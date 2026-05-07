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Part I of The Commodification of the Imago Dei — Revelation Exo-Truth, Vol. 4

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 (KJV)

“Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” — Proverbs 4:23 (KJV)

Opening: Revisiting a Foundation in a Different Year

At the close of 2024, I shared a brief reflection anchored in Corey Lynn’s remarkable essay on the soul, the mind, and the spirit — and added one theological note of my own: that the Spirit is distinct from and higher than the Soul, and that this distinction is not academic. It is survival-level knowledge for the season we are now fully inside.

That was eighteen months ago. Since then, everything this series has been building — the Devolution of Personhood, the Four Jurisdictions, the Commodification of the Imago Dei, the biological assault on the temple of God — has confirmed and deepened what that brief December post could only gesture toward.

It is time to return to the foundation. Not to revise it — the tripartite framework is scripturally sound and architecturally correct as originally stated. But to build on it. Because in 2026, the six vectors of assault on the Imago Dei Body have become visible with a clarity that 2024 did not yet provide. And the believer who does not know where their walls are cannot defend them.

I. The Architecture of the Temple — Unchanged

The framework established in December 2024 remains the load- bearing structure. Let me state it precisely before we proceed:

The Inner Man is the Spirit: intuition, revelation, communion with God, ministry — the releasing of the Word and Power of God to others. This is the dwelling place of the Holy Spirit. It is the neshamah — the breath of God breathed directly into Adam’s nostrils in Genesis 2:7. It is the dimension of the human person that no earthly power, no technology, no jurisdiction, and no frequency can reach without the consent of the One who placed it there.

The Outer Man is the Soul: mind, will, emotions, self, personality, character. This is the battlefield. Left unanchored to the Inner Man, the soul is vulnerable — a dwelling place for evil spirits, as demonic entities always seek a host. The mind can be manipulated. The will can be broken. The emotions can be entrained. The personality can be fractured. This is where the assault concentrates.

The Outermost Man is the Body (Flesh): the five senses, physical interaction, physical desires, the biological substrate that interfaces with the material world. This is the outer wall. It is the first surface the assault reaches — and it is where the most visible weapons are deployed.

“Do you not know that you are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?” — 1 Corinthians 3:16 (KJV)

The temple architecture is real. The enemy knows it better than most believers do. Every assault documented in this series targets a specific layer of the temple — and understanding which layer is under attack determines the correct response.

II. The Six Vectors — Mapped to the Temple

What has become visible in 2026 is the coordinated, multi-vector nature of the assault on the Imago Dei Body. No single vector operates alone. Each one targets a specific dimension of the temple — and together they form the most comprehensive assault on the image of God in man that human history has yet witnessed.

Here is the map:

Vector 1 — BIOLOGICAL

Target: The Outermost Man — the Body layer

Weapons: mRNA / saRNA permanent reprogramming; self-assembling nanotechnology; mesogen brain chips; geoengineering smart dust; genomic modification; sGBW species-specific biological targeting

Documented by: Anthony Patch (Entangled Magazine) — saRNA platform; Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD PhD — darkfield microscopy evidence of self-assembling nanotechnology in both injected and uninjected blood; Todd Callender — Homo Borgiensis patent claim under Myriad Genetics (2013)

What is being claimed: The biological substrate of the Imago Dei Body — the outer wall of the temple — is being modified, enrolled, and in some cases legally reclassified as a patentable organism owned by the patent holder

The wall that holds: The body can be wounded. It cannot be redeemed by a patent. “Ye are bought with a price” — Calvary’s claim is prior to and superior to every patent filing in the United States Patent Office

Vector 2 — NEUROLOGICAL

Target: The boundary between Body and Soul — the threshold

Weapons: Voice to Skull (V2K) — four documented delivery mechanisms (Frey Effect microwave auditory, LRAD, VUK, MIT Heterodyning); Remote Neural Monitoring; Human BIOS reflashing via targeted electromagnetic influence; blue light screen-based nervous system manipulation (US Patent 6506148B2 — 2001); DARPA neural dust; brain-computer interface technology

Documented by: Dr. Robert Duncan — Project: Soul Catcher; How to Tame a Demon; Dr. James Giordano — West Point 2018 address: “The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future”; Air Force RF Hearing Effect document (1994 declassified); US Army PSYOPS TTP (2005-2007 — TIER A)

What is being claimed: The neurological pathways through which thought, perception, and emotional response are formed — the threshold between the Body and the Soul — are being targeted for manipulation, disruption, and in the most extreme cases, replacement with synthetic signals

The wall that holds: “I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts.” — Jeremiah 31:33 (KJV) The Spirit’s inscription on the heart is not a software layer. It cannot be reflashed. The targeting program cannot access what the Holy Spirit has written from within

Vector 3 — LEGAL

Target: The Outer Man — the Soul layer / civil identity

Weapons: Birth certificate — Cestui Que Vie trust enrollment; Corporate PERSON (ALL-CAPS legal fiction); SSN bonding; CUSIP financial instruments; 14th Amendment universal corporate franchise; D.C. Organic Act 1871 incorporation

Documented by: Anna Von Reitz (TIER C — epistemic flag); David Lester Straight (TIER C — terminology distinction); E.C. Knuth, Empire of the City (1944 — TIER A); Justinian Corpus Juris Civilis (529–534 AD — PRIMARY SOURCE): “Man and person were not equivalent terms” (Catholic Encyclopedia)

What is being claimed: The civil identity of the living man or woman — the legal persona that interacts with every government system, financial institution, and jurisdictional framework — has been enrolled as a corporate asset without consent, from the moment of birth registration

The wall that holds: Un-a-LIEN-able. No lien can attach to what Calvary purchased. The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse

Vector 4 — FINANCIAL

Target: The Outer Man — will, labor, productivity

Weapons: HJR-192 (1933 bankruptcy); derivatives architecture; CBDC programmable currency; BIS financial control grid; CUSIP bond system; sovereign debt mechanisms; the coming Black Swan derivatives collapse (Rev 18:17 — “in one hour so great riches is come to nought”)

Documented by: Catherine Austin Fitts (TIER B) — financial sovereignty; Anthony Patch Vol. 98 — BIS architecture (BLOCKED pending extraction); David Martin — interlocking directorate commercial network

What is being claimed: The future labor, productivity, and economic sovereignty of the Imago Dei Body — pledged as collateral against a national debt the living man or woman never consented to incur

The wall that holds: “The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the LORD of hosts.” — Haggai 2:8 (KJV). Every financial system that claims ownership of the Imago Dei Body’s productivity stands under the judgment of Revelation 18

Vector 5 — ECCLESIASTICAL / INFORMATION

Target: The Outer Man — mind and belief formation

Weapons: $730M Israeli hasbara budget (2026 Knesset approved); Esther Project — paid Christian influencer network; geofencing of evangelical churches and Christian campuses (largest in US history per FARA filings); Clock Tower X — AI narrative control of ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini; Operation Mockingbird legacy infrastructure; Tore Says / Digital Dominion information warfare architecture; Vatican canon law soul claims

Documented by: DOJ FARA filings (TIER A); Knesset budget testimony (TIER A); JTA Esther Project investigation (TIER A); Jeffrey Prather — Torah Truth Debunks Greater Israel (TIER B)

What is being claimed: The mind’s interpretive framework — what the believer thinks is true about God, prophecy, Israel, eschatology, and current events — is being actively shaped by foreign state actors and institutional influence operations targeting the Body of Christ specifically

The wall that holds: “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” — Psalm 119:105 (KJV). The Sons of Issachar knew the times because they knew the Word. No hasbara budget can reprice what has been written

Vector 6 — SPIRITUAL / DIRECT

Target: The Inner Man — attempting to breach the Spirit

Weapons: V2K “Voice of God” weapon — synthetic voice injection simulating divine communication; MKULTRA-derived religious manipulation scripts; Project Blue Beam — four-stage false signs program including staged Rapture simulation; controlled disclosure framing of demonic entities as extraterrestrial visitors; false prophets and lying signs

Documented by: Dr. Robert Duncan — The Matrix Deciphered: “Religion is the favorite method of manipulation of all the mind-hacking scripts. Using V2K and Voice of God bio-communications, most will believe their god of choice is speaking to them”; Dr. James Giordano — neuroimaging allowing tailored interaction based on individual spiritual belief patterns; Revelation 13:13–14 — the image of the Beast that speaks

What is being claimed: The adversary is attempting to counterfeit divine communication itself — to inject synthetic spiritual experience into the Soul layer in order to redirect the Inner Man’s orientation away from the genuine voice of God

The wall that holds: “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” — John 10:27 (KJV). The Spirit of God bears witness with our spirit (Romans 8:16). The counterfeit voice has no access to that inner witness. Discernment of spirits (1 Corinthians 12:10) is not a mystical luxury in the age of V2K. It is a survival skill

III. The Siege — And Its Limit

Dr. James Giordano told West Point cadets in 2026 that “the brain is the battlefield of the future.” He was right about the battlefield. He was wrong about the territory.

The brain is the outermost edge of the Inner Man — the threshold where the Soul meets the Body. It can be imaged. It can be stimulated. It can be disrupted. But it is not the whole man.

Silicon can achieve sentience. Silicon cannot bear the Imago Dei. These are not the same thing. They were never the same thing.

Robert Duncan wrote in 2010 that the 21st century would be known as the age of spiritual machines and soulless men. He was describing the terminal trajectory of five of the six vectors above. He was not describing the sixth. Because the Spirit — the neshamah, the breath of God, the dwelling place of the Holy Ghost — lies behind the battlefield, in a country no directed energy weapon has ever reached and no DARPA program has ever mapped.

The targeting program is not a soul-theft operation. It is a soul-siege operation.

And a siege, by definition, has not yet breached the walls.

IV. The Correct Response — Layer by Layer

The tripartite architecture does not just describe the assault. It prescribes the response. Each layer has its own domain of stewardship:

For the Body (Outermost Man): Steward the temple. Research what has been delivered into the body without consent. Support the immune system. Pursue metal detoxification where appropriate. Reduce electromagnetic exposure. Do not let the biological assault produce shame — produce stewardship. You are still the Imago Dei Body. Act accordingly.

For the Soul (Outer Man): Anchor the mind to the Word. What you feed your mind shapes what your mind becomes — and what your mind becomes shapes what you believe, what you desire, and what you will. The blue light dopamine trap is not an accident (US Patent 6506148B2 — the nervous system manipulation patent was filed in 2001). Know what you are looking at. Limit the vector. Cultivate the disciplines that build mental sovereignty: Scripture intake, extended prayer, fasting, community, silence. The Psychological Ring of the Resilience Wheel — Cognitive Resilience, Emotional Regulation, Identity Security, Trauma Integration, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness — is not a self-help framework. It is a siege defense architecture.

For the Spirit (Inner Man): The Spirit needs no defense from the adversary — only cultivation by the believer. You cannot lose the Spirit through an injection, a legal fiction, a financial instrument, or a directed energy weapon. You can neglect it. The remedy for neglect is not more information — it is more communion. Pray without ceasing. Receive from the Spirit. Minister from the Spirit. Let intuition and discernment develop as the practiced skills they are meant to be. The Inner Man, cultivated, is the adversary’s most irresolvable problem. It is the one territory for which he has no weapon.

V. The Declaration That Answers All Six

Six vectors. Centuries in preparation. Converging now.

And yet — the answer is not new. It was spoken before the first vector was deployed. Before Justinian wrote his law of persons. Before the Cestui Que Vie Act was passed. Before the first mRNA sequence was synthesized. Before the first V2K signal was transmitted. Before the first hasbara budget was approved.

The answer was spoken at Calvary. And it has not changed.

“Ye are not your own. For ye are bought with a price.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 (KJV)

No biological vector changes the ownership established at that price. No legal fiction supersedes it. No financial instrument can collateralize what has already been redeemed. No information operation can reprice it. No synthetic voice can impersonate the One who paid it. No siege engine can breach the sanctuary where His Spirit dwells.

The six vectors are real. The assault is documented. The architecture is visible. And the answer — older than every weapon arrayed against it — stands.

Come out of her, my people. Layer by layer. Domain by domain. In the grace of the One who bought you back when the devolution had done its worst.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG