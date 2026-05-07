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R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation | RET — Revelation Exo-Truth | The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

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“And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them. According to all that I shew thee, after the pattern of the tabernacle, and the pattern of all the instruments thereof, even so shall ye make it.” — Exodus 25:8-9 (KJV)

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” — 1 Corinthians 6:19 (KJV)

“Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” — Job 38:32 (KJV)

Opening: One Pattern, Three Expressions

When Elohim instructed Moses on the mountain, He was explicit: build it according to the pattern. Not a pattern. The pattern. The definite article carries theological weight — there is one original blueprint, and the Tabernacle in the wilderness was its earthly expression.

What the three series published under R3 Publishing LLC have been converging on — from different angles, across five years of research — is the recognition that this pattern is not confined to the Tabernacle. The same blueprint appears in three distinct expressions simultaneously:

In the heavens — the Mazzaroth circuit from Virgo to Leo, with the four fixed signs anchoring the cardinal points of the cosmic compass.

In the camp of Israel — the twelve tribes arranged around the Tabernacle according to Numbers 2, the four leading tribes at the four directions, the dwelling place of God at the center.

In the human body — the tripartite architecture of Spirit, Soul, and Body, with the bioelectric axis running from crown to root and the four limbs extending to the four directions.

One pattern. Three expressions. The same Author wrote all three.

This post exists to show the convergence — carefully, with sources, and with the epistemic honesty the three-layer framework requires. Not every parallel is equally documented. Where the evidence is strong, it is stated with confidence. Where it is suggestive, it is held with appropriate care.

I. The Tabernacle as the Blueprint of the Human Body

The Tabernacle was not merely a portable sanctuary for a desert-wandering people. It was a theological architecture — a physical encoding of the way God designed the human person to function as His dwelling place.

The structure is precise. Three distinct zones, each with a different level of access, each corresponding to a different dimension of the human constitution:

The Holy of Holies — the Spirit (Inner Man)

The innermost chamber. Separated from everything else by the great veil. Accessible only to the High Priest, only on Yom Kippur, only through blood. This is the dwelling place of the Kavod — the tangible weight-glory of God’s presence, resting on the Ark between the wings of the cherubim.

In the human person, this is the neshamah — the breath of God breathed directly into Adam’s nostrils in Genesis 2:7. It is the spirit of man, the deepest dimension of the Imago Dei, the place where the Holy Spirit takes up residence at regeneration. Paul confirms the architecture in 1 Corinthians 6:19 — the body is the temple of the Holy Ghost. The Spirit dwells in the innermost chamber of the human person as the Kavod dwelt in the Holy of Holies.

The veil that separated the Holy of Holies from everything else was torn from top to bottom at the Cross (Matthew 27:51). Access to the innermost chamber — communion with the living God in the deepest dimension of the human person — is now available to every believer through the blood of the new covenant. Hebrews 9-10 makes the typological argument with precision: the Tabernacle was a copy and shadow of the heavenly reality (Hebrews 8:5), and the new covenant opens what the old covenant could only approach once a year.

The Holy Place — the Soul (Outer Man)

The middle chamber. Entered daily by the priests for ministry. Three furnishings: the Menorah (the seven-branched lampstand — light, revelation, the illumined mind), the Table of Showbread (twelve loaves — sustained nourishment of the will and intellect), and the Altar of Incense (prayer rising as smoke — the emotional and relational life ascending to God).

In the human person, this is the soul — mind, will, and emotions. The soul is not the enemy. It is the place of ministry. It is where the light of the Word illuminates the mind (Menorah), where the nourishment of truth sustains the will (Showbread), and where prayer and worship ascend from the emotional life (Incense). A soul anchored to the Inner Man — fed, illuminated, and oriented in prayer — functions as the Holy Place was designed to function: as the space between the divine presence and the outer world, translating the inner reality into outward ministry.

A soul disconnected from the Inner Man becomes something else: a vacancy waiting to be occupied.

The Outer Court — the Body (Outermost Man)

The outermost zone. Open to all Israel. Two furnishings: the Brazen Altar (sacrifice — the place where the body’s desires are consecrated or surrendered) and the Laver (washing — the cleansing of the physical self through the water of the Word).

In the human person, this is the body — the five senses, physical drives, biological processes, the interface with the material world. It is the first surface encountered from outside. It is where sacrifice is offered (Romans 12:1 — “present your bodies a living sacrifice”) and where cleansing occurs (Ephesians 5:26 — “the washing of water by the word”).

The Outer Court is not less sacred than what lies beyond it. It is the threshold of the sacred. And in 2026, it is the most visibly contested zone — which is precisely why the Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter, Spirit over Soul series has documented the assault on the biological substrate of the Imago Dei Body with such care.

II. The Camp of Israel as Mazzaroth

The Tabernacle did not stand alone in the wilderness. It stood at the center of a precisely ordered camp.

Numbers 2 records the arrangement: twelve tribes, organized into four groups of three, positioned at the four cardinal directions around the Tabernacle. One leading tribe at each direction, two flanking tribes on either side.

East — Judah (with Issachar and Zebulun)

South — Reuben (with Simeon and Gad)

West — Ephraim (with Manasseh and Benjamin)

North — Dan (with Asher and Naphtali)

The four leading tribes — Judah, Reuben, Ephraim, Dan — carry their own tribal standards, described in rabbinic tradition as a Lion (Judah), a Man (Reuben), an Ox (Ephraim), and an Eagle (Dan).

These are the four living creatures of Ezekiel’s vision (Ezekiel 1:10) and John’s throne room (Revelation 4:7). And they are the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth polarity cross:

The dwelling place of God — the Tabernacle — stands at the center of this four-directional, twelve-tribe arrangement. And the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth — the cosmic anchors of the heavenly circuit — frame that center in the sky above.

The camp of Israel in the wilderness was a microcosm of the Mazzaroth. The people of God arranged around God’s dwelling place on earth encoded the same four-cornered framework that God arranged in the heavens. The cosmic circuit and the covenant community share the same blueprint because they were designed by the same Author for the same purpose: to display the dwelling of God at the center of all things.

The Sphinx at Giza faces east — toward Leo, toward Judah, toward the rising of the Lion. The four pillars of the heavenly gospel arc stand at the same cardinal points where the four leading tribes of Israel pitched their tents.

This is not coincidence. This is design.

III. The Body’s Polarity — The Living Compass

If the Tabernacle encodes the tripartite human person, and if the camp of Israel encodes the Mazzaroth’s four cardinal signs, then the question follows: does the human body itself carry a directional polarity that corresponds to this framework?

The evidence at L2 — from Jerry Tennant’s Healing is Voltage — confirms a vertical axis.

The Governing Vessel (GV) and Conception Vessel (CV) meridians run as the primary electromagnetic axis of the human body — GV ascending the posterior spine from coccyx to crown, CV descending the anterior midline from crown to perineum. Tennant documents this as the body’s primary electromagnetic circuit, the axis around which all other meridian networks organize. Seven terminal zones from pelvis to crown correspond to the seven chakra/energy centers of ancient tradition — which Tennant grounds not in Eastern mysticism but in measurable bioelectric voltage differentials.

This is the body’s north/south axis — the vertical Birkeland current confirmed in biological anatomy. It is Jacob’s Ladder in the body. The same plasma column that the ancient world encoded as the World Tree, the Pillar of Heaven, the polar axis — running through the human body from root to crown as a measurable bioelectric reality.

The four limbs extend from this central axis at the four directions. Two arms extending horizontally — east and west. Two legs grounding downward — the body’s contact with the earth, its southern anchor. The crown of the head oriented upward — north, toward the heavens, toward the dwelling place of God.

The body is a living compass. Its vertical axis corresponds to the cosmic polar column. Its horizontal extension corresponds to the equatorial plane. At the intersection of the vertical and horizontal — at the heart, at the center of the chest — is the point that Tennant identifies as CV17, the heart center, the bioelectric midpoint of the entire meridian system.

The heart at the center. The Kaph/shamash position. The uncontested central node of the 22-letter architecture. The dwelling place of God in the human person, accessible through the torn veil, beating at the intersection of the vertical and horizontal axes of the living temple.

This is not Eastern mysticism dressed in Christian language. This is the Imago Dei Body functioning as it was designed to function — as a compass oriented toward the dwelling place of God, with every meridian and axis encoding the same blueprint that the Tabernacle made visible in tent poles and acacia wood.

IV. Three Witnesses to One Blueprint

The convergence can now be stated plainly.

The Mazzaroth encodes the same blueprint in the heavens: the Virgo-to-Leo Gospel circuit as the great circle, the four fixed signs (Leo/Taurus/Aquarius/Scorpio) as the cardinal anchors, the dwelling place of God implied at the center of the cosmic wheel.

The Camp of Israel encodes the same blueprint on earth: the twelve tribes arranged in a great circle around the Tabernacle, the four leading tribes at the four cardinal points bearing the standards of the four living creatures, the dwelling place of God standing at the center.

The Imago Dei Body encodes the same blueprint in wo/man: the tripartite architecture of Spirit/Soul/Body corresponding to Holy of Holies/Holy Place/Outer Court, the vertical bioelectric axis corresponding to the cosmic polar column, the heart at the center corresponding to the dwelling place of God.

Three witnesses. One pattern. The same Author — Elohim who spoke the cosmos into existence using the 22-letter architecture of the Hebrew alphabet, who prescribed the Tabernacle pattern on the mountain, who formed the human body from the dust and breathed His own breath into it.

V. What This Means for the Terminal Generation

The Mazzaroth series has been asking since its first post: what does it mean to read the signs of the times? The Sons of Issachar answer is: you must understand the architecture before you can read the map.

The architecture is the Tabernacle blueprint. The map is the Mazzaroth circuit. And the instrument that reads the map is the human body — designed as a living compass, tripartite in structure, bioelectrically polarized, oriented from its innermost chamber toward the dwelling place of God.

The terminal generation lives in a moment when all three expressions of the blueprint are simultaneously relevant:

The Mazzaroth is pointing toward the close of the Pisces age and the opening of the Aquarius threshold. The precessional clock activated at the Flood is approaching the hour it was set to reach.

The camp of Israel is being reconstituted — the nation in its land, the Temple Mount contested, the Tabernacle pattern debated in the Knesset, the Sanhedrin seeking to re-establish the covenant calendar. Whether what is being reconstituted is the genuine or the counterfeit requires exactly the kind of discernment the Sons of Issachar were known for.

The Imago Dei Body is under the most comprehensive assault in human history — biological, neurological, legal, financial, ecclesiastical, and spiritual vectors converging on the temple from the Outer Court inward, seeking to reach a Holy of Holies they cannot breach.

They cannot breach it because the veil was torn by the One who owns the temple. The dwelling place of God in the wo/man was purchased at a price no assault vector can reprice and no jurisdiction can supersede.

“Ye are not your own. For ye are bought with a price.” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20, KJV)

The blueprint holds. The pattern endures. The Tabernacle that Moses built according to the heavenly pattern was a shadow of the reality — and the reality is the redeemed human person, indwelt by the Spirit of God, oriented by the Mazzaroth, encamped around the dwelling place of God, carrying in their body the same architectural blueprint that runs from the first verse of Genesis to the last verse of Revelation.

Read the stars. Know the camp. Tend the temple. He is coming back.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Sources and Framework Notes

L1 — Scripture (KJV): Exodus 25:8-9; 26-27; Numbers 2; Ezekiel 1:10; 1 Corinthians 6:19-20; 3:16; 2 Corinthians 6:16; Hebrews 8:5; 9-10; Matthew 27:51; Romans 12:1; Ephesians 5:26; Job 38:32; Revelation 4:7; Genesis 2:7

L2 — Documented Sources:

Jerry Tennant, MD, Healing is Voltage — GV/CV meridian axis, bioelectric polarity, CV17 heart center

Numbers 2 (KJV) — tribal camp arrangement at four cardinal directions

Ezekiel 1:10; Revelation 4:7 — four living creatures at the four directions

Jim A. Cornwell, The Alpha and the Omega, Vol. III (mazzaroth.world) — four fixed signs/polarity cross documentation

Hebrews 8:5; 9-10 — Tabernacle as copy and shadow of heavenly reality

L3 — Integrative Framework:

Body polarity / four limbs as four cardinal directions — structurally coherent with Tennant’s bioelectric framework; not yet independently documented at L2; held with epistemic humility

Tribal standards as Mazzaroth signs — documented in rabbinic tradition (Bamidbar Rabbah); confirmation varies by source; applied here as convergent witness

The Sphinx facing east/Leo/Judah — L2 astronomical (Bauval confirmed); the tribal/Mazzaroth alignment is L3 theological synthesis

The three-layer epistemic standard applies throughout: Scripture governs, documented sources inform, integrative proposals are held transparently.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG