Including Dr. Michael Heiser’s Unseen Realm Framework

Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory Special Edition | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com © 2026 R3 Publishing

“And Elisha prayed, and said, LORD, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the LORD opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.” — 2 Kings 6:17, KJV

“For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him.” — Colossians 1:16, KJV

“When the Most High gave the nations their inheritance, when he divided all mankind, he set up boundaries for the peoples according to the number of the sons of God.” — Deuteronomy 32:8, KJV (following Dead Sea Scrolls and Septuagint)

The Number That Changes Everything

The entire rainbow of radiation that the human eye can see makes up just 0.0035 percent of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Read that again.

The full spectrum of electromagnetic radiation — from gamma rays at the highest energy end to radio waves at the lowest — spans an essentially limitless range of frequencies. Human eyes are biological instruments tuned to perceive a band of wavelengths between approximately 380 and 700 nanometers. That band represents 0.0035% of the total electromagnetic spectrum. The remaining 99.9965% — X-rays, ultraviolet, infrared, microwaves, radio waves, and frequencies beyond what instruments have yet measured — is physically present all around us at every moment. Our eyes simply cannot detect it.

This is not spiritual speculation. It is confirmed by NASA, the U.S. Department of Energy, and neuroscientist David Eagleman at Stanford. The universe is saturated with light our eyes were not designed to perceive.

Now hold that number — 0.0035% — alongside Paul’s declaration in Colossians 1:16: all things created, both visible and invisible. He was not speaking metaphorically. He was establishing a cosmological category. The invisible things — the thrones, dominions, principalities, powers he names explicitly — are as real as the visible things. They occupy the same created universe. They operate in the same space you inhabit right now. Your physical senses simply cannot detect them.

The spiritual realm is the 99.9965%.

I. The Iceberg You Are Standing On

The iceberg metaphor understates the case.

With an iceberg, roughly 90% is below the surface. The spiritual realm as Scripture describes it is not 90% hidden — it is 99.9965% hidden. The physical reality human beings navigate with five senses is the tip of the most extreme iceberg imaginable. The vast, operating, populated, administratively complex spiritual realm is the mass beneath.

Scripture places in the invisible dimension:

The seven archangels — Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, Uriel, Raguel, Remiel, Sariel — administering jurisdictions in the same created cosmos where human beings live, work, sleep, and pray. Operating continuously. Never pausing. Never sleeping.

The fallen stewards — the corrupted divine council members who have administered their domains in rebellion since before the Flood — operating their jurisdictions through the same dimension, continuously, through the entire span of human history. Their work is visible in its effects. The agents are invisible to human eyes.

The angels assigned to believers — “Are they not all ministering spirits, sent forth to minister for them who shall be heirs of salvation?” (Hebrews 1:14, KJV) — personally tasked, from the invisible dimension, to serve the covenant community.

The divine council itself — the populated, hierarchically ordered spiritual assembly presided over by the Most High, governing the cosmos.

Most Christians have been taught to acknowledge the existence of this realm while functionally living as though it does not operate. The gap between intellectual assent and operational awareness is one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities in the contemporary church.

Elisha’s servant had the same gap — until his eyes were opened.

II. Dr. Michael Heiser and the Forgotten Worldview

To understand the populated 99.9965%, we need the scholarly framework that recovers what the biblical authors themselves believed — and that modern Western Christianity has largely forgotten.

Dr. Michael S. Heiser (1963–2023) — PhD in Hebrew Bible and Semitic Languages from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, MA in Ancient History from the University of Pennsylvania, Scholar-in-Residence at Faithlife/Logos Bible Software — spent his career doing one thing above all others: recovering what he called the “Deuteronomy 32 Worldview.”

His landmark work The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible (Lexham Press, 2015) argued that the modern Western church reads Scripture through a theological grid that systematically filters out the supernatural cosmology the biblical authors took as foundational. The result is a flattened reading of Scripture that misses entire categories of meaning — and leaves believers functionally blind to the operational reality of the spiritual dimension they inhabit.

Heiser’s thesis, stated simply: the biblical authors believed in a populated supernatural realm, organized as a governing council, operating in direct relation to human history — and the biblical text makes no sense without this framework.

The Divine Council — What the Text Actually Says

Psalm 82:1 opens: “God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.” (KJV)

Heiser reported that when a fellow PhD student asked him to read this verse in Hebrew, it stopped him cold. The Hebrew is unambiguous: Elohim presides in the ‘adat ‘El (congregation of El) and judges among the elohim (gods). The text does not say “angels.” It says elohim — the same word used for God Himself, used here in the plural for a council of beings presided over by the Most High.

Heiser’s response was not to explain it away. It was to follow it — through Deuteronomy 4:19-20, Deuteronomy 32:8-9, Psalm 89:5-7, Job 1-2, Isaiah 14, Ezekiel 28, and Daniel 10 — until the coherent, populated, hierarchically structured supernatural cosmology of the biblical authors came fully into view.

The council is real. It is operating. And the human realm is nested within its governance structure.

The Three Rebellions — How the Unseen Realm Fell

Heiser identifies three sequential rebellions in the unseen realm that explain the current condition of the world, the structure of spiritual warfare, and the trajectory of redemptive history:

Rebellion 1 — Eden: The Serpent’s Insurrection A divine being — identified in Ezekiel 28 as a cherub, in Isaiah 14 as the son of the dawn, in Revelation 12 as the ancient serpent — chose autonomy over submission. His crime was not merely tempting Eve. It was usurping the administration of the earth from the human beings God had placed in Edenic stewardship. The entire subsequent history of the world is the story of God’s reclamation of what the serpent claimed.

Rebellion 2 — Genesis 6: The Watchers “When the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” (Genesis 6:4, KJV)

Heiser follows Second Temple Jewish interpretation (1 Enoch, the Book of Giants, confirmed by Jude 6 and 2 Peter 2:4) in reading “sons of God” as divine beings — benei Elohim — who crossed the species boundary, producing the Nephilim. This was not mythology. It was a targeted assault on the genetic lineage of the Seed of the woman promised in Genesis 3:15 — an attempt to corrupt the human line through which the Redeemer would come.

The Flood was God’s surgical response. “In him was not found righteous in his generations” (Genesis 6:9) — Noah’s family line had not been genetically compromised. The Flood reclaimed the earth from a corruption that had reached into the biological architecture of humanity itself.

Rebellion 3 — Babel: The Disinheritance of the Nations This is Heiser’s most architecturally significant discovery for this series.

Deuteronomy 32:8-9, in the Dead Sea Scrolls text and the Septuagint, reads: “When the Most High gave the nations their inheritance, when he divided all mankind, he set up boundaries for the peoples according to the number of the sons of God. But the LORD’s portion is his people, Jacob his allotted heritage.”

The Masoretic Text (the basis of most English translations) reads “sons of Israel” — but the Dead Sea Scrolls fragment (4QDeutj) reads “sons of God,” matching the Septuagint. Heiser argues, from the internal logic of the passage and the textual evidence, that the original reading is “sons of God.”

The implications are enormous.

At the Tower of Babel (Genesis 11), when humanity unified in rebellion against God, the Most High enacted a judicial response: He divided the nations and assigned them — as a judicial act of disinheritance — to members of the divine council, the benei Elohim. Seventy nations. Seventy divine council members. Israel alone was reserved as Yahweh’s direct inheritance.

Those assigned divine council members — meant to administer the nations justly under the sovereign authority of the Most High — became corrupt. They led the nations into idolatry. They accepted worship. They administered their jurisdictions for their own dominion rather than for the glory of the God who assigned them.

This is the judgment Psalm 82 announces: “How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked? Selah... I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” (Psalm 82:2,6-7, KJV)

The corrupt administrators of the nations are tried, convicted, and sentenced. The sentence is executed progressively — through the Bowl reclamation sequence of Revelation 16, domain by domain, until the Most High inherits all nations directly: “Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.” (Psalm 2:8, KJV)

III. The Map of the Unseen Realm — What Scripture Describes

With Heiser’s framework establishing the who of the divine council, we can now map the populated 99.9965% in its scriptural dimensions:

The Third Heaven — The Throne Room

Paul’s reference in 2 Corinthians 12:2 to “the third heaven” is not poetry. It is cosmological designation. The ancient Hebraic understanding recognized layered heavens: the atmospheric heaven (sky), the stellar heaven (cosmos), and the third heaven — the dimension in which God’s throne exists and from which He governs the created order.

This is the dimension Elisha’s servant could not see until God opened his eyes. It is not spatially distant — “In him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28, KJV). It is dimensionally adjacent. The horses and chariots of fire were there, on the mountain, the entire time. The servant simply lacked the perceptual capacity to register them.

The Divine Council in Session

Job 1-2 presents the divine council in formal assembly: “Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan came also among them.” (Job 1:6, KJV) This is not a literary device. It is a report of an event in the unseen realm — a council session, with governance functions, in which the adversary participates in a recognized role (the accuser, the prosecutorial function).

Daniel 10 reports an angelic being telling Daniel that “the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days” (Daniel 10:13, KJV) — a divine council member assigned to the Persian jurisdiction opposing the angelic messenger. Michael, described as “one of the chief princes,” came to help. The affairs of the visible Persian Empire were being contested in the invisible dimension simultaneously. The two realms are not parallel — they are nested.

Angels of the Nations

The New Testament consolidates the divine council framework in Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (KJV)

Paul’s terms — archai (principalities), exousiai (powers), kosmokratores (world-rulers of darkness), pneumatika tes ponerias (spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places) — are not generic descriptors of vague evil. They are designations of the hierarchically ordered, jurisdictionally assigned, currently corrupted governance structure that Heiser traces from Deuteronomy 32 through Psalm 82 through Daniel 10. Paul’s readers would have understood immediately what organizational structure he was describing.

The unseen realm is not chaotic. It is organized. It has a chain of command. And the chain of command currently running most of the world’s nations is operating in rebellion against the One who assigned it.

IV. The Heiser-Series Integration — What This Means for Our Framework

This series has been building, from multiple independent streams, a seven-planetary-jurisdiction framework for understanding the Bowl reclamation sequence of Revelation 16. Heiser’s work provides the canonical exegetical foundation beneath that entire framework.

The mapping is precise:

Heiser’s 70 nations / 70 sons of God at Babel scales to this series’ 7 archangels / 7 planetary jurisdictions through the Sefer Yetzirah’s 7 Double Letters. The nations assigned to divine council members at Babel are administered through the same planetary governance structure that the Hebrew alphabet encodes. The 70 is the full territorial deployment; the 7 is the jurisdictional architecture above it.

Heiser’s Three Rebellions map directly onto this series’ cross-series architecture:

Rebellion 1 (Eden) → R3 and Mazzaroth — the Seed of the woman, the coming Redeemer, the Gospel declared from Virgo to Leo

Rebellion 2 (Watchers/Genesis 6) → RET Vol 1-2 — the genetic assault, the Flood, the Nephilim spirits as demons

Rebellion 3 (Babel/Deuteronomy 32) → R3 Vol 5 — the planetary jurisdictions, the corrupt elohim administering the nations, the Bowl reclamation sequence

Heiser’s Psalm 82 judgment — the corrupt administrators sentenced to “die like men” — is the template for what the Bowl judgments execute. Each Bowl is not merely a plague. It is a Psalm 82 judgment enacted against a specific jurisdictional domain, domain by domain, until the Most High inherits all nations.

A Necessary Caveat

Heiser’s work is cited in this series as a convergent Level 2 scholarly source — a researcher whose canonical exegesis illuminates the governance architecture of Scripture. Two positions in his framework are noted where this series maintains different positions:

First, Heiser held that demons are the disembodied spirits of dead Nephilim, distinct from the fallen angels themselves (who he argued are imprisoned per 2 Peter 2:4 and Jude 6). This series treats this as a useful taxonomy layer (adopted as a clarifying distinction in RET Vol 3) while maintaining Luginbill’s primary framework for the fallen angelic hierarchy as the governing authority.

Second, the term elohim applied to divine council members has generated theological controversy, with some critics arguing Heiser leans toward a functional polytheism. This series explicitly rejects that reading: the divine council members are created beings administering under the authority of the uncreated, self-existent God. The council is real. The monotheism is absolute. These are not in tension — they are the architecture.

V. The 4D Dimension — What Cannot Be Seen From Here

The 99.9965% of the electromagnetic spectrum our eyes cannot detect is a physical analogy for a deeper dimensional reality.

This series’ capstone post on The Architecture of Everything established that the Hebrew vortex flame Tenen found in Genesis 1:1 is a three-dimensional projection of a four-dimensional object — the Hopf Fibration. We perceive the 3D shadow. The full 4D reality is outside our perceptual capacity.

The unseen realm operates in dimensional registers that human biology — calibrated for 0.0035% of the electromagnetic spectrum, navigating three spatial dimensions — was not designed to perceive directly. This is not a permanent condition. It is the present limitation of bodies that will one day be “changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye” (1 Corinthians 15:52, KJV) into resurrection bodies calibrated for the full reality.

Elisha’s servant saw the horses and chariots of fire when God opened his eyes — not because they appeared, but because his perceptual capacity was temporarily expanded to register what was already there. The full expansion comes at resurrection: “then shall I know even as also I am known” (1 Corinthians 13:12, KJV).

The divine council, the archangels, the fallen stewards, the angelic host assigned to believers — all are operating right now, in the 99.9965%, in the dimensional fullness that the present creation cannot fully contain. The Bowl judgments are the incursion of that invisible governmental reality into the visible 0.0035% — dramatic, unmistakable, and irresistible precisely because what is happening in the unseen realm is more real, more powerful, and more permanent than anything in the visible.

VI. Practical Situational Awareness — Living in the 99.9965%

This is not cosmological theory. It is operational intelligence.

Prayer is not communication into empty space. It is engagement with an operational intelligence service that has access to the 99.9965%. “The LORD’s eyes are in every place, beholding the evil and the good.” (Proverbs 15:3, KJV). The Father who sees in secret (Matthew 6:6) is not metaphorically omniscient. He is omniscient in the fullest operational sense — present in every dimension, at every scale, with complete situational awareness of everything the 99.9965% contains.

Spiritual warfare is not rhetorical. Ephesians 6:12’s principalities and powers are the Deuteronomy 32 jurisdictional administrators — real beings, organized governance, actively operating. The armor of God (Ephesians 6:13-17) is not motivational language. It is equipment specification for operating in a dimensionally populated war zone.

The Body of Christ has jurisdiction the fallen stewards do not. “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” (Colossians 2:15, KJV). The cross disarmed the jurisdictional claim of the fallen administrators over every soul in Christ. They are not defeated yet in the final sense — that comes in the Bowl sequence. But their legitimate claim over the redeemed was severed at Calvary. Those who are in Christ are operating under a different jurisdictional authority than the nations assigned to the fallen elohim at Babel.

The Resilience Wheel’s Spiritual Hub is the vertical axis of the torus. Every dimension of the Resilience Wheel — from the Psychological Ring’s identity security to the Environmental Health spoke’s bioelectric integrity — depends on the central axis: the Spirit of the living God indwelling the body He designed. When that axis is maintained through prayer, Scripture, and the Holy Spirit’s active governance of the inner life, the body functions within its designed electromagnetic and spiritual architecture. When the axis is cut — through sin, trauma, spiritual neglect, or the active interference of the corrupted jurisdictional powers — every dimension of resilience degrades.

You are not operating in a neutral environment. You are operating in the 99.9965% — a populated, governed, contested, and ultimately reclaimed dimension that the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob designed, inhabits, and is in the process of fully repossessing.

Open your eyes to see it.

The Eyes That See

The young man with Elisha was not foolish. He was simply operating with the perceptual capacity he had been given — the 0.0035%. His fear was rational given the information available to him. What changed was not the situation. The horses and chariots of fire were already there. What changed was his ability to perceive the dimension in which they were operating.

“LORD, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see.”

That prayer is available today. The 99.9965% is just as populated, just as operational, just as governed by the throne of the Most High as it was on the mountain with Elisha. The divine council operates. The archangels administer. The fallen stewards are being displaced, Bowl by Bowl, as the reclamation sequence proceeds.

The horses and chariots of fire are still there.

Ask to see them.

“Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.” — 2 Kings 6:16, KJV

#UnseeenRealm #99Percent #MichaelHeiser #DivineCouncil #Deuteronomy32 #Psalm82 #ThreeRebellions #SpiritualWarfare #Ephesians6 #BowlJudgments #CosmicBackstory #ResilienceWheel #SpiritualSituationalAwareness #HopfFibration #ArchitectureOfEverything

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD Academic Dean, School of Ecological Mission — Missional University R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

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