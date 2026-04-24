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Ender E. Law's avatar
Ender E. Law
2d

Great post! You may like this as well https://ephesians610.substack.com/p/part-4-the-prophetic-year-and-pharmakeia

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Susan Chlebos's avatar
Susan Chlebos
4d

🙏 I have no words. So thankful for His goodness & mercy. 🎺Maranatha!!!

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