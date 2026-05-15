Image Credits: Midjourney.com

R3 Vol 3 Preview Series — The Seven Bowls

By Resilienciero | R3 Publishing, LLC | May 2026

In the first two posts of this cluster I walked the ideological genealogy that runs from Bulwer-Lytton’s 1871 Vril through the Theosophical and eugenic movements into present-day transhumanism, and I documented the 150-year suppression pattern that protects the genealogy from independent verification — culminating in the 2022–2026 cluster of scientist deaths and disappearances now under FBI-spearheaded federal investigation.

This third post introduces the object that brings the whole cluster into focus: Asteroid 99942 Apophis, a 340-meter near-Earth object scheduled to pass closer to Earth than geosynchronous communication satellites on Friday, April 13, 2029. The asteroid bears the name of the Egyptian god of chaos, primordial darkness, and destruction. Its flyby will be the closest approach by an asteroid of its size that humans have ever known about in advance — an event astronomers estimate occurs only once every 7,500 years.

This post deals only with what is publicly documented in the scientific record. The empirical core. The next post — the capstone of this cluster — will walk the prophetic identification that Thomas Horn made in his 2019 book The Wormwood Prophecy, and the Hebrew feast-day convergence that emerges from it.

I want the reader to see the object clearly before the prophetic frame is applied. So here it is.

I. THE NAMING

The asteroid carries three names across three languages, all converging on the same theological referent.

Apep (also Apopis) — in ancient Egyptian religion, the primordial serpent of chaos, the eternal adversary of Ra, the sun god. Apep dwells in the underworld (Duat) and attempts each night to swallow Ra during the sun’s nocturnal passage. Apep represents undoing — the dissolution of the created order back into the chaos waters from which Ra brought it. In Egyptian liturgical practice, daily and annual rituals — the Overthrowing of Apep — were performed to ensure that Ra would prevail and the sun would rise. The Egyptian priesthood treated Apep as a real spiritual entity requiring active resistance, not a mythological abstraction.

Apollyon — in New Testament Greek, Ἀπολλύων, meaning Destroyer. The name appears once in the New Testament, in Revelation 9:11: “And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon” (KJV). The angel-king of the abyss who leads the demonic locust army of the Fifth Trumpet judgment.

Abaddon — in Hebrew, אֲבַדּוֹן, meaning place of destruction or ruin. The word appears in Job 26:6, in Proverbs 15:11, in Psalm 88:11, and in Revelation 9:11 — where John makes the cross-linguistic identification explicit. The Hebrew term originally denotes the deepest part of Sheol, the realm of the destroyed dead. By Second Temple Judaism the term has acquired its angelic association.

The convergence is unambiguous. The Egyptian Apep, the Greek Apollyon, and the Hebrew Abaddon all name the same spiritual register: the personification of chaos, destruction, and the dissolution of created order. The Egyptian god of chaos and the angel of the bottomless pit in Revelation 9:11 are functionally the same entity under three linguistic skins.

Asteroid 99942 was given the name “Apophis” on July 19, 2005, after having been temporarily designated 2004 MN4 since its discovery. The naming was the decision of the discovery team — primarily astronomers David J. Tholen and Roy A. Tucker, with Fabrizio Bernardi — who had spotted the object from Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona on June 19, 2004. Tholen and Tucker were fans of the television series Stargate SG-1, in which the primary villain across multiple seasons was an alien being named Apophis — itself a reference to the Egyptian god. The discoverers chose the name partly out of affection for the show and partly because the object’s then-projected impact probability for 2029 made the “god of chaos” identification feel apt.

The convergence does not depend on which level of the naming the discoverers were aware of. The cultural-television reference was downstream of the Egyptian theological reference. The object carries the name of the Egyptian god of chaos either way.

II. THE 2004 TORINO SCALE SPIKE

The Torino Scale is the system that astronomers use to communicate the impact risk of near-Earth objects to the public. It runs from 0 (no hazard) to 10 (certain global catastrophe).

When 2004 MN4 was first observed in late June 2004 and then recovered by Gordon Garradd at Siding Spring Observatory on December 18, 2004, the orbital data was sufficient to compute an impact probability for the close approach predicted for April 13, 2029. The number that came back was 1 in 37 — a 2.7% probability of impact.

That is the highest Torino Scale rating ever assigned to a known asteroid. Level 4 — a close encounter, meriting attention by astronomers; current calculations give a 1% or greater chance of collision capable of regional devastation.

Within weeks, the Christmas-week observational push by astronomers worldwide refined the orbit sufficiently to rule out a 2029 impact. The rating was downgraded. Over the next several years, continued radar observations — particularly the 2013 close approach observations from Goldstone and Arecibo, and the 2021 radar campaign from Goldstone and the Green Bank Observatory — refined the orbit further. NASA’s current official position is that there is zero impact probability for at least the next 100 years.

I report this faithfully. The official scientific position is that the 2029 flyby is a guaranteed miss. The watchman does not contest the official observational record.

What the watchman does note: the 2.7% spike was the highest ever recorded. The object was named “Apophis” in the period during which the impact probability was being discussed. The discoverers chose the name of the Egyptian god of chaos for an object that had just been calculated, briefly, to have nearly a one-in-thirty chance of striking Earth on Friday the 13th in 2029. The convergence of naming, date, and probability is part of the public record.

III. THE APRIL 13, 2029 CLOSE APPROACH

The flyby will occur on Friday, April 13, 2029. Closest approach is calculated for 21:46 Universal Time. From the East Coast of the United States, that is 5:46 p.m. EDT.

At closest approach, Apophis will pass approximately 31,600 kilometers (19,600 miles) above Earth’s surface. To put that in context:

The ring of geosynchronous communication satellites orbits at about 35,786 kilometers. Apophis will pass inside that ring. The asteroid will spend several hours closer to Earth’s surface than the satellites currently relaying our communications.

The Moon orbits at an average distance of about 384,400 kilometers. Apophis will be passing within roughly one-twelfth the distance to the Moon.

The 3-sigma uncertainty on the encounter distance, as of the June 2024 JPL orbit solution, is about ±3.3 kilometers — extraordinary precision for a celestial calculation.

The asteroid will reach apparent magnitude 3.1 at peak brightness — comparable to the stars in the Big Dipper, easily naked-eye visible from rural and even darker suburban areas. NASA and ESA estimate that approximately two billion people will have the opportunity to observe the flyby with unaided eyes — four times the global audience that watched the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

The viewing geometry favors observers in Europe, Africa, and western Asia. The closest approach occurs during daytime hours for the Americas, though the asteroid may be glimpsed from the eastern U.S. with binoculars or telescopes before sunset.

Over approximately 24 hours, Apophis will trace an arc of 205 degrees across the sky. The transit path moves northwest from the constellation Centaurus, through Perseus, then southwest to Pisces. The angular speed at closest approach reaches roughly 42 degrees per hour — about one Moon-width per minute. Slower than the International Space Station, but fast enough that the motion will be visible to the naked eye over several minutes of observation.

April 13, 2029 coincides with a New Moon. The dark sky conditions for the flyby will be optimal. There is no lunar interference. The heavens will provide a near-perfect stage for the closest approach by an asteroid of this size in 7,500 years.

The physical parameters of the object:

Diameter: approximately 340 meters (1,100 feet) — roughly the height of the Eiffel Tower

Mass: approximately 2.7 × 10¹⁰ kilograms (27 billion kilograms)

Shape: elongated, with rough dimensions of 450 × 170 meters per the most recent radar shape models

Spectral type: Sq-type (silicaceous rocky composition, weathered surface)

Rotation period: approximately 30 hours

An object of this size striking Earth would not cause global extinction. It would cause regional devastation comparable to a large-yield nuclear strike — destruction across an area of hundreds of square kilometers, with significant secondary effects depending on the strike location (an ocean impact would generate tsunamis affecting coastlines for thousands of kilometers).

NASA’s official position is that no such impact will occur in 2029. The watchman reports that position faithfully.

IV. THE POST-2029 ORBITAL RECLASSIFICATION

Earth’s gravity will not pull Apophis into impact in 2029. But Earth’s gravity will substantially alter the asteroid’s trajectory.

Currently, Apophis is a member of the Aten group of asteroids — objects whose orbits around the Sun are smaller than Earth’s orbit (semi-major axis less than 1 AU). Apophis crosses Earth’s orbit twice per year as part of its trajectory through the inner solar system.

After the 2029 flyby, Apophis will be reclassified into the Apollo group — objects whose orbits around the Sun are larger than Earth’s. The orbital period will flip from slightly less than one Earth year to slightly more than one Earth year. The 2029 close approach is, in effect, a gravitational slingshot that widens the asteroid’s solar orbit and changes its long-term trajectory through the solar system.

The slingshot is calculable. The post-flyby orbit can be projected forward using standard celestial mechanics. But the projection carries uncertainty. The closer Apophis passes to Earth, the more strongly the trajectory is perturbed, and the more sensitive the long-term outcome is to small variations in the parameters of the encounter — variations that current observation cannot fully constrain.

The 2068 close approach was, for years, the locus of impact-probability concern. The 2021 radar campaign and the 2024 JPL orbit solution have ruled out the 2068 impact for current parameters. The 2068 approach will now occur at approximately 1.864 AU — far beyond Earth.

The next close encounter after 2029 in which Apophis will pass within 10 million kilometers of Earth is April 2051. And in April 2116, the JPL Small-Body Database and the European NEODyS close-approach data start to diverge — the long-term trajectory becomes less certain as the cumulative effect of small perturbations compounds. The 2116 approach could be as close as 150,000 kilometers from Earth or as far as 15 million kilometers. The uncertainty range itself reflects the chaotic dynamics of the post-2029 trajectory.

What this means in plain terms: the 2029 flyby will change Apophis’s future in ways the current orbital models can constrain over the next several decades but cannot fully constrain over the next century. The acknowledgment of long-term uncertainty is part of the official scientific record. The watchman is not contradicting NASA when noting this; the watchman is reading NASA’s own published statements carefully.

V. THE PLANETARY-DEFENSE MOBILIZATION

If the 2029 flyby were really a non-event — a routine close approach with zero impact probability and minor scientific interest — the appropriate institutional response would be to point a few telescopes at it during the flyby and write papers afterward.

What NASA and ESA are doing instead is mobilizing two dedicated spacecraft missions to rendezvous with the asteroid during the encounter.

OSIRIS-APEX is NASA’s mission. The spacecraft was originally launched in September 2016 as OSIRIS-REx, with the mission of rendezvousing with asteroid Bennu, collecting a regolith sample, and returning the sample to Earth. That mission was completed successfully on September 24, 2023, when the sample-return capsule landed in Utah carrying material from Bennu. The main spacecraft did not need to land for the return — it released the capsule and continued in solar orbit. NASA then redirected the still-functional spacecraft to a new mission: OSIRIS-APEX, the OSIRIS Apophis EXplorer. The spacecraft will rendezvous with Apophis shortly after the 2029 flyby and study the asteroid in detail in the post-encounter period.

RAMSES is the European Space Agency’s mission — the Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety. Pending final approval at the ESA Ministerial Council, RAMSES is scheduled to launch in spring 2028 and arrive at Apophis by February 2029, two months before the closest approach. The mission will accompany Apophis through the flyby — hovering as close as 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the asteroid during the April 12–14, 2029 encounter — to observe how Earth’s gravity warps and changes the asteroid in real time. RAMSES will map the orbit, search for dust clouds raised by tidal forces during the close approach, and may deploy a small CubeSat to touch the surface and detect seismic waves.

I want to ask the question directly: what is this level of mobilization for?

If the official assessment is correct — zero impact probability, routine close approach — then the missions are unprecedented scientific opportunities to study an asteroid up close during a once-in-7,500-years event. That framing is internally consistent. It is the framing the agencies publicly defend.

The watchman, holding this as Layer 3 investigative pattern, notes that the level of institutional mobilization — two dedicated spacecraft, multi-year planning, ESA and NASA coordination, multiple international partners — exceeds what we would mobilize for a routine flyby. The mobilization is appropriate for an event whose actual scientific stakes are higher than the official zero-impact statement admits. Whether those higher stakes are simply “this is the once-in-7,500-years scientific opportunity” or something more, the watchman does not assert. The watchman documents that the mobilization is real.

VI. THE MAZZAROTH WITNESS — A BRIDGE TO THE NEXT POST

The next post in this cluster walks Thomas Horn’s prophetic identification of Apophis as the Wormwood of Revelation 8:10–11. Before that capstone post, I want to plant one anchor that the next post will draw out fully.

The constellation Scorpius appears in the ancient Mazzaroth — the twelve-sign celestial gospel that Job references in Job 38:32 and that scholars from Frances Rolleston through E. W. Bullinger to the contemporary research of Robert L. Williams Jr. have argued is the original revelation of the Gospel inscribed in the stars before any written Scripture existed.

In the Mazzaroth framework, Scorpius is the figure of the fatal sting — the wounding of the Seed of the Woman in the heel as prophesied in Genesis 3:15. The constellation contains the bright red star Antares, traditionally interpreted as the wound, the blood, the moment of bruising. But Scorpius is also the constellation of the demonic king who carries the sting.

In Cornwell’s contemporary Mazzaroth research, the king of Scorpius is named directly: Scorpius, as the king of the special locust (like scorpions) in Revelation 9:11, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, or the Greek Apollyon. The Mazzaroth witness identifies Scorpius with the same entity that John of Patmos names in Revelation 9:11 — the angel-king of the bottomless pit, the destroyer.

Cornwell traces a further genealogy through the ancient Mesopotamian record: the serpent god Ningizzida, whose son Dumuzi-absu (Tammuz) is the child of the abyss. The Hebrew Abaddon, the Greek Apollyon, the Egyptian Apophis (Apep), and the Mesopotamian Tammuz-of-the-Abyss all converge on a single referent. The Mazzaroth puts that referent in the sky. The constellation Scorpius witnesses the entity, the wound, and the gospel typology around both.

This matters because the cluster of identifications I have just walked — Apep, Apollyon, Abaddon, Scorpius, Tammuz-of-the-Abyss — names the asteroid that will pass Earth on April 13, 2029 in five different ways. The convergence is documented across Egyptian liturgy, Greek New Testament, Hebrew wisdom and apocalyptic literature, Mesopotamian myth, and the celestial gospel of the Mazzaroth.

The next post takes the convergence forward into Revelation 8:10–11 and the Hebrew feast-day calculation that emerges when Horn’s identification is walked carefully.

CLOSING

The object is documented. The naming is documented. The orbital parameters are documented. The 2.7% Torino spike at discovery is documented. The post-flyby orbital reclassification is documented. The planetary-defense mobilization is documented.

What remains to walk is the prophetic frame — and the convergence between the prophetic frame and the empirical record that Thomas Horn’s two anonymous astronomer-sources told him about in 2019, before the suppression pattern visibly tightened.

That is the capstone post of this cluster.

Christ remains the hub of the Resilience Wheel. “He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names. Great is our Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite” (Psalm 147:4–5, KJV). The asteroid was named by men. The stars were named by the LORD. Whatever the asteroid is, He named it first — and He named the constellation in which the Mazzaroth has inscribed its judgment.

Read the next post when you are ready.

Read next in this cluster: The God of Chaos Approaches (Part 4 of 4 — Capstone)

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.