ship July 4, 2026.

The complete Revelation arc — preparedness theology and eschatological timeline — in a single package, in your hands on launch day.

TIER 2 — THE COMPLETE COSMIC LIBRARY

All 14 books across all three series Two delivery waves: July 4th (9 books) + Christmas Day (5 books)

Retail value: $308.00 (14 paperbacks at $22 average)

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $199.99 Your savings: $108.01 — 35% off retail

Every volume. Every series. The full integrated architecture in your hands by Christmas 2026.

TIER 2B — THE COSMIC LIBRARY USB VAULT

All 15 books — every format on a single USB drive EPUB, PDF, and audio — all 14 volumes, all three series

Retail value across all formats: $615.86

Paid Subscriber Price: $149.99 Your savings: $465.87 — 76% off full retail value

No shipping delays. No two-wave delivery. Everything at once, on every device. The highest-value option in the Cosmic Library — a single USB drive loaded with every volume in every format you will ever need.

TIER 3 — FOUNDING PATRON

All 14 books + permanent legacy recognition

Retail value: $308.00 paperback alone — $615.86 across all formats

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $249.99 Your savings: $58.01 off print retail — PLUS benefits available at no other price

Founding Patron benefits:

All 14 books across R3, RET, and Mazzaroth — both delivery waves

Your name in the Founding Patrons acknowledgment section of every published volume going forward — permanently

Exclusive 90-minute live Q&A with the author before the July 4th launch

First access to all H2 2026 Study and Activity Guides before general release

20% lifetime discount on all future R3 Publishing releases beyond the current 14 volumes

The Founding Patron acknowledgment is a historical record. Every reader who opens these books — this year and in the generation after — will see the names of the people who made this library possible.

TIER 4 — THE COMPLETE VAULT: USB + Paperback

All formats. Physical and digital. Your choice of series.

For the reader who wants the Cosmic Library on the shelf and on every device simultaneously.

Single Series (R3, RET, or Mazzaroth): $149.99 R3 + RET — The Revelation Collection (9 volumes): $229.99 Complete Cosmic Library (all 14 volumes): $329.99

All Tier 4 orders include both delivery waves at no additional shipping charge. Specify your series combination by replying to this post or emailing r3ready@proton.me.

What Ties All of This Together

If you subscribe today at the Supporter level ($50/year) and pre-order the Founding Patron print bundle ($249.99), your total investment is $299.99 — for a library retailing at $308.00 in paperback alone ($615.86 across all formats), a permanent place in its acknowledgment pages, a pre-launch Q&A session, and first access to every Study Guide.

If you prefer the digital path, the Book Club at $9.99/month delivers all fourteen volumes over eighteen months for $179.82 total — with the same 15% loyalty discount toward any future print upgrade.

Every path leads to the same place. The mission continues. The library is built. Your name — or your support — is woven into how it happened.

What Your Support Is Not

I will say this again because it bears repeating.

Your support does not buy you access to this publication. Every post on Resilienciero is free. Every post will remain free. That is a theological conviction, not a marketing strategy. The Gospel was not paywalled. Neither is the work built on it.

What your support buys is continuation and participation. The practical act of saying: this matters, this should keep going, I am part of making it happen. That is a covenantal act — not a commercial transaction.

If None of the Above Is Accessible Right Now

Then one ask — and it costs nothing.

Share one post with one person who needs it. A pastor. A preparedness-minded friend. A theology student. A fellow believer trying to think seriously about where we are in history.

That is participation. It builds this work as surely as a subscription does.

The Timeline From Here

June 2026 — RET Volume 3 publishes July 4, 2026 — R3 complete five-volume series launches + r3library.app opens H2 2026 — Study and Activity Guides release December 25, 2026 — Mazzaroth Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel launches

The manuscripts are built. The launch is sixty days out. The finish line is visible.

What remains is the people who make it possible to cross it.

In service of the mission —

Resilienciero Stephen J. Latham, PhD Academic Dean, School of Ecological Mission — Missional University Founder and CEO, R3 Publishing LLC

Become a Supporter — $50/year → Join the Watchman Tier — $70/year → r3library.app notifications → reply or email r3ready@proton.me with “Library” Bundle pre-order inquiries → reply or email r3ready@proton.me

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.