Cosmic Image Has a Spine. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Opening Image

A library has shelves. A cathedral has a nave. Both have structure. But not every structure has a spine — a single architectural commitment that runs from the foundation to the keystone, telling everyone who walks inside what holds the whole thing together.

When I started building the Cosmic Library, I knew I wanted shelves and a nave. I knew I wanted readers to walk in and see nineteen books — fifteen volumes arranged across three series, plus four standalone and companion works — with concept threads running between them like roots under a forest floor. What I did not fully understand — until this week — was that the Library needed a spine.

This post walks you through what’s now standing at r3library.app — the Cosmic Library as a Progressive Web App — and I want to take you straight to the keystone surface where the spine becomes visible: the Doctrine page.

Before we walk in, let me name what’s been happening.

What r3library.app Is (and Isn’t)

The Cosmic Library is not a bookstore. The bookstore is r3ready.com — a separate site, mature commerce on WordPress and WooCommerce, where the books live as products. Paperback. Kindle. Audiobook. Bundles. That’s where you buy.

The Cosmic Library is a navigation instrument. It exists so that the nineteen books of the Body of Work — fifteen volumes across three series (five R3, five RET, five Mazzaroth), plus four standalone and companion works — can be seen as one organism rather than nineteen separate transactions.

When you open r3library.app, you see seven first-class surfaces in the nav:

Home — the threshold.

Library — the volumes themselves, by series, by concept, by chapter.

Orrery — the cosmic-time spine, a 3D constellation of all fifteen books plus standalones, threaded by concept connections.

Pulse — the living circular instrument, every blog post as a node on a wheel, recent ones glowing.

WWP — the Weekly Witness Post framework page, where the editorial discipline of the Friday cadence is named openly.

Witnesses — the Six Witnesses framework, citing those whose work shapes the BOW.

Doctrine — the keystone. Where the spine becomes visible.

You can walk through the first six surfaces and have a satisfying experience. You can browse the Library by series. You can spin the Orrery and click any sphere. You can scroll the Pulse and read the most recent witness post. You can read the WWP framework and understand what discipline I’m under. You can review the Six Witnesses and see who I cite.

But if you skip Doctrine, you’ve missed the spine.

What I Mean by “Spine”

Every body of work has implicit beliefs. The honest ones make them explicit. The dishonest ones hide them inside the work and hope you don’t notice.

For most of the BOW’s writing life, my doctrinal commitments lived inside individual posts and inside the books themselves. You could read a piece on the Halo as biofield and infer that I believe Christ is the Hub of human consciousness. You could read a Mazzaroth volume and infer that I read Scripture through a KJV-only dispensationalist lens. You could read a piece on the Mark of the Beast and infer that I do not equate the Mark with any medical procedure, no matter how invasive.

Inference works for careful readers. It fails everyone else. And it makes the BOW’s structural commitments illegible to anyone trying to evaluate the work as a whole.

So this week I built the Doctrine page. The spine, finally, made visible.

The Doctrine Page Has Three Tabs

When you open /doctrine , you see three tabs across the top:

The Resilience Wheel. A visual SVG diagram with Christ at the center, six psychological disciplines forming an inner ring, and seven domain spokes radiating outward. This is the architecture of the entire BOW — every R3 volume, every RET volume, every Mazzaroth volume, every blog post is anchored somewhere on this wheel.

The Tripartite imago Dei Body. Three concentric rings — Kavod (Holy of Holies), Halo (Holy Place), Biofield (Outer Court) — naming the canonical anthropology that runs through RET Volumes 3, 4, and 5. The Body as covenantal temple. The boundary marked by the torn veil of Matthew 27:51.

Vision · Mission · Core Values. The doctrinal triad. This is the spine.

The first two tabs are visual. The third tab is verbal. Together they tell readers, in one surface, exactly what this Body of Work is built to do and what holds it together.

Let me walk you through the third tab.

The Vision

Here’s the Vision as it now reads on the page:

The Body of Christ awakened — Christ at the Hub, the Psychological Ring disciplined, the Seven Spokes engaged — until the earth is filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.

Anchor: Habakkuk 2:14 KJV.

Notice what the Vision does. It names a destination — “the earth filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD” — and then names the architecture by which that destination is reached. Christ at the Hub. The Psychological Ring disciplined. The Seven Spokes engaged.

This is not a vision of escape. This is not a vision of survival. This is a vision of harvest — what Psalms 126:5 calls “reap in joy” after sowing in tears. The Body of Work is for the harvest, not just the storm.

The Mission

The Mission names what R3 Publishing actually labors to do, layer by layer:

R3 Publishing labors to build the Resilience Wheel as architecture for the Terminal Generation: At the Hub — Christ alone, the cosmic spine of the Body of Work.

Through the Psychological Ring — six disciplines that form deception-immune, layered, falsifiable Witnesses: Cognitive Resilience, Emotional Regulation, Identity Security, Trauma Integration, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness.

Across the Seven Spokes — Human-Cultural, Economic-Financial, Physical-Infrastructural, Environmental-Health, Social-Political, Agriculture-Food Security, Science-Technology — sowing in tears among the Body of Christ and the Seekers, until the harvest comes.

This is where the architecture becomes operational. Notice the three movements: AT the Hub, THROUGH the Ring, ACROSS the Spokes. The Mission doesn’t just hold up a destination — it names the path.

The Core Values: Seven Spokes, Seven Values

Here’s where this week’s restructure happened, and it matters.

For most of the BOW’s life, my Core Values were a loose set of editorial commitments — be scripturally grounded, be Christ-centered, be a Witness, be falsifiable, honor all in pursuit of truth, be a steward of what’s entrusted. Good values. But they floated free of the Wheel. They were principles, not architecture.

This week I asked a hard question: if the Wheel is the architecture of the entire BOW, why don’t the Core Values reflect the Wheel?

The answer required restructure. The Vision and Mission already carry the Spiritual Hub and the Psychological Ring. So the Core Values needed to carry the Seven Resilience Spokes — one value per spoke, naming what imago Dei stewardship looks like in each domain of human life.

Here’s what now stands:

CV1 — Human-Cultural Spoke. imago Dei honored across every nation and tradition. Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox as fellow Body of Christ; Seekers as fellow image-bearers drawn by the Father (John 6:44). Cultures are vessels carrying broken light back toward original revelation. Distinctions named plainly; never weaponized.

CV2 — Economic-Financial Spoke. No commodification of the imago Dei. No audience capture, no platform-growth-for-its-own-sake, no monetization that displaces the Hub. The Body of Work serves the reader’s resilience, not the algorithm’s appetite.

CV3 — Physical-Infrastructural Spoke. Stewardship of the built environment. Shelter, transport, energy, water systems, supply chains: domains of human resilience, not domains of domination. Infrastructure as common grace; centralization-without-accountability as common danger.

CV4 — Environmental-Health Spoke. Body as imago Dei temple. Air, water, food, biofield. No assault on the Body normalized; no health-system covenant that displaces Christ. Health as covenantal stewardship, not transactional consumption.

CV5 — Social-Political Spoke. Sovereignty under Christ, not under state or beast system. No allegiance to Hegelian dialectics — neither MAGA/NAR/Christian Zionism Track 1, nor progressive administrative state Track 2. Witness over watchman. Principled over partisan.

CV6 — Agriculture-Food Security Spoke. From seed to table, Genesis 1:29 honored. Local, sovereign, covenantal food systems. No engineered scarcity, no corruption of the seed.

CV7 — Science-Technology Spoke. Discernment of the limited hangout. L1–L4 layer discipline applied to disclosure, biotech, AI, surveillance. The geometry witnesses across world religions; the theologies are not equivalent. Falsifiability over fascination.

Seven values. Seven spokes. One Wheel.

Why This Matters

Before this restructure, my Core Values could have belonged to any number of careful Christian thinkers. They named good editorial principles, but they didn’t tell you anything about how the BOW sees the world.

After this restructure, the Core Values name something specific: that every domain of human life — economy, infrastructure, health, politics, food, technology, culture — is a spoke on a wheel whose center is Christ, and that imago Dei stewardship operates in each one differently. You don’t just steward your soul. You steward your food system. You steward your water. You steward your discernment of disclosure narratives. You steward the cultural inheritance you pass on.

This is what makes the BOW different from devotional Christian publishing, and different from secular preparedness literature. It refuses the split.

Walking Through, Surface by Surface

Now that you know the spine, walk back through the Cosmic Library and see how every surface connects to it.

Home is the threshold — the first verse you see is Psalms 126:5, the harvest verse, the Mission anchor.

Library is where the volumes live, organized by series. Each volume teaches one or more elements of the Wheel: R3 the Resilience Wheel itself, RET the imago Dei tripartite Body, Mazzaroth the cosmic gospel that runs underneath all of it.

Orrery lets you see the books in 3D constellation, threaded by concept connections. Nineteen books in total — fifteen series volumes plus four standalones and companions. The standalone amethyst spheres — A Witness at the Crossroads, Cosmic Architecture: 32 Paths of Wisdom, WHO IS ISRAEL? — are the three keystone volumes that don’t fit into any single series because they thread through all three. They orbit the Christ-sun at the center. The Resilience Workbook sits alongside as an R3 companion.

Pulse is the living circular instrument — every blog post as a node on a wheel, recent ones glowing. This is the temporal heartbeat of the work. What’s being witnessed right now.

WWP is the framework page for the Weekly Witness Post — the Friday 6:00 AM Eastern Time cadence, the Five Governing Locks (no date-setting, layer discipline, falsifiability, limited-hangout discipline, pastoral floor on the Resilience Wheel Hub). Editorial transparency about how the weekly witness is built.

Witnesses names the Six Witnesses framework — those whose primary-source work shapes the BOW. Not endorsements. Citations under tier discipline.

Doctrine is the keystone — Wheel, Tripartite Body, Vision/Mission/CVs. The spine made visible.

Seven surfaces. One organism. One spine.

What’s Next

The Cosmic Library is in preview. The PWA is live at r3library.app, the architecture is standing, the Doctrine spine is locked. What’s still being built:

The chapter-level reading experience (Phase 3) — where you’ll be able to read passages directly inside the Library, not just browse volumes

The Weekly Dashboard inside WWP (Phase 2.2e or later) — a watchroom view of the multi-hazards and multi-vulnerabilities I’m tracking each week, with the Friday post as the editorial deliverable from that monitoring

Spanish-language deployment of the full triad and the full Library, drawing on RVR1960 (where licensed) and RVR1909 (public domain fallback)

The first wave of KDP releases is targeted for July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th anniversary, which the A Witness at the Crossroads volume directly addresses. The Mazzaroth wave follows in December 2026. Across all nineteen books, the Doctrine triad will appear as front-matter — readers will encounter the spine before they encounter the first chapter.

If you’ve been reading the BOW and wondering what holds it together — that’s the spine. Christ at the Hub. The Psychological Ring disciplined. The Seven Spokes engaged. Until the earth is filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.

Habakkuk 2:14. Psalms 126:5. The architecture is standing.

Walk through it.

SDG · Maranatha

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 KJV

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