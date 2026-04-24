Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Mazzaroth Cross-Series

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“There will be signs in the sun and the moon and the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring.” — Luke 21:25 (KJV) “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” — Revelation 1:8 (KJV) “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

You Cannot Make This Up

Between August 21, 2017, and April 8, 2024, three solar eclipses crossed the United States in a pattern that has no parallel in recorded history for any nation of comparable size. Overlaid on a single map, their paths write two letters in the Paleo-Hebrew alphabet — the script in which the Old Testament was first recorded — directly over the continental United States.

The first letter is Aleph (א) — the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, numerical value 1, representing divine unity, the oneness of God, and — in the Three Mother Letters architecture this series locked on April 5, 2026 — the mediating Air letter of the firmament, the Mazzaroth layer between the fiery celestial realm above and the watery earth below.

The second letter is Tav (ת) — the last letter of the Hebrew alphabet, numerical value 400, and in its ancient Paleo-Hebrew form literally drawn as a cross or X mark. The Tav is the seal, the mark, the final signature. It is the letter God used in Ezekiel 9:4 when He commanded His angel to put a mark — a Tav — on the foreheads of the righteous in Jerusalem before the judgment fell.

Together: Aleph-Tav. First and last. Beginning and end.

Which is exactly what the King of Kings calls Himself in Revelation 1:8: “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending.”

Alpha = Aleph. Omega = Tav. The Greek alphabet borrowed its first letter from Aleph and its last from Tav. When John records Jesus declaring Himself the Alpha and Omega, he is quoting the Aleph-Tav — the first and last letters of the Hebrew alphabet — the same two letters written in solar eclipse paths across the United States between 2017 and 2024.

The firmament is showing His handywork.

Michael Snyder — author, Substack writer, and end-times researcher whose eclipse analysis has reached millions — has documented this phenomenon extensively. This post applies the series’ Mazzaroth and Three Luminaries framework to his research, giving it the deepest theological integration available anywhere.

I. The Three Eclipses — Confirmed Astronomical Data

Eclipse 1 — August 21, 2017: The Great American Eclipse

The first total solar eclipse exclusive to continental U.S. soil since 1776. Its path ran northwest to southeast, from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. It crossed the U.S. from coast to coast — the first to do so in 99 years.

Two total solar eclipses occurred in the U.S. in the span of about seven years, the first on August 21, 2017, and the second on April 8, 2024. Because the 2017 eclipse traveled from northwest to southeast and the 2024 eclipse traveled from southwest to northeast, the two paths crossed each other over an area spanning parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky.

Eclipse 2 — October 14, 2023: The Annular “Ring of Fire” Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse — where the Moon is slightly farther from Earth than in a total eclipse, leaving a “ring of fire” visible around the Moon’s edge. Its path ran from Oregon to Texas. This eclipse occurred exactly seven days after the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023 — the largest single-day killing of Jewish people since the Holocaust — on the very morning of the Jewish Feast of Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles.

Eclipse 3 — April 8, 2024: The Great American Eclipse II

The second total solar eclipse in seven years, running southwest to northeast from Eagle Pass, Texas to northern Maine and into Canada. The path of the April 8, 2024, eclipse crossed the path of the previous American total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017, with the intersection of the two paths being in southern Illinois, in Makanda, just south of Carbondale. The intersection of two total solar eclipses over the exact same spot within a 7-year period was found to be unusual, since the average interval for any given spot on Earth to observe a total solar eclipse is about once every 375 years.

Together these three eclipses write the Aleph-Tav across the continental United States in a configuration that is difficult to find any large nation in history so perfectly trisected by solar eclipses geographically, over a 2422-day span.

II. The Tav — The Cross Written in Darkness

The two total solar eclipses of 2017 and 2024 together trace the ancient Paleo-Hebrew letter Tav across the continental United States.

In Paleo-Hebrew — the script of the Old Testament as first written — the Tav is not the stylized ת of modern Hebrew script. It is drawn as an X or a + cross. It is literally the cross mark.

This is not a Christian imposition on a Hebrew letter. It is the historical form of the letter itself — the reason the Tav is the source of both the Greek Tau (T) and, through it, the Latin cross that Christians adopted as the symbol of the crucifixion. The cross was the Tav long before it was the instrument of the crucifixion. And then the crucifixion made the Tav’s meaning complete.

The Tav in Ezekiel 9 — The Original Seal

“And the LORD said unto him, Go through the midst of the city, through the midst of Jerusalem, and set a mark upon the foreheads of the men that sigh and that cry for all the abominations that be done in the midst thereof.” — Ezekiel 9:4 (KJV)

The word translated “mark” in Ezekiel 9:4 is the Hebrew word Tav — the last letter of the alphabet. God commanded His angel to mark the righteous in Jerusalem with the Tav before judgment fell on the city — and those with the Tav were protected while those without it were destroyed (Ezekiel 9:5-6).

The Tav is the mark of God’s covenant protection written on His people before judgment. It is also the last letter — the final statement, the closing signature, the completed work.

The two total solar eclipses of 2017 and 2024 wrote this mark — the cross, the Tav, the seal of God — across the continental United States at a scale visible from space. The series asks: what does this mean for America? The research and the theological context suggest a dual message consistent with the Tav’s ancient function — both warning of judgment and promising protection to the remnant who bear the Tav’s mark.

III. The Aleph — The Firmament Letter, The Divine Signature

When the third eclipse path (October 14, 2023) is overlaid on the 2017 and 2024 paths, the configuration becomes the Paleo-Hebrew Aleph — the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet.

The Aleph is the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The Aleph in Hebrew has a numerical value of one. The Aleph is also representative of God and the oneness of God — the one true God. The Aleph is also made of three lines. Also the number of God: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

The three eclipse paths ARE the three lines of the Aleph. Each line is a solar eclipse path. The three lines together form the first letter of God’s alphabet over the nation.

The Aleph in the Series’ Framework

The Three Mother Letters Special Edition (Special Edition IV, April 2026) locked the following: Aleph (א) = Air = the mediating element between Shin-Fire and Mem-Water = the firmament layer = the Moon’s letter = the Mazzaroth layer.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” — Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

The firmament is the Aleph layer. It is the space between the Shin-fire of the Sun above and the Mem-water earth below. It is the layer in which the Mazzaroth stars are suspended — the Gospel in the Stars, proclaiming the redemptive plan overhead.

And now: three solar eclipses — events that by definition involve the Sun (Shin/Fire) being covered by the Moon (Aleph/Air mediator) casting shadow on the Earth (Mem/Water) — write the Aleph letter across the surface of the Mem-earth, in the Aleph-Air firmament space, using the Shin-Sun as the light source whose interruption makes the letter visible.

The Aleph is written using all three Mother Letter elements simultaneously. The Sun (Shin) provides the light. The Moon (Aleph) covers it. The shadow falls on the Earth (Mem). And together they write the Aleph on the ground.

If the Three Mother Letters post established that the firmament declares God’s handywork in the stars — the series now observes that in 2017-2024, the firmament declared that handywork in solar eclipse paths written over a specific nation at a specific moment in the Tribulation approach.

The Aleph-Tav = Alpha and Omega = Christ’s Title

The paths of these three eclipses form the letters Aleph and Tav — the first and last letters in the Hebrew alphabet — or “Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End,” the title of Jesus Christ in the last chapter of Revelation.

The King of Kings signed His name across America in solar eclipse paths. The first and the last. The beginning and the end. The One who was and is and is to come.

IV. The Seven Salems and Seven Ninevahs — The Message Encoded in the City Names

Snyder’s research documents a remarkable detail about which cities these eclipses crossed — detail that the series finds theologically precise.

The 2017 Eclipse — Seven Salems: The eclipse crossed a total of seven cities named Salem — and Salem is short for “Jerusalem.”

The Hebrew root Shalom (peace, completeness, wholeness) is embedded in Jerusalem (Yeru-Shalom = city of peace) and in Salem, the name that Melchizedek’s city bore before it became Jerusalem. Seven cities named Salem — seven expressions of the covenant city’s name — crossed by the first eclipse.

Seven is the number of the covenant. Salem is the name of peace. The 2017 eclipse crossed the nation’s Salem cities — the places that bore the name of the covenant city — carrying with it the message of the covenant.

The 2024 Eclipse — Seven Ninevahs: The path of the 2024 eclipse will cross over seven U.S. locations named Nineveh: Nineveh, Texas; Nineveh, Missouri; Nineveh, Indiana; Nineveh, Ohio; Nineveh, Pennsylvania; Nineveh, Virginia; Nineveh, New York.

Nineveh is the city of Jonah. When a solar eclipse occurred over ancient Nineveh — documented by scholars as likely coinciding with Jonah’s arrival — the terrified Assyrian population heeded his message and repented en masse. The eclipse in the sky confirmed the prophet’s warning. The city was spared.

“It’s the sign of Jonah the prophet,” said Brewer. “It’s the sign of ‘you better repent.’ It’s a sign of ‘the clock is ticking, you got 40 days.’”

The 2024 eclipse fell exactly 40 days before Pentecost. Jonah gave Nineveh 40 days. Jesus fasted 40 days in the wilderness. Moses was on Sinai 40 days. The number 40 in Scripture is consistently the period of testing, warning, and decision before a consequential transition.

The Message in the Progression:

Seven Salems → Seven Ninevahs. The progression is the prophetic arc. The 2017 eclipse crossed the places that bore the name of Jerusalem — the covenant city, the city of peace. The 2024 eclipse crossed the places that bore the name of the city that was warned to repent or be destroyed.

America was first named by its eclipse as the inheritor of the Jerusalem covenant. Then it was named as Nineveh — the city that stood at the threshold of judgment, with 40 days to decide.

The first eclipse crossed a nation named for Jerusalem’s peace. The second crossed a nation named for Nineveh’s warning. The Aleph-Tav overhead declared the authority of the One who sent both messages.

V. The 2017 Eclipse and the Revelation 12 Sign — The 33-Day Connection

The series documents a precise temporal connection that directly links the eclipse series to John Traczyk’s Revelation 12 sign research already established in these pages.

The 2017 Great American Eclipse occurred on August 21, 2017. The Revelation 12 sign occurred on September 23, 2017.

The interval between them: exactly 33 days.

This solar eclipse is highly unusual for so many reasons and it occurs just 33 days before what may very well be the great sign.

Thirty three is the age of Christ at the crucifixion. It is the number associated with divine completion in covenantal mathematics. The 33-day interval between the eclipse and the Revelation 12 sign is not random — it is the precisely measured gap between the first element of the heavenly testimony (the eclipse signing America with the beginning of the Tav cross) and the second element (the woman clothed with the sun giving birth to the King of Righteousness).

The 2017 eclipse began on Elul 1 — the first day of the Hebrew month of repentance. The 40-day period from Elul 1 ends on Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement. The eclipse launched the season of repentance. The Revelation 12 sign fell in the middle of it. And Yom Kippur closed it.

The Traczyk research and the Snyder eclipse research are not parallel tracks. They are one continuous heavenly testimony:

Eclipse on Elul 1 (August 21) → Revelation 12 sign on Feast of Trumpets (September 23) → Yom Kippur / Day of Atonement (September 30) = the 40-day repentance arc of 2017, written in the sky.

VI. October 7 and October 14 — The Seven-Day Warning

The second eclipse — October 14, 2023 — fell exactly seven days after the false flag operation massacre of October 7, 2023. On that Shabbat morning, the single largest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust took place in southern Israel. 1,200 murdered. 250 taken hostage. The Jewish world entered a period of mourning and warfare.

Seven days later, the annular solar eclipse crossed the United States from Oregon to Texas.

Seven is the number of the covenant. The seven-day interval between the massacre of God’s covenant people and the ring-of-fire eclipse over the nation that has been Israel’s primary ally and protector since 1948 is a data point the series notes without over-interpreting. The timing is what it is. It is recorded here as part of the heavenly testimony.

The annular eclipse — the “ring of fire” in which the Sun’s corona blazes around the Moon’s edge — is astronomically distinct from a total eclipse. The Moon does not fully cover the Sun. The burning ring remains visible. In the context of the series’ Three Mother Letters framework: the Shin-fire (Sun) is partially covered by the Aleph-mediator (Moon) but not extinguished. The light is reduced but not absent. This is the sign of partial covering — a warning that the full darkness has not yet come but the trajectory is set.

VII. The Eagle Pass Entry Point — The First City of the 2024 Eclipse

The very first community in the U.S. that the path of the eclipse touched is Eagle Pass, Texas. Eagle Pass has become ground zero of the national immigration crisis.

The 2024 eclipse entered the United States at Eagle Pass — the precise location that had become the most visible symbol of America’s southern border crisis, the point of maximum illegal crossing, the geographic focal point of the sovereignty debate.

The eclipse’s first American touch point was the place where the nation’s territorial integrity was most visibly under challenge. The Tav — the cross, the seal, the mark of boundary — descended first on the place where the boundary was most contested.

The series notes this without over-specifying its meaning. It is part of the accumulated pattern of precision that makes the three-eclipse testimony remarkable as a whole.

VIII. The Cicadas — The Third Witness in Creation

Michael Snyder documented one additional data point that the scientific community noted with puzzlement: the cicada groups known as Brood XIII and Brood XIX happened to make their homes adjacent to one another, with a narrow overlap in central Illinois — the path of the Great American Eclipse of 2017 and the path of the Great American Eclipse of 2024 just happen to intersect in Illinois.

Brood XIII and Brood XIX are cicada populations that emerge on 13-year and 17-year cycles respectively. The last time both broods emerged simultaneously was 1803 — 221 years before 2024. Their narrow geographic overlap in 2024 fell in southern Illinois — precisely the zone where the eclipse paths of 2017 and 2024 intersect, the center of the Tav’s X mark.

At the exact geographic center of the cross written by two solar eclipses, an event that last occurred in 1803 — before modern America had taken its full shape — emerged from the ground simultaneously with the eclipse’s completion of the cross.

Three witnesses in creation converging on a single point in space and time: two eclipse paths crossing, and a 221-year cicada emergence at the intersection point. Scripture requires two or three witnesses to establish a matter (Deuteronomy 19:15). The creation itself provided three.

IX. The Series Framework — What the Aleph-Tav Means for America

The Tav as both judgment and protection:

In Ezekiel 9, the Tav marked the righteous for protection and marked the threshold of judgment for the unrepentant. The cross written over America functions identically: it is simultaneously a warning of impending judgment and a call to receive the Tav’s mark — to be among those who sigh and cry over the nation’s abominations, who bear the covenant mark on their foreheads, who are protected when the judgment falls.

“And the LORD said unto him, Go through the midst of the city... and set a mark upon the foreheads of the men that sigh and that cry for all the abominations that be done in the midst thereof.” — Ezekiel 9:4 (KJV)

The Revelation 12 sign established that the Terminal Generation is the generation born under that sign. The Aleph-Tav eclipse series establishes that the Terminal Generation’s foundational years were marked by the Creator’s own signature written across the sky of the nation that has been the primary covenant steward of Israel’s protection and the Gospel’s propagation in the modern era.

The Aleph as the firmament’s own declaration:

The Aleph — Air — Mediator — Mazzaroth layer. The firmament wrote the Aleph over America using the three elements of the Three Mother Letters simultaneously: the Sun (Shin/Fire) providing the light, the Moon (Aleph/Air) covering it, the shadow falling on the Earth (Mem/Water). The Mazzaroth series observes that God’s cosmic architecture is not merely encoded in the constellations — it is enacted in the movements of the Sun, Moon, and Earth against each other at the precise moments and over the precise geography He chooses.

The Salem-to-Nineveh arc as the prophetic message:

The 2017 eclipse named America as the inheritor of the Jerusalem covenant. The 2024 eclipse named it as Nineveh — the city at the crossroads of warning and repentance. America has not yet been destroyed. The Nineveh parallel is incomplete. Nineveh heard the sign in the sky, heard the prophet’s voice, and repented. The king of Nineveh rose from his throne, laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes. The nation followed.

“And God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way; and God repented of the evil, that he had said that he would do unto them; and he did it not.” — Jonah 3:10 (KJV)

Snyder’s consistent message — confirmed from the research: there is no political solution. “There’s not going to be a political solution in this country. Over the past four years, in the evangelical movement, we’ve been worshipping politics and politicians and thinking this is how we’re going to turn the country around. No matter — even if we won every political race — we’re not going to turn the country around without God, without repentance.”

The Aleph-Tav is written over America. The Nineveh warning is issued. The 40 days are assigned. The message of the heavenly testimony is the message of every prophet from Jonah to John the Baptist: Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

X. The Mazzaroth Connection — Why This Series Carries This Story

The Mazzaroth series was built on the thesis that Psalm 19:1-4 is literally true: the heavens declare the glory of God, the firmament shows His handywork, and day unto day — night unto night — the celestial movements speak a language that every generation can read if they have eyes to see.

The Aleph-Tav eclipse testimony is the most concentrated expression of that thesis in the lifetime of the Terminal Generation. Three solar eclipses. Seven years. A 2,422-day span. The first and last letters of the Hebrew alphabet. The title of the King of Kings. Written in the sky over the nation that bears the most direct responsibility for the Gospel’s proclamation and Israel’s protection in the modern era.

The firmament is showing His handywork.

The Mazzaroth stars have been proclaiming the Gospel since Eden. The Hebrew calendar has been marking the appointed times since Sinai. And in 2017-2024, the Creator of the cosmos wrote His own name — Aleph-Tav, Alpha-Omega, First and Last — in the paths of the Moon’s shadow across the face of the Sun, over the nation that bears His covenant responsibility in this final hour.

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” — Genesis 1:14 (KJV)

For signs. The Sun, Moon, and Earth were created to serve as signs — not merely as light sources, not merely as calendar instruments, but as otot — Hebrew for signs, signals, flags, covenant markers.

The three eclipses are otot. They are not prophecies to be decoded by the initiated. They are written in the sky in letters large enough for every person in the continental United States to observe with their own eyes, in the oldest script in which the Word of God was recorded.

The message is not hidden. It is the problem of our generation that we have forgotten how to read the sky that our Creator wrote His name across.

Closing — The King Whose Name Is Written in the Sky

The Aleph-Tav. First and last. Beginning and end.

Three solar eclipses over seven years over one nation. Seven Salems. Seven Ninevahs. 40 days to repent. 33 days before the Revelation 12 sign. A 221-year cicada emergence at the center of the cross. Eagle Pass as the first touch point.

Coincidence accumulates — but only to a point. Beyond that point it becomes testimony. The accumulated precision of the three-eclipse testimony has passed that point.

The King of Kings wrote His name over America. He did it in the sky, with the Sun and the Moon, in the alphabet He gave to Moses, in the letter that means the cross and the letter that means the divine unity — the Tav and the Aleph, the last and the first, the ending and the beginning.

He is still speaking. The firmament is still showing His handywork. The question for the Terminal Generation — for America specifically — is whether it will be the generation that reads the sign in the sky and does what Nineveh did:

Rose from their thrones. Laid aside their robes. Put on sackcloth. Sat in ashes. Turned from their evil way.

And found that God had not done what He said He would do.

“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” — Luke 1:37 (KJV)

The Aleph-Tav is God’s signature on the sky of this nation. The only question is whether this generation will recognize His handwriting.

“He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.” — Matthew 11:15 (KJV)

Note on sources: Michael Snyder’s eclipse research is published extensively at michaeltsnyder.substack.com and in his book Chaos (2024). The astronomical intersection data is confirmed by NASA, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, and NationalEclipse.com. The Paleo-Hebrew letter identifications are confirmed from Hebrew linguistic scholarship. The Ezekiel 9 Tav identification is documented in standard Hebrew lexica including HALOT and BDB.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation / The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars — cross-series content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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