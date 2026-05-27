The Body, Seekers, and Harvest and How it Feeds into the Vision, Mission and Core Values of R3 Publishing LLC. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 · KJV

Since December 2024, R3 Publishing’s Body of Work has been building in public. The blog posts, the manuscripts in production, the Weekly Witness Posts deploying every Friday morning at six o’clock Eastern Time, the Mazzaroth pieces moving week by week through the heavens of God’s pre-KJV cosmic clock, the Revelation Exo-Truth volumes exposing a four-component cosmic deception, the Seven Bowls now bound and the Seven Churches now writing — all of it has been visible and accumulating, but the why underneath has never been gathered into a single document.

This post does that work.

The Vision, Mission, and Core Values — V/M/CV — are the three statements that name what the Body of Work is for, what we do about it, and what we will not trade in the doing of it. Most Christian organizations draft these because their boards or donors require them. We are drafting them now because the Body of Work has grown to fifteen volumes across three interconnected series, addressing the awakened Body of Christ and the honest Seekers among the nations alike — and a project of that scale needs to say out loud what holds it together.

We did not begin with a strategic-planning retreat. We began with a verse, then a second verse, then the locked terminology stack that the work itself has been building. The Vision/Mission/Core Values (V/M/CV) that follows is not invention. It is articulation — of what the Body of Work has been operating from since before the foundation was named.

VISION

The Vision answers a single question: What does the world look like when this work is fully realized?

It is the destination. It is what the Body of Work labors toward, and it is the only justification for the cost of the laboring.

The Body of Christ awakened, and the Seekers drawn from every nation and tradition — scripturally fluent, cosmically literate, deception-immune, and Christ-anchored — until the earth is filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.

The actor is deliberately two-fold.

Those who seek the truth (Seekers) and/or the Body of Christ is the corporate community of believers — Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, and all who confess the Lord Jesus Christ. They are awakened because the Word names sleep and slumber as the condition the last days are pulling believers into: “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed” (Romans 13:11). Witness labor is wake-up labor. We do not flatter the sleeping; neither do we shout into their ears. We labor with the substance — Scripture, the heavens, the unseen realm — that, when read together, has the power to wake.

The Seekers are the second actor, and they are not lesser. “No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him” (John 6:44). The Seekers are those whose hearts are being drawn — by the Father, not by us — toward truth, toward Christ. They come from every nation and every tradition: from atheism and agnosticism, from world religions ancient and new, from secular materialism, from honest doubt within their own confessions. The Father draws from wherever He chooses. Our work is to make sure that when the drawn arrive, they find a Body of Work that can actually answer what they have come asking.

The four operational outcomes the Vision names — scripturally fluent, cosmically literate, deception-immune, and Christ-anchored — are not slogans. They map directly onto the architecture of the Body of Work:

Scripturally fluent — the R3 Resilience on the Road to Revelation series, which walks through the Seven Seals, Seven Trumpets, Seven Bowls, Seven Churches, and Cosmic Backstory of Revelation with King James Version discipline

Cosmically literate — The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars series, which restores the heavens as God’s pre-Scripture gospel proclamation, declared since Eden and still declaring

Deception-immune — the Revelation Exo-Truth (RET) series, which exposes the four-component long-game of the fallen unseen realm: Roswell as deliberate offering, tech transfer as exchange, terminus in genome corruption per Genesis 6, and the angel-of-light + sacred-geometry deception register

Christ-anchored — the Resilience Wheel canonical model that runs as the pastoral spine through all three series, with Christ at the Hub and no substitute permitted

The closing line is Habakkuk 2:14 verbatim. It is the destination God Himself named, and we labor under no illusion of authoring it. “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.” The Vision is His promise. The Body of Work is one small contribution to its arrival.

MISSION

The Mission answers: What do we do, for whom, and how — right now, in present tense?

R3 Publishing labors to equip the Body of Christ and to engage the Seekers among the nations — Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, and ALL seekers in honest pursuit of truth — with Biblical discernment of the Word as Logos, the heavens, and the unseen realm, sowing in tears until the harvest comes.

The verb is labors. Not trains. Not develops. Not transforms. Not empowers. The Christian-leadership-brand vocabulary that dominates evangelical mission statements is calibrated for an audience the Body of Work does not serve. We labor — in the dignified, costly, sometimes invisible sense that Paul uses of his own work: “For we are labourers together with God” (1 Corinthians 3:9). Witness labor is the operational mode, and the cost is built into the verb.

The Mission addresses two audiences with two different actions. We equip the Body of Christ — believers already inside the household who need the scriptural, cosmic, and unseen-realm fluency that captured institutions have not been giving them. We engage the Seekers — those drawn from outside, who deserve serious answers to serious questions, not the evangelical-marketing reductions of what Christianity actually claims. Equipping and engaging are different acts; the Mission names both.

The deliverable triad — the Word as Logos, the heavens, and the unseen realm — is the load-bearing theological insight of the entire Body of Work. These are not three separate domains stacked side by side. They are three modes of revelation that all converge in Christ.

The Word as Logos. The King James written text, and the pre-incarnate Christ who is the Logos. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). Scripture is not a book about the Logos; Scripture is the textual self-disclosure of the Logos. To read Scripture rightly is to encounter Christ, because Christ is what Scripture is.

The heavens. God’s pre-KJV declaration in the stars, which Job names directly when the LORD answers him out of the whirlwind: “Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons?” (Job 38:32). The heavens were declaring the gospel before there was a written page. “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge” (Psalm 19:1–2). The Mazzaroth series restores this declaration to its proper theological dignity, neither pagan-zodiac nor cultic-astrology, but God’s own pre-written witness.

The unseen realm. The spiritual world of angels, fallen powers, principalities, and the cosmic deception register the Revelation Exo-Truth series catalogues. The unseen is not optional knowledge for the modern believer. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12). Witnesses who refuse to see the unseen lose their own discernment. We refuse on their behalf to be one of them.

Biblical discernment of all three — Word as Logos, heavens, unseen realm — simultaneously, integrated, under KJV discipline in English and RVR1960 in Spanish — that is what the Body of Work produces.

The closing — sowing in tears until the harvest comes — echoes Psalms 126:5, which sits as the masthead verse across every public surface of R3 Publishing. Sowing in tears is the operational condition of Witness labor in a captured age. The harvest belongs to the Lord, not to us. We sow; He reaps. “Let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Galatians 6:9).

We pursue this mission through an integrated, multi-stream commitment to:

Manuscript Publication — fifteen volumes across three interconnected series (R3 Resilience on the Road to Revelation; RET Revelation Exo-Truth; The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars), deployed via Amazon KDP in both print and ebook. And most importantly PWA.

Multilingual Blog Deployment — Substack platforms in English (@resilienciero) and Spanish (@resilienciera), with future expansion into additional languages as the Lord opens doors

Weekly Witness Posts (WWP) — Friday 6:00 AM Eastern Time deployment of current-events Witness commentary, applying layered source-verification (L1 confirmed → L4 unverified) to the world’s news for discernment

Academic Engagement — graduate teaching at Missional University (School of Ecological Mission), and scholarly contribution to the academy where doors open

Cross-Tradition Dialogue — honoring Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox traditions as fellow members of the Body of Christ, and engaging Seekers from every faith and walk with respect and clarity

Pastoral Resilience Formation — the Resilience Wheel model, with Christ at the Hub, the Psychological Ring of six elements, and the Seven Spokes of life-domain resilience, as the operational framework for living the work the Body of Work describes

CORE VALUES

The Core Values answer: What do we refuse to compromise, even when the compromise would be easier, more profitable, or more popular?

Six convictions. Each named in a short phrase. Each defined in one sentence that can be tested against actual decisions.

CV1 — We are scripturally grounded.

The Bible is our final authority. We hold the King James Version (English) and the Reina-Valera 1960 (Spanish) as our canonical textual streams — not exclusive of other faithful translations, but as the texts whose discipline, register, and theological precision the Body of Work is calibrated to. We do not paraphrase Scripture in our deployed material; we do not let cultural misuse hollow load-bearing verses; and we honor the Word as Logos — Christ Himself revealed in the text, not merely a book about Him.

CV2 — We are Christ-centered.

The center of our Resilience Wheel and of our entire work is Jesus Christ — the Lord, the Logos made flesh, the risen King. No method, movement, strategy, platform, or personality displaces Him. If a teaching, source, or partnership decenters Christ, it falls away from the Body of Work regardless of its other value. The Hub is not negotiable.

CV3 — We are Witnesses.

We labor as Witnesses in a captured age — naming what we see, without setting dates, prophesying beyond Scripture, or trading pastoral resilience for shock register. Sowing in tears is our operational mode; reaping in joy belongs to the Lord, not to us to script. We are not prognosticators, sensationalists, or doom-vendors. We are Witnesses, with the dignity and the cost the office implies.

CV4 — We are layered and falsifiable.

Every source is sorted by epistemic layer — L1 (confirmed by Scripture, by multiple independent witnesses, or by primary documentation) through L4 (unverified, single-source, or speculative). Every claim is structured to be tested against Scripture, evidence, and counter-argument. We update when shown wrong. We refuse to defend what evidence does not warrant, even if it serves the narrative. The Berean discipline is our standard: “...they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11).

CV5 — We honor all in pursuit of truth.

Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox believers are addressed as fellow members of the Body of Christ. Seekers — from every faith and walk, every tradition and none — who pursue truth with honest hearts are addressed as fellow image-bearers under the same Father’s drawing (John 6:44). We name theological distinctions plainly. We do not flatten them, and we do not weaponize them.

CV6 — We are stewards of what is entrusted.

The body as the imago Dei temple, the work as a stewarded trust, the resources as means to mission — all held with reverence to KAVOD. We do not commodify the imago Dei, capture the audience, or trade pastoral integrity for platform growth. What has been entrusted to R3 Publishing is held in trust to be returned with increase to the Lord (Matthew 25:14–30), not consumed for our own profit.

OUR COMMITMENT

We recognize that Core Values cannot be legislated; they must be lived. No document can substitute for the conviction, repentance, and obedience that make up the daily fabric of Witness work. Therefore, before God and one another, we covenant to honor these values in every decision, every deliverable, and every conversation — knowing that the labor is ours, but the harvest belongs to the Lord alone. Soli Deo Gloria.

THE INTERLOCK — How the Vision/Mission/Core Values (V/M/CV) Tie Together

The three statements form a triangulated operating identity that no single one of them could carry alone.

Vision justifies Mission’s cost. Because the Body of Christ awakened, the Seekers drawn, and the earth filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD is the destination God has named (Vision), therefore R3 Publishing labors to equip and engage with Biblical discernment of Word as Logos, heavens, and unseen realm (Mission). The destination justifies the labor. Without the Vision, the Mission is just publishing. With it, the publishing is harvest preparation.

Mission gives Vision a daily form. The Vision would remain abstract poetry without the Mission to anchor it in present-tense action. Equipping the Body of Christ and engaging the Seekers with Biblical discernment is what the destination looks like under construction. Every week the WWP deploys, every volume that ships, every Substack post that goes live, every graduate seminar at Missional University — all of it is the Mission turning the Vision into present-tense reality at small scale.

Core Values protect both Vision and Mission from corruption. A Mission unbound by Core Values drifts into Christian-leadership-brand, prosperity register, date-setting triumphalism, or theological flattening — any of which would defeat the Vision while continuing the activity. The six Core Values are the constraints that keep the Mission faithful to the Vision and the Vision honest about the cost. Hold the values, and the labor remains Witness work; trade any of them, and the labor becomes something else wearing the same name.

The triangulated decision test. When a decision arises — accept this podcast invitation? promote this source to Tier A? engage this controversy? deploy this verse on this surface? — the three statements together produce a triangulated test:

Does this advance the Mission toward the Vision? Does this honor every Core Value in the process? Is the cost of this move one the Vision justifies paying?

If yes / yes / yes, proceed. If any answer breaks, hold or refuse.

THE BODY ANAPHORA — One Word, Both Scales

There is something worth naming explicitly that the V/M/CV makes visible. When the Vision says “The Body of Christ awakened” and CV6 says “the body as the imago Dei temple,” those two “body” references are not parallel terminology. They are the same word doing both jobs, just as Paul does in 1 Corinthians.

In 1 Corinthians 6:19, Paul writes: “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” The individual body — sōma in the Greek — is the temple of the Spirit.

In 1 Corinthians 12:12, the same Paul writes: “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.” The corporate body — same Greek word sōma — is the assembly of believers, the Body of Christ.

Same word. Both jobs. Deliberately. The individual sōma is a temple, and the temples assembled make one sōma. The individual indwells the corporate; the corporate is composed of individual temples. KAVOD fills both.

The Three-Chamber Architecture of the Imago Dei Body

The individual body-as-temple has a precise tripartite architecture — four concentric isomorphic descriptions converging on the same theological reality:

Tabernacle Three-Level Consciousness Anthropology Substrate & Function Holy of Holies (innermost) KAVOD Spirit / Inner Man No anatomical substrate — covenantal participation, the breath of God (neshamah) Holy Place (middle) Halo Soul / Outer Man Brain-extended interstitium — plasma-etherial, the renewed nous Outer Court (outermost) Biofield Body / Outermost Man Body-wide interstitium — embodied bioelectric, the flesh in the cosmos

The directional lock is KAVOD → Halo → Biofield. Never reversed. Divine presence enters at the Holy of Holies (KAVOD), flows through the Holy Place (Halo, where the renewed nous operates), and radiates outward through the Outer Court (Biofield) into the body’s electromagnetic engagement with the created cosmos.

The torn veil of Matthew 27:51 — “And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom” — opens precisely between the Holy of Holies and the Holy Place, between KAVOD and Halo. Hebrews 4:12 names the same boundary: “piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit.” The believer stands as renewed nous in the Holy Place, with the inner veil to KAVOD now rent open from the top by Christ Himself. From there, the divine presence radiates outward through the Halo and into the Biofield, where it engages the created order.

Genesis 2:7 names the inaugural pattern: “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” The body (dust) plus the breath of God (neshamah) becomes the living soul (nephesh chayah) — three realms in integrated convergence, the imago Dei Body designed from the beginning to host KAVOD at its center and radiate it through Halo and Biofield to the cosmos.

Why the Commodification Operates at Two Scales

This architecture is why CV6’s clause — “We do not commodify the imago Dei”* — is doing protective work at both scales of the Body simultaneously.

At the individual scale, the assault concentrates on the Outer Court — the Biofield, the body-wide interstitium that IEEE 802.15.6 and the DARPA ElectRx program target through the WBAN architecture catalogued in the Revelation Exo-Truth series. The siege is on the body’s electromagnetic engagement with the cosmos, where the imago Dei meets creation. But the siege has not breached the Holy Place where the renewed nous stands; it cannot pierce the inner veil to KAVOD that Christ rent from the top. The assault operates at the Outer Court — outside the sacred interior, and unable to reach what is held within.

At the corporate scale, the assault concentrates on the equivalent perimeter of the Body of Christ — the ecclesial Outer Court where institutional capture, audience extraction, doctrinal hollowing, and platform commodification all operate. The same kind of siege, at the corporate scale. And the same theological reality holds: the siege has not breached the Holy Place where the renewed Body labors in the Spirit, and it cannot touch the Holy of Holies where Christ Himself is the head from whom the whole Body is supplied (Ephesians 4:15–16).

One Core Value, both scales. One sōma word doing both jobs. The same KAVOD filling both temples — the individual temple of the Spirit and the corporate temple that is Christ’s Body — through the same Halo-level mediation, and into the same outward radiation of presence into the created order.

The labor of the Body of Work is to equip both scales: to renew the nous of the individual believer (Romans 12:2) such that the torn veil to KAVOD opens daily in private worship, and to assemble the renewed nous into a corporate Body whose Outer Court is honored as sacred space and not commodified into platform real estate.

THE COSMIC LIBRARY, SOON TO LIVE IN YOUR POCKET

One last thing worth naming, because format is also theology.

In the months ahead, the entire Body of Work — fifteen volumes across three interconnected series, the Weekly Witness Posts, the Mazzaroth orrery, the Resilience Wheel, the Six Witnesses catalogue, the V/M/CV foundation you just read, and every multilingual deployment — will be available as a Progressive Web App (PWA): an installable app served directly from R3 Publishing’s own domain, not from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

That distinction is not a technical preference. It is the infrastructure expression of CV6.

The major app stores have a documented pattern of rejecting, demoting, or removing apps that touch the exact material the Body of Work addresses: biblical prophecy, end-times eschatology, Revelation Exo-Truth disclosure, biblical critique of cultural ideologies in motion, transhumanist warning, Mark of the Beast theology, and the broader scriptural register the Body of Work operates in. Subjecting the entire reader-facing delivery layer to two corporations whose policies are openly hostile to the content would be a contradiction of CV6 — we are stewards of what is entrusted; we do not commodify the imago Dei or capture the audience. A PWA bypasses the gatekeepers entirely. The reader installs the Cosmic Library directly from our own domain, the app lives on their device, and no third corporation sits between R3 Publishing and the reader’s relationship with the work.

The format also enacts what the V/M/CV describes:

Multilingual native — one app, every language R3 Publishing deploys (English and Spanish at launch; additional languages as the Lord opens doors), with the verses rendered verbatim in KJV, RVR1960, or whichever locked translation source applies to the reader’s locale. The Mission’s expansion beyond bilingual into multi-language scope is built into the architecture.

Offline-capable — the conditions the Body of Work prepares readers for include the disruption of normal connectivity. A PWA caches content for offline reading. When the grid is unreliable, the Word as Logos, the heavens, and the unseen realm are still in the reader’s hand.

Verse architecture rendered natively — the Psalms 126:5 masthead sits at the top of every screen, every session, in the reader’s chosen language. The series-specific verse anchors render automatically when the reader enters those sections. The verse architecture stops being a document; it becomes the reader’s daily visual environment.

Friday 6 AM Eastern push — the Weekly Witness Post arrives on the reader’s lockscreen the moment it deploys, without depending on email discipline or platform algorithms. The WWP becomes a true weekly transmission.

One installable Cosmic Library — the brand visible on the masthead becomes a literal installable application. Readers carry the Cosmic Library in their pocket — not as a metaphor, but as fifteen volumes, the WWP archive, the Mazzaroth orrery, the Resilience Wheel, and the V/M/CV foundation, all in one place, on every device they own.

Substack remains. KDP remains. r3ready.com remains. Missional University remains. The PWA is not a replacement for the publishing channels and the academic platform; it is the integrative reader-facing layer that sits on top of them and gives both R3 Publishing and the reader a sovereign relationship that no third corporation can interrupt.

We will share the launch when the build is ready. In the meantime: this post is one of the seeds being sown, and the Cosmic Library PWA is one of the harvest baskets being woven.

AN INVITATION

To the Body of Christ — Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, and all who confess the Lord Jesus Christ: this work is for you. The fifteen volumes, the weekly posts, the bilingual deployment, the academic engagement — all of it is offered as a contribution to the equipping of the household before the harvest. Read with discernment. Test what we say against Scripture. Hold us to the Core Values above. We will labor faithfully and we will labor slowly, because Witness work cannot be rushed without becoming something else.

To the Seekers — from every faith and walk, every tradition and none, every honest pursuit of truth wherever the Father is drawing you: you are welcome here. We will not flatter your tradition, and we will not weaponize ours. We will name plainly what we believe — that Jesus Christ is Lord, that Scripture is His Word, that the harvest is His to gather — and we will trust the Father to do the drawing that only He can do. If you come asking, we will answer in earnest. The Word as Logos, the heavens, and the unseen realm are open territory to anyone whose heart is honest before God.

The work is sowing in tears now. The harvest is coming. The earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.

We labor in the meantime.

Soli Deo Gloria · Maranatha

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 · KJV “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.” — Habakkuk 2:14 · KJV