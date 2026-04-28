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R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Volume 3: The Seven Bowls Part II — The 4-Legged Stool | Chapter 8 Introduction resilienciero.substack.com

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May “And Cush begat Nimrod: he began to be a mighty one in the earth. He was a mighty hunter before the LORD: wherefore it is said, Even as Nimrod the mighty hunter before the LORD.” — Genesis 10:8–9 (KJV)

There is a question that serious students of biblical eschatology have been asking with increasing urgency since 2003 — and it is not a comfortable one.

What if the Iraq War was never really about oil?

What if it was about bones?

The Official Explanation and Its Fractures

The publicly stated rationale for the 2003 invasion of Iraq shifted three times in three years. First it was weapons of mass destruction — none were found. Then it was regime change and the liberation of the Iraqi people — a rationale retrofitted after the WMD narrative collapsed. Then it was the broader War on Terror. Each explanation came with its own architecture of justification, its own media campaign, its own congressional authorization.

And through all of it, almost no one in the mainstream conversation asked the one question that archaeologists, intelligence analysts, and biblical researchers were quietly asking in the background:

Why were the oil fields protected on day one — and the museums left unguarded for 36 hours?

Detailed plans to protect Iraq’s oil fields did exist, and the oil ministry’s buildings were left untouched in the chaos of Baghdad’s fall. The Iraq National Museum, however, was effectively ransacked for 36 hours until employees returned.

That asymmetry is not an accident. It is a data point.

The investigation that followed determined there had not been one but three distinct thefts at the museum: professionals who stole several dozen of the most prized treasures, random looters who stole more than 3,000 excavation-site pieces, and insiders who stole almost 11,000 cylinder seals and pieces of jewelry.

Three separate groups. Three separate agendas. The professionals knew exactly what they were looking for — and they were in and out before the random looters arrived.

Some high-value items looted from the museum were so recognizable that they could not possibly appear on the open market, suggesting they were taken with buyers already lined up.

Pre-arranged acquisition. Professional extraction. Buyers waiting.

This is not opportunistic looting. This is a retrieval operation.

What Was in the Ground Beneath Shinar

To understand what may have been retrieved, you need to understand what was there.

Iraq is not merely a modern nation-state sitting on oil reserves. It is the geographical footprint of ancient Shinar — the plain of Babylonia where, according to Genesis 10–11, the most consequential act of post-Flood rebellion in human history took place. The Tower of Babel was not a construction project. It was a jurisdictional challenge — a deliberate attempt to reconsolidate under one authority the dispersed human population that God had separated at the Flood. And the man at the center of that project was Nimrod.

Genesis 10:8 calls him a gibborim — a mighty one. This is not simply a term of political strength. In the Hebrew, gibborim carries genetic weight. It is cognate with the Nephilim terminology of Genesis 6:4 — the offspring of the fallen Watchers and human women, the hybrid bloodline that God destroyed in the Flood. Nimrod’s father was Cush, son of Ham, son of Noah. The Nephilim bloodline survived the Flood through Ham’s lineage — and it concentrated, post-Flood, in the person of Nimrod.

This is the theological argument that Dr. Michael Lake develops in The Shinar Directive — and it is the argument that gives the Iraq question its sharpest edge. If Nimrod was a post-Flood hybrid carrying corrupted Watcher genetics, then his physical remains are not merely historical artifacts. They are a biological archive. A genetic library. A blueprint.

And in April 2003, archaeologists in Iraq announced they believed they may have found the lost tomb of Gilgamesh — widely identified in comparative ancient literature as the same figure as Nimrod, or at minimum a ruler of the same hybrid bloodline.

The announcement came one month before the invasion fully consolidated its hold on Baghdad.

The museum looting began ten days later.

The Quayle-Horn Framework: Archaeology as Eschatology

Steve Quayle has spent decades documenting what he calls suppressed giant archaeology — the systematic collection, classification, and disappearance of oversized skeletal remains from archaeological sites worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and the Americas. His research, corroborated and extended by Tom Horn in Apollyon Rising 2012 and Zenith 2016, builds a documented case that the recovery of Nephilim genetic material is not a conspiracy theory but an active program — one with deep state, intelligence community, and occult elite involvement that predates the 2003 invasion by decades.

The theory gained serious traction through the exhaustive research of investigators like Steve Quayle and theologian Tom Horn. Horn’s books laid out the case in disturbing detail, connecting ancient prophecy to modern genetic science. Quayle, a veteran researcher of giant archaeology and Nephilim history, provided the historical and biblical framework — and their work documented what was already being whispered in intelligence circles, archaeological communities, and among those watching the war unfold with growing unease.

The framework is not difficult to follow once you accept the biblical premises. If the Nephilim bloodline survived the Flood through Ham and produced Nimrod, and if Nimrod was both the architect of the original Shinar centralization project and the prophetic prototype of the coming Son of Perdition, then his genetic material carries something the Luciferian Elite have been seeking for millennia: the biological key to the Antichrist’s physical manifestation.

If Nimrod carried Nephilim genetics — hybrid fallen angel/human DNA — then successfully cloning him would not simply resurrect an ancient king. It would produce something categorically different from a normal human being.

This is why the R3 reader must resist the reflexive dismissal that Western culture has been trained to apply to this category of claim. The dismissal is not intellectual. It is conditioned. The same Mercury domain communications infrastructure that managed the WMD narrative managed the “crazy conspiracy theory” narrative around what was actually recovered in Iraq in 2003. Both are editorial products of the same captured system.

The question is not whether this sounds implausible. The question is whether the evidence pattern is consistent with the hypothesis. And it is — with remarkable precision.

The Retrieval Operation: What Quayle, Horn, and Skiba Documented

The convergence of testimony from multiple independent researchers on the specific question of what happened in Iraq between April and June 2003 is worth examining in precise detail — because the data points are not scattered speculation. They form a coherent operational picture.

In April 2003, a German archaeological team led by Dr. Jorg Fassbinder of the Bavarian department of Historical Monuments announced that they believed they had found the lost tomb of King Gilgamesh near the ancient city of Uruk — buried beneath what was once the Euphrates River, exactly as described in the Epic of Gilgamesh, the world’s oldest written story inscribed on clay tablets around 2100 BC. The tomb’s dimensions, reported by witnesses who documented the site before access was restricted, described a coffin approximately twelve to fifteen feet in length and four feet wide — dimensions consistent with the giant bloodline accounts documented in Quayle’s suppressed archaeology research.

The excavation was halted almost immediately. The stated reason was the escalating military conflict. But researchers tracking the site noted something unusual: while civilian archaeological work was suspended, military units with specialized intelligence support moved into the area. Rob Skiba, who has tracked this discovery since 2010, states directly that Quayle, Horn, and others documented that the military gained control of the dig and took the body — and that one month later, the United States established its military occupation phase in Iraq and built the largest embassy in the world there.

Among the first actions of US troops was the raid on the Baghdad Museum. Most of the nearly 200,000 items stolen were eventually recovered — but approximately 3,000 items were never returned. Those unreturned items included cuneiform tablets and artifacts specifically dealing with resurrection and the afterlife.

Read that again. Not gold. Not weapons. Not politically sensitive documents. Resurrection tablets. Artifacts dealing with the mechanics of bringing the dead back to life — drawn from the same Mesopotamian tradition that produced the Epic of Gilgamesh’s central narrative: a king’s desperate quest for immortality and the technology to defeat death.

Whistleblowers have claimed that retrieval operations occurred in 2003 and 2004 at sites near ancient Uruk and possibly beneath what was once Nimrud — and that the preserved body, according to these claims, was extracted and transported to facilities capable of performing cutting-edge genetic work.

The celestial timing of the invasion itself adds another layer that the R3 reader will immediately recognize. Operation Iraqi Freedom began precisely when Jupiter — the planet associated with Marduk, Babylon’s chief deity — was rising over Babylon. The Pentagon selected the invasion date after what they called “strategic consultations” that eerily mirrored Babylonian celestial rituals. The watchman notes: Jupiter is the governance planet — the domain of Raguel and the corrupted steward Semjaza in the Bowl judgment framework. The invasion was launched under Jupiter’s celestial authority, over the land that Nimrod governed, at the site where Nimrod’s remains were believed to lie.

This is not coincidence. In the Babylon system’s operational framework — which Czebotar’s structural testimony confirms runs on celestial contracts and principality jurisdictions — timing under specific planetary alignments is not superstition. It is legal instrument. The invasion was a jurisdictional act conducted under celestial contract.

Why Nimrod’s DNA Is the Goal — Not Simply His Bones

Tom Horn’s research emphasizes a point that gets lost in the broader conspiracy conversation: the Antichrist will not simply be a charismatic political leader. If Nimrod carried Nephilim genetics — hybrid fallen angel/human DNA — then successfully cloning him would not resurrect an ancient king. It would produce something that contains non-human genetic material, something that bridges the gap between earth and the principalities and powers Paul warns about in Ephesians 6:12.

This is the biological architecture of the Mark of the Beast as understood in the R3 framework. Douglas Hamp (Leg 3 of the 4-Legged Stool) documents the prophetic biology: the Mark is not merely a surveillance instrument. It is a genetic alignment mechanism — technology designed to bring the mark-bearer’s DNA into conformity with the corrupted Nephilim template. If the Son of Perdition himself is a Nimrod clone carrying that template in his own genetic code, then the Mark does not merely identify his followers. It assimilates them — biologically — into the same corrupted bloodline that Nimrod carried.

Gilgamesh was described as two-thirds god and one-third human — what we would now identify as a hybrid carrying Nephilim genetics. Gilgamesh has been compared to and is most likely the same being as Nimrod, son of Cush, descendant of Noah through Ham. In light of the recent progress made in genetic manipulation and epigenetic research, the Iraq invasion — occurring one month after Gilgamesh’s tomb was found — raises the direct question of whether it was a deliberate attempt to acquire ancient DNA for future engineering and a possible resurrection or cloning of this hybrid bloodline.

The timeline that emerges from the research of Quayle, Horn, and Skiba is precise enough to warrant serious attention as Layer 3 investigative intelligence. If US forces recovered Nimrod’s remains between 2003 and 2005, and if a cloning program was initiated immediately using classified biotech facilities, then the gestation period would have been 2004–2005, placing a potential birth date at 2005–2006 — making the clone approximately eighteen to twenty years old as of 2025. You cannot install a child as world leader. You cannot have a teenager proclaim himself God in the Third Temple. You need someone in their late twenties or thirties — with the maturity, education, and presence to command global attention.

The R3 reader receives this timeline as investigative intelligence, not prophetic assertion. It is Layer 3 material — a pattern consistent with the hypothesis, not proof of it. But the pattern is precise. The pieces fit. And the God who declared the end from the beginning is not surprised by any of it.

The Saddam Dimension: A King Performing His Own Ritual

One final data point that the mainstream narrative has never adequately explained is the behavior of Saddam Hussein himself in the years preceding the invasion.

Saddam Hussein declared himself the reincarnation of Nebuchadnezzar II and poured millions into rebuilding the ruins of Babylon. Photographs show bricks stamped with Saddam’s name beside Nebuchadnezzar’s — an act condemned by UNESCO but applauded in Ba’athist propaganda as the “restoration of Uruk.” His palace blueprints allegedly encoded the Ishtar Gate’s geometry, a talismanic formula representing divine kingship reborn.

The Babylon system does not merely want Nimrod’s DNA. It wants the throne. And Saddam — whether consciously or as an unwitting vessel — was performing the ritual preparation of that throne. His removal was not the end of that preparation. The toppling of his statue, as researchers have noted, mirrored the ancient destruction of a god-image — a rite of death and substitution. One king was removed so that another could eventually take the throne of the rebuilt Babylon.

The watchman sees what the political analyst misses: Saddam was not the target. He was the placeholder. The invasion was not the end of the Shinar Directive. It was an advance in it.

The Ahnenerbe Thread

There is a historical thread that connects the Iraq operation to a much older retrieval program — one that the post-war intelligence absorption made structurally continuous.

Hitler’s Ahnenerbe unit scoured Europe and the Middle East for relics linked to Atlantis and ancient power objects. After 1945, fragments of that organization were absorbed into Operation Paperclip — the same program that birthed NASA and the U.S. deep-state science wing.

The Ahnenerbe — Heinrich Himmler’s occult research division within the SS — was not hunting for curiosities. It was hunting for genetic and technological artifacts that its occult leadership believed could be weaponized for the consolidation of global power. The Nazi project was not merely political. It was metaphysical — a deliberate attempt to reconstitute the Shinar directive under a new banner.

Operation Paperclip absorbed the scientists. But the occult intelligence framework — the networks, the contacts, the knowledge of where things were buried — was absorbed through different channels into the American deep state apparatus that would eventually plan and execute the Iraq invasion.

This is not speculation layered upon speculation. It is a documented historical lineage with a logical trajectory. The R3 reader is not asked to prove every link in the chain. The R3 reader is asked to observe the pattern and name it accurately: the Shinar Directive has never stopped operating. It simply changes uniforms.

Nimrod as the Returning Son of Perdition

This brings us to the theological argument at the heart of The Shinar Directive — and the one that has the most direct bearing on the eschatological framework of R3 as a whole.

The Son of Perdition is identified in 2 Thessalonians 2:3 as the man of sin who must be revealed before the Day of the Lord. He is the beast of Revelation 13, the Antichrist of popular Christian eschatology. His identity has been debated for two millennia. But a significant body of biblical and extra-biblical evidence points toward an answer that the church has largely avoided engaging: he is not a new person. He is an old one — returning.

Revelation 17:8 is the key passage: “The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition.” Was. Is not. Shall ascend. This is not a description of a political system. It is a description of a specific entity with a specific history — one who existed, who died, who is currently in a state of non-existence, and who will return.

The ancient identification of Nimrod with this entity is not a modern novelty. It runs through Babylonian and Sumerian literature, through the Book of Jasher, through the identification of Nimrod with Gilgamesh, Osiris, Apollo, and Tammuz across multiple ancient cultures that were, in fact, all memorializing the same original figure under culturally localized names. Michael Lake argues — and the cross-cultural convergence of these identifications is itself a data point — that Nimrod was the first and will be the final world king: the prototype transhuman whose genetic reconstruction is the hidden agenda of the entire Luciferian project.

The Mark of the Beast, in this framework, is not merely a surveillance instrument. It is a genetic alignment mechanism — a technology that brings the mark-bearer’s DNA into conformity with the corrupted Nephilim template that Nimrod’s bloodline carried. This is why Revelation 14:9–11 carries the most severe warning in all of Scripture against receiving the mark. It is not a commercial transaction. It is a biological transformation — one that, like the corruption of Genesis 6, compromises the Imago Dei at a molecular level.

This is exactly where The Shinar Directive and Douglas Hamp’s biological framework converge. And it is exactly what the Bio-Piezoelectric chapter of R3 Vol 3 (Chapter 17) establishes from the physical science side: the human body is an electromagnetic frequency-responsive system, and the crystalline structures that certain injected technologies introduce interact with that system at the cellular level. Lake names the theological architecture. Hamp names the prophetic biology. Chapter 17 names the physical mechanism. They are three witnesses describing the same phenomenon from three different vantage points.

Introducing the Four Witnesses

Part II of this volume exists because no single researcher, working alone, has been able to present the full picture of what is being built. The adversary’s project is too large, too old, and too multi-dimensional for any single investigative thread to capture completely. What we have instead is a convergence — four independent witnesses who arrived at the same basic conclusion through radically different investigative paths.

Gary Wayne traced the genealogical and genetic corruption thread — the Seed War from Eden to the present, documented in The Genesis 6 Conspiracy. His lane is the bloodlines: who carries what genetics, how it survived the Flood, and where it surfaces in modern elite family trees.

Fritz Springmeier traced the institutional and forensic thread — the 13 bloodlines, the programming architecture, the Illuminati structure that manages the globalist project from within. His lane is the organizational infrastructure: who controls what, how the control hierarchies are maintained, and what the agenda looks like from inside the machine.

Douglas Hamp traced the prophetic and biological thread — the transhumanist corruption of the Imago Dei Body, the Mark of the Beast as genetic modification, the Joel 2 army as a post-human military force. His lane is the eschatological biology: what is being built, what it will do to the human beings who receive it, and why Scripture’s warnings are so absolute.

Jessie Czebotar provided the structural insider testimony — the internal architecture of the System as experienced from within, the geographic and institutional structure of the darkness that the other three researchers describe from the outside. Her lane is the structural testimony: confirmation that what the researchers are describing from the outside corresponds to what the insider experienced from within.

Michael Lake’s Shinar Directive functions as the theological synthesis layer that ties all four lanes together. It names the original architect — Nimrod — and the original directive — the enslaving of humanity and the war against the God of Heaven — that all four witnesses are independently confirming is still operational.

These are not four theorists building a conspiracy narrative. They are four independent investigators — three men and one woman who risked everything to speak — working different sides of the same crime scene and arriving at the same identification.

Babylon Rising: The First Shall Be Last — Skiba’s Central Thesis

No researcher more thoroughly mapped the connection between Nimrod, America, and the end-time Antichrist agenda than Rob Skiba — and his book Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last remains one of the most comprehensive single-volume treatments of this subject available to the watchman community.

Skiba’s central thesis is contained in his title. “The first shall be last” — the first Antichrist, Nimrod, will also be the last. The one who opened the age of rebellion at Babel will close it at Armageddon. And the nation that Skiba argues was specifically architected to facilitate that return is not Babylon or Rome or the revived Ottoman Empire. It is the United States of America.

The Washington DC Revelation

Babylon Rising builds its case on a foundation of architectural and iconographic evidence that the R3 reader — having now read Czebotar’s structural testimony on city sigils, capital building temples, and threshold contracts — will recognize immediately as the same framework described from the inside.

Skiba asks the questions that mainstream Christianity refuses to ask: Why is Washington DC saturated with statues of pagan gods? Why is there a statue of Zeus atop a DC train station? Why is the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome a representation of a pagan goddess — and why does that dome, as Czebotar confirms, mark the building as a temple of Artemis/Ashtaroth? Why was the Washington Monument built as a classic Egyptian obelisk — a phallic symbol of Osiris/Nimrod’s resurrection? Why do the symbols on the back of the one dollar bill — the all-seeing eye, the unfinished pyramid, the Latin phrase Novus Ordo Seclorum (New Order of the Ages) — all point toward the same occult agenda?

Skiba’s answer is the same answer that Czebotar gives from the inside: these are not decorative choices. They are contractual declarations. Every pagan symbol in Washington DC is a jurisdictional statement — a public announcement of which principalities hold authority over the land and which Brotherhood orders have governance contracts in that region. The founding of America was not a Christian project dressed in Masonic clothes. It was a Masonic project dressed in Christian language — specifically designed as the platform from which the rebuilt Babylon and the returning Nimrod/Antichrist would be launched.

The Omega Plan: America and Iraq

Chapter Six of Babylon Rising addresses what Skiba calls “The Omega Plan” — his framework for understanding why America went to war in Iraq and what the establishment of the Central Bank of Iraq (led by a 13-bank consortium headed by JP Morgan Chase) and the introduction of the new Iraqi Dinar means in eschatological terms. The financial architecture of the Iraq occupation was not merely economic nation-building. It was the establishment of a Babylonian financial infrastructure — a monetary foundation for the rebuilt Babylon that Zechariah 5:5–11 indicates will be established in the land of Shinar in the last days.

Skiba connects this directly to the Gilgamesh tomb discovery and the military retrieval operation — arguing that the Iraq War served simultaneous purposes: the retrieval of Nimrod’s genetic material, the establishment of the financial infrastructure of rebuilt Babylon, and the removal of the only leader — Saddam Hussein — who was actively identifying with the Babylonian throne in a way that might interfere with the occult elite’s own plans for that throne.

Nimrod’s Many Names — The Cross-Cultural Identification

One of Babylon Rising‘s most forensically valuable contributions is its systematic documentation of Nimrod’s cross-cultural identity. After God confused the languages at Babel and dispersed the nations, each people group carried the memory of the god-king who had ruled them — and each culture told his story under a different name. Skiba traces the convergence:

Gilgamesh in Sumerian/Babylonian tradition — the two-thirds divine king of Uruk, the mighty hunter, the one who sought immortality. Osiris in Egyptian tradition — the murdered and resurrected god-king, whose body was scattered and reassembled, whose resurrection was the central mystery of Egyptian religion. Apollo in Greek tradition — the son of Zeus who will return from the abyss, directly named in Revelation 9:11 as Apollyon, the angel of the bottomless pit. Marduk in Babylonian theology — the chief deity whose annual resurrection festival anchored the entire Babylonian religious calendar. Orion in stellar mythology — the mighty hunter with a lion in one hand and a club in the other, facing Taurus the bull, whose constellation marks the night sky as a permanent monument to his memory.

These are not different figures sharing similar myths. They are the same figure — Nimrod — remembered under culturally localized names by the seventy nations that God dispersed from Babel. And when Revelation 17:8 says the beast “was, and is not, and yet shall come” — when it says he will ascend out of the bottomless pit — it is describing the return of the one figure all seventy nations have been mythologically waiting for.

The Book of Jasher records that Esau cut off the head of Nimrod — the very head wound that Revelation 13:3 describes as being healed, causing the whole world to wonder after the Beast. Skiba argues, and the cross-cultural evidence strongly supports, that the wound has been remembered across four thousand years of mythology, and that its healing — the moment Nimrod returns from the pit — will be recognized by every culture on earth simultaneously, because every culture has been told to expect it.

The NASA Connection

In the updated edition of Babylon Rising, Skiba added an entire section on NASA — noting what the R3 reader will immediately recognize as Mercury domain territory. The naming of NASA’s programs is not incidental: Mercury. Gemini. Apollo. These are not inspiring names chosen for their classical resonance. They are declarations — each program name a jurisdictional signal to those who understand the contract language, announcing which principality’s authority the program operates under. The space program has always been, at its occult foundation, an extension of the same mystery school agenda that built the Washington Monument and looted the Baghdad Museum. It operates in the Mercury domain — the scientific-technological jurisdiction of fallen Baraqijal — and its naming conventions are its sigils.

The world looks at Iraq in 2003 and sees a geopolitical miscalculation — perhaps a lie about WMDs, perhaps a strategic error, perhaps simply the chaos of war. The post-mortem analyses fill libraries.

The watchman looks at Iraq in 2003 and sees something different: a retrieval operation conducted inside the cover of a war, in the geographical center of the ancient Shinar plain, targeting a specific category of ancient material that the Luciferian Elite have been seeking since the Ahnenerbe first mapped its location in the 1930s.

The watchman sees the museum looted by professionals with buyers pre-arranged. The watchman sees 15,000 objects disappear — with around 15,000 tiny items including some of the most valuable artifacts still missing to this day. The watchman sees the oil fields protected and the ancient sites left open. The watchman notes that estimates of the number of looted artifacts from 2003 to 2005 run from 400,000 to 600,000 items — a number so large it staggers comprehension, representing not opportunistic looting but systematic archaeological extraction at industrial scale.

And the watchman asks: where did it all go? And to whom? And for what purpose?

The answer, if the Shinar Directive framework is correct, is not comfort. It is warning. The ancient directive is not a historical artifact. It is an active program. The Son of Perdition’s return is not a theological abstraction for future generations to worry about. It is a project currently in progress — one that the Iraq invasion may have materially advanced.

The Remnant’s Response

Here is what the R3 reader must hold in tension: the darkness of what is being built does not determine the outcome of what God is doing. The Shinar Directive is real. But it operates within the sovereign permission of the God who declared the end from the beginning.

The Bowl judgments of Revelation are not God reacting to a crisis that caught Him by surprise. They are God executing a reclamation plan that was locked before the foundation of the world. The same God who confused the languages at Babel — interrupting Nimrod’s first centralization project at the precise moment of His choosing — will interrupt the final one at the precise moment of His choosing.

The watchman’s calling is not despair. It is discernment. See the system clearly. Name it accurately. Prepare accordingly. And stand firm in the identity that no genetic modification, no political system, and no returning Son of Perdition can confiscate: you are made in the image of God, redeemed by the blood of the Lamb, and sealed by the Holy Spirit of promise.

The Shinar Directive has a counter-directive. It is older, more powerful, and written not in clay tablets but in the eternal counsel of the Almighty.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” — Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)

A Tribute to Rob Skiba (1969–2021): A Watchman Taken Too Soon

“Credit to Rob Skiba, Rest in Peace.” — Inscription appearing across dozens of social media posts still citing his work in 2025 and 2026

Rob Skiba was an Army veteran, award-winning filmmaker, published author, keynote speaker, and one of the most tireless biblical researchers of his generation. He was the founder of King’s Gate Media, the creator of the planned TV series SEED, and the author of Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last — the book that forms a significant pillar of the investigative framework in this post. His YouTube channel had 210,000 subscribers at the time of his death. His Omega Plan documentary from 2011 was among the first public productions to directly connect the Gilgamesh tomb discovery, the Iraq invasion, and the Nimrod resurrection agenda in a single documented argument.

Rob Skiba died on October 13–15, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. The official cause of death was Covid-19 complications — he was placed on a ventilator and never recovered. He was 52 years old.

His wife Sheila did not accept that account. She subsequently wrote The Protocol That Kills — documenting her belief that the hospital protocols applied to her husband were not life-saving measures but instruments of death, imposed by a medical system operating under agendas that had nothing to do with his healing. Sheila continued to speak publicly about her husband’s death and about truth and accountability until her own passing in 2024. Their son Jeremiah carries the legacy forward through Skiba News Nation.

The watchman community notes the pattern with sadness but without surprise. Rob Skiba spent years documenting the most sensitive nodes of the Shinar Directive narrative — the Nimrod retrieval operation, the occult architecture of America’s founding, the Nephilim genetics agenda, the connection between classified military programs and Hollywood content. He was a vocal opponent of the Covid injection, identifying it publicly as a potential Mark of the Beast mechanism years before 2021. And he died in a hospital, on a ventilator, following protocols his own wife called murderous, in the same year those injections were being mandated globally.

We cannot prove foul play. We simply note, as his widow noted before her own death, that researchers who document the deepest layers of the Shinar Directive tend to exit the field prematurely. Rob Skiba was one of the most thorough of them. He backed everything with Scripture. He tested his theories rigorously. He had a sense of humor that made the unbearable bearable. And he died in the very system he had spent years warning his audience about.

His work stands. His documented research on Gilgamesh, Nimrod, the Iraq retrieval operation, and the occult architecture of America is cited here with honor and gratitude. The watchman community is poorer without him — and richer for everything he left behind.

Rest in peace, Rob Skiba. Well done, good and faithful servant.

Sources and Citations

Lake, Michael K., Th.D. The Shinar Directive: Preparing the Way for the Son of Perdition’s Return. Defender Publishing, 2014.

Horn, Thomas. Apollyon Rising 2012. Defender Publishing, 2009.

Horn, Thomas. Zenith 2016. Defender Publishing, 2013.

Wayne, Gary. The Genesis 6 Conspiracy. Trusted Books, 2014.

Hamp, Douglas. Corrupting the Image. Defender Publishing, 2011.

Quayle, Steve. Genesis 6 Giants. End Time Thunder Publishers, 2002.

Skiba, Rob. Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last. 2012. (See also: “The Omega Plan?” documentary, 2011; Clinton FOIA/Denetra Senigar research, 2018.)

Fassbinder, Jorg. “Discovery of the Tomb of Gilgamesh near Uruk.” BBC World Service Science in Action report, April 2003.

Bogdanos, Matthew. Thieves of Baghdad. Bloomsbury, 2005.

Rothfield, Lawrence. The Rape of Mesopotamia: Behind the Looting of the Iraq Museum. University of Chicago Press, 2008.

Luginbill, Robert D. The Coming Tribulation. ichthys.com (cited throughout — controlling eschatological framework).

Note on sourcing standards: The Quayle/Horn/Skiba retrieval hypothesis is presented as documented investigative framework (L3), not as established fact (L1/L2). The archaeological looting data is independently corroborated from multiple secular academic sources. The Nimrod/Gilgamesh identification and the Son of Perdition theological argument are maintained with appropriate epistemic humility as serious interpretive positions within the bounds of biblical exegesis. The DNA cloning timeline is presented as investigative pattern analysis, not prophetic assertion.

R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation Volume 3: The Seven Bowls | Part II — The 4-Legged Stool © R3 Publishing LLC | Dr. Stephen J. Latham resilienciero.substack.com

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG.