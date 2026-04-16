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Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 3: The Seven Bowls

Current Events Series | Dr. Stephen J. Latham | R3 Publishing LLC

“And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead man: and every living soul died in the sea.” — Revelation 16:3 (KJV)

“And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.” — Revelation 16:4 (KJV)

“Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise: Which having no guide, overseer, or ruler, Provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest.” — Proverbs 6:6–8 (KJV)

THE ARITHMETIC OF COLLAPSE

Most people look at the Strait of Hormuz crisis and see a fuel crisis. Higher gasoline prices. Airline surcharges. Heating oil concerns.

They are looking at the symptom and missing the disease.

The real threat is not to your gas tank. It is to the petrochemical backbone of everything — the invisible chemical infrastructure that makes tires grip the road, keeps medicines on pharmacy shelves, allows fertilizer to reach farm fields, and enables the production of every manufactured good from surgical gloves to food packaging to the tractor that harvests the wheat that becomes the bread.

That backbone is breaking. Not gradually. Not theoretically. Now.

The Strait of Hormuz carries approximately one quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade and a similar share of global LNG — and it has been effectively closed since March 4, 2026. The International Energy Agency has characterized this as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. The combined available capacity of Saudi and Emirati bypass pipelines — the only alternatives to the Strait — covers at most 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day against a shortfall of 14.5 to 16.5 million barrels per day.

The arithmetic does not lie. The buffers are running down. The question is not whether the cascade arrives. It is whether you have prepared for it before it does.

THE FIVE CHEMICAL BREAKS

The Strait closure is not one supply disruption. It is five simultaneous chemical supply disruptions arriving at different speeds, through different industrial pathways, with different visible symptoms — but all tracing back to the same root cause.

Understanding each break is the difference between panic and preparation.

BREAK 1 — SULFUR: THE ACHILLES HEEL MOST HAVE NEVER HEARD OF

Sulfur is not a household word. It should be.

Elemental sulfur — extracted as a byproduct of natural gas and oil refining — is the feedstock for sulfuric acid, the most widely produced industrial chemical on earth. Without sulfuric acid, the following cannot be manufactured or processed at scale:

Phosphate fertilizers. Rubber vulcanization (no sulfur = no tires, no hoses, no seals for any mechanical system). Pharmaceutical production. Battery manufacturing. Copper and nickel refining. Textile processing. Paper production.

The Gulf states produce approximately half of the world’s sulfur exports. With the Strait closed, that supply has effectively ceased. The US defense industrial base is currently experiencing what analysts are describing as near-total disruption of critical mineral inputs — with sulfur specifically identified as the primary constraint.

The timeline from sulfur shortage to visible industrial disruption is measured in weeks, not months. Sulfuric acid plants run on sulfur feedstock with limited reserve capacity. When the feedstock runs out, the acid stops flowing, and the industrial processes that depend on it begin to seize.

BREAK 2 — NITROGEN: THE REACTION THAT FEEDS HALF THE WORLD

The Haber-Bosch process — the industrial synthesis of ammonia from nitrogen and hydrogen — is arguably the most important chemical reaction in human history. It is the basis of all synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. Without it, roughly half of the global population cannot be fed.

The Haber-Bosch process requires natural gas — both as the hydrogen feedstock and as the energy source. The Gulf states produce approximately 46% of globally traded urea (the world’s primary nitrogen fertilizer), and that production depends on the natural gas now either blocked in the Gulf or priced beyond reach by the supply disruption.

Half the world’s nitrogen supply is now compromised. Urea prices surged approximately 50% in the three weeks following the Strait closure. Ammonia prices followed. The planting season across the Northern Hemisphere is underway right now, in April 2026 — and the fertilizer required to sustain yield is either unavailable, unaffordable, or both.

The food price implications of under-fertilized 2026 crops will not appear in grocery stores until the autumn harvest. But the decisions that determine the harvest are being made this week, on farms where the fertilizer that should be in the soil is sitting on a stranded tanker in the Persian Gulf.

BREAK 3 — POLYMERS AND PLASTICS: THE INVISIBLE INGREDIENT IN EVERYTHING

Eighty-five percent of Middle Eastern polyethylene exports transit the Strait of Hormuz. Polyethylene is the most common plastic in the world — and it is not merely in water bottles. It is in food packaging for every grocery item on every shelf. Medical devices. Construction materials. Agricultural films used for greenhouse covers and crop mulching. Automotive components. Electronics enclosures.

When polyethylene supply tightens, food packaging costs rise first. Then food costs rise because higher packaging costs are passed through to consumers. Then food availability begins to tighten because the logistical infrastructure for food distribution — trucks, refrigerated containers, distribution center equipment — begins failing for want of the polymer components required for maintenance and repair.

This is the cascade that produces empty shelves in cities that did not experience any direct disruption whatsoever. The supply chain does not break at a single visible point. It frays simultaneously at a thousand invisible points across the polymer and plastics production network.

BREAK 4 — PHARMACEUTICALS: THE SILENT MEDICAL EMERGENCY

This break receives the least coverage and carries the most immediate humanitarian consequence.

Modern pharmaceutical manufacturing depends on petrochemical feedstocks for the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, for the polymer capsules and packaging that deliver medicines, and for the manufacturing equipment seals and components that maintain sterile production environments.

The pharmaceutical supply chain is not a just-in-time system — manufacturers hold more inventory than grocery retailers. But the inventory window is measured in months, not years. If the Strait closure extends through summer 2026, the pharmaceutical supply chain will begin to show visible stress in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Generic medications — the drugs that maintain blood pressure, manage diabetes, prevent infection, and control chronic pain for hundreds of millions of people — are disproportionately dependent on Asian manufacturing that is itself dependent on Gulf petrochemical feedstocks. The cascade runs: Gulf petrochemical shortage → Asian pharmaceutical API shortage → global generic drug shortage → healthcare system stress in the populations least able to manage it.

BREAK 5 — TRANSPORTATION: WHEN THE TRUCKS STOP

Every vehicle on earth — truck, tractor, cargo ship, train — runs on some combination of petroleum fuel and petroleum-derived components. Lubricants, hydraulic fluids, seals, belts, tires, hoses — all require the petrochemical supply chain that the Strait closure is severing.

The immediate effect is fuel price. The medium-term effect is parts availability. The long-term effect — if the closure extends past the summer — is industrial production halt. You cannot make a car because you lack specialty polymers, lubricants, or microchips. You cannot make a tractor. You cannot make a cargo ship. Global production does not slow down. It halts.

The COVID-era supply chain disruptions — the missing semiconductors, the delayed appliances, the empty shelves of 2020–2021 — were caused by a single-input shortage: semiconductor chips. What is unfolding now is a multi-input shortage across sulfur, nitrogen, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and transportation simultaneously. The COVID disruption was a preview. This is the feature.

THE JUST-IN-TIME ILLUSION

The global logistics network was designed for efficiency, not resilience. Efficiency and resilience are not the same thing.

Just-in-time inventory management — the principle that goods should arrive exactly when needed rather than being stored in advance — eliminated the buffer that previous economic eras maintained as a matter of survival. Prior to the post-World War II globalization era, households, farms, communities, and industries all maintained reserves. The reserves were costly. They were also the difference between a disruption and a catastrophe.

Just-in-time eliminated the reserves. The efficiency gains were real. The elimination of resilience was also real — and was treated as acceptable because the conditions that would test it (a major chokepoint closure, a multi-system supply shock) were considered sufficiently unlikely to discount.

June 15, 2026 is the projected date at which the above-ground oil storage buffers — the strategic petroleum reserves, the commercial inventories, the precautionary stocks accumulated over decades — are projected to be exhausted by the net shortfall the Strait closure is producing.

After that date, the just-in-time system stops coasting on reserves and begins running on current flow. Current flow through the Strait is approximately 5–10% of normal. That is not a supply chain under stress. That is a supply chain that is not functioning.

THE R3 RESILIENCE WHEEL — SPOKE BY SPOKE

The seven spokes of the Resilience Wheel map with precision onto the five chemical breaks the Strait closure is producing. Understanding the correspondence gives the covenant community the framework to respond intelligently rather than react to headlines.

Agriculture-Food Security Spoke: Nitrogen fertilizer shortage → under-fertilized 2026 harvest → food price inflation arriving autumn 2026. Response: store three weeks of food now (see previous post: Nine Meals From Anarchy). Begin growing food at household and community level. Prioritize open-pollinated seed. Build soil fertility through biological methods that do not depend on synthetic nitrogen inputs.

Economic-Financial Spoke: Polymer shortage → food packaging costs rise → grocery prices rise. Pharmaceutical shortage → healthcare costs rise. Transportation disruption → all delivered goods cost more. Response: reduce financial dependency on the disrupted supply chain. Debt-free households have more margin. Local exchange networks that do not require petroleum logistics to function provide genuine economic resilience.

Physical-Structural Spoke: Sulfur shortage → rubber shortage → mechanical system failures cascade. Transportation → tires, hoses, seals all become scarce. Response: maintain your own mechanical infrastructure. Prioritize repair over replacement. Stock the basic mechanical supplies — lubricants, seals, hoses — that your household and community depend on. The part that is unavailable in six months costs a fraction of its future price today.

Scientific-Technological Spoke: Semiconductor manufacturing depends on helium (one-third of global supply offline per previous post). Polymer shortage affects electronics components. Response: the technology that matters most is the technology that functions without a complex supply chain. Radio communication. Manual tools. Skills that do not require a replacement part shipped from Taiwan.

Environmental Health Spoke: Pharmaceutical shortage → chronic disease management disruption → community health stress. Response: build community-level health capacity now. Know which medications in your community are maintenance medications. Explore non-pharmaceutical alternatives for chronic conditions where appropriate. The community with a trained herbalist, a registered nurse, and a physician willing to practice at community scale has more resilience than the community that depends entirely on just-in-time pharmaceutical delivery.

Social-Political Spoke: Supply disruptions create social stress. History documents the nine-meal principle: three days of empty shelves produces visible social fracture. Response: the community that already knows its neighbors, already has shared resources, already has the social trust built before the crisis is the community that holds together during it. Build that community now, while the disruption is still in its early phases.

Human-Cultural Spoke: The narrative that “the market will fix it” and “price signals will summon new supply” is the cultural story that has discouraged preparation for exactly this scenario. Response: adopt the counter-narrative that has always been true — the community that prepares before the crisis does not suffer the consequences of the crisis in the same way as the community that does not.

WHAT THE CHEMICAL CASCADE MEANS FOR THE COVENANT COMMUNITY

The five chemical breaks are not separate crises. They are one crisis with five expressions — the systematic failure of the petrochemical backbone on which an entire civilization was built without asking whether the backbone was resilient.

The Bowl sequence that Volume 3 documents is the theological interpretation of exactly this kind of structural exposure. Bowl 2 falls on the sea — the maritime commercial system. Bowl 3 falls on the freshwater-financial domain. Bowl 4 scorches through the captured knowledge systems that told the world the supply chain was invulnerable. The cascade that Mike Adams describes in structural intelligence terms, the IEA describes in energy security terms, and the Dallas Federal Reserve describes in economic modeling terms — this is what the Bowl sequence looks like when it arrives in real time.

The covenant community’s response is not panic. It is preparation — the kind of preparation that Joseph modeled in Egypt, that Nehemiah modeled in Jerusalem, and that Proverbs commended by pointing to the ant who gathers in summer what she will need in winter.

The summer is ending. The harvest is in question. The ant knows what to do.

Every preparation made this week — food stored, debt reduced, community relationships built, seed saved, spare part purchased — is an act of covenant faithfulness in the face of a cascade that the Scripture described and the covenant community should have seen coming.

The collapse is not a surprise to anyone who has been reading their Bible and their supply chain data simultaneously.

Prepare accordingly. Help your neighbors prepare. And hold your hope in the One whose Kingdom no supply chain disruption can delay.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Current Events Series © 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. All rights reserved. resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Primary sources: International Energy Agency, Dallas Federal Reserve, Bloomberg, UNCTAD, Wikipedia — 2026 Iran War Fuel Crisis and Economic Impact. Mike Adams (Health Ranger, NaturalNews.com) used as structural intelligence aggregator in the food security and energy infrastructure lane per editorial standards; core data independently corroborated from primary institutional sources cited above.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May