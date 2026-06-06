Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Resilienciero
6h

Iron sharpens Iron sister! Shabbat shalom @Wenda

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Wenda
6h

That was so thoughtful of you to address all that. I much appreciate it! Thank you!

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