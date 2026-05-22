”The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

I have been building in public — post by post, volume by volume — a 15-book Body of Work that maps the architecture of everything Scripture reveals about this present age and the age to come. Three series. One center.

Most of you found your way in through one thread. You came for the Seven Churches, or for the Mazzaroth signs, or for the Imago Dei body under siege. You followed one strand into the loom.

Today I want you to see the whole cloth.

What the Cosmic Library Is

The Cosmic Library is the name I give to the full Body of Work — fifteen volumes across three interconnected series:

R3 · Resilience on the Road to Revelation — the prophetic sequence of the Seven Seals, Trumpets, Bowls, Churches, and the Cosmic Backstory of the unseen realm behind them all.

RET · Revelation Exo-Truth — the divine council architecture, the Imago Dei body as sacred temple, the jurisdiction wars over human personhood, and the great Roswell Deception.

The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars — the twelve signs as God’s pre-written Gospel, the seasonal clock He set before Scripture was penned, the six Witnesses who confirmed it, and the architecture of the eternal homecoming.

Three series. Fifteen volumes. One Hub: Christ.

Every spoke leads back. Every thread, pulled far enough, returns to the same center. That is not a metaphor. It is the structural reality of this Body of Work — and now, for the first time, you can see it.

The Live Pulse

I have built an interactive radial map of the entire Cosmic Library — and I am opening it to you today.

[→Open the Cosmic Library Live Pulse] (https://cosmic-library-orrery.replit.app/#pulse)

Here is what you are looking at:

The three series arc around a central golden Hub — Christ, the center of everything. Within each arc, five volume nodes mark the structural landmarks of the series. Around each node, every post I have ever published on that volume orbits as a living dot of light — color-coded by series, sized and brightened by recency, pulsing if the ink is still fresh.

Tap any volume node. A panel opens with every post in that volume, newest first, each one a click away on Substack. Tap any post dot. It opens directly.

Filter by series. Filter by the last seven or thirty days. Search by title. Watch the wheel respond.

This is not a content index. It is a navigation instrument — built for readers who want to understand how the pieces fit together before they dive in, and for those already deep in one volume who want to find the threads that connect to everything else.

Why This Matters

Most Bodies of Work stay invisible to the reader. They arrive post by post, sequentially, like pages torn from a book and slipped under the door one at a time. The reader never sees the binding. They never see the architecture.

The Cosmic Library Live Pulse is the binding made visible.

When you stand in front of that wheel and see fifteen volumes in their proper constellations — R3 arcing across the top, RET curving right, the Mazzaroth sweeping left, and Christ glowing at the center — something shifts. You understand, perhaps for the first time, that this is not a collection of interesting posts.

This is a coordinated testimony.

”For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12 (KJV)

The wheel will not show you everything. But it will show you the shape of what I am building — and the shape, I believe, reflects the shape of what God has been saying across all of history: a three-part Gospel written in the stars before it was written in ink, confirmed in the prophecies, sealed in the Person of Jesus Christ.

How to Use It

On your phone: Tap the link. The wheel loads in your browser. Tap any **Vn** node to open that volume’s post list. Tap any glowing dot to read that post on Substack.

On desktop: Hover over any dot for the title and date. Click to read. Use the filter chips to isolate a series or a time window. Use the search bar to find a specific post by keyword.

The wheel pulls from the live archive every time you load it. Recent posts glow brightest. The pulse is real.

[→ Explore the Cosmic Library Live Pulse](https://cosmic-library-orrery.replit.app/#pulse)

What Is Coming

This is Phase 1. The Live Pulse will grow with the Body of Work — every new post a new dot of light, every new volume a new node. Future versions will add a timeline view and cross-series convergence mapping, so you can watch the threads physically draw toward each other across the wheel.

But the architecture is built. The stars are in their constellations. The center holds.

Go explore.

Soli Deo Gloria.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

— Resilienciero

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