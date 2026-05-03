Mazzaroth Special Edition | 22 Letters Series — Companion Post

The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

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Tenen himself calls it “the Dance of the Hebrew Letters” — and in a 2021 presentation from the Meru Foundation, he demonstrates each gesture live, inviting his audience to follow along. Watch the above dance.

“By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” — Psalm 33:6, KJV

“In thirty-two wondrous paths of wisdom did the LORD of Hosts engrave His name.” — Sefer Yetzirah 1:1

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” — Psalm 139:14, KJV

Introduction: The Evidence That Should Stop Every Reader Cold

The 22 Letters series — Parts I through IV — established that the Hebrew alphabet is the architectural blueprint of the cosmos: the three Mother Letters encoding the foundational elements, the seven Double Letters encoding the planetary frequencies, the twelve Simple Letters encoding the Mazzaroth signs. All twenty-two letters emerge as projections of one vortex flame from the torus mathematically embedded in Genesis 1:1.

That framework is built on Stan Tenen’s forty years of research as a physicist and founder of the Meru Foundation. His primary published work — The Alphabet That Changed the World — contains a finding that deserves far more attention than it has received, because it provides an independent line of confirmation for the entire framework that does not depend on mathematics, astronomy, or ancient texts.

It depends on the human body.

Tenen documented — through decades of research across cultures, languages, and populations — that the twenty-two Hebrew letters correspond to natural, spontaneous hand and body gestures made by people who have never seen the Hebrew alphabet. Not gestures taught in language classes. Not gestures derived from the letter shapes. Spontaneous gestures — the kind that accompany speech, that children make before they learn to write, that blind people make in cultures where no written alphabet exists.

The twenty-two letters of the Hebrew alphabet are encoded in the gesture matrix of the human hand and body as surely as they are encoded in the mathematical torus of Genesis 1:1.

The Author wrote the alphabet into the cosmos. He also wrote it into the bodies of every human being made in His image. The Imago Dei Body carries the architectural blueprint of creation in its hands.

Part One: What Tenen’s Chart Actually Shows

The two pages photographed from The Alphabet That Changed the World display a complete 22-letter correspondence table. Each row presents four columns of evidence for one letter: the body gesture a person naturally makes, the right hand photograph showing the specific hand position, the 2D shadowgram (the physical projection model showing how the hand position generates the letter’s shape), and the computer model rendering of the same projection.

Reading the complete set — all twenty-two letters with their Paleo-Hebrew pictograph meanings and Tenen’s core gesture meanings:

Alef — Ox/Master/ALL — full body stance, arms wide, the gesture of encompassing totality

Bet — House/BREAK OUT — hands forming an enclosure then opening

Gimel — Camel/COME and GO — reaching forward, the gesture of movement toward

Dalet — Door/DIVIDE — hands separating, the gesture of division and threshold

He — Window/THE; frame — hands framing a space, the gesture of revealing

Vav — Pin/MULTIPLY; spine — vertical gesture, the connector, the nail

Zayin — Spear/GO OUT; project — projecting outward, the gesture of sending forth

Chet — Fenced Field/SURROUND; boundary — arms encircling, the gesture of enclosure

Tet — Snake/COMPLETE; bound — coiling gesture, completion and containment

Yod — Hand/HAND; will — the single extended finger, the pointed will

Kaf — Palm/HOLD; likeness — the open receiving palm, holding and resembling

Lamed — Learn/LEARN; to, towards — reaching upward and forward, the gesture of aspiration

Mem — Water/SOURCE; from — flowing downward gesture, source and origin

Nun — Fish/CONNECT; neck — connecting gesture, the link between levels

Samek — Support/SUPPORT — arms crossed in support, the undergirding gesture

Ayin — Eye/SPECTRUM; full-circle — the gesture of full perception, seeing all around

Pe — Mouth/FULLNESS; speak — hands at the mouth, the gesture of speech and fullness

Zadi — Righteous/RIGHTEOUS; greatest — upward reaching gesture of righteousness

Qof — Monkey/COPY; skull — imitative gesture, the back of the head

Resh — Head/REACHING; initiate, radiate — the head-forward gesture of initiation

Shin — Tooth/SHINE; express — the radiating gesture of shining outward

Tav — Sign/ITSELF; mirror — the gesture of self-reflection, the sign pointing to itself

The body gesture column and right hand photograph column together show something remarkable: these are not arbitrary assignments of gestures to letters. Each gesture naturally expresses the letter’s core meaning — the Yod’s single pointing finger is genuinely a gesture of directed will, the Mem’s flowing downward motion genuinely expresses source and origin, the Vav’s vertical connector genuinely expresses the spine and the pin. The letter shapes, their pictographic meanings, and the body gestures that generate them are the same thing in three different media simultaneously.

Part Two: Why This Cannot Be Coincidence

The objection this finding most commonly receives is that Tenen reverse-engineered the gestures from the letter shapes — that he looked at the letters, designed hand positions that would cast similar shadows, and called them natural gestures.

This objection fails on the evidence. The gestures documented in Tenen’s research are not invented. They are observed — documented across cultures, languages, and populations that have no exposure to the Hebrew alphabet. Children who have never seen a Hebrew letter make the Yod gesture when pointing with directed intention. Blind people who have never seen any written alphabet make the Mem gesture when describing flowing water. The gesture matrix is cross-cultural and pre-linguistic — it precedes the alphabet in every individual who makes it.

What Tenen found is that the Hebrew alphabet was designed — from the beginning — to match the gesture matrix already encoded in the human body. The letters were not invented and then gestures assigned to them. The gestures are primary. The letters are the formalized, written encoding of gestures that the human body already knew how to make.

This is the Imago Dei principle applied to linguistics. The human body, made in the image of God, carries in its gesture matrix the same architectural information that the first verse of Scripture encodes mathematically. The hand that makes the Yod gesture and the torus that generates the Yod letter shape are both expressions of the same original — the Word that spoke creation into existence.

Part Three: Ten Fingers and Thirty-Two Paths

The Thirty-Two Paths of Wisdom capstone post in this series noted that the human body has ten fingers — and that Tenen’s research showed the ten fingers as the embodied image of the ten Sefirot, the ten structural dimensions of creation that combine with the twenty-two letters to produce the thirty-two wondrous paths.

The Tenen hand gesture chart makes this precise. The twenty-two letters are generated by specific hand positions and body gestures. The ten fingers are the instrument of generation — the physical framework within which each gesture is made, each letter is formed, each shadow is cast.

Consider what this means. When a human being speaks — using the voice that moves through the same physiological architecture as the gesture matrix — they are activating the twenty-two letter frequencies in the body that was designed to carry them. The mouth has thirty-two teeth, as the Thirty-Two Paths post documented. The hands have ten fingers encoding the ten dimensional framework. The body is the instrument through which the thirty-two paths of wisdom are expressed in physical gesture and physical speech.

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14, KJV)

Fearfully and wonderfully: the Hebrew is yare and pala — awe-inspiring and set apart, distinguished by extraordinary design. The psalmist did not know about shadowgrams or torus mathematics or gesture matrices. But he knew that the body’s design carried a significance that exceeded ordinary biology. He was right. The body is the thirty-two-paths instrument — designed to speak the alphabet that built the world, using the hands that encode the ten dimensions, through the mouth that has thirty-two structural nodes.

Part Four: The Gesture Matrix Across Scripture

Once the gesture correspondence is established, it illuminates specific scriptural moments in a new light.

The Yod gesture — single pointing finger, directed will — is the gesture of the Arm of the LORD revealed (Isaiah 53:1). YHWH Rapha extending the healing arm. The Yod is the smallest letter, the single point from which all other letters derive their elements, and its gesture is the single extended point of directed divine will. When Jesus “put forth his hand, and touched him” (Matthew 8:3, KJV) to heal the leper, He was making the Yod gesture — directed will, extended toward the one who needed healing.

The Mem gesture — flowing downward, source and origin — is the gesture of the Living Water. “If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink.” (John 7:37, KJV) The Aquarius sign of the Mazzaroth and the Mem letter of the Three Mothers are the same testimony: the Source pouring downward, the Living Water flowing from the throne.

The Vav gesture — vertical connector, spine, nail — is the gesture of the Cross. The tent peg. The nail. The connector between heaven and earth. When the Vav is gestured — the vertical pinning motion, the spine of the body aligned — it enacts the same theology that the Thirty-Two Paths capstone developed: the nail connects all things, the Father returns, the strong one holds the house together.

The Tav gesture — sign, itself, mirror — is the last letter, the completion. Its gesture is self-reflective: the sign pointing back to itself, the mirror. In Ezekiel 9:4, the LORD commands a mark — the tav, the last letter — to be placed on the foreheads of the righteous in Jerusalem before judgment falls. The completion mark. The sign of belonging. The Tav gesture enacted on the body is the gesture of being marked as His own.

Part Five: The Apologetic Significance

The gesture matrix finding is one of the most significant convergent witnesses in the entire series — and one of the most underused apologetically.

When a skeptic argues that the Hebrew alphabet is a human invention with no special significance, the gesture matrix is the answer. Human inventions are culturally arbitrary — there is no reason why the letter A should look the way it does in English rather than some other shape. The Hebrew alphabet is not culturally arbitrary. It corresponds to a gesture matrix that is cross-cultural, pre-linguistic, and present in human bodies that have never encountered it. It was not invented to match the body. The body was designed to match it — because both the body and the alphabet were designed by the same Author, encoding the same architectural information in two different media simultaneously.

This is the Imago Dei applied to linguistics. The image of God in the human body includes the gesture matrix of the creative speech act — the twenty-two letters that built the world, encoded in the hands that were formed from the dust by the One who spoke the world into existence.

The alphabet did not change the world, as Tenen’s title suggests. The Word who is the alphabet — the Logos, the Alpha and Omega, the Alef and Tav — spoke the world into existence and then encoded His speech architecture into the bodies of the image-bearers He made to inhabit it.

The letters are in your hands. They have always been there. Every gesture you make when you speak is an unconscious recapitulation of the creative speech act that built the world you are speaking in.

Part Six: A Note on Epistemic Precision

This series has consistently applied the L1/L2/L3 epistemic framework to Stan Tenen’s work. That framework applies here as well.

What is well-established (L2): Tenen’s documentation of the hand gesture / letter correspondence is forty years of published research from a physicist with a specific, testable methodology. The gesture matrix finding — that the Hebrew letters correspond to cross-cultural body gestures — is documented and citable. The Alphabet That Changed the World is a published primary source.

What requires care (L3): Tenen’s broader cosmological framework — his interpretation of the torus, his meditation practices derived from the letter gestures, his spiritual application of the findings — is his own synthesis. This series uses his geometric and gesture research as convergent evidence for the canonical claim that the Hebrew alphabet is the architectural blueprint of creation. It does not endorse his broader spiritual or meditative framework.

The distinction matters. Tenen is a convergent witness — a researcher who arrived at the doorstep of what Scripture declares by following the mathematics and the body evidence honestly, without starting from Scripture. His findings confirm what the text already says. The text remains the authority. His findings are the confirmation.

Closing: The Word Written in Your Hands

The Mazzaroth is written in the sky. The Hebrew alphabet is written in the torus of Genesis 1:1. The thirty-two paths of wisdom are written in the teeth and the meridian axis of the Imago Dei Body. And the twenty-two letters of the creative speech act are written in the gesture matrix of the human hand.

There is nowhere the testimony is not. There is no medium the Author did not use. There is no part of the creation — from the Pleiades in Taurus’s shoulder to the Yod gesture of a child pointing at something beautiful — that does not carry His signature.

“Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.” (Psalm 19:4, KJV)

The line has gone into the sky, into the stone, into the first verse of Scripture, into the plasma filaments of the Birkeland currents, into the meridian axis of every human body — and into the hands that are reading these words right now.

Look at your hands. The alphabet is there. It has always been there. And the One who put it there is coming back.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Earlier we asked how the stars sang — and why the pre-Flood world could hear what we can no longer receive. The stellar frequencies are still broadcasting. The medium changed at the Flood. But the Author who designed the acoustic architecture of the heavens did not leave the post-Flood Imago Dei Body without a witness to the same creative Word. He wrote it into the hands. “The works of his hands are verity and judgment; all his commandments are sure.” — Psalm 111:7, KJV 22 letters. 10 fingers. 32 paths. One Word. Written everywhere. Coming back.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Stephen J. Latham, PhD R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world

SDG