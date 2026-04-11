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RET VOLUME 3 — MANUSCRIPT INSERTIONS

The Halo and the Crown of Thorns

Two Assault Map Insertions | April 2026

For Integration into Existing Chapter Structure

INSERTION 1

CHAPTER 5 — THE BIOLOGICAL ASSAULT VECTOR

Section: Pandemic Simulation as Institutional Preparation

[NOTE: INSERT AFTER existing bioweapons section]

CLADE X — THE 2018 REHEARSAL

Two years before Event 201 — the October 2019 Johns Hopkins/World Economic Forum pandemic simulation that preceded COVID-19 — a less-publicized but equally significant exercise was conducted at the same institution.

On May 15, 2018, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security convened a day-long pandemic tabletop exercise in Washington DC titled Clade X. The exercise simulated a National Security Council response to the outbreak of a novel engineered pathogen — a hybrid strain combining human para-influenza virus with genetic elements of Nipah virus, engineered and intentionally released by a group described as motivated by population reduction goals.

The documented facts about Clade X:

The simulated pathogen was designed to be “moderately contagious but highly lethal” — a specific combination chosen to maximize mortality while maintaining sufficient transmissibility for global spread. The exercise scenario resulted in 150 million deaths worldwide and 15 million in the United States within the simulation’s timeline.

Ten senior US government officials — drawn from national security and epidemic response backgrounds — played the NSC roles in the exercise. The exercise was designed to expose policy gaps and generate specific recommendations.

At the conclusion of the exercise, the Center for Health Security presented six strategic policy recommendations. These are documented from the official Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security materials:

Develop capability to produce new vaccines and drugs for novel pathogens within months, not years. Pioneer a strong and sustainable global health security system. Build a robust, highly capable national public health system for pandemic response. Develop a national plan to harness all US healthcare assets in a catastrophic pandemic. Implement an international strategy for addressing research that increases pandemic risks. Ensure the national security community is well prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease emergencies.

The reader who is familiar with what was implemented between 2020 and 2023 will recognize these recommendations as the precise institutional architecture that was subsequently built and deployed.

The theological framework for this documentation:

The Assault Map documents six assault vectors against the Imago Dei Body and the covenant community. The Biological assault vector — documented in this chapter — is not limited to the direct deployment of pathogens. It includes the institutional preparation, the policy architecture, and the simulation exercises through which the infrastructure for biological assault is built before the assault itself is executed.

Clade X is not the assault. It is the institutional rehearsal — the documented evidence that the biological assault vector was planned, gamed, and institutionally prepared years before its deployment.

The covenant community’s Berean standard applied to this documentation: the exercise is publicly documented by Johns Hopkins from their own materials. The policy recommendations are their own published conclusions. The subsequent deployment of exactly this institutional architecture in 2020 is documented history.

The series does not require speculation. The documentation is sufficient.

R3 Resilience Application:

The covenant community’s response to the biological assault vector’s institutional preparation is the same as its response to every other documented threat: informed watchfulness, not alarm. The community that knows the rehearsal happened before the performance is the community that can evaluate subsequent biological events with appropriate discernment rather than reactive compliance or reactive rejection.

The Agricultural-Food Security and Physical Health spokes of the Resilience Wheel provide the practical framework: food sovereignty reduces dependence on institutional supply chains. Voltage restoration practices (Tennant framework) and Living Water practices (Pollack/Spirit synthesis) build the biofield coherence that supports the Imago Dei Body’s God-designed immune architecture.

INSERTION 2

CHAPTER 6 — THE DECEPTIVE ASSAULT VECTOR

Section: The Classification of Humanity — Taxonomy as Theological Warfare

[INSERT AFTER existing Changing Images of Man section]

WHEN THE CATEGORY DISAPPEARS — TAXONOMY AND THE IMAGO DEI

The Changing Images of Man study documented the Mercury domain’s program of gradually replacing the biblical image of humanity with a materialist substitute. The replacement operates not only through cultural production — through film, television, and academic narrative — but through the scientific classification systems that determine what category humanity belongs to.

This is not a peripheral issue. It is the systematic removal of the categorical distinction that Genesis establishes in its opening chapter.

Genesis 1:26-27, KJV:

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

The imago Dei is a categorical statement. Humanity is not defined by biological characteristics shared with other organisms — cranial capacity, bipedal locomotion, opposable thumbs. Humanity is defined by its relationship to God — created in His image, after His likeness, bearing the divine imprint at the ontological level that no other created being shares.

The Linnaean classification system — developed by Carl Linnaeus in the eighteenth century and still the foundation of biological taxonomy — reflects this categorical awareness. Linnaeus, a devout Christian, created a system in which organisms are classified by shared physical characteristics, with Homo sapiens occupying a distinct genus as the naming creature — the being whose nature it is to classify the rest of creation. The system acknowledges difference of kind, not merely degree.

Cladistics — the phylogenetic classification methodology developed by Willi Hennig in the mid-twentieth century — operates from an entirely different premise. Cladistics classifies organisms exclusively by shared evolutionary ancestry — by the branching points in the phylogenetic tree. Under cladistic methodology, humanity is one branch among many branches on the animal family tree, sharing common ancestry with primates, mammals, and ultimately all animal life. There is no categorical distinction for imago Dei. There is no ontological marker for the being made in God’s image. There is only the branch.

The practical consequence:

When humanity is classified as one node in a phylogenetic tree rather than as a categorically distinct image-bearer, the institutional and legal frameworks that follow reflect that classification. The doctrine of human exceptionalism — the principle that human beings possess inherent dignity, rights, and moral status that no other organism possesses — rests on the categorical distinction the imago Dei establishes. Remove the category and the doctrine has no foundation.

The transhumanist agenda — documented throughout this volume — consistently employs cladistic and evolutionary taxonomic language to dissolve the categorical distinction between human and non-human, between biological and synthetic, between the imago Dei Body and its technological replacements. When the category disappears, the protection disappears with it.

The RET series’ consistent use of Imago Dei Body rather than “human body” is not merely a stylistic choice. It is a categorical insistence — a deliberate maintenance of the theological classification that cladistic taxonomy systematically erodes.

The Traditional Classification in Biblical Perspective:

The Linnaean system’s acknowledgment of categorical distinction — whatever its limitations and its eighteenth-century scientific context — reflects the Genesis ordering more accurately than phylogenetic cladistics. Genesis 1 classifies creation by kinds: min (מִין) in Hebrew — the term used ten times in the creation account to denote the boundaries of reproductive and ontological categories. “After their kind” is the Genesis classification standard. Each kind reproduces within its boundaries. Each kind maintains its categorical integrity.

The transgression of those boundaries — the synthetic biology agenda’s crossing of reproductive and ontological kind-lines through genetic engineering, chimeric organisms, and the patenting of life forms — is documentable as the systematic assault on the Genesis classification order that the dragon court’s corrupted Scientific-Technological domain has been building toward.

The covenant community holds the Genesis classification standard not as anti-science but as the most fundamental scientific statement ever made: that creation has categories, that those categories are divinely established, and that the being made in God’s image occupies a category that no phylogenetic tree, no cladistic branching diagram, and no synthetic biology platform can dissolve.

R3 Resilience Application:

Mental Sovereignty — the Psychological Ring element — is most directly tested by the deceptive assault vector’s categorical dissolution strategy. The community that has internalized the imago Dei framework does not need to argue with the cladistic classification system. It simply holds the Genesis category as the primary classification that no secondary system can supersede.

Identity Security — knowing who you are before the institution tells you what you are — is the practical expression of this theological clarity. The covenant community’s identity is not granted by a taxonomy. It was declared at creation. “In the image of God created he him.”

No phylogenetic tree branches above that declaration.

R3 Publishing LLC | April 2026 RET Volume 3: The Halo and the Crown of Thorns | Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.