A solitary silhouetted human figure standing on a hillside at evening twilight, viewed from behind, illuminated by two distinct light-sources rendered with careful chiaroscuro: a warm gold-amber luminescence rising softly from within the figure's center (the human spirit, the created Kavod-breath given at birth), and a separate descending shaft of warmer amber-gold light from above touching the figure's head and shoulders (the Holy Spirit indwelling at regeneration); the two lights distinct but harmonized, neither merging nor competing. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

RET: Volume V Material · A Field Dispatch on the Sovereignty of Imago Dei Man · Companion to the Deployed Author of the Image Dispatch

By Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero)

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV) “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” — Genesis 2:7 (KJV) “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” — Romans 8:16 (KJV) “And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” — Ephesians 4:24 (KJV)

Re-entering the Question

The deployed Author of the Image dispatch (resilienciero.substack.com, June 6, 2026) carried the Body of Work‘s reading of human consciousness as the Kavod-breath of God breathed into the wo/man at Genesis 2:7 — the universal inheritance of every image-bearer, the innermost altitude of the temple of the human person, sustained by the Logos through whom all things consist (Colossians 1:17, Hebrews 1:3). The dispatch credited Edward May specifically and narrowly for the universal-availability-of-the-Holy-Spirit-to-believers-in-Christ-after-Pentecost observation that completed the framework’s reading of redemptive-historical Spirit-presence. The dispatch was received warmly by the ecclesia whose iron sharpens this work, and the framework’s three-mode architecture entered the deployed record.

Within days of deployment, Edward May returned to the work with a substantive theological pressing across two related questions. The pressing was given carefully, prayerfully, and within the iron-sharpens-iron register that the Body of Work invites and depends upon (Proverbs 27:17 KJV). Edward’s two questions, taken together, surfaced architectural seams in the Author of the Image framework that required careful theological work before the next dispatch in this series could be written. The first question — image and likeness — was acknowledged briefly through an end note appended to the deployed Author of the Image post. The second question — Spirit and spirit — was held in working draft for the dedicated treatment that the architectural depth required.

This dispatch is that dedicated treatment.

The work that follows engages Edward’s (aka Ed) pressing across both questions at full depth. It presents Dr. Robert D. Luginbill’s framework from The Satanic Rebellion Part 3 Section II (the Body of Work‘s canonical L2 anchor for theological anthropology) and Edward May’s framework drawn from his sustained reading of Watchman Nee’s twenty-plus-volume corpus alongside the apostolic witness. It honors both traditions where they reconcile and names honestly where they distinguish. It refines the Author of the Image three-mode framework to honor the Spirit/spirit distinction without losing the universal Kavod-breath thesis. It surfaces the deeper architectural seam where both traditions converge — the wo/man’s body as the meeting place of the created human spirit and the uncreated Holy Spirit in the regenerated imago Dei bearer who has been brought from the domain of darkness into the kingdom of God’s dear Son (Colossians 1:13 KJV).

The disciplines that govern every dispatch in this Body of Work hold throughout. KJV scripture only. Imago Dei italicised where needed. Wo/man with slash where relevant. Witness trumpet, not rattle. Resilience Wheel pastoral floor. Doors of mercy open. Iron sharpens iron.

May the Lord of mercy keep this writing under His hand.

I. The Created Human Spirit — Mode One

The first architectural seam Edward May’s pressing surfaced was the distinction between the created human spirit of every wo/man at birth and the uncreated Holy Spirit who is the third Person of the Trinity. The pressing was substantive on its central theological point, and the Body of Work receives it gratefully.

Dr. Robert D. Luginbill’s The Satanic Rebellion Part 3 Section II.3 walks the human-spirit doctrine carefully across the scriptural witness. The load-bearing claims, quoted directly from the canonical L2 anchor text:

“Significantly, the material, plastic, earth-connected creation of the body, in and of itself, does not result in life — life occurs only after the Lord God puts a ‘living spirit’ into the newly formed body. Moreover, it is only as a result of God’s breathing of a human spirit (the ‘breath of life’, i.e., ‘life-giving breath’) into the first man, that Adam becomes a ‘living person’.”

The breath of life that God breathed into Adam at Genesis 2:7 was the human spirit of Adam — not the Holy Spirit Himself. Luginbill names this clearly. The Hebrew terms are ruach (רוח, “wind, breath, spirit”) and neshamah (נשמה, “breath, life-breath”). The Greek term used in the New Testament for the human spirit is pneuma (πνεῦμα) — the same word used elsewhere for the Holy Spirit, for literal wind, and for spirit-beings generally. The linguistic kinship between the human spirit and the Holy Spirit is real and biblically anchored, but the ontological distinction is also real and biblically anchored: the human spirit is the immediate creation of God at birth (creationism), while the Holy Spirit is the eternal third Person of the Trinity, uncreated and divine.

Luginbill cites the anchor passages: Ecclesiastes 12:7 (“the spirit shall return unto God who gave it”); Isaiah 42:5 (“he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein”); Zechariah 12:1 (“the LORD, which stretcheth forth the heavens, and layeth the foundation of the earth, and formeth the spirit of man within him”); 1 Timothy 6:13 (“God, who quickeneth all things”); and Hebrews 12:9 (“the Father of spirits”). Each verse anchors the human spirit as the immediate divine creation given to every wo/man at birth. The human spirit is not transmitted biologically through natural procreation alone (traducianism), nor was it pre-made in a heavenly storehouse and deposited at conception (pre-existence). The human spirit is given directly by God at the moment of life-quickening for every image-bearer who has ever drawn breath.

Edward May affirmed Luginbill’s framework on this point with full theological agreement during the iron-sharpens-iron correspondence cycle of June 2026. The Spirit-versus-spirit distinction is held jointly by the canonical L2 anchor (Luginbill) and by the colleague whose pressing surfaced the architectural seam (Edward, drawing on his sustained reading of Watchman Nee’s twenty-plus-volume corpus including The Spiritual Man). The agreement between the two readings is substantial and load-bearing for the framework that follows.

What the Author of the Image dispatch needed to refine was its terminology. The dispatch’s use of Kavod-breath for what was breathed into Adam at Genesis 2:7 risked conflating the human spirit (created, given to every wo/man at birth) with the Holy Spirit (uncreated, third Person of the Trinity). The refinement that honors both Luginbill and Edward without losing the universal-inheritance thesis is this:

The Kavod-breath of Genesis 2:7 properly refers to the human spirit at its divine origin — the created immaterial essence of the human person, given directly by God at the moment of life-quickening, bearing the imprint of God’s own breathing-in as the source from which the wo/man’s inner personhood is generated, but distinct from the Holy Spirit as third Person of the Trinity.

The term Kavod (כָּבוֹד, “glory, weight, manifest presence”) honors the divine origin of the human spirit without conflating the created human spirit with the uncreated Holy Spirit Himself. The wo/man’s spirit is Kavod-originated — given by God, bearing the imprint of His breath, sustained by His life-giving power, the seat of conscience, consciousness, conviction, volition, intellect, personality, and the inner person who knows the things of the wo/man (1 Corinthians 2:11 KJV). But the Kavod-originated human spirit is not the Holy Spirit Himself. The Holy Spirit is the One who bears witness with our spirit (Romans 8:16 KJV) — and the very grammar of the verse requires two distinct Spirits in communion, not one Spirit operating in two modes.

This is the refinement Edward’s pressing surfaced. The Body of Work receives it. The three-mode framework continues, now properly titled three modes of God’s spiritual relationship with humanity — not three modes of the same Spirit’s presence.

The next two movements walk the three modes carefully.

II. The Tripartite Wo/man, the Image, and the Likeness — An Integrated BOW Exegesis

The second architectural seam Edward May’s pressing surfaced was the relationship between image and likeness across the redemptive-historical arc from Genesis 1:26-27 through Romans 5 and Ephesians 4 to 2 Corinthians 3:18. The iron-sharpens-iron correspondence with Edward across the early Pentecost window of 2026 surfaced not merely a question to be answered but an architectural opportunity to articulate the Body of Work‘s own integrated theological anthropology with full exegetical care.

Edward’s own theological journey is worth naming because it shaped the precision of his pressing. Edward was first immersed deeply in Watchman Nee’s twenty-plus-volume corpus, including The Spiritual Man, The Release of the Spirit, The Latent Power of the Soul, and the broader Nee writings on the inner person. Across his sustained engagement with Nee’s tripartite-redemptive framework, Edward absorbed the categorical vocabulary that distinguishes body, soul, and spirit as three operational dimensions of the wo/man’s being. Subsequently, through his continuing exegetical work in the scriptural witness, Edward came to prefer Dr. Robert D. Luginbill’s exegesis as his primary anchor on the related questions of theological anthropology, the Spirit/spirit distinction, and the redemptive arc. Edward now carries an integrated synthesis — Luginbill-anchored on the central exegetical commitments, Nee-informed on the categorical vocabulary that Nee’s careful tripartite work brought into clear theological view. His pressing on the Author of the Image dispatch came from someone who has walked both readings carefully and tested them against the scriptural witness across years of prayerful engagement. The Body of Work receives Edward’s pressing as the iron-sharpens-iron gift it is.

BOW’s Tripartite Position — Load-Bearing

The Body of Work holds, as its primary load-bearing theological anthropology, the tripartite reading of the wo/man’s being — body, soul, and spirit as three distinct operational dimensions of the imago Dei bearer, each carrying its own architectural function in the wo/man’s creation, fall, regeneration, and consummation. The tripartite reading is not adopted from Nee’s systematizing framework, though Nee’s careful work clarified the categorical vocabulary the apostolic witness already carries. The tripartite reading is adopted because the scriptural witness itself names the three dimensions explicitly and treats each with distinct functional weight across the canonical text.

The load-bearing scriptural anchors:

1 Thessalonians 5:23 (KJV): “And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Paul’s benedictory prayer names spirit and soul and body — three distinct terms with explicit conjunctive structure, prayed for as the whole of the wo/man preserved unto the parousia. The threefold structure is not poetic emphasis for completeness; it is the apostolic articulation of the wo/man’s full architectural composition.

Hebrews 4:12 (KJV): “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” The Word of God divides asunder soul and spirit — the two are not synonymous, they are not the same thing under different aspects, they are distinguishable realities that the Word’s penetrating discernment separates. The verse settles the bipartite-versus-tripartite question at the apostolic level: soul and spirit are distinct.

Genesis 2:7 (KJV): “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” The creational moment names three architectural elements in explicit sequence. The body is formed of the dust of the ground. The spirit is breathed in as the breath of life — the Kavod-breath, the ruach/neshamah, the human spirit walked carefully in Mode One above. The result of the body’s formation plus the spirit’s in-breathing is that the wo/man became a living soul — nephesh, the unified personhood that emerges from the union of body and spirit. The soul is not a separate created substance distinct from body and spirit; the soul is the living wo/man herself, the personal-relational reality that exists wherever a body and a spirit are joined.

1 Corinthians 15:44-45 (KJV): “It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body. And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit.” The contrast is between natural body (Greek sōma psychikon, soulish/soul-animated body) and spiritual body (Greek sōma pneumatikon, spirit-animated body). The first Adam was made a living soul — body animated by created human spirit producing soul-personhood. The Last Adam, the Lord Jesus Christ, was made a quickening spirit — the resurrection inaugurating a new mode of bodily existence animated by the Spirit directly. The tripartite architecture is present throughout the verse.

How BOW’s Tripartite Position Engages the Two Traditions

The Reformed mainstream reading (Luginbill, Calvin, Hodge, Berkhof, the Westminster standards) typically operates with a bipartite-functional anthropology: the wo/man is composed of material body and immaterial inner person, with soul and spirit functioning as overlapping synecdoches for the unified immaterial dimension rather than as distinct created realities. This reading interprets 1 Thessalonians 5:23 as poetic-emphatic threefold structure for completeness (similar to Hebrew patterns of heart/soul/strength), and interprets Hebrews 4:12’s dividing asunder of soul and spirit as the Word’s penetrating power to discern even subtle distinctions within the unified inner person.

The Watchman Nee tripartite-separated reading takes the soul/spirit distinction further than BOW carries it. In Nee’s framework, the three dimensions are often functionally separated to the point of operating almost as three distinct centers of personhood — a separation that can lead, in some Nee-influenced traditions, to a sharper psychology of inner conflict among the dimensions than BOW believes the scriptural witness sustains. Edward himself has navigated past this sharper-separation register through his subsequent preference for Luginbill’s exegesis, and BOW carries Edward’s mature position forward.

BOW’s integrated tripartite position holds three architectural commitments:

Body, soul, and spirit are three distinct dimensions of the unified wo/man. The distinction is real (1 Thess 5:23, Heb 4:12) but the unity is also real (Gen 2:7 — the wo/man is the living soul that emerges from the body-plus-spirit union). The wo/man is not three persons in one but one person with three architectural dimensions. The soul is the personal-relational center where body and spirit meet. The nephesh is not a separate created substance; the soul is the lived personhood of the wo/man — her mind, will, emotions, affections, and relational selfhood — operating in and through the body-spirit union. The soul is what the wo/man is as a living person, and the soul cannot be reduced to either body or spirit alone without losing the unified personhood the scriptural witness names. The spirit is the God-conscious dimension where the Holy Spirit takes residence at regeneration. The created human spirit (Mode One above, the Kavod-originated breath of Genesis 2:7) is the architectural site where the Holy Spirit (Mode Three, Pentecost-inaugurated universal indwelling) communes with the wo/man in the new birth. The spirit dimension is the load-bearing site of the imago Dei’s highest expression — the wo/man’s capacity for God-consciousness, communion with the Creator, and conformity to Christ’s likeness.

The Image and the Likeness Under BOW’s Tripartite Architecture

The image-and-likeness question is now read under the tripartite framework. The Body of Work holds the following integrated exegesis:

The image of God (Hebrew tselem) reflects in all three dimensions of the wo/man’s being. The body is created with the architectural pattern that the Lord Jesus Christ would assume in the incarnation — the wo/man’s bodily form is not an accident of biology but a creational reflection of the form God’s own Son would take. The soul reflects God’s rational-volitional-personal architecture — the wo/man’s mind, will, affections, and relational personhood mirror at created scale the divine personal-relational reality of the Triune God. The spirit reflects most directly the wo/man’s capacity for God-consciousness, communion, and worship — the dimension that uniquely distinguishes the wo/man from the animal creation and grounds her standing as imago Dei bearer in the highest sense. The image is present in all three dimensions, marred by the Fall in each but not annihilated in any. James 3:9 (KJV) anchors this — wo/men are made (present tense) after God’s similitude, still, even in their fallen state.

The likeness of God (Hebrew demut) operates load-bearingly at the spirit-level. The likeness is the wo/man’s relational-moral conformity to God’s character — the righteousness, holiness, knowledge, and Spirit-filled orientation that Adam possessed before the Fall and that every regenerated wo/man is being conformed back to in Christ. The likeness operates through the spirit dimension where the Holy Spirit indwells the regenerated imago Dei bearer, but it expresses through soul and body as the long work of progressive sanctification renews the whole tripartite person. The likeness was catastrophically damaged at the Fall — spiritual death (Ephesians 2:1, “dead in trespasses and sins”) reached deepest into the spirit dimension and produced the loss of God-conscious communion that Eden had carried. The likeness is recovered through regeneration in Christ — “of his own will begat he us with the word of truth” (James 1:18 KJV), “begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3 KJV) — and is then progressively renewed across the Christian life as the believer is “changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord” (2 Corinthians 3:18 KJV).

The image of Adam after the Fall is the tainted creational architecture transmitted through the Adamic line. Genesis 5:3 (KJV) — “And Adam lived an hundred and thirty years, and begat a son in his own likeness, after his image; and called his name Seth” — names what every natural-born wo/man inherits: the image-of-Adam-after-the-Fall, the tripartite creational architecture marred in body (subject to death and decay, Romans 8:20-23), marred in soul (the carnal mind, Romans 8:7), and especially marred in spirit (spiritual death, Ephesians 2:1, the dimension that requires regeneration to be quickened). Every wo/man descended from Adam inherits this fallen image-of-Adam from conception, and this is why the new birth is required — “that which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again” (John 3:6-7 KJV).

The dynamic tension Edward named is real within BOW’s tripartite framework. The regenerated wo/man carries both the imago Dei (the creational image reflecting through all three dimensions, marred but not annihilated, and now being renewed) and the image-of-Adam-after-the-Fall (the inherited fallen architecture that the long work of progressive sanctification puts off). The Christian life is the daily reality of putting off the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; and... be renewed in the spirit of your mind; and... put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness (Ephesians 4:22-24 KJV). The mortification proceeds from spirit outward through soul to body, as the indwelling Holy Spirit accomplishes in the regenerated wo/man what no Adamic descendant could accomplish for herself.

The Christological Center Where All Three Readings Converge

The Luginbill-anchored Reformed mainstream reading, the Nee-influenced tripartite-redemptive reading, and BOW’s integrated tripartite exegesis all converge at the same Christological center. Christ is the perfect image of the invisible God (Colossians 1:15). Christ is the Last Adam who became a quickening spirit (1 Corinthians 15:45). Christ accomplishes through His incarnation, crucifixion, resurrection, ascension, and intercession what no Adamic descendant could accomplish for herself. The believer is changed into the same image from glory to glory (2 Corinthians 3:18) — the image of Christ Himself, the Second Adam, the perfect imago Dei bearer into whose likeness the regenerated wo/man is being progressively conformed by the indwelling Holy Spirit.

The doctrinal distinctions between the three readings matter theologically. The lived Christian life each reading produces is substantially the same: the imago Dei bearer brought from the domain of darkness into the kingdom of God’s dear Son (Colossians 1:13 KJV), born again by the will of God through the word of truth (James 1:18 KJV), indwelt by the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19 KJV), sealed unto the day of redemption (Ephesians 4:30 KJV), being transformed from glory to glory (2 Corinthians 3:18 KJV), and looking toward the parousia when the whole spirit and soul and body will be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thessalonians 5:23 KJV).

The Body of Work holds its integrated tripartite exegesis as the load-bearing framework while honoring the Luginbill-anchored Reformed mainstream and the Nee-informed tripartite-redemptive readings as faithful Christian engagements with the scriptural witness that converge with BOW at the Christological center. Edward May’s iron-sharpens-iron pressing across the Pentecost window of 2026 surfaced the architectural opportunity to articulate this integrated exegesis publicly, and the Body of Work is stronger for it. The witness trumpet sounds for the imago Dei bearer regardless of which framework she carries — all three lead her to the cross, to the new birth, to the indwelling Spirit, and to the progressive transformation that the Christian life is.

III. The Uncreated Holy Spirit — Modes Two and Three

With the Spirit/spirit distinction held cleanly per Edward and Luginbill’s joint witness, and with the image/likeness question engaged at dual-tradition depth, the framework now walks the two operational modes of the Holy Spirit‘s presence and work across the redemptive-historical arc.

Mode Two — The Holy Spirit’s Selective Old Testament Office-Tied Presence.

Across the Old Testament arc from Genesis through Malachi, the Holy Spirit operated through selective, office-tied, removable indwelling of specific prophets, kings, priests, and craftsmen commissioned for specific divine purposes. The verb-preposition combination in the Hebrew text consistently uses al (עַל, “upon”) or be (ב, “in/upon”) rather than en (ἐν, “within”) — the Spirit came upon the OT saint for the duration of the commission, not within her in the abiding-permanent register that would characterize the post-Pentecost dispensation.

Old Testament examples:

Bezaleel (Exodus 31:3 KJV): “And I have filled him with the spirit of God, in wisdom, and in understanding, and in knowledge, and in all manner of workmanship.” The Spirit’s filling was tied to the craftsman’s commission to build the tabernacle.

The seventy elders of Israel (Numbers 11:25 KJV): “And the LORD came down in a cloud, and spake unto him, and took of the spirit that was upon him, and gave it unto the seventy elders: and it came to pass, that, when the spirit rested upon them, they prophesied, and did not cease.” The Spirit rested upon them for the duration of their elder-office.

Saul (1 Samuel 16:14 KJV): “But the Spirit of the LORD departed from Saul, and an evil spirit from the LORD troubled him.” The Spirit’s office-tied presence was removable — when Saul forfeited the kingly office through disobedience, the Spirit departed.

David (Psalm 51:11 KJV): “Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me.” David’s plea after his sin acknowledged the Spirit’s office-tied presence and the real possibility of its removal.

Samson (Judges 16:20 KJV): “And she said, The Philistines be upon thee, Samson. And he awoke out of his sleep, and said, I will go out as at other times before, and shake myself. And he wist not that the LORD was departed from him.”

The Old Testament pattern is consistent: the Spirit’s presence in Mode Two is upon the saint rather than in, office-tied rather than universal, removable rather than permanent. Every OT saint possessed the human spirit (Mode One) throughout her natural life — but only a small subset received the Holy Spirit’s office-tied presence (Mode Two) for the duration of her specific divine commission. The two are distinct realities operating in distinct ways.

Mode Three — The Holy Spirit’s Post-Pentecost Universal Indwelling for Every Believer in Christ.

At Pentecost (Acts 2), a qualitative shift in the Spirit’s operational mode occurred that the canonical witness names with precise vocabulary. The Greek preposition shifts from epi (ἐπί, “upon”) to en (ἐν, “within”). The temporal modifier shifts from for the season of the office to unto the day of redemption (Ephesians 4:30). The scope shifts from the few who hold the commissioned office to every wo/man who believes on Christ and is born again.

John 14:16-17 (KJV) is the load-bearing Christ-pre-Pentecost prediction: “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.” The contrast is explicit: with you (the Mode Two register Jesus’s disciples knew during His earthly ministry) shifts to in you (the Mode Three register that Pentecost would inaugurate). The Comforter would abide for ever — the removability of Mode Two is gone. The Comforter would dwell in you — the office-tied limitation of Mode Two is gone. The Comforter would come to every believer — the selective limitation of Mode Two is gone.

Acts 2:1-4 records the Pentecost inauguration. The Spirit poured out on all flesh per Joel 2:28-29 (KJV) — “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.” The selective Old Testament pattern is consummated in the universal post-Pentecost pattern. Every believer — sons, daughters, old men, young men, servants, handmaids — receives the Spirit’s indwelling presence in the new dispensation.

Ephesians 1:13-14 (KJV) anchors the sealing dimension: “In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise, Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.” The Spirit seals the believer — the OT removability is gone. The Spirit is the earnest of our inheritance — the OT office-tied limitation is gone. The sealing operates until the redemption of the purchased possession — the duration extends to the day of glorification.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 (KJV) anchors the indwelling-temple dimension: “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” The believer’s body is the temple of the Holy Ghost. The Spirit indwells the regenerated wo/man personally and permanently. The wo/man’s spirit (Mode One, the created human spirit) is now the meeting place where the uncreated Holy Spirit (Mode Three) takes up residence.

Edward May’s specific contribution to the Body of Work‘s framework lives precisely at this Mode Three architectural point per Directive 2.7. The universal-availability-of-the-Holy-Spirit-to-believers-in-Christ-after-Pentecost observation is honored warmly and credited substantively in this dispatch and going forward in all Body of Work engagement of the Spirit’s operational modes.

IV. The Meeting Place and the Pastoral Floor

Romans 8:16 (KJV) is the architectural meeting place where Modes One and Three converge in the regenerated imago Dei bearer:

“The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.”

The grammar of the verse requires two distinct Spirits in communion. The Spirit (the Holy Spirit, Mode Three indwelling the believer permanently and personally) bears witness with our spirit (the human spirit, Mode One created by God at birth and now serving as the meeting place where the Holy Spirit takes up residence in the regenerated believer). The witness is mutual, communicative, relational — the divine Person testifying with the created person that the regenerated person is the child of God.

The architectural meeting place named by Romans 8:16 is the soteriological convergence of every theological strand this dispatch has walked. The created human spirit (Mode One, Kavod-originated, given to every wo/man at birth) is the locus where the uncreated Holy Spirit (Mode Three, given at Pentecost universally to believers) takes up residence. The image-and-likeness questions (whether read along Luginbill or Nee lines) converge in the same meeting place: the regenerated wo/man’s spirit is the site where the new creation in righteousness and true holiness is being put on, where the image-of-Adam is being mortified, where the renewed likeness of Christ is being progressively conformed, where the transformation from glory to glory is being accomplished by the Spirit of the Lord.

Ephesians 4:23-24 (KJV) walks the operational dimension: “And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” The believer is renewed in the spirit of her mind — the human spirit (Mode One, her created inner person) is the locus of renewal under the Spirit’s transforming work. The new man is created (the new-creation register Edward names from Watchman Nee) and is put on (the operational register every Christian tradition affirms). The renewal is progressive, daily, lifelong. The Christian life is the long work of Christ in the wo/man’s being.

2 Corinthians 3:18 (KJV) walks the trajectory: “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.” The believer with open face (no veil of the law, no separation from the Lord’s manifest presence) beholds as in a glass the glory of the Lord (the unveiled Christ, the perfect image of the invisible God). The beholding accomplishes the changing. The changing is into the same image (the image of Christ, the Last Adam, the perfect imago Dei bearer). The trajectory is from glory to glory (progressive, ascending, unending in this life and consummating in the resurrection body). The Agent is the Spirit of the Lord (the Holy Spirit, Mode Three, accomplishing in the regenerated believer what no human spirit could accomplish for herself).

The Resilience Wheel of this Body of Work finds its pastoral floor exactly here. Christ at the hub. The six Psychological Ring elements rotating around Him under His hub-authority: Cognitive Resilience, Emotional Regulation, Identity Security, Trauma Integration, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness. The seven resilience spokes extending outward through every domain of the wo/man’s life — Human-Cultural, Social-Political, Environmental-Health, Science-Technology, Economic-Financial, Physical-Structural, Agriculture-Food Security — held in their proper relation to the hub by the long work of Christ in the wo/man’s being. The Wheel turns under His hand alone. The captured framework cannot capture the hub. The captured framework cannot capture the spokes when the hub is held. The captured framework cannot capture the wo/man whose human spirit (Mode One) is now indwelt by the Holy Spirit (Mode Three) and is being transformed from glory to glory into the image of Christ.

To the ecclesia reading attentively — the witness trumpet sounds for you. The questions Edward May has pressed are not contests between rival camps. They are the iron-sharpens-iron work that strengthens the Body of Work and the ecclesia together. The Luginbill reading and the Edward reading are both faithful Christian engagements with the scriptural witness. Both lead the imago Dei bearer to the cross. Both confess that salvation is by grace through faith, not of works. Both honor the Holy Spirit’s transforming work. Both confess Christ as the perfect image of the invisible God into whose likeness the believer is being conformed. Walk in the framework your conscience can carry before the Lord, prayerfully, in submission to the whole counsel of scripture, with the ecclesia whose iron sharpens yours.

To Edward May — thank you for the pressing. The work is stronger for it. Your sustained reading of Watchman Nee across twenty-plus volumes has carried into the Body of Work a theological depth that the dispatch architecture is now strong enough to hold publicly. The framework that emerges does not collapse your reading into the Luginbill anchor or collapse the Luginbill anchor into your reading. Both readings are presented at their own integrity. The doors of mercy remain open. The witness trumpet sounds. The Lord bless you and keep you, brother.

To every reader of every track — the Author of the imago Dei is still on His throne. The name of Jesus is still the name above every name. The Holy Spirit still comes to indwell every wo/man who believes on Christ and is born again. The transformation from glory to glory is real, daily, and accomplished by the Spirit of the Lord. The doors of mercy remain open until the King returns.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

Sources & Framework Notes

Companion to the deployed Author of the Image dispatch: resilienciero.substack.com/p/the-author-of-the-image, deployed June 6, 2026. This dedicated dispatch was developed in response to Edward May’s substantive theological pressing across the Spirit/spirit and image/likeness questions following the deployment of the Author of the Image post.

Canonical L2 anchor — Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion Part 3:

Section II.1 on the imago Dei (image and likeness)

Section II.3 on the Human Spirit

ichthys.com/Fall-sr3.htm (verified June 10 and June 17, 2026)

Edward May — Berean iron-sharpens-iron colleague:

Direct correspondence cycle June 6-17, 2026

Sustained reading of Watchman Nee’s twenty-plus-volume corpus including The Spiritual Man (Christian Fellowship Publishers, 1968), The Release of the Spirit, The Latent Power of the Soul, and the broader Nee corpus

Credited per Directive 2.7 for the universal-availability-of-Holy-Spirit-to-believers-in-Christ-after-Pentecost observation at Mode Three

Credited in this dispatch for the substantive pressing that surfaced the image/likeness dual-tradition architecture and the Spirit/spirit refinement

Watchman Nee enters the Body of Work source catalogue at Tier B for the tripartite anthropology and new-creation lane. His Spiritual Man (1928, English translation 1968) is the load-bearing reference for the image-tainted / likeness-lost-and-regenerated framework. Nee’s broader corpus carries known theological tensions in other lanes (his ecclesiology, his Body Life framework, his later imprisonment-period writings) that the Body of Work navigates with appropriate guardrails. The tripartite anthropology and new-creation framework, however, hold at Tier B in the lane Edward has surfaced.

Reformed mainstream tradition — Tier A canonical Christian theological heritage:

John Calvin, Institutes of the Christian Religion (1559), Book I Chapter 15 on the imago Dei

Westminster Confession of Faith (1646), Chapter IV on Creation, Chapter VI on the Fall

Charles Hodge, Systematic Theology, Volume II Chapter on Anthropology

Louis Berkhof, Systematic Theology (1938), Part 3 on Anthropology

Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion Part 3 Section II as the canonical L2 anchor in the Body of Work

Edward May / Watchman Nee tradition — Tier A apostolic-witness reading with Tier B systematizing literature:

Genesis 1:26-27, Genesis 5:1-3, Romans 5:12-21, 1 Corinthians 15:45-49, Ephesians 4:22-24, Colossians 3:9-10, 2 Corinthians 3:18, James 3:9 — the canonical scriptural anchors

Watchman Nee, The Spiritual Man (1928, English translation 1968)

Andrew Murray, The Spirit of Christ (1888), engaged for the related tripartite-pneumatology lane

Eastern Orthodox patristic literature engages the image/likeness distinction substantially (Irenaeus, Athanasius, Maximus the Confessor), though the Body of Work engages this tradition cautiously given its broader sacramental architecture

Apparatus-not-Persons discipline reaffirmed at maximum register: The Body of Work‘s engagement with theological traditions does not denigrate the interior soul of any believer who has held faithfully to either reading. The Luginbill-anchored Reformed mainstream and the Edward-Nee tripartite-redemptive reading both produce, in lived Christian practice, the same fruit: believers walking in the Spirit, pursuing progressive sanctification, looking to Christ as the image into which they are being conformed. The framework distinction matters theologically; the lived Christian life is substantially the same.

Three-mode framework refinement formally catalogued:

Mode Identity Mechanism Scope Mode One Created human spirit (ruach / neshamah / pneuma) Direct divine creation at life-quickening; Kavod-breath at the divine origin Universal — every wo/man at birth Mode Two Uncreated Holy Spirit (third Person of the Trinity) OT selective office-tied indwelling (upon) Selective — prophets, kings, priests, craftsmen Mode Three Uncreated Holy Spirit (third Person of the Trinity) Post-Pentecost universal indwelling (within); sealing unto day of redemption Universal — every believer in Christ

The framework is now properly titled three modes of God’s spiritual relationship with humanity rather than three modes of the same Spirit’s presence. Modes Two and Three are the same Holy Spirit operating in different dispensational registers; Mode One is the created human spirit, ontologically distinct from the Holy Spirit but linguistically and analogically kin per Luginbill’s Section II.3 framing.

Resilience Wheel pastoral floor held throughout. Christ at the hub. The six Psychological Ring elements rotating around Him. The seven canonical spokes extending outward through every domain of the wo/man’s life under His hub-authority. The witness trumpet sounds. The door of mercy stays open. The King is on His throne. Maranatha.

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