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REVELATION EXO-TRUTH

A Field Dispatch · Cross-Series Material · Witness at the Crossroads + RET Vol. IV Commodification of Imago Dei

”They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV) ”Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?” — 1 Corinthians 6:3 (KJV)

Astute Ecclesiast Wenda wrote in this week — a dedicated sister in the Substack family — with a fair question, fairly pressed. The Italian earthquake near Scarcelli on the first of June, magnitude 6.2. Was it natural? She had been reading on HAARP. She had concerns. And she did not want a debunk; she wanted the work.

Ecclesiast (n.) — A member of the R3 Publishing / Resilienciero Body of Work readership, understood not as passive subscriber but as a called-out participant in the witness. The term draws on the Greek ἐκκλησία (ekklēsia) — from ἐκ (ek, “out of”) and καλέω (kaleō, “to call”) — the classical and biblical word for an assembled body of citizens summoned by a herald to deliberate in a public place (Strong’s #1577; cf. Thayer; Schmidt in Kittel, vol. III, p. 513). The Septuagint uses ekklēsia to render Hebrew קְהַל (qahal), the assembly of the LORD (Deut 23:1ff; Judges 20:2). Jesus’ first use of the word (Matt 16:18 KJV) establishes Christ as the One who builds the called-out body; the civic usage in Acts 19:32–41 preserves the full classical grammar. The Ecclesiast is therefore distinguished from “subscriber” (transactional), “follower” (positional), and “reader” (passive) by the active office implied — one who heard the herald, came out, and joined the deliberation. Within the BOW frame: the witness sounds the call; the Ecclesiast is the one who responded.

Wenda served as witness to sound the alarm on the issue at hand. So I sought out to address it.

A correction is in store on the framing. The category — weaponized geophysical technology — is not a fringe concern that needs gentle handling. It is not. That category is on the public record, in primary documents, decades older than any conspiracy theorist who has ever spoken on it. And the witness who has not read the primary documents has no business naming who is or is not chasing shadows.

So this dispatch lays four documents in front of you. Read them yourselves. Then we will talk about Scarcelli, and about what the documents do and do not establish, and about what they together witness for the work this body of writing is built to do.

Document One — The Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), 10 December 1976

The first document is a binding international treaty. It is administered by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), sits within the UN’s Weapons of Mass Destruction portfolio alongside the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention, and was adopted by the UN General Assembly on the tenth of December 1976 by ninety-six votes to eight, with thirty abstentions. It entered into force on the fifth of October 1978. It has seventy-eight state parties today — including the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, India, and most of the major military powers on the planet.

It is called, in full, the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques. The short name is ENMOD.

The treaty’s Article I forbids state parties from engaging in military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting, or severe effects on another state party. That clause already presupposes — at the level of binding international law — that such techniques exist or can be developed. You do not write a treaty in 1976, painstakingly negotiated between the United States and the Soviet Union, to ban a thing that no one has ever conceived. The treaty bans because the powers that wrote it knew something to ban.

Article II then defines the term environmental modification technique with a precision that should give every reader pause:

”Any technique for changing — through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes — the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space.”

Read that again. Biota. The living systems of the planet. Lithosphere. The crustal rock — which is where earthquakes originate. Hydrosphere. The oceans and the water cycle. Atmosphere. The weather. Outer space. The magnetosphere and beyond. In ninety-six United Nations General Assembly votes in 1976, the international community formally recognized that all of these — the very fabric of the created order — could be manipulated as instruments of war, and that such manipulation needed to be banned.

The treaty does not say might one day be developed. It does not say theoretical future capability. It says any technique for changing the lithosphere, the atmosphere, the hydrosphere. The grammar already presumes the capability. The treaty’s burden is not to imagine the weapon; it is to prohibit its use.

This is Tier A primary documentary evidence, available right now on the UNODA website at disarmament.unoda.org. Nineteen years before Begich and Manning published Angels Don’t Play This HAARP, the international community had already given the category a name and tried to bind it.

Document Two — European Parliament Resolution A4-0005/1999, 28 January 1999

The second document is the formal report adopted on the twenty-eighth of January 1999 by the European Parliament, after a hearing of its Subcommittee on Security and Disarmament held in Brussels on the fifth of February 1998. The full title is Report on the environment, security and foreign policy (Hughes procedure). The rapporteur was Maj Britt Theorin. The motion for resolution was adopted in committee by twenty-eight votes to none, with one abstention.

It is a long document. The section that should arrest the reader’s attention is headed, in the European Parliament’s own text and in its own words: ”HAARP — a weapons system which disrupts the climate.”

That heading is not mine. It is the European Parliament’s own categorization, in 1999, of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Project located in Gakona, Alaska.

The report acknowledges in its preambular Recital T that military research is ongoing on environmental manipulation as a weapon, as demonstrated for example by the Alaska-based HAARP system. It notes in Recital U that the experience of nuclear power for so-called peaceful purposes is a warning against allowing military secrecy to compromise civilian assessment of mixed-use technologies. And in the operative paragraphs of the resolution, in paragraphs twenty-six through twenty-nine, the European Parliament:

- considers HAARP, by virtue of its far-reaching impact on the environment, to be a global concern;

- calls for its legal, ecological, and ethical implications to be examined by an independent international body before any further research and testing;

- regrets the repeated refusal of the United States Administration to send a representative to give evidence at the public hearing;

- requests the Scientific and Technological Options Assessment Panel to examine the scientific and technical evidence on HAARP; and

- calls on the Commission to examine the environmental and public health implications of the HAARP program for Arctic Europe.

The body of the report describes HAARP plainly as a ground-based array of antennas, each powered by its own transmitter, designed to heat portions of the ionosphere with powerful radio beams, creating holes and artificial lenses in the upper atmosphere. The report identifies a number of plausible military applications named in the open hearing record: anti-missile system, communications disruption, weather pattern manipulation, earth-penetrating tomography to detect underground military facilities, and over-the-horizon radar.

The report concludes, in language no conspiracy site put in their mouths, that the HAARP project “has to be regarded as a serious threat to the environment, with an incalculable impact on human life. Even now nobody knows what impact HAARP may have.”

The full text is at europarl.europa.eu, document number A-4-1999-0005, and is in the public legislative record of the European Union. The parliament voted. The report stands.

This is the European Union — not a fringe — calling for an international ban on HAARP twenty-seven years ago.

Document Three — Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen, DoD News Briefing, 28 April 1997

The third document is the verbatim public record of a keynote address and question-and-answer session given by the United States Secretary of Defense, William S. Cohen, at the Sam Nunn Policy Forum at the University of Georgia, on the Conference on Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and U.S. Strategy. Cohen at the time was the twentieth Secretary of Defense, serving under President William Clinton.

In the course of his remarks Cohen was asked about emerging non-conventional threats. The verbatim transcript, archived on the Defense Department’s own website at the time and preserved in the Wayback Machine at web.archive.org for any reader who cares to verify it, contains the following passage. I quote at unusual length because the passage matters and because the public domain status of a Secretary of Defense’s official remarks makes it appropriate to do so:

”There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least. Alvin Toffler has written about this in terms of some scientists in their laboratories trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. So there are plenty of ingenious minds out there that are at work finding ways in which they can wreak terror upon other nations. It’s real, and that’s the reason why we have to intensify our efforts, and that’s why this is so important.”

Note the construction with care, for the witness does not overclaim. Cohen attributes the eco-terrorism scenarios to others — that is, not the United States. He is speaking in the register of threat reporting, not capability disclosure. The fair-minded reader can hear in the passage a warning about what adversaries might do.

But hear the verbatim grammar exactly as he spoke it. Are engaging. Not could engage. Not might be researching. Not theoretical future capability. The present tense, active voice. They can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. And the summary line, in his own words: It’s real.

That is a sitting United States Secretary of Defense, on the public record, in an official capacity, in 1997, telling a public-policy conference that someone, somewhere, is engaging in the deliberate triggering of earthquakes and volcanoes by electromagnetic means. He does not call it speculative. He calls it real. And he uses it to justify the intensification of American defense efforts.

The reader is permitted to weigh whether Cohen was citing Toffler’s speculative scenarios for rhetorical effect or describing assessed intelligence. The watchman simply notes that the United States Secretary of Defense said it and that the words remain on the public record.

Document Four — United States Patent 4,686,605, granted 11 August 1987

The fourth document is United States Patent number 4,686,605, titled Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere. The inventor is Bernard J. Eastlund. The application was filed on the tenth of January 1985 and granted on the eleventh of August 1987. It was originally assigned to Atlantic Richfield Company — the Alaskan natural-gas-and-oil supermajor — and was later transferred through APTI, Inc., to BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Inc., the defense contractor that, by independent reporting and by Eastlund’s own statements, has been the principal builder of HAARP.

The patent is, as Wikipedia puts it in describing it, ”grandiose.” That is not an editorial judgment; that is the consensus framing. But the language of the patent itself is more important than the consensus framing, because the watchman’s job is the primary document.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office classification on this patent is F41H13/0043. The first letter of that class — F — is Mechanical Engineering; Lighting; Heating; Weapons; Blasting. The first three letters — F41 — are Weapons. The class F41H13/0043 reads, in the USPTO’s own classification: ”Directed energy weapons, i.e. devices that direct a beam of high energy content toward a target for incapacitating or destroying the target.” That is not a critic’s framing. That is the United States Patent Office’s classification at issuance.

The patent text itself is even more direct. Within the body of the disclosure, the inventor states — and these are his own words, in the patent record — that ”One feature of this invention which satisfies a basic requirement of a weapon system, i.e., continuous checking of operability, is that small amounts of power can be generated for operability checking purposes.”

The patent does not describe a research instrument. It describes, in its own grammar, a weapon system.

The patent’s listed applications include, in the inventor’s own words: missile or aircraft destruction, deflection, or confusion; modification of weather patterns; molecular modification of the atmosphere including ozone, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and other concentrations; electromagnetic pulse defenses; interference with radar including synthetic aperture radar; and the simulation of nuclear “heave” detonation effects without the actual detonation of a nuclear device. On weather specifically, Eastlund writes: ”Weather modification is possible by, for example, altering upper atmosphere wind patterns or altering solar absorption patterns by constructing one or more plumes of atmospheric particles which will act as a lens or focusing device.”

The patent’s contemplated power level is up to 10⁹ to 10¹¹ watts. For the reader unfamiliar with engineering notation: that is up to one hundred billion watts, or one hundred gigawatts. To give a sense of scale, the entire HAARP facility as actually constructed in Gakona, Alaska delivers approximately three point six megawatts, or three million six hundred thousand watts. Eastlund’s patent contemplates a system between thirty and thirty thousand times more powerful than what was actually built. Whether the gap between the patent and the deployment is a measure of the technology’s limits, or a measure of the limits of one publicly-acknowledged installation, the patent record itself remains.

The patent is publicly available at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, at patents.google.com under the number US4686605A, and in the USPTO Patent Center. Anyone reading this can verify every quotation in this section against the document itself in approximately three minutes.

The pattern the four documents make

Take the four documents together, and a pattern emerges that the watchman cannot honestly unsee.

In 1976, the international community ratifies a binding treaty that prohibits military or any other hostile use of techniques that would deliberately manipulate the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth’s lithosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere, biota, or of outer space. The grammar of the treaty presupposes that the techniques exist or can be developed; the treaty’s purpose is to ban their use.

In 1985, a senior physicist at Atlantic Richfield Company files a patent for a system that, in the United States Patent Office’s own classification, is a directed energy weapon system; in the patent’s own words, satisfies a basic requirement of a weapon system; and in the inventor’s own list of applications, can be used for weather modification, missile destruction, electromagnetic pulse defense, and the simulation of nuclear detonation effects. The patent is granted in 1987.

In 1997, the sitting United States Secretary of Defense states publicly that others are engaging in a form of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. The verbatim transcript is on the Department of Defense’s own website.

In 1999, the European Parliament adopts a formal resolution describing HAARP as a weapons system which disrupts the climate, calls for its examination by an independent international body, and regrets the United States Administration’s repeated refusal to send a representative to give evidence at the parliamentary hearing.

That is not the timeline of a conspiracy theory catching fire on social media. That is the timeline of international treaty law, U.S. patent law, the office of the United States Secretary of Defense, and the European Parliament — all four — independently testifying, over twenty-three years, that the category of weaponized geophysical technology is real, named, and a present concern.

I am not asking the reader to draw any further conclusion than what the four documents themselves draw. I am pointing at four primary documents that any reader can verify in an evening, and noting that the category itself — weather, lithosphere, ionosphere, magnetosphere modification by deliberate engineered means — was named, banned, patented, warned-of, and resolved-against by the most senior institutions of international and national governance long before the public conversation we are having today. It is, in the most boring possible sense of the word, on the record.

Now back to Scarcelli

Hold the discipline as we close this loop.

The Scarcelli quake of the first of June was a magnitude 6.2 deep-focus subduction event at 247 kilometers of depth in the Calabrian Arc, where the African plate descends beneath the Tyrrhenian Sea. The region has a long historical record of seismicity. The Apennine peninsula sits on a complex tectonic boundary. The straightforward geological reading is sufficient to account for what happened.

The four documents above establish that the category of weaponized geophysical technology is a recognized class of concern in international law, US patent law, the office of the Secretary of Defense, and the European Parliament. They do not establish that this specific deep-focus subduction event was triggered by any operational system. To bridge from category-of-weapon-exists-on-the-record to this-specific-event-was-caused-by-it requires evidence that — at least on the public record I have been able to verify in this dispatch — has not been produced.

Discipline forbids the watchman from saying more than the documents say. Discipline also forbids the watchman from saying less than the documents say. The category is real. The specific attribution is uncertain. Both are true. Both must be held.

What the documents witness for the larger work

Now zoom out one frame further. This is where this dispatch crosses series for the larger body of work, into Witness at the Crossroads and into RET Volume IV, The Commodification of Imago Dei.

The ENMOD treaty’s Article II is a remarkable artifact of human language. To describe what must be banned, the drafters had to name what could be done. And what they named — the deliberate manipulation of the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space — is the framing of a commodity. A thing that can be deliberately manipulated. A thing that can be hostilely used. A thing the dynamics of which can be changed.

The created order, in the grammar of ENMOD Article II, is not the heavens declare the glory of God (Psalm 19:1 KJV). It is a set of dynamics, composition, and structure available for manipulation. The treaty intends to forbid the manipulation. The framing within which the forbidding takes place already presumes the commodification.

This is what RET Volume IV names. The Commodification of Imago Dei. Creation, including the human body — the Biofield of the *imago Dei* temple in the work’s architecture — is being treated as a manipulable substrate. The Eastlund patent is a planetary-scale instance of the same operational thesis. The atmosphere becomes a lens. The ionosphere becomes a mirror to be tilted. The lithosphere becomes a target for radio-frequency penetration. The earth’s magnetic field becomes a thing to be decreased or disrupted at appropriate altitudes, as the patent puts it word for word. The very thing the Creator made and called good is, in the grammar of weapons classification F41H13/0043, a region to be altered.

You cannot weaponize a temple unless you have first decided that the temple is mere matter. The decision precedes the weapon. The commodification of creation precedes the engineering of the weapons that exploit the commodification. The patent describes the symptom; RET Volume IV names the disease.

And Witness at the Crossroads asks: who decided this? When? And under whose authority? The four documents themselves answer in part — the great powers of the post-war international order decided this, and did so quietly, in treaty halls and patent offices and policy forums and parliamentary hearings, over the latter half of the twentieth century, with very little public discussion. That is a Hegelian two-track Beast system observation if there ever was one. The Track-One nationalist register and the Track-Two administrative-state register both signed off on this. The treaty bound the use; it did not unwind the framing.

Pastoral floor

And here I must hold the line gently for the seekers and the newer believers who read this work, because the documents we have just walked through can produce in some readers a register of fear that is not where the watchman wants the reader to land.

Hear me, beloved.

”I form the light, and create darkness, I make peace and create calamity; I, the LORD, do all these things.” (Isaiah 45:7, NKJV)

The Hebrew word in that verse rendered calamity — the older King James English calls it evil — is ra, a word with a wider range than our modern English evil. It means harm, adversity, calamity, hard providence, unwelcome circumstance. The verse does not say YHWH is the author of moral evil. ”God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man” (James 1:13 KJV). The verse says, plainly and without flinching, that nothing in the field of human experience — no hard providence, no earthquake, no weapon, no commodified ionosphere, no patented atmospheric lens — sits outside the sovereignty of the Lord who made it all.

Whether Scarcelli’s deep-focus subduction is tectonic, induced, or — hypothetically — weaponized, the Lord is not surprised, the Lord is not displaced from His throne, and the destiny of the redeemed image-bearer remains intact. The watchman’s office is to document the convergence; the Lord’s office is the sovereign administration of the whole field. We do not trade the one for the other.

And the terminus of the image-bearer’s office is precisely the verse this body of work returns to: ”Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?” (1 Cor 6:3 KJV). The world is industrializing vacancy. The Lord is filling temples. The world is commodifying creation. The Father is restoring the imago Dei to its proper throne. The story does not end with the patent. The story ends with the saint seated, in Christ, at the very center of the loop the world has been narrowing.

Falsifiability

A witness who cannot be falsified is no witness. So let me set the markers down honestly.

The four documents stand as documentary anchors. They would weaken only if they were shown to be forgeries — and the reader can verify each one against its primary archive in an afternoon. The pattern they describe weakens if it is shown that the international community has ceased to recognize the category, that the patent record is universally regarded as fanciful, that the European Parliament has formally retracted its 1999 resolution, or that the Cohen statement has been formally disavowed by the office of the United States Secretary of Defense. None of those four conditions appears to obtain.

The specific Scarcelli attribution — the bridge from category exists to this event was caused by it — weakens if no publicly verifiable evidence of operational deployment coinciding with the event becomes available, and at the time of this dispatch no such evidence has been produced. The watchman holds the specific attribution loosely, and would happily abandon it if the geological reading is sufficient — which, given a 247-kilometer subduction-zone depth, it appears to be.

I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it.

The witness office

The world has been quietly building, paving, and licensing the runway of weaponized geophysics for sixty years. The treaty halls named it. The patent offices classified it. The Secretary of Defense acknowledged it. The European Parliament resolved against it. None of this happened in a forum the average citizen visits. All of it happened in the public record.

This is what the witness does. She reads the primary documents. She names what the documents say. She holds the layer discipline between category established and specific attribution speculative. She does not trade the unseen-realm conflict for a partisan one. She holds the pastoral floor under the work so that no seeker is wounded by the documenting of what the powers of this age have built.

Quench not the Spirit (1 Thessalonians 5:19). Be sober, be vigilant (1 Peter 5:8). Read the documents. Verify the primary sources. Hold sovereignty. Stay in your seat in the loop the Father has secured for the saints in Christ.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

The witness trumpet is still sounding.

Sources & Framework Notes

Tier A primary documents (the four-document spine):

1. Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD). United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. Adopted UN General Assembly Resolution 31/72, 10 December 1976; entry into force 5 October 1978; 78 state parties as of dispatch date. Primary source: disarmament.unoda.org.

2. Report on the environment, security and foreign policy (Hughes procedure), European Parliament document A4-0005/1999, rapporteur Maj Britt Theorin, adopted 28 January 1999. Primary source: europarl.europa.eu, document A-4-1999-0005.

3. DoD News Briefing: Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen, Sam Nunn Policy Forum on Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and U.S. Strategy, University of Georgia, 28 April 1997. Verbatim transcript previously hosted at archive.defense.gov; archived at web.archive.org and at weathermodificationhistory.com.

4. Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere, United States Patent 4,686,605, inventor Bernard J. Eastlund, filed 10 January 1985, granted 11 August 1987, original assignee Atlantic Richfield Company, current assignee BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., USPTO classification F41H13/0043 (Directed Energy Weapons). Primary source: patents.google.com/patent/US4686605A.

Geological context (Scarcelli): USGS earthquake event page us7000spxm, M 6.2, 17 km WSW of Scarcelli, Italy, 247.1 km depth, 1 June 2026, 22:12 UTC. Calabrian Arc subduction zone.

Layer discipline: L3 throughout for the four documentary anchors. L4 for the theological frame (Isaiah 45:7 NKJV, James 1:13 KJV, 1 Corinthians 6:3 KJV). L1 markers placed explicitly where the integration moves beyond what the documents themselves establish.

**Cross-series fold:* *This dispatch is structurally load-bearing for both Witness at the Crossroads (Tier A documentary anchor for the two-track Beast-system frame, Chapter Two and Three candidate material) and Renaissance Exo-Theology Volume IV: The Commodification of Imago Dei (planetary-scale commodification of creation as the operational frame within which the Eastlund patent’s weapons grammar becomes intelligible).

Theological framework: Sovereignty of the Lord over the whole field of created order (Isaiah 45:7, NKJV preferred for pastoral register; the Hebrew ra covers harm, adversity, and calamity, not moral evil; cf. James 1:13). Tripartite imago Dei anthropology — Spirit / Soul / Body = Holy of Holies / Holy Place / Outer Court, applied wo/man per Genesis 1:27. Reference companion: Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter, Spirit Over Soul. Terminus: Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life? (1 Corinthians 6:3 KJV).

Doctrinal guardrail (non-negotiable): No claim in this dispatch identifies any current technology, treaty, patent, or operational system as the Mark of the Beast. The Mark, per Scripture, is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction (Revelation 13:16–17; 14:9–11). Runway is not boarding. Pastoral floor for any reader is absolute.

Posture: The witness documents the public record. He does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan one. He holds the category established by the primary documents and the specific attribution as a separate, more uncertain question. He sharpens his sister and is sharpened by her, as iron sharpens iron (Proverbs 27:17).

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

HASHTAGS

#ENMOD #HAARP #WitnessAtTheCrossroads #RETV4 #CommodificationOfImagoDei #WeaponizedGeophysics #IsaiahKavod #ImagoDei #1Cor6and3 #WatchmanWitness #LayerDiscipline #PrimarySourceDiscipline #SoliDeoGloria #Maranatha #R3Publishing

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