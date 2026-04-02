A Special Edition of “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars”

Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel — Spiritual Resilience Hub

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD. April 2026

”He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.”— Psalm 147:4 (KJV)

The Question That Won’t Go Away

Is the Gospel really written in the stars? Or is it a romantic fantasy — well-meaning Christians reading Jesus into ancient constellation patterns that were never designed to carry that message?

The question is not new. It has been debated since Frances Rolleston published Mazzaroth, or the Constellations in 1862, followed by Joseph Seiss The Gospel in the Stars, 1882 and E.W. Bullinger The Witness of the Stars, 1893. D. James Kennedy popularized the thesis for a modern audience in The Real Meaning of the Zodiac (1989). Critics — including some within the creation science community — have pushed back hard, arguing that the star name etymologies are unreliable, the constellation meanings are arbitrary, and the entire thesis is built on assumptions that cannot be verified.

Into this debate stepped three researchers whose combined credentials span physics, astronomy, engineering, and biblical scholarship: Barry Setterfield (astronomer, Director of the New Hope Observatory, Grants Pass, Oregon; publisher of the Dodwell obliquity manuscript), Lambert Dolphin (physicist, Stanford Research Institute International), and Malcolm Bowden (creation science researcher, author of True Science Agrees with the Bible).

Their collaborative article — “Signs in the Stars?” — and Setterfield’s video presentation “Star Stories: Fact or Fiction?” represent the most rigorous defense of the Gospel in the Stars thesis available from researchers with direct credentials in the physical sciences. And their findings converge with this Mazzaroth series at multiple critical points.

Setterfield’s Key Arguments

1. God Named the Stars Himself

Setterfield anchors the entire thesis in two Scriptures that most treatments rush past:

Psalm 147:4: ”He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.” The Hebrew word translated “telleth” is saphar — a census-taking word meaning to recount, to list in sequence, to enumerate, to tabulate. God didn’t casually label the stars. He inventoried them — name by name, in order, as a military commander numbers his troops.

Isaiah 40:26: ”Lift up your eyes on high, and behold who hath created these things, that bringeth out their host by number: he calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might.” The naming happened at creation. The stars have carried their God-given names since the beginning.

If God named the stars Himself — and named them at creation — then the names are not human invention. They are divine communication. And the question becomes not “did someone read the Gospel into the stars?” but “what did God write into the stars when He named them?”

### 2. Star Names Are Consistent Across Ancient Languages

Setterfield documents a finding that is devastating to the “arbitrary human invention” objection: star and constellation names carry the same meaning across multiple unrelated ancient languages.

Virgo is Bethulah in Hebrew, Parthenos in Greek, Kanya in Sanskrit — all meaning “virgin.” This is not coincidence. It is evidence of a common pre-Babel origin for the star names — a single original naming that was carried into every language family when the tongues were divided at Babel (Genesis 11).

As Setterfield notes, the three main linguistic branches from which most languages diverged share a common origin in Anatolia — the same region as Babel. The star names predate Babel. They predate the corruption. And their consistency across languages that developed independently after Babel is precisely what we would expect if they originated from a single divine source transmitted through the antediluvian patriarchs.

3. How God Preached the Gospel to Abraham

Setterfield’s most striking exegetical contribution is his reading of Galatians 3:8 alongside Genesis 15:5-6.

Paul writes: ”The Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles through faith, preached in advance the Gospel unto Abraham.” The result: ”Abraham believed God, and it was counted to him for righteousness” (Genesis 15:6).

How did God preach the Gospel to Abraham? Genesis 15:5 tells us: ”And he brought him forth abroad, and said, Look now toward heaven, and tell the stars, if thou be able to number them: and he said unto him, So shall thy seed be.”

The word “tell” is the same Hebrew word *saphar* — the census-taking word from Psalm 147:4. God didn’t ask Abraham to merely count the stars. He asked him to recount them — to list their names in sequence, constellation by constellation, telling the story they carry.

And when Abraham finished recounting the star names — telling the Gospel story from Virgo to Leo — God said: ”So shall thy seed be.”

Setterfield then cites Paul’s exegesis in Galatians 3:16: ”Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.”

Abraham listed the star names. The star names told the Gospel. God said: “Your Seed — the Messiah — will be like what these stars declare.” Abraham believed. And it was counted to him for righteousness.

The Gospel in the Stars is not a modern theory. It is how God preached the Gospel to Abraham.

4. The Sphinx as the Key

Setterfield follows Rolleston and Bullinger in identifying the Sphinx as the structural key to the Mazzaroth. The word “sphinx” comes from the Greek *sphiggo* — meaning “to bind closely together.” Ancient Egyptian zodiacs show the sphinx linking the twelve signs: its woman-like face gazes upon Virgo, while its lion-like body and tail point to Leo.

The sphinx binds the circle. It marks the beginning and the end. The Gospel in the Stars begins with Virgo — the virgin-born Seed, the first coming in humility — and ends with Leo — the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the return in power. The sphinx is the Alpha and the Omega of the celestial wheel.

This is exactly the framework our Mazzaroth series follows — and it is confirmed by the Sphinx analysis we developed in Weekend Special Part 2.

5. The Japanese Missionary Testimony

Setterfield relays a testimony from Dr. D.E. Spencer that is among the most powerful evidences for the Gospel in the Stars ever recorded.

Dr. Spencer preached at the Church of the Open Door in Los Angeles on Romans 10:18. After the service, an elderly woman who had been a missionary in Japan in her youth approached him. She had been sent to teach women in the remote hills who had never seen a Christian, never heard the name of Jesus, had no access to radio, television, or literacy.

When the missionary finished telling them the story of the Redeemer, an old woman in the village stood and said: ”That is the same story that I have been telling my village for years, but this is the first time we have ever heard the Redeemer’s name.”

Upon inquiry, the missionary discovered that this Japanese village woman had been recounting the names of the stars along the path of the Sun from ancient Japanese charts of the Zodiac — and the story they told was identical to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

A woman in rural Japan. No Bible. No missionary. No Christian contact of any kind. Telling the Gospel from the star names — because the star names carry the Gospel in every language on earth, just as Psalm 19:3 declares: ”There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.”

6. Romans 10:18 — Paul’s Own Testimony

Setterfield completes the chain with Paul’s argument in Romans 10:15-18. Paul asks whether the heathen have heard the Gospel. His answer: ”Yes verily, their sound went into all the earth, and their words unto the ends of the world” — a direct quotation of Psalm 19:4, where the subject is the stars.

Paul — Rabbi, Pharisee, student of Gamaliel — understood that the stars preach the Gospel. He cited it as evidence that all humanity has received the message. The Gospel in the Stars is not a 19th-century invention. It is a first-century apostolic conviction, grounded in Old Testament Scripture, confirmed by Paul under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

What This Means for the Mazzaroth Series

Setterfield, Dolphin, and Bowden provide our series with something we have not previously had from a single source: a physicist, an astronomer, and a creation science researcher — all three with direct professional credentials in the physical sciences — independently affirming the Gospel in the Stars thesis and anchoring it in both Scripture and linguistic evidence.

Their work converges with our framework at five critical points:

1. The divine origin of star names. Our series treats star names as carrying original divine meaning — not as human invention. Setterfield provides the exegetical foundation: Psalm 147:4, Isaiah 40:26, and the saphar word study.

2. The pre-Babel origin of the testimony. Our series argues that the Mazzaroth testimony predates Babel and was corrupted into astrology and mythology at Babel. Setterfield and Bowden provide the linguistic evidence: consistent star name meanings across unrelated language families, all tracing to a common Anatolian/Babel-region origin.

3. The Sphinx as structural key. Our Weekend Special Part 2 developed the Sphinx as the Alpha-and-Omega marker of the Mazzaroth wheel. Setterfield follows the same analysis from Rolleston through Bullinger.

4. The antediluvian chain of custody. Our Prologue and GT Revisited post develop the patriarchal transmission of the star gospel from Adam through Noah to Göbekli Tepe. Setterfield’s Genesis 15:5 exegesis demonstrates that Abraham knew the star names and their sequential story — confirming that the chain of custody was intact through the post-Flood patriarchal era.

5. The Dodwell connection. Setterfield is the researcher who preserved and published George Dodwell’s obliquity manuscript — the same research that provides the foundation for our testimony/clock distinction and our dating of the precessional clock’s activation at the Flood. The man who defends the Gospel in the Stars is the same man who published the evidence that the precessional clock was started at the Flood. These are not separate research streams. They converge in a single researcher — one of our Five Watchmen.

The Fifth Watchman Confirmed

Barry Setterfield was already identified as our Fourth Watchman — the researcher who preserved Dodwell’s work and refined the axial tilt evidence. But “Star Stories: Fact or Fiction?” reveals that Setterfield’s contribution to our series is broader than we initially recognized.

He is not only the custodian of Dodwell’s obliquity research. He is an independent defender of the Gospel in the Stars thesis itself — with the scientific credentials, the exegetical depth, and the linguistic evidence to anchor the defense in territory that Rolleston, Seiss, and Bullinger could not reach from their 19th-century positions.

Setterfield’s connection to Lambert Dolphin — the Stanford Research Institute physicist who was a personal friend and professional colleague of the author of this series — makes the convergence even more remarkable. Dolphin, Setterfield, and Bowden collaborated on the “Signs in the Stars?” article that provides the evidentiary foundation for the Gospel in the Stars thesis. Dolphin also independently preserved and championed Dodwell’s obliquity research. The same network of researchers that gave us the precessional clock evidence also gave us the star gospel defense.

The Five Watchmen are not five isolated researchers. They are a network — connected by friendship, shared research, and a common conviction that Scripture holds the key to the cosmos. John Traczyk brought the Chandler Wobble collapse. George Dodwell and Lambert Dolphin brought the axial mechanics. David Flynn brought the sacred geometry. Barry Setterfield brought both the Dodwell preservation and the star gospel defense. And Edward May — the bridge — carried them all to the desk where this series was being written.

”All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

The Counterfeits Confirm the Original

Setterfield and Bowden make a point that deserves its own section: the existence of astrology is evidence FOR the Gospel in the Stars, not against it.

As Bowden writes: if the original meaning behind the constellation names was God’s plan of salvation for fallen mankind, we would expect Satan to attack it by transforming it into a deceptive practice — astrology — so that its original meaning became totally obscured. The existence of a powerful, pervasive, globally distributed counterfeit is itself evidence that an original exists.

Every ancient civilization had the same twelve zodiacal signs. Every ancient civilization had corrupted myths built around those signs — myths that, as the skeptic Volney admitted, contain “the tradition of the expected conqueror of the serpent, a divine person, born of a woman, who was to come.” The myths are corruptions. But corruptions of WHAT?

Of the Gospel in the Stars. The original. The testimony that God wrote into the star names at creation, that the patriarchs transmitted from Adam to Noah, that Noah’s descendants carved at Göbekli Tepe, that Babel scattered into a thousand mythologies — and that this series is recovering, sign by sign, star name by star name, from Virgo to Leo.

The counterfeit confirms the original. The corruption proves the purity of what was corrupted.

An Invitation to Watch

Barry Setterfield’s video presentation ”Star Stories: Fact or Fiction?” is available on the Genesis Science Research YouTube channel. For readers who want to hear the defense of the Gospel in the Stars from a professional astronomer — complete with the Galatians 3:8 exegesis, the Japanese missionary testimony, the Sphinx analysis, and the linguistic evidence — the presentation is an excellent companion to this series.

The written foundation — the collaborative article by Dolphin, Setterfield, Bowden, and Helen Fryman — is available at ldolphin.org/zodiac/.

Both are recommended without reservation.

The Stars Still Speak

A Japanese village woman who had never heard the name of Jesus told the Gospel from star charts — because the star names carry the Gospel in every language on earth.

Abraham recounted the star names at God’s command and believed the Gospel they proclaimed — and it was counted to him for righteousness.

Paul cited the stars as evidence that all humanity has heard the Good News — because there is no speech or language where their voice is not heard.

And tonight — wherever you are reading this — the same stars are burning overhead. The same names. The same story. The same Gospel. From Virgo’s Promised Seed to Leo’s Triumphant King. Uncorrupted by time. Unsilenced by mythology. Undimmed by the light pollution of a civilization that has forgotten how to look up.

The heavens declare the glory of God. The firmament shows His handiwork. Day unto day utters speech. Night unto night reveals knowledge.

The stars still speak. The question is whether we still listen.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

”The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.”

> — Psalm 19:1-3 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GospelInTheStars #ResilienceOnTheRoadToRevelation #AlphaAndOmega #BarrySetterfield #LambertDolphin

Subscribe to receive “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” weekly. For Jim A. Cornwell’s complete astronomical research, visit [mazzaroth.world](https://mazzaroth.world). For Barry Setterfield’s research, visit [barrysetterfield.org](https://barrysetterfield.org). For the Dolphin/Setterfield/Bowden article, visit [ldolphin.org/zodiac](https://ldolphin.org/zodiac).

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.