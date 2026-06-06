A lone silhouetted human figure standing upright with face lifted toward a single shaft of warm gold light descending from above, rendered in deep indigo, gold, and amber; dramatic chiaroscuro; the figure illuminated by the descending light, suggesting received life and consciousness rather than self-generated; from within the figure, subtle layered glow at three depths — innermost gold, middle amber, outermost warm light — but rendered as one unified body. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 (KJV)

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH A Field Dispatch on the Sovereignty of the Imago Dei · Volume V Material

“What is Man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?” — Psalm 8:4 (KJV) “In him we live, and move, and have our being.” — Acts 17:28 (KJV)

I want to introduce you to my friend and colleague, Dr. Scott D. G. Ventureyra, because I have been writing for three dispatches now about a question that he has spent a career working on from a different angle, and the angle he works on is upstream of mine. I have been writing about what the engineers are doing to the temple of the wo/man made in the imago Dei. He has been writing about why the temple is a temple in the first place — about where the consciousness that fills it comes from. The dispatches I have given you so far are downstream of the question he has been asking. It is time to walk the conversation upstream.

In the first dispatch I laid two documents side by side — a peer-reviewed chapter on lethal autonomous weapon systems and a United States Department of Defense directive whose entire moral architecture is built around one terror, loss of control — and showed how the engineered loop dials the human being out of the office of judgment.

In the second I named the older mechanic the engineers are catching up to: Watchman Nee’s doctrine of passivity, the spiritual physics of vacated wills and occupied open ground, written in Shanghai in 1928 by a man who would die in a Chinese labor camp without ever bowing.

In the third — what HeartMath measured about active surrender — I laid the doctrine alongside nearly ten million heartbeats and showed that active positive emotions produce measurably higher coherence in the body than passive states. The Outer Court of the temple confirmed what Nee said about the Holy Place and what Scripture has said about the Holy of Holies for two thousand years.

Three dispatches, three altitudes, one converging witness.

And underneath all three sits a question none of them answered, because none of them could answer it from inside the engineering or the doctrine or the measurement. Where did the consciousness come from in the first place? What sort of thing is it? Why is it the kind of thing the engineers cannot build, the kind of thing the enemy of souls must coax into vacancy because he cannot overpower it, the kind of thing whose coherence the instruments can measure but whose existence the materialists cannot account for?

Scott Ventureyra wrote a book to ask that question seriously.

The witness

The book is titled On the Origin of Consciousness: An Exploration through the Lens of the Christian Conception of God and Creation, published by Wipf and Stock in 2018. It became an Amazon best-seller in its category. Its endorsements run across confessional lines — John Warwick Montgomery, the great Lutheran apologist, alongside theologians and philosophers from the Catholic, Reformed, and broader evangelical traditions — which signals what readers of Scott’s work will find: that he writes from explicit Christian theistic ground but in a register the wider Christian intellectual tradition can read without tribal flinching. He completed his PhD in philosophical theology at Carleton University and Dominican University College in Ottawa. He has published in Science et Esprit, Studies in Religion, Dialogue: Canadian Philosophical Review, Maritain Studies, and other peer-reviewed venues. He has presented at the Science of Consciousness conference in Tucson — the same venue where David Chalmers and the front edge of secular philosophy of mind gather every year — and held his ground there. What follows is not endorsement from the outside. It is the witness of a partner in the work.

What he is asking — and why the answer matters

Scott’s book opens from an observation that almost no one in the popular consciousness literature has thought to name. Consciousness is a surprise to physics, to biology, and even to psychology. The hard sciences expected matter and law and process; they did not expect an inner observer reading the world from the inside. The “hard problem of consciousness” — the phrase David Chalmers coined for what materialism cannot account for — is hard precisely because, on materialist assumptions, conscious experience should not be there at all. There is no reason in the equations for the lights to be on inside. The phenomenal feel of seeing red, the qualitative sense of pain, the first-person what-it-is-likeness of being you — none of these is predicted by the brain meat, no matter how complex the meat gets. After three decades of promising that neuroscience would dissolve the problem any day now, the most honest secular philosophers have begun to admit that the lights stubbornly refuse to be explained away.

But consciousness, Scott observes, is not a surprise to theology.

Theology expects consciousness. Theology expects it as the existential basis for the relationship between God and the wo/man He made for relationship with Himself. If the wo/man is made in the image of the Triune God who knows, wills, loves, and judges — then of course the wo/man is conscious. Of course there is someone reading the world from the inside. The image-bearer was authored that way. Not as an accident of complexity. Not as an illusion the brain produces to fool itself. As a designed capacity at the very heart of what it means to bear the image of the God who said Let us make Man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion (Genesis 1:26).

Scott’s central claim is modest in form and load-bearing in substance: the Christian conception of God and Creation provides a more plausible account of the origin of consciousness than scientific materialism can — and this is so for reasons that go all the way down into what kind of thing consciousness must be in order to exist at all. He works the argument through philosophy of mind, systematic and natural theology, and the broader science-theology dialogue. He critiques Christian physicalism (the view, held by some respected Christian philosophers, that the human person is a purely physical entity with consciousness emergent from the brain) and concludes, soberly, that the historic Christian conviction holds — that the wo/man is more than her body, that her inner life has theistic origin and theistic ground.

He calls his theological argument plausible, not demonstrative. That epistemic modesty is itself a quality marker, and it matches the posture this body of work has held from the start. The witness documents the convergence; the witness does not over-promise. Scott writes the same way I try to write — and I have learned from his discipline.

Two senses of “origin”

A word about Scott’s title is in order, because it can be read two ways — and the older theology has always held both readings together.

On the Origin of Consciousness means, first, what Scott primarily intends: the metaphysical source of consciousness as such, the ground from which any conscious experience anywhere derives. That source is God — the Triune One whose own self-knowledge, willing, and love are eternal, prior to and independent of any creature. Consciousness, in this sense, did not originate with Adam. The angels were conscious before Adam was made; the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy (Job 38:7) at the laying of the earth’s foundations, long before the Genesis 2 dust-formation. Consciousness as such — the inner observer, the capacity for knowing, willing, loving — is older than the wo/man made in the imago Dei. It is older than the visible creation. It belongs first and forever to God, and was extended to the angelic host as the first delegated mode of created conscious life.

But the title bears a second reading the older theology has equally honored: the historical origin of image-bearer consciousness specifically — the consciousness of the wo/man as a distinct mode of creature — which did originate at a precise moment in the dust of Eden, when the Lord God breathed into Adam’s nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul (Genesis 2:7). Before that breath, there was no embodied image-bearer reading the world from the inside. After that breath, there was. The Kavod-breath of life inaugurated a new mode of conscious creature in the universe — distinct from the angelic mode (which had been around for ages already, and which had by that point already seen its catastrophic rebellion), embodied in a way the angels are not, made specifically to bear the image of God in a manner the heavenly council had not previously seen. The angelic host watched closely (Job 1:6; 1 Peter 1:12 — which things the angels desire to look into). They had been conscious. They had not been imago Dei in the embodied sense Adam was about to become.

Both readings are true, and the anthropology of this body of work depends on holding them together. Consciousness as such derives from God — Father of spirits (Hebrews 12:9), source and sustainer of every inner observer in every creature throughout the universe. Image-bearer consciousness specifically inaugurated at Genesis 2:7 — the dust given the breath, the wo/man given a spirit, the temple raised on its three altitudes for the first time in the history of the creation. Scott’s argument operates at the first level — the metaphysical source — but his title bears the second reading too, and the both/and serves the work. The image-bearer’s consciousness is not eternal. It is also not an emergent property of dust. It was breathed into existence by the One who is — and from that breath onward, every image-bearer in every generation has carried the Kavod-breath as the foundation of her inner life. This is the universal Kavod-consciousness I have held from the foundation of this work: an inheritance given to every wo/man who has ever lived, from Adam down to the present, by the design of the One who authored her.

A third question exists, distinct from these two, and worth naming briefly so that readers understand it is not what this dispatch is asking. Some catastrophist researchers — drawing on Julian Jaynes’s 1976 hypothesis on the breakdown of the bicameral mind — propose that a particular form of self-reflexive consciousness, what they call subjective consciousness or the analog I, emerged historically in the second millennium BC as a cultural-cognitive development. On this reading, the pre-subjective image-bearer was conscious — possessed of memory, language, emotion, volition, the capacity to learn and to love — but did not yet have the metaphorical-displacement capacity to imagine herself as seen by others, to step outside herself in imagination, to project a self into a constructed mental space. The argument has been engaged seriously by some researchers; it has been resisted by others; the academic literature on Jaynes remains contested forty-nine years after he published. What I will say about it here is what discipline requires me to say: this is an anthropological-historical question, not a metaphysical one. It is downstream of and does not displace either of the senses of “origin” this dispatch is engaging. Whatever its eventual fate in the scholarly conversation, it does not touch Scott’s argument, because Scott is asking about the source of consciousness, not its historical-cultural elaboration. An esteemed colleague is working aspects of this hypothesis in its own lane, and that work belongs there. The center of this dispatch remains the Author of consciousness, not the historical emergence of self-reflexivity. The image-bearer’s Kavod-consciousness was given at Genesis 2:7. What happened to its cultural-cognitive expression three thousand years later is a separate question for separate work.

What this means for what I have been writing

Once Scott’s question is on the table, the previous three dispatches re-arrange themselves around it.

The LAWS (Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems) directive that turns the dial of human judgment to appropriate levels — the architecture of the engineered loop — presupposes a consciousness it cannot build. The engineers can design a system that selects and engages. They cannot design the image-bearer who weighs and judges under a righteous head. The whole moral architecture of the directive is organized around the dread of losing control of a delegated agency that, by the engineers’ own admission, does not contain what the image-bearer contains. The image is not in the platform. The image is in the operator the platform is being engineered to manage out of the loop.

Watchman Nee’s doctrine of passivity — the spiritual mechanic the engineers are catching up to — presupposes a consciousness that can be either actively occupied or passively vacated. There is no mechanic without an inner room. There is no inner room without a consciousness that fills it. The whole pastoral force of Nee’s warning depends on what Scott is arguing: that this consciousness is real, that it is yours, that you were authored to occupy it, and that the enemy’s strategy is to convince you to step out of what you were made to govern.

The HeartMath data — active positive emotions producing measurably higher coherence in the body than passive states — presupposes a consciousness whose states can be measured at the level of the body’s electromagnetic field. The biofield is the third altitude of the temple. But the coherence the instruments measure is not a property of meat alone. It is a property of the whole conscious person — body and spirit unified — under the active engagement of the will. Materialism has no place to put that finding. Scott’s framework does.

Three dispatches, three altitudes, one unified image-bearer. And underneath them: the consciousness that is not an emergent illusion, not a side effect of complexity, not a property of brain meat alone — but the authored interior of the temple, given by the One who gives breath to the people upon it, even a spirit to those who walk upon it (Isaiah 42:5).

The both/and the older theologians worked out

Now I have to walk through a careful theological question with you, because Scott’s framework lands at exactly the right moment for a debate that has been quietly running underneath these dispatches.

The wo/man, Scripture teaches, is body and spirit, made one living soul (Genesis 2:7). The Reformed tradition — including the canonical theological anchor of this body of work, Dr. Robert Luginbill at Ichthys — has long argued, with strong scriptural footing, that this is a dichotomous anthropology. Two discrete elements: body and human spirit. The “soul” (nephesh / psyche) is what the wo/man becomes when body and spirit are united by God’s breath. It is not a third part; it is the whole living person. Luginbill is meticulous on this, and what he calls the heart — the interface between body and spirit, the place where mind, will, emotion, and conscience operate — does much of the work that trichotomist anthropologies assign to a separate “soul.”

The trichotomist tradition — including the Eastern Fathers, the holiness streams, and Watchman Nee himself — has held, also with scriptural footing (1 Thessalonians 5:23; Hebrews 4:12; 1 Corinthians 14:14), that the inner life of the wo/man can be operationally distinguished into spirit, soul, and body: three functional depths within one image-bearer.

These have been treated as if they were opposed positions for a very long time. They need not be. I argue the theologically mature move — the one I am now persuaded is the right one for this work, and the one most working theologians have actually held across centuries when they slowed down enough to think it through — is to swim in both waters.

Ontologically, the wo/man is body and spirit, made one living soul. There are not three discrete parts; there is one image-bearer in two essential elements, unified by God’s breath. And there is a further distinction here that must be held with full weight, because it is theologically load-bearing — and the full scriptural witness reveals that the Spirit operates in three modes of presence across the canon. All of the work of the same Spirit. All carefully distinguished by the texts that name them.

Mode One — the universal creational Kavod-breath given at Genesis 2:7. The spirit God breathed into Adam at the dust-formation — the breath of life itself — is one and the same as the Kavod in its creational mode: God’s spirit-breath given to every wo/man who has ever lived, becoming the human spirit, the innermost altitude of the temple. This is the inner room every image-bearer has carried from birth, from Adam down to the present. It is what the Father of spirits (Hebrews 12:9) has given us as the foundation of our existence as image-bearers. This universal Kavod-consciousness is the anchor I have held from the foundation of this body of work: every wo/man bears the Kavod-breath as the innermost altitude of the temple, by the design of the One who authored her, irrespective of where or when she is born.

Mode Two — the selective OT mode of office-tied indwelling and anointing. The Holy Spirit’s activity in the Old Testament is pervasive. The exact KJV phrase holy spirit / holy Spirit appears only three times — Psalm 51:11, Isaiah 63:10, Isaiah 63:11 — but the Spirit’s work is everywhere in the OT canon: moving over the waters at creation (Genesis 1:2), filling craftsmen with wisdom (Bezalel, Exodus 31:3), descending upon judges (Othniel, Gideon, Jephthah, Samson), coming upon kings (Saul, David), and speaking through the prophets across the centuries. The three explicit references repay close attention. Psalm 51:11, prayed by David in the wreckage of the Bathsheba affair: Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. The terror behind that prayer is unmistakable — David had watched Saul, anointed before him, lose the Spirit (1 Samuel 16:14 — the Spirit of the LORD departed from Saul). The OT mode of Spirit-anointing was removable, and David feared the withdrawal more than he feared political collapse. Isaiah 63:10: they rebelled, and vexed his holy Spirit. The verb vexed (Hebrew itzev, grieve) is the same verb Paul will pick up centuries later in Ephesians 4:30 — grieve not the Holy Spirit of God — drawing the explicit testament-to-testament continuity: the Spirit’s personhood is consistent across the canon; what changes is His mode of relationship to the wo/man. Isaiah 63:11: he that put his holy Spirit within him? — referring to Moses. The Hebrew sam beqirbo — set in his midst, within him — is OT indwelling language, not merely OT coming-upon language. Moses had the Spirit within. And Joel saw the day coming when the same indwelling would be poured out on all flesh (Joel 2:28–29). The promise was already in the OT canon, set there by the prophets to whom the Spirit had spoken. So the OT mode of Spirit-presence was: pervasive in activity, selective in indwelling, conditional and removable, tied to specific office and anointing, and forward-pointing — looking ahead to a fuller mode the prophets had been promised would come.

Mode Three — the post-Pentecost mode of universal indwelling for every believer in Christ. The Holy Spirit who indwells the believer after Pentecost (Romans 8:16; 1 Corinthians 6:19) is the same Spirit who moved over the waters and breathed life into Adam and anointed Moses and grieved over rebellious Israel — but in a qualitatively different mode of relationship to the wo/man. This shift in mode was released by Christ on the cross at the moment He said It is finished (John 19:30). The Greek tetelestai — paid in full, accomplished, completed — names what the atonement did: the at-one-ment of fallen man with holy God, accomplished in the blood of the spotless One. Before the cross, the barrier between the holy God and fallen flesh limited Spirit-indwelling to the selective and the conditional — the veil of the temple itself a witness to that limitation, breached only by the High Priest, only one day a year, only with blood. After the cross, the price had been paid in full; the fallen flesh of every saint had been bought back; the wo/man’s spirit was now a place a Holy Spirit could permanently dwell, because the wo/man herself had been cleansed by the blood that purchased her. The shift was revealed in the veil of the temple torn from top to bottom by divine hand (Matthew 27:51) — the direction of the tear theologically explicit, not by human effort — the rending that unveiled the Holy of Holies in the very hour of Christ’s death, His divine truth and Spirit now openly disclosed, the way to the inner presence opened in both directions: man can now approach (Hebrews 10:19–22), and the Spirit can now indwell. And the shift was outpoured upon believers at Pentecost (Acts 2), fifty days after Resurrection — the liturgical sequence preserving the order of the work: atonement → resurrection → ascension → outpouring.

And here is the specific point my colleague Edward May (aka Ed) has been pressing me to hold with full weight, the precise contribution I owe him for: that this post-Pentecost mode of Spirit-indwelling is universally available to every wo/man who accepts Christ as Savior.

Taken to its logical theological extension: it is no longer the modality of the Old Testament (OT) privilege of selective anointing for office, no longer conditional on role or designation, no longer removable. In the New Testament (NT), it is now freely given to every believer in the Son. What Calvary released, the torn veil revealed, and Pentecost outpoured was the Spirit’s indwelling presence made universally available — Joel’s prophecy fulfilled, Spirit on all flesh, every saint without exception, conditional now on faith in Christ rather than on office or anointing, sealed unto the day of redemption (Ephesians 1:13; 4:30) and abiding with you for ever (John 14:16). The “who” of the new mode — every believer, none excluded — is the load-bearing precision Edward has been pressing on me, and the framework is sharper for it.

They are the same Spirit. They are not the same mode of presence. The creational Kavod-breath is a gift to humanity as such — the foundation of every image-bearer’s inner life. The OT office-anointing was selective, conditional, removable — a forward-pointing witness to the fuller mode coming. The post-Pentecost NT indwelling is the Third Person of the Trinity Himself, permanently taking up residence in the human spirit He created, made universally available by the finished work of the Son to every wo/man who accepts that Son as her Savior. Failing to hold these distinctions risks two opposite errors: on the one hand, conflating the divine Person with a chamber of the wo/man’s anatomy; on the other, collapsing the historic redemptive shift Calvary accomplished into a continuity that obscures what was actually finished there. Luginbill carries the dichotomous ontology. Edward presses the universal-availability point. Scott’s framework presupposes both.

Operationally, the inner life of that unified image-bearer can be distinguished by altitude — by depth, by office, by chamber. The temple has three rooms even though it is one temple. The masthead architecture of this body of work — the spirit as the Kavod (the weighty glory of communion, 1 Corinthians 2:16, breath of life from Genesis 2:7), the soul as the Halo (the heart-interface where mind is renewed, Romans 12:2), and the body as the Biofield (the Outer Court where the Holy Ghost takes residence post-Pentecost, 1 Corinthians 6:19) — survives this dichotomous ontology without distortion. The three altitudes are not three parts. They are three operational depths within one image-bearer. Luginbill’s heart is the Halo. Nee’s tripartite is the operational anatomy of that one unified person. Scott’s consciousness is the integrated interior of the temple, present at every depth.

Nobody has to be wrong. Everyone is honored for what they actually saw. The wo/man made in the imago Dei is one. The altitudes are real. And the Spirit who breathes them into existence at creation, and who anointed Moses and judges and kings and prophets under the old covenant, and who indwells every saint who accepts Christ after Pentecost, is the same Spirit known in three modes of presence — gift and anointing and Comforter, breath and oil and seal, creational sustenance and selective office and redemptive indwelling. One Spirit. Three modes. One Lord at the cross who made the last of them universally available.

Where the engineers cannot reach

Now to the operative conclusion of this dispatch, because Scott’s question terminates exactly where the previous three dispatches need it to terminate.

The engineers can build platforms that select and engage. They cannot build image-bearers. The reason they cannot is not because their engineering is insufficient. The reason they cannot is because consciousness has an Author, and they are not Him. Whatever they assemble out of silicon, sensors, neural networks, and autonomous decision policies, they are not engineering the inner observer. They are not lighting up the inside of the platform. There is no one home. The directive’s terror of loss of control is the terror of having unleashed a delegated agency that does not contain what only the image-bearer can contain — and so cannot be governed by what only the image-bearer can exercise. The architecture is built around an absence the engineers cannot fill, because the absence is of the very thing only God can give.

The enemy of souls, by contrast, cannot create consciousness either — but he has spent every age of human history trying to occupy the consciousness God has authored. He cannot build the image. He can only attempt to vacate it. The passivity doctrine Nee named is the strategy of an opponent who has no power to make image-bearers but has long experience emptying them. The engineered loop and the spiritual loop are the same loop because they are both organized around the same theft of an office neither party can produce on its own.

And the One who can produce it — the One whose breath gave Adam his spirit, whose Word holds every consciousness in existence moment by moment, whose Son took on a true human consciousness so that He could buy back the office for us — has already done the producing, and has already done the redeeming. The first Adam brought sin into the world. The Second Adam, born of a Godly seed (vs a human sinful seed), was commissioned to take sin out of the world. In him we live, and move, and have our being (Acts 17:28). The consciousness with which you are reading this sentence is not an emergent property of meat. It is given to you. It is sustained in you. It is bought back for you, at a price you can only dimly comprehend. The Author of the image you bear is the same One who became an image-bearer Himself, so that you might be re-made into the same image (2 Corinthians 3:18) the redeemed of every age are being conformed to.

You are not your own consciousness. You are not your own image. Ye are bought with a price. The price is the measure of what He thinks the image is worth.

World Religion Protocol — applied with discipline

A word about the discipline this dispatch requires.

The contemporary literature on consciousness drifts in directions Christian theism cannot follow. Panpsychism — the view that consciousness is a fundamental property of matter, present in some form at every level of physical reality — is having a renaissance. Integrated information theory, in some of its more speculative extensions, slides toward a kind of impersonal divine field. The broader consciousness-studies world frequently borrows from Eastern non-dualism, planetary consciousness, and Gaian frames. The geometry of these inquiries often witnesses something real — the inadequacy of materialism, the irreducibility of the inner observer, the integration of mind and body — but the theologies that drape the geometry diverge sharply from the older revelation. The geometry witnesses; the theologies are not equivalent. The Author of consciousness is a Person, not a field; the Earth is a created medium, not a conscious participant; the image is imago Dei, not imago Cosmos. Scott works the argument from explicit Christian theistic ground, which is what makes his framework safely citable in this lane and most of the alternatives unsafely so. Use his framework; refuse the drift.

Falsifiability

A witness who cannot be falsified is no witness; he is a fortune-teller. So the markers.

Scott’s argument weakens if Christian physicalism turns out to provide an adequate account of consciousness — that is, if some configuration of matter genuinely explains the qualitative, intentional, first-person inner observer rather than just correlating with it. It weakens if the hard problem is dissolved by future science rather than the materialist promises that have been pending since the 1990s. The integration of his framework with this body of work weakens if the dichotomy/trichotomy both/and cannot hold under closer pressure — though after a century of working theologians swimming in both waters, the integration has a long pedigree behind it. The three-mode Spirit-presence framework weakens if the OT witness does not in fact testify to a Spirit-presence distinct in character from the post-Pentecost indwelling — but the texts themselves carry that distinction in the very vocabulary they use (selective offices, removable anointings, forward-pointing prophetic promise). The Kavod/Halo/Biofield architecture weakens if the three altitudes cannot be operationally distinguished in lived spiritual experience and in the pastoral record — and the testimony of saints across continents and centuries answers that question already.

I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it. That is the discipline that separates this work from the enthusiasts, and I would rather be proven wrong on a detail than be right in the wrong spirit.

The loop you were made for

So here is the close, beloved, at the hub of the wheel.

The engineers are building loops they cannot fill. The enemy is narrowing loops he cannot fill. The materialists are explaining away an interior they cannot find. And the Author of the image you bear has been authoring you, sustaining you, redeeming you, breath by breath, since the day He gave you a spirit and called you into existence. You were not an accident. You are not an illusion. The consciousness with which you read this sentence is not a side effect of complexity. It is given to you by the One who gives life and breath and everything else to all of us (Acts 17:25). It is bought back for you by the One whose blood paid the price for the image you bear. It is being conformed, in the saint, into the same image of the Lord whose face you will one day see.

Take your seat in the loop. The Author of the image is for you, not against you. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

The witness trumpet is still sounding. The temple is still authored. The image is still bought. Maranatha.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary source (Tier A — relational, friend and colleague): Dr. Scott D. G. Ventureyra, On the Origin of Consciousness: An Exploration through the Lens of the Christian Conception of God and Creation (Eugene, OR: Wipf and Stock, 2018). PhD in philosophical theology, Carleton University / Dominican University College, Ottawa. Published in Science et Esprit, Studies in Religion, Dialogue: Canadian Philosophical Review, Maritain Studies. Endorsements from John Warwick Montgomery (University of Bedfordshire) and others across confessional lines.

Companion sources (this body of work):

Watchman Nee (Tier A theological), The Spiritual Man (Shanghai, 1928), elevated in The Older, True Source Loop (V5, June 3, 2026).

Balaji, S., Plonka, N., Atkinson, M., Muthu, M., Ragulskis, M., Vainoras, A., McCraty, R. (2025), Heart Rate Variability Biofeedback in a Global Study of the Most Common Coherence Frequencies and the Impact of Emotional States, Scientific Reports 15:3241 (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-87729-7).

U.S. Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, Autonomy in Weapon Systems, and Lailari, G. (2022), Springer LNNS vol. 319. The documentary spine of Wo/man as Image Bearer (Wallace) Out of the Loop (V5, May 29-30, 2026).

Canonical L2 theological anchor (BOW-wide): Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion: Background to the Tribulation, Part 3 (”The Purpose, Creation and Fall of Man”), Section II.4, “The Dichotomy of Man,” ichthys.com/Fall-sr3.htm. Cited for the dichotomous ontology of the wo/man and the heart as interface between body and spirit.

BOW masthead architecture (this body of work’s framework, developed in conversation with the named witnesses):

The universal Kavod-consciousness given at Genesis 2:7 (Mode One) — every image-bearer’s inheritance from Adam down to the present.

The three-mode Spirit-presence framework as a whole — universal creational Kavod-breath (Mode One); selective OT office-tied indwelling and anointing (Mode Two); post-Pentecost universal indwelling for every believer (Mode Three).

The OT Spirit witness analysis drawing on the three explicit KJV references (Psalm 51:11, Isaiah 63:10, Isaiah 63:11) and the broader OT canon of Spirit-activity.

The at-one-ment-at-Calvary connection that frames the Mode-Two-to-Mode-Three shift (John 19:30 tetelestai → Matthew 27:51 torn veil → Acts 2 Pentecost outpouring fulfilling Joel 2:28–29).

The Two senses of “origin” distinction (metaphysical source / historical image-bearer inauguration).

Specific attribution within the framework:

Edward May is named with the honest acknowledgment owed for the load-bearing precision that the post-Pentecost indwelling Holy Spirit is universally available to every wo/man who accepts Christ as Savior — freely given to every believer in the Son. This is the “who” of the new mode: every saint, none excluded, conditional on faith in Christ. Edward’s pressing on this specific point sharpens the framework.

Jno Cook, in his catastrophist research, engages the Jaynesian subjective consciousness / analog I hypothesis (Mode Two-millennium-BC cultural-cognitive emergence) — held at appropriate tier within his own lane, not load-bearing in BOW’s theological architecture.

OT Spirit witness — the three explicit references: The exact KJV phrase holy spirit / holy Spirit appears three times in the Old Testament: Psalm 51:11 (David’s penitential prayer post-Bathsheba, fearing removal of the anointing he had watched depart from Saul); Isaiah 63:10 (Israel’s wilderness rebellion grieving the Spirit — vexed [Hebrew itzev] is the same verb Paul picks up in Ephesians 4:30 grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, the explicit testament-to-testament continuity); Isaiah 63:11 (the Holy Spirit set within Moses [Hebrew sam beqirbo] as OT indwelling, foreshadowing Joel 2:28–29’s promise of universal outpouring). The Spirit’s activity is pervasive throughout the OT under various KJV phrasings (Spirit of God, Spirit of the LORD, my Spirit, thy Spirit, the Spirit, thy good Spirit) — Genesis 1:2, Exodus 31:3, the Judges and Samuel and Kings narratives, and the prophets throughout. The OT mode is selective, conditional, removable, office-tied, and forward-pointing. Same Spirit as the post-Pentecost Comforter — different mode of relationship to the wo/man.

Two senses of “origin”: The title of Scott’s book bears a dual reading honored throughout this dispatch: (1) the metaphysical source of consciousness as such — God Himself, the Father of spirits (Hebrews 12:9), source of every inner observer in every creature in the universe, including the angelic host whose consciousness predated Adam’s by ages (Job 38:7); (2) the historical origin of image-bearer consciousness specifically — inaugurated at Genesis 2:7 when the Kavod-breath of life made the wo/man a living soul, a new mode of conscious creature distinct from the angelic mode and embodied in a way the angels are not. Both readings are true; both are theologically necessary for the anthropology this body of work operates under.

Third question — acknowledged, not absorbed: The historical emergence of subjective consciousness or the analog I in the second millennium BC, drawing on Julian Jaynes’s 1976 hypothesis on the breakdown of the bicameral mind and engaged by certain catastrophist researchers (notably Jno Cook’s chronological-historical work), is an anthropological-historical inquiry distinct from and downstream of the two metaphysical/inaugurational senses of “origin” this dispatch engages. It is not given equal weight with Scott’s argument or with the BOW masthead anthropology, because it occupies a different lane and engages a different question. A colleague working aspects of this hypothesis in its own track belongs there. This dispatch’s center is the Author of consciousness, not the historical-cultural emergence of self-reflexivity.

The both/and framework: Ontologically, the wo/man is body and spirit, made one living soul (Genesis 2:7) — dichotomous, in unity with Luginbill, the Reformed tradition, and the Pentecost distinction. Operationally, the inner life of that unified image-bearer is distinguishable by altitude — Kavod (Genesis 2:7 / 1 Corinthians 2:16) / Halo (Romans 12:2) / Biofield (1 Corinthians 6:19) — three depths, three offices, three chambers of one temple. Trichotomy describes the operational anatomy; dichotomy describes the ontological union. The Spirit known as Kavod-breath in its creational mode, as selective anointing in the OT mode, and as indwelling Holy Spirit universally available in its post-Pentecost mode to every believer in Christ, is one Spirit in three modes of presence. All are true. All honor the witness traditions that have held them.

Theological framework: Sovereignty of the Imago Dei (RET Vol. V) — office of judgment (Genesis 1:26 dominion); 1 Corinthians 6:3 terminus. The image-bearer as authored, given, bought-back consciousness, not as emergent property of matter.

Layer discipline:

L4 (theological / philosophical): Ventureyra’s consciousness-origin argument; the two-senses-of-origin distinction; the dichotomy/trichotomy harmonization; the three-mode Spirit-presence framework; the at-one-ment-at-Calvary connection; the three-altitudes-as-operational architecture.

L3 (documentary / empirical): the LAWS directive, HeartMath HRV data, and the philosophy of mind literature engaged by Ventureyra (Chalmers et al.) — each carried by its own primary record.

World Religion Protocol (explicitly invoked): The geometry witnesses. The theologies are not equivalent. Panpsychism, planetary consciousness, integrated information theory in its more speculative extensions, and Gaian frames are not endorsed. The Author of consciousness is a Person; the Earth is a created medium; the image is imago Dei, not imago Cosmos.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan or sentimental one. Primary peer-reviewed and primary theological source consulted before amplification, every time.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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