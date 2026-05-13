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Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions

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© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.” — Deuteronomy 4:19 (KJV) “God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.” — Psalm 82:1 (KJV)

I. The Pattern That Should Not Exist

Before any scientific contact between civilizations. Before satellite communication. Before the printing press. Before the Roman roads.

Five great civilizations on three separate continents — independently, without coordination, without the possibility of direct transmission — named their highest gods after the same seven heavenly bodies.

The Sumerians in Mesopotamia. The Egyptians along the Nile. The Greeks in the Aegean. The Romans across the Mediterranean. The Canaanites in the Levant. Add the Norse across northern Europe, the Hindus across the subcontinent, the Mesoamericans across the Atlantic — and the count of independent witnesses multiplies beyond any reasonable attribution to coincidence.

Every single civilization looked at the seven visible moving lights in the night sky — the Sun, the Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn — and organized their highest religious architecture around exactly seven divine beings, one assigned to each light.

Not the same names. Not the same mythology. Not the same cultural context. But the same seven positions. The same hierarchical structure. The same cosmic assignments. Repeated across every major civilization the ancient world produced.

A pattern this precise, recurring across unconnected peoples, does not emerge from parallel human imagination. It emerges from a shared encounter with something real.

This post documents what that something was. And what every polytheistic civilization got catastrophically wrong about it.

II. What the Ancients Saw

Before the telescope. Before Copernicus. Before Newton.

Ancient observers had no instruments beyond the naked eye, no computational models, no photographic records. What they had was the sky itself — and generations of careful, patient observation of its movements.

Against the great wheel of the fixed stars — the constellations of the Mazzaroth, the zodiacal band, the star Gospel proclaimed overhead in the same positions year after year — seven lights moved. The fixed stars held their positions relative to each other across centuries. But these seven wanderers — planetes in Greek, meaning simply “wandering ones” — moved through the fixed wheel according to their own cycles, tracing their own paths, each returning at its own rhythm.

Ancient civilizations tracked these seven with extraordinary precision:

Saturn — slowest of the visible planets, completing its circuit against the stars in approximately 29.5 years. Governing the longest visible cycles of time. Associated universally with age, lead, limitation, and — in the Hebrew — the Sabbath (Shabbatai, the Sabbath planet, whose name encodes the covenant rhythm of rest).

Jupiter — the largest and brightest of the true planets, completing its circuit in twelve years, matching the zodiac’s twelve divisions. Associated universally with kingship, governance, and divine authority.

Mars — red-tinged, completing its circuit in approximately 687 days. Associated universally and without exception with war, blood, and military power.

The Sun — governing the day, marking the year, the great light at the center of the visible sky’s drama.

Venus — the brightest object in the sky after the Sun and Moon, appearing as both the morning star before sunrise and the evening star after sunset, cycling between them in a period of 584 days. Associated universally with beauty, fertility, love, and the feminine divine.

Mercury — swiftest of the visible planets in apparent motion, closest to the Sun and most difficult to observe, completing its synodic cycle in approximately 116 days. Associated universally with communication, knowledge, trade, and the messenger function.

The Moon — governing the night, the month, the tides, and the agricultural calendar. The great mediating light between the blazing Sun and the dark earth.

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” — Genesis 1:14 (KJV)

Signs. Seasons. Days. Years. The seven luminaries were created for exactly this purpose. They are real. Their cosmic function is real. Their influence over the rhythms of earthly life is observable and documented. The question before us is not whether the seven wanderers have significance. The question is: who governs them, and what do they represent?

III. The Cross-Witness — Same Architecture, Every Civilization

The seven-fold correspondence is documented from primary sources in every major ancient civilization. The names change. The positions do not.

As independent historian and researcher Gary Wayne documents in The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: “Typically, polytheism names seven of these luminaries after the seven major gods leading their pantheon: Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.”

The Nordic tradition adds another layer of irony that English speakers inhabit daily: the very names of the days of the week preserve the seven-fold planetary worship architecture. Sunday (Sol), Monday (Mani/Moon), Tuesday (Tyr/Mars), Wednesday (Woden/Odin = Mercury), Thursday (Thor = Jupiter), Friday (Frigg = Venus), Saturday (Saturn). Every English speaker names their days of the week after planetary gods — most without ever knowing it.

The geometry witnesses across every culture. The theologies are not equivalent. The explanation for the universal convergence is not found in anthropology. It is found in Scripture.

IV. The Canaanite Witness — Seven Baals at Saphon’s Mountain

The most precise polytheistic confirmation of the seven-fold planetary architecture comes not from Greek mythology or Roman religion but from the oldest known written religious documents of the Canaanite tradition — the Ugaritic tablets discovered at Ras Shamra in northern Syria beginning in 1929.

Nicolas Wyatt of the University of Edinburgh — foremost English-language translator of the Ugaritic religious corpus (Religious Texts from Ugarit, Sheffield Academic Press, 1998/2002) — provides the primary source.

The sacrificial list in Ugaritic text KTU 1.47 names seven Baals, each receiving identical ritual tribute — one ox and one ram:

“Sacrifices of Saphon... Baal of Saphon an ox and a ram; Baal (II) an ox and a ram; Baal (III) an ox and a ram; Baal (IV) an ox and a ram; Baal (V) an ox and a ram; Baal (VI) an ox and a ram; Baal (VII) an ox and a ram.” — KTU 1.47:5-11, trans. Nicolas Wyatt, Religious Texts from Ugarit, p. 361

Seven Baals. Seven sacrifices. Identical tribute to each. The Akkadian parallel text KTU 1.118 confirms seven Adads — seven storm-god manifestations, each occupying one of the seven heavenly positions.

This is not a Christian retrojection onto ancient texts. This is what the Canaanites themselves preserved in their oldest known written religious documents — the very tradition against which the prophets of Israel contended for centuries, the very worship that drew Israel away from the covenant God throughout the period of the Judges and the monarchy.

The seven Baals are the Canaanite expression of the same seven-fold architecture preserved in every other ancient civilization. The sacrificial uniformity — one ox and one ram per Baal, identical tribute to all seven — confirms that the Canaanites understood these seven as a coordinate governing assembly, not a loose collection of individual deities. The seven received equal honor because they occupied equal cosmic positions. The architecture was known. The worship was organized around it.

V. The Scriptural Data — Why This Architecture Exists

Scripture provides the theological explanation that no secular anthropology can offer for this universal cross-cultural convergence.

Deuteronomy 4:19 — The Division

Moses warned Israel explicitly: “And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.” (KJV)

The host of heaven — the seven planetary lights — had been divided to the nations. God Himself describes this division. The nations received genuine cosmic assignments. The tragedy is not that the nations imagined gods where none existed. The tragedy is that they worshipped the stewards rather than the One who appointed the stewards.

Deuteronomy 32:8-9 — The Allocation (LXX / Dead Sea Scrolls text)

“When the Most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the sons of God. For the LORD’s portion is his people; Jacob is the lot of his inheritance.”

The Septuagint reading — confirmed by the Dead Sea Scrolls manuscript 4QDeut — makes the allocation explicit: bene ha-elohim, divine beings, the sons of God, were assigned to the nations at the Babel dispersion. The nations did not independently invent seven planetary deities. They received seven cosmic stewards — and then, in the great spiritual catastrophe that followed, worshipped the stewards rather than the Creator who appointed them.

Psalm 82 — The Corruption and the Judgment

“God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods. How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked?” (KJV)

The corrupt divine council — the fallen stewards who took the worship due to the Creator and kept it for themselves — are being judged. This is the theological predicate for the entire Bowl reclamation sequence in Volume 5. Each Bowl poured by each archangel is the precise judicial execution of Psalm 82’s verdict against the steward who corrupted that planetary jurisdiction.

1 Corinthians 2:7-8 — The Princes of This Age

Paul identifies these same governing entities as those who crucified Christ in ignorance: “Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” (KJV)

The archontes — the governing ones — of this age are the planetary stewards themselves. They moved against the King of Kings without understanding that the crucifixion was the mechanism of their own dispossession, not their victory. Every Bowl poured in the reclamation sequence is the consequence of what the cross accomplished and what the fallen stewards did not comprehend when they moved against the Lord of Glory.

VI. The Seven Jeqons — The Counterfeit Seven Named

Gary Wayne’s Genesis 6 Conspiracy synthesizes the First Enoch tradition with the Heiser divine council framework to name the governing layer of the counterfeit seven-fold system with precision.

In Wayne’s framework, Satan heads a structured hierarchy. Below him: seven Jeqons — seven governing entities who administered the mystical religion of idolatry to the nations following the Babel dispersion:

“The gods of the assembly are part of the hierarchal order of the host led by Satan and the Seven Jeqons who taught the mystical religion of idolatry, illicit knowledge of heaven, sorcery, witchcraft, the corrupted wisdom of this world.” — Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy

The mathematics is deliberate. Seven Jeqons. Ten nations assigned beneath each. 7 × 10 = 70. This matches precisely the Deuteronomy 32:8-9 / LXX framework: seventy nations allocated to the bene ha-elohim at Babel. The Jeqons are not an alternative tradition. They are the same architecture as the Deut 32:8-9 divine council, named through the First Enoch tradition.

Wayne further documents the scale of what the seven planetary stewards taught:

“Stars, angels, sons of God, and host of heaven are all terms describing the angelic order, loyal or rebellious, with gods yet another term for the celestial mafia.” — Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy

The celestial mafia. Seven corrupt administrators who received cosmic jurisdictions as a sacred trust and converted them into personal tribute systems — demanding worship, receiving sacrifice, building the planetary cult architectures that every ancient civilization preserved and the polytheistic cross-witness table documents.

This is the Ugaritic seven Baals of KTU 1.47. The Sumerian seven great gods. The Egyptian seven primary deities. The Greek Olympian planetary seven. All the same seven Jeqons, wearing different cultural masks.

VII. The Mountain Renamed — From Saphon to Hermon

Every counterfeit system needs a headquarters. The counterfeit seven had one: a mountain in the region between what is today Lebanon, Syria, and northern Israel, known by different names to different cultures but identified as the same geographic location across all of them.

The Ugaritic texts — per Nicolas Wyatt’s translations — identify the divine assembly mountain as Mount Saphon: the northern mountain of El’s dominion, the site of the Baal Cycle’s great heavenly conflicts, the mountain of divine inheritance where the gods convened.

Gary Wayne, drawing on First Enoch 6:6, adds the renaming testimony:

“First Enoch states the impassioned rebellious angels renamed the summit to Mount Hermon after the oath sworn there, indicating that before the oath sworn, Mount Hermon was known by another name — Saphon, Senir, Sirion, Sion, or another name.” — Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy

The mountain bore multiple names across the ancient Near East:

Saphon (Ugaritic) — divine assembly mountain, site of El and Baal’s pantheon

Hermon (Israelite) — renamed by the fallen angels after their oath

Sirion (Sidonian)

Shenir/Senir (Amorite)

Khursag of Nippur (Sumerian)

The renaming is theologically decisive. The fallen angels renamed the mountain TO Mount Hermon AFTER their oath of rebellion — which means the name they chose carries their own self-condemnation. The root H-R-M in Hebrew means consecrated for destruction — the same root as cherem, the term for a thing utterly devoted to destruction under divine judgment. The rebellious stewards named their headquarters after the judgment that was coming for it.

This stands in direct counter-architecture to Zion:

Hermon (H-R-M) = consecrated for destruction = counterfeit assembly mountain

Zion (TS-Y-N) = signpost, set apart, marked for life = genuine divine assembly mountain (Psalm 48:2)

Isaiah 14:13 is now geographically precise: “I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north.” (KJV)

Saphon in Hebrew means “north.” The mount of the congregation in the sides of the north is Mount Saphon — Mount Hermon — the specific geographic location where Satan convened his counterfeit divine assembly. His declaration of intent was to take his Saphon assembly and place it in the position of God’s Zion assembly. The counterfeit seven at their counterfeit mountain, demanding the worship that belonged to the King of Kings and His holy mountain.

VIII. The Holy Seven — The Genuine Administration

Against the counterfeit seven stands the genuine administration.

First Enoch 20 — the oldest extra-biblical source for the archangelic assembly — names them explicitly:

“These are the names of the holy angels who watch. Uriel, one of the holy angels, who is over the world and over Tartarus. Raphael, one of the holy angels, who is over the spirits of men. Raguel, one of the holy angels who takes vengeance on the world of the luminaries. Michael, one of the holy angels, to wit, he that is set over the best part of mankind and over chaos. Saraqael, one of the holy angels, who is set over the spirits, who sin in the spirit. Gabriel, one of the holy angels, who is over Paradise and the serpents and the Cherubim. Remiel, one of the holy angels, whom God set over those who rise.” — First Enoch 20:1-8

Seven archangels. Seven cosmic assignments. Serving before the throne of the Most High, administering the genuine planetary jurisdictions from which the fallen stewards had usurped worship.

The Sefer Yetzirah’s architecture confirms and deepens this identification. The 22 Hebrew letters of creation are divided into three groups: three Mother Letters, seven Double Letters, and twelve Simple Letters — the 3-7-12 = 22 structure that maps onto the entire cross-series architecture. The seven Double Letters — the letters with both hard and soft pronunciations — correspond to the seven planets. Each Double Letter governs one planetary jurisdiction. Each jurisdiction is administered by one of the seven archangels.

The Double Letter Kaph (כ) — meaning the palm of the hand — corresponds to the Sun. And the Sun position is reserved for something other than an archangel.

IX. The Christ-Center — The Feature the Counterfeit Cannot Reproduce

Here is the single theological distinction that separates the holy seven from the counterfeit seven. Not the number. Not the assignments. Not the architecture.

The center.

Every ancient polytheistic system placed one of its seven planetary gods in the highest position — the Sun position, the apex of the divine hierarchy. Ra. Amun-Ra. Helios. Sol Invictus. Utu/Shamash. The Sun god sits at the peak. The other six orbit around it.

But the Sun god — by definition — is a creature. A being made and assigned to govern a domain. The counterfeit cannot place the Creator at the center because the fallen administration has no access to the Creator. It can only produce a creature — even if that creature is the most exalted created being available.

The genuine seven-fold architecture places Someone different at the center.

The Kaph (כ) — the palm, the Sun position — is held by the One of whom Malachi 4:2 says: “The Sun of righteousness shall arise with healing in his wings.” (KJV)

The One of whom John 8:12 records: “I am the light of the world.” (KJV)

The One in whom “all the fulness of the Godhead” dwells bodily (Colossians 2:9, KJV).

The Creator Himself occupies the Sun position in the genuine seven-fold system. Not a creature. Not an archangel. Not a Jeqon. The King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, the Light of the World.

This is why the Menorah’s shamash — documented by Josephus and Philo as representing the Sun at the fourth central position — is lit first, and from it all six other lamps receive their fire. The shamash is the servant lamp: shamash from shemesh, the Sun. The servant King who lights all other lights from Himself.

The seven archangels administer the seven planetary jurisdictions. They are powerful, genuine, holy beings. But none of them occupies the Kaph position. They orbit the center. They do not hold it. Michael at Saturn — the most powerful archangel, the most senior jurisdiction — is still not the center. He orbits the shamash.

The counterfeit seven is forced to put a creature where the Creator belongs. The holy seven has the Creator where He belongs: at the center, lighting everything else from Himself, receiving the worship that the Jeqons stole and that the Bowls are reclaiming.

“For in him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him.” — Colossians 1:16 (KJV)

The thrones. The dominions. The principalities. The powers. The seven planetary jurisdictions. All created by Him and for Him. The Jeqons occupied what was always His. The Bowls are taking it back.

X. Michael at Saturn, Raguel at Jupiter — The Named Correspondences

The series’ Angel Agency Framework — developed across the Volume 5 blog sequence and locked through multiple sessions — has established the specific archangel-to- planet correspondences within the holy seven:

Michael → Saturn — The most senior archangel governs the most important planetary jurisdiction: time-as-gift, the Sabbath covenant, the Jubilee rhythm, the threshold of the classical visible cosmos. Against him stands Azazel/Satan — the same entity that Isaiah 14 describes aspiring to Mount Saphon’s congregation — occupying Michael’s Saturn domain as its usurping fallen steward. Bowl 3 is Michael’s reclamation.

Raguel → Jupiter — The archangel of divine justice administers the governance domain. Against him stands Semjaza — whose name (shem-yaza = “the Name has seen”) encodes the fallen act of visibility before the Creator. Marduk, Zeus, Iuppiter: all Semjaza’s corrupted expressions of the governance jurisdiction. Bowl 5 is Raguel’s reclamation.

Uriel → Mars — The archangel of light and fire governs the warfare domain. Shamsiel — “Sun of God” in corrupted form — occupies it as the fallen steward. Nergal, Ares, Mars: Shamsiel’s corrupted expressions. Bowl 6 (Euphrates dried up) is Uriel’s reclamation.

Remiel → Venus — The “Mercy of God” archangel governs the Imago Dei / covenant love / body domain. Kokabel the fallen steward corrupts it through Inanna/Ishtar, Aphrodite, Asherah — the fertility cult traditions that the Canaanite Baals demanded alongside their planetary tribute. Bowl 1 (poured on the earth, affecting those who received the mark on the body) is Remiel’s reclamation.

Raphael → Mercury — The healing archangel governs the knowledge and communication domain. Baraqijal the fallen steward corrupts it through Nabu/Thoth/Hermes/Mercury — the scribal, magical, and knowledge-management traditions. The Five-Layer Mercury Stack documented in this series is the modern institutional expression of Baraqijal’s corrupted Mercury domain. Bowl 4 (power over fire, scorching men with great heat) is Raphael’s reclamation.

Gabriel → Outer Domain — The Obscured One, the archangel of revelation, governs the outer domain from the one planet invisible to all of human history until 1781: Uranus, with Neptune as its paired Neptunian expression. Bistea Neptunis governs the maritime-commercial corruption. Bowl 2 (sea becomes blood) is Gabriel’s reclamation.

Sariel → Planet 7X — The archangel who governs the outer boundary, associated with the trans-Neptunian body documented in the Broussard/Setterfield research layer of this series.

The seven Baals of Ugarit received one ox and one ram each. The seven Jeqons of Wayne’s framework administered their seven nations. The seven archangels administer their seven jurisdictions with the authority of the Creator who appointed them and whom the Bowls represent in the reclamation sequence.

XI. Closing — The Architecture Frees You

The cross-cultural seven-fold evidence answers two dangerous errors simultaneously.

Error 1 — Dismissing the architecture entirely: Some Christians, confronting the polytheistic cross-witness data, conclude that the seven planetary assignments are purely human invention — coincidental mythology with no connection to spiritual reality. This error leaves the believer ignorant of the actual governing structure of the fallen administration and unable to read the Bowl sequence with theological precision.

Error 2 — Engaging the architecture through astrology: Others, encountering the same data, conclude that the seven planets genuinely govern human destiny and that communion with their governing intelligences — through horoscopes, birth charts, planetary rituals, or the occult mystery school tradition documented in the Ehret Mystery Babylon post — is the appropriate response. This is the error Deuteronomy 4:19 specifically warns against. It is communion with the Jeqons — the fallen stewards — rather than with the Creator who made both the planets and the archangels who govern them.

The series provides the third way — the only theologically accurate way:

The seven planets are real. Their governing intelligences are real — both the fallen stewards who corrupted their jurisdictions and the holy archangels who are reclaiming them through the Bowl sequence. The architecture is the Creator’s own design: seven planetary jurisdictions, seven Double Letters of Hebrew creation, seven lamps of the Menorah, seven archangels before the throne.

But the center — the Kaph, the shamash, the Sun position, the fourth lamp of the Menorah — belongs not to any of the seven but to the One who made them all. The seven archangels orbit the King of Kings. The seven fallen stewards usurped what was not theirs. The seven Bowls are taking it back.

The believer who understands this framework does not need astrology’s counsel because he has direct access to the One who governs the archangels who govern the planets that astrology studies at second hand. He does not need the Jeqons’ wisdom because he has the Holy Spirit who searches all things — including the deep things of God (1 Corinthians 2:10, KJV).

The architecture is not a system to be managed or consulted. It is a reality to be understood — so that when the Bowl sequence executes its judicial reclamation, the Terminal Generation can read what is happening clearly:

Domain by domain. Jurisdiction by jurisdiction. Archangel by archangel. The King of Kings is taking back what was always His.

“And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.” — Revelation 11:15 (KJV)

Seven kingdoms. Seven jurisdictions. Seven archangels bringing seven domains back to the One who made them.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria

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