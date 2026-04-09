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RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Current Events Intelligence

April 8, 2026

Starting tomorrow — April 9, 2026 — while the Iran War enters its forty-second day, while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, while Trump’s ultimatum deadline has passed, and while the global economy absorbs the energy cascade the series has been tracking since the Canary Post — 130 of the world’s most powerful political, financial, intelligence, and technology figures will gather behind closed doors at a hotel in Washington DC. No press. No minutes. No votes. No accountability.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a publicly documented annual event. And this year, the convergence of who is attending, what they are discussing, and when they are meeting demands the covenant community’s full attention.

“And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.” — Revelation 18:2, KJV

“For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.” — Revelation 16:6, KJV

WHAT IS BILDERBERG — THE DOCUMENTED FACTS

The Bilderberg Meeting is an annual, invitation-only forum that has convened every year since 1954. It was founded by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands to strengthen US-European dialogue during the Cold War. Each year approximately 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labor, academia, and media are invited to participate.

The meetings operate under the Chatham House Rule: participants are free to use information received but cannot attribute statements to any named speaker or reveal the identities of participants. No detailed agenda is published in advance. No resolutions are proposed. No votes are taken. No policy statements are issued. Media are not admitted. No recordings, transcripts, or photographs are permitted.

The organization itself acknowledges this structure in its official communications.

Denis Healey, a Bilderberg founder and steering committee member for thirty years, said in 2001: “To say we were striving for a one-world government is exaggerated, but not wholly unfair. Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless. So we felt that a single community throughout the world would be a good thing.”

This is not a fringe accusation. It is a founder’s admission.

The 72nd Bilderberg Meeting is confirmed for April 10-12, 2026 in Washington DC — unusually early, more than two months ahead of its traditional May-June schedule, and convening in the United States for the first time since 2022.

THE LEAKED ATTENDEE LIST — WHAT MAKES 2026 EXTRAORDINARY

The attendee list for Bilderberg 2026 was leaked Tuesday by journalist Dan Dicks of Press for Truth ahead of the organization’s official release. The list has been reported by multiple independent outlets and partially corroborated by the confirmed public schedules of senior officials.

The confirmed and reported attendees include:

The AI Concentration: Three chief executives of the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence organizations attending simultaneously — Sam Altman of OpenAI, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and Mustafa Suleiman of Microsoft AI. The leaked reports confirm that AI is described as the central theme of the 2026 meeting.

The Financial Architecture: Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock — the world’s largest asset management firm, administering approximately $10 trillion in assets. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

The Military-Political Layer: The US Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of the US Army, the Director of the US Office of Science and Technology, and the US Trade Representative. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — whose official itinerary first confirmed the meeting dates before Bilderberg’s own announcement. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas.

The Intelligence-Adjacent: Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies — the surveillance and data analytics company whose contracts with US intelligence agencies and military operations are documented across multiple investigative reports and whose attendance at multiple Bilderberg conferences has been confirmed.

The convergence in a single closed room of the three dominant AI executives, the world’s largest asset manager, the IMF director, senior US military and trade officials, and the CEO of the primary contractor for US intelligence data infrastructure — meeting under no-attribution rules during an active war — is not a routine gathering of thought leaders.

THE TIMING — WHY APRIL MATTERS

Bilderberg has met in May or June in every recent year. The 2025 meeting was June 12-15 in Stockholm. The 2024 meeting was in Madrid. The 2023 meeting was in Lisbon.

The 2026 meeting is April 10-12 — more than two months earlier than any recent year.

The early timing requires explanation. The series will not speculate about what drove it. But the context is documented:

The Iran War began February 28, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since that date — cutting off approximately one fifth of global seaborne oil trade. The Ras Laffan LNG complex was damaged March 18-19. Ceasefire talks collapsed April 3. Trump’s ultimatum deadline passed. The nuclear threshold discussion that Mohamad Safa resigned his UN position to warn about is active.

The global energy cascade, the sovereign debt trajectory, the AI governance question, and the Iran War’s geopolitical consequences are all converging in the same two-week window. The world’s 130 most powerful private-sector and political figures are convening behind closed doors in Washington DC precisely in this window — under rules that guarantee nothing they discuss will ever be attributed to them.

The series does not require a theory about what they are deciding. The convergence of who, when, and where is sufficient for the covenant community’s watchfulness posture.

THE FIVE-LAYER MERCURY STACK CONNECTION

The series documented the Mercury domain’s five-layer institutional stack in Supplemental Posts 1 and 2:

The 2026 Bilderberg attendee profile maps directly onto this stack at its current operational expression. The AI executives are Layer 4’s current generation — building the surveillance, communication, and information management infrastructure that PROMIS pioneered. Palantir’s Alex Karp is the PROMIS successor in the most direct institutional sense — a data analytics and intelligence architecture firm whose technology now underlies multiple government and military operations. Larry Fink’s BlackRock is the financial architecture layer that Springmeier’s framework identified as the bloodline families’ primary contemporary institutional vehicle.

The Bilderberg meeting is not the stack itself. It is the annual coordination forum at which the stack’s current administrators align their operations under confidentiality rules that the series’ Operation Mockingbird post identified as the CIA’s preferred institutional mechanism for avoiding accountability.

Chatham House Rule is Operation Mockingbird elevated to a formal international protocol.

THE BOWL 5 THEOLOGICAL FRAMEWORK

Bowl 5 falls on the throne of the beast — the governance and political-cultural domain of the beast system. The series identified it as the darkness that falls on the institutional power complex at its moment of maximum apparent authority.

The covenant community is not watching Bilderberg 2026 because it believes the meeting’s participants are consciously serving the beast. Most of them almost certainly believe they are serving the legitimate interests of civilization, stability, and progress. The dragon court’s genius has always been that its most effective instruments are those who believe most sincerely in the legitimacy of their own authority.

The covenant community is watching because the pattern is documentable. Seventy-two years of annual closed-door meetings among the world’s most powerful political and financial figures — under rules that guarantee no accountability — is precisely the governance structure that Psalm 82’s corrupt sons of God exercised over their assigned nations. They administered toward their own authority rather than toward Yahweh’s. They judged unjustly and accepted the persons of the wicked. They walked in darkness — and all the foundations of the earth were out of course.

Bowl 5’s darkness does not fall on a vacuum. It falls on an institutional infrastructure that has been building the darkness into itself through decades of unaccountable closed-room governance.

The Bilderberg meeting is not the fulfillment of Bowl 5. It is one piece of the institutional architecture that Bowl 5 will eventually target. Watching it accurately, documenting it carefully, and naming its theological significance without overclaiming — this is the watchfulness posture the series has maintained from the beginning.

THE AI GOVERNANCE QUESTION — WHAT MATTERS MOST

Of all the confirmed agenda elements for the 2026 meeting, the artificial intelligence concentration deserves the most careful attention from the covenant community.

Three AI chief executives meeting simultaneously with military officials, intelligence-adjacent contractors, the IMF director, and senior US government figures — under Chatham House confidentiality, during an active war, in the same week that global AI governance remains entirely unresolved — is the most consequential convergence on the leaked list.

The series has documented the Internet of Bodies, the WBAN infrastructure, and the biofield surveillance architecture in RET Volume 3. The AI layer is the cognitive and decision-making infrastructure that sits above the physical surveillance layer. WBAN monitors the body. AI processes what WBAN collects. Palantir builds the intelligence architecture that connects both.

What is being discussed in that closed room about AI governance — about who controls the AI layer, about what data it can access, about what decisions it can influence — will shape the conditions within which every other Bowl-relevant development unfolds. The covenant community that understands this is the community that can evaluate subsequent AI governance announcements with appropriate theological and practical discernment rather than as neutral technical policy decisions.

THE RESILIENCE APPLICATION

The covenant community’s response to Bilderberg 2026 is not alarm. It is not political action. It is not the construction of an alternative institutional counterpart.

It is informed watchfulness, applied to the specific preparedness implications that the convergence of AI governance, financial architecture, military-political coordination, and Iran War crisis management suggests for the community’s practical resilience posture:

Economic-Financial spoke: The convergence of BlackRock, IMF, and senior US Treasury officials in a closed room during the Iran-driven global energy and financial cascade is a signal that financial system restructuring decisions are being made or coordinated in this window. The community that has diversified away from pure dependence on the current financial architecture — with stored value, food security, and community economic resilience — holds a different position than the community that is entirely dependent on what the closed room decides.

Sociopolitical spoke: The AI governance decisions being made or coordinated in this window will shape the information environment, the surveillance architecture, and the decision-making systems that govern the community’s institutional context for years. The community that maintains its own communication channels, its own knowledge networks, and its own discernment capacity — grounded in the Berean standard documented in the Operation Mockingbird post — is the community that retains genuine epistemic sovereignty regardless of what the AI governance framework eventually mandates.

Spiritual Resilience hub: The community watching Bilderberg 2026 with the theological framework the series has been building holds something the 130 attendees in that closed room do not have: the knowledge that the governance darkness of Bowl 5 falls on this specific kind of institutional power structure — and that the darkness is not the end of the story. The covenant community watching accurately is the community that can witness truthfully into whatever darkness follows.

THE BOTTOM LINE Bilderberg 2026 is meeting on April 10, 2026 — in Washington DC. It is meeting two months earlier than any recent year, during an active war, during a global energy cascade, during an unprecedented convergence of AI governance, financial architecture, military coordination, and geopolitical realignment. The three dominant AI executives, the world’s largest asset manager, the IMF director, senior US military and trade officials, and the CEO of the primary US intelligence data contractor are gathering under confidentiality rules that guarantee no accountability. The series does not require a theory about what they are deciding. The convergence is sufficient. Watch. Know. Maintain the Berean standard. The darkness that falls on the beast’s throne falls on exactly this kind of institutional power structure. And the One who comes after the darkness has already declared His arrival in the middle of the assembly itself: “Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments.” — Revelation 16:15, KJV

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Seven Bowls. resilienciero.substack.com

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman