Series: Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Volume IV: The Seven Churches

Ancient stone citadel gate at dusk, silhouetted figure standing at the threshold looking inward toward amber torchlight glowing from deep inside the fortress. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

By Resilienciero · R3 Publishing LLC · Resilience on the Road to Revelation · Vol. IV · May 2026. © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC | Resilienciero

§1 — The Enemy That Failed From Without Succeeded From Within

When we left Smyrna, we left a community under fire.

Ten waves of state-sponsored persecution across 360 years. No resources, no civic standing, no political protection. Poverty that was not incidental but structural — the direct cost of refusing to trade Christ for a guild membership. Slander. Imprisonment. Martyrdom. And through all of it, not a single word of rebuke from the One who held the seven stars in His right hand.

Smyrna demonstrated that the Church can survive anything the enemy throws at it from the outside.

Pergamum demonstrates something far more sobering: that the enemy knew this too. And changed strategy.

The Seven Churches of Revelation 2 and 3 are not simply seven snapshots of seven congregations in first-century Asia Minor. They are seven prophetic eras — seven movements of the Body of Christ across two millennia of history, each with its own characteristic strength, its own characteristic failure, and its own direct word from the risen Lord. And the movement from Smyrna to Pergamum is the movement from external persecution to internal accommodation. The fire that could not destroy the Church from without found another door. And someone inside opened it.

Before we enter Pergamum, I want to name the architectural framework in which this post is being built. The Seven Churches Response Key — released in the Body of Work’s most recent post — maps each church to both the Vol. IV diagnostic lens and the Vol. V sovereignty call. For Pergamum, the Vol. V sovereignty call reads:

Pergamum is called to the sword of the Word, sovereignty operationalized. The hidden manna and the white stone are given to the overcomer — the personal fellowship and the individual security that no institutional accommodation can produce or protect.

That phrase — no institutional accommodation can produce or protect — is the theological spine of this post. We will return to it at the close.

[Seven Churches Response Key — link: volume-maps.replit.app/#seven-churches-response-key]

§2 — Pergamum: The Citadel That Was Taken From Within

The name is the indictment.

Pergamum means citadel — a fortified high place, an elevated stronghold built specifically to be impregnable. The original city of Pergamum sat atop a rocky acropolis in western Asia Minor, nearly a thousand feet above the surrounding plain, its fortifications designed to withstand siege, its position designed to dominate the surrounding landscape. It was, by every military measure of the ancient world, a formidable defensive structure.

Dr. Robert Luginbill at ichthys.com draws the theological thread with precision: the historical Pergamum, for all its apparent impregnability, was eventually captured — like ancient Troy — not by force from without, but by betrayal from within. And this is exactly what Christ’s letter to the era of Pergamum names: a church that built its walls high and its gates strong, that survived the fires of Smyrna-era persecution, and that then — in the relative calm of the post-persecution world — opened its gates to a Trojan horse it mistook for a gift.

The architectural logic of the name is load-bearing for the entire era. The fortress mentality that produced Pergamum’s characteristic posture — seeking safety through institutional power, through alliance with the state, through the numerical expansion of a visible, monolithic church — was precisely the mentality that made the church vulnerable to the infiltration that destroyed it spiritually from within.

Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. (Psalm 127:1 KJV)

The Pergamum era built. The Lord was not the architect.

§3 — Historical Era: 442 to 802 AD — The Age of Accommodation

Luginbill places the Pergamum era from 442 to 802 AD — 360 years, the standard prophetic unit. But to understand what happened in these 360 years, we need to understand the century that immediately preceded them.

The era of Smyrna (82–442 AD) ended not with defeat but with something that looked, from the outside, very much like victory. The persecution of the Church had failed. Constantine’s Edict of Milan in 313 had granted Christianity legal status. By the end of the fourth century, under Theodosius I, Christianity had become the official state religion of the Roman Empire. The persecutors had not merely stopped — they had converted. The political machinery that had executed believers was now, ostensibly, serving them.

Luginbill describes this as a “fateful union” — and he is not being ironic in a mild way. He is naming a catastrophe. Because when the Roman state adopted Christianity, Christianity did not transform Rome. Rome transformed Christianity.

This is the central historical fact of the Pergamum era. The political alliance between Church and state — begun under Constantine, entrenched under his successors, and expanded by the growing power of the Roman see as the western empire crumbled under barbarian pressure — guaranteed that political concerns would at least influence, and often come to dominate, the administration, doctrine, and practice of the visible church. Numbers became the name of the game. Quantity — gathering as many as possible within nominal Christian allegiance — displaced quality — the genuine spiritual growth of committed believers. What the Church gained in institutional power, it began to lose in spiritual substance.

The trajectory is grimly precise. Luginbill traces a three-era progression that he illustrates with a Talmudic story about a golem — a creature of clay given artificial life that eventually turns on its creator. The false, anti-church elements within Christendom addressed the believers of Pergamum as my masters — begging toleration and inclusion. They would address the believers of the next era, Thyatira, as my brothers — demanding equality once admitted. And they would address the believers of the era of Sardis as my slaves — dictating obedience once they had achieved dominance.

We are in Pergamum now. The creature is at the gate. And the Pergamene believers are deciding whether to let it in.

§4 — The Trojan Horse: How Balaam Wins When Persecution Fails

But I have a few things against you, namely that you have there those who practice the teachings of Balaam, who instructed Balak how to throw a stumbling block in front of the Israelites, to eat food sacrificed to idols and commit sexually immoral acts. So you also have those who practice the teachings of the Nicolaitans in a similar way. (Revelation 2:14–15 KJV)

The reference to Balaam and Balak is not rhetorical decoration. It is a precise identification of the operational strategy being deployed against the Pergamum church — and it is a strategy with a specific name: destroy from within what you could not destroy from without.

Balak was the Moabite king who, watching the Israelites march toward Canaan, understood that his military forces were insufficient to stop them. So he hired Balaam, a famous enchanter, to curse Israel. God overruled the curses. The supernatural attack failed. So Balaam offered Balak a different strategy: if you cannot curse them, seduce them. Introduce the Moabite women. Let the Israelites intermarry with those whose gods they must then accommodate. Spiritual seduction follows carnal seduction, and a people separated from their God by their own choices become easy prey for any enemy.

The strategy worked in Numbers 25. It is being deployed again in the church of the Pergamum era.

The Nicolaitans — a name that compounds the Greek nikao (to conquer) and laos (the people) — were those who advanced within the visible church by replacing biblical truth with popular opinion. Conquerors of the people. Not through martyrdom or miracle, but through accommodation — making the faith as inclusive as possible, as comfortable as possible, as politically palatable as possible, until what remained was a form of Christianity the ancient pagans could recognize as essentially continuous with their own religious world.

Luginbill catalogs the specific accommodations of the Pergamum era with precision: infant baptism institutionalized, an elite priestly hierarchy established, confession ritualized, statues deployed, elaborate church buildings constructed to mirror pagan temples, the worship of saints introduced as a functional replacement for pagan demigods, festivals adopted from the pagan calendar, penance and works substituted for the grace that saves through faith alone.

Every one of these accommodations was defensible, in its own way, on the grounds of inclusion. Every one of them made Christianity more accessible to former pagans by making it less distinguishable from paganism. And every one of them was, as Luginbill notes, a new form of spiritual idolatry — the very thing the Moabite strategy had always been designed to produce.

The Church of Pergamum was not populated by villains. It was populated by believers who wanted security, who had watched their parents and grandparents die under Roman persecution, who lived in an era where the western empire was fragmenting under barbarian pressure, who looked at the political power the institutional church was beginning to accumulate and thought — understandably, humanly, fatally — that this was strength.

It was not strength. It was the Trojan horse. And they were opening the gate.

§5 — Christ’s Self-Description: He Who Has the Sharp Two-Edged Sword

These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges. (Revelation 2:12 KJV)

In Smyrna, Christ introduced Himself as the One who died and came to life — the specific encouragement a community facing martyrdom needed to hear. In Pergamum, He introduces Himself as the One who holds the sharp two-edged sword. This is not a warm pastoral image. It is a judicial one.

Luginbill makes the interpretive connection precise: the sword is specifically the instrument of division and separation. Our Lord Himself named its function in Matthew 10:34-39 — He did not come to hurl peace upon the earth, but a sword, one that divides between those who choose Him without reservation and those who choose comfort and accommodation instead. The sword does not unite the true and the false. It separates them.

To a church era that had made its defining characteristic the tolerance and accommodation of false elements for the sake of institutional security, Christ presents Himself as the One whose defining characteristic is the sharp, separating word that does not accommodate. The contrast is not accidental. It is the specific rebuke the Pergamum era needed to hear, framed in the most exact possible terms.

There is a pastoral tenderness in this, even though the image is hard. Christ is not presenting the sword as a threat to the genuine believers of the Pergamum era. He is presenting it as a gift — as the instrument they have failed to use and that He will use on their behalf if they do not. The Church of Pergamum has been trying to build its security through political alliance and numerical expansion. Christ points to the only security that holds: the sharp word that separates light from darkness, true belief from false, the fellowship of the hidden manna from the table of idols.

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. (Hebrews 4:12 KJV)

The sword they needed was the one they had been given at Pentecost. They had set it aside in favor of Constantine’s scepter.

§6 — What Christ Sees: Antipas, the Good Heritage, and the Open Gate

I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan’s throne is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth. (Revelation 2:13 KJV)

The commendation Christ offers the Pergamum church is genuine — and it is worth pausing to receive it fully before moving to the indictment, because the structure of Christ’s pastoral engagement with each church reveals something important about His character.

He commends before He rebukes. He names what is true before He names what must change. The believers of Pergamum are still holding fast to His name. They have not denied the faith under fire — and the reference to Antipas makes clear that the fire was real. Antipas, described by Christ as “my faithful martyr,” represents the ongoing witness of those who gave everything for the name in the generation that bridged Smyrna and Pergamum. The martyrdom is now past-tense, but it is not forgotten, and Christ does not treat the heritage as irrelevant.

But Luginbill draws out the precise limitation in the praise: Antipas is old business. What the verse says, in effect, is: you have a good heritage, and you are to be commended for it, but that heritage does not excuse what you are doing and not doing now. The conspicuous absence in Christ’s commendation of Pergamum — unlike Ephesus, which is praised for its deeds, and unlike Thyatira, which is praised for its works — is any mention of active, offensive spiritual advance. Pergamum is praised for holding on. Not for advancing. Not for pressing forward. For holding.

The bunker mentality has already set in.

And the bunker has already been breached. Not by an enemy that forced the gate. By an enemy that walked through the gate the Pergamum believers held open, believing that inclusion was the same thing as security, that numerical growth was the same thing as spiritual growth, that political alliance with the empire was the same thing as the protection of the Lord of Hosts.

If God be for us, who can be against us? (Romans 8:31 KJV) — the Smyrna answer to persecution, the answer forged in the fires of 360 years of imperial opposition. In Pergamum, the question being asked instead is: If the emperor is for us, who can threaten us? And the answer, demonstrated across the Pergamum era, is: everyone who gets inside the gate under the empire’s cover.

§7 — Satan’s Throne and the Fortress That Faces the Wrong Direction

I know where thou dwellest, even where Satan’s throne is. (Revelation 2:13 KJV)

This is the phrase that defines the entire geopolitical and theological situation of the Pergamum era Church.

The earth is the devil’s domain — not eternally, not ultimately, but presently. He wrested it from Adam in the temptation and fall, and he holds it as his operational kingdom until the return of the King. The whole world lieth in wickedness. (1 John 5:19 KJV) This is not contested territory, in the sense of two equal powers in a standoff. It is occupied territory — occupied by the enemy, awaiting liberation by the One who has already defeated him in principle (John 16:33) and will defeat him in consummation (Revelation 19).

The believers of Pergamum dwelt, physically, in this occupied territory. So do we. So does every believer across every era of the Church. That is not the problem. The problem is what the Pergamum church believed was the correct response to dwelling in occupied territory.

Their response was: build a bigger fortress. Acquire political allies. Construct an institutional structure so large and so powerful that the devil’s forces could not penetrate it. Put the Roman emperor on the ramparts.

And Luginbill’s analysis is blunt: this was the entirely wrong response. Not just strategically wrong but theologically wrong — because it misidentified the nature of the conflict entirely. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (Ephesians 6:12 KJV) The Church’s battle was never a battle that earthly fortifications could win. The Church was — and is — called to an offensive mind-set, marching with the Lamb wherever He advances, not building bunkers to survive in the territory the enemy already holds.

The great irony of the Pergamum era is that the church built its citadel against the wrong threat. It built walls against the enemy who had already failed — the persecuting pagan state — and in doing so left the gate open to the enemy who was still active: the infiltrating, accommodating, Balaam-and-Balak strategy of the anti-Church operating from within.

This is the Pergamum warning for the terminal generation. The temptation to build institutional security — to affiliate with political power, to expand the numbers of the visible church through accommodation of whatever the surrounding culture demands, to seek protection through worldly alliance — is precisely the temptation to face the wrong direction while the Trojan horse is rolled through the gate behind us.

God is our fortress. Not the institution. Not the political ally. Not the ecumenical council. Not the denominational headquarters. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. (Psalm 46:1 KJV) The Church of Pergamum knew this verse. They were reciting it while the horse was rolled through the gate.

§8 — Dietrich Bonhoeffer: The Witness Against Cheap Grace

The Body of Work’s framework deploys a primary witness for each church era — a researcher, theologian, or experiential observer whose life and work provide L3 corroboration of the theological architecture Scripture names at L1. For Pergamum, the primary witness is Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Bonhoeffer was a German Lutheran theologian who lived and died at the intersection of exactly the Pergamum pattern he spent his career trying to name and resist. Born in 1906, he came to theological maturity in precisely the years when the German Protestant church was facing its own Pergamum choice: whether to accommodate with the National Socialist state — to accept the political alliance being offered, to modify the faith to fit the political requirements of the new regime — or to hold the line and pay the cost of holding it.

He opened The Cost of Discipleship with one of the most important paragraphs in twentieth-century Protestant theology. Cheap grace, he wrote, is the deadly enemy of our church. Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate. It is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, Communion without confession, absolution without personal confession. Cheap grace is grace without cost. And cheap grace is exactly what the Pergamum accommodation produced at scale.

The parallel is architectural. The Pergamum church, in its effort to include as many as possible within the visible church’s protection, progressively reduced the cost of entry into Christian fellowship. Former pagans could be baptized as infants without personal faith. Membership in the church could be nominal — a social and political affiliation rather than a spiritual reality. The church’s priesthood took on the hierarchical paraphernalia of the pagan cultic system, making the faith look and feel familiar to those who had never left paganism in anything more than name.

Bonhoeffer’s analysis: this was not an accommodation of the gospel to the culture. It was the replacement of the gospel with a form of godliness that denied its power.

His response was the Barmen Declaration of 1934. When the Deutsche Christen — the German Christians — capitulated to the National Socialist demand that the church submit to state authority and remove Jewish Christians from its leadership, Bonhoeffer helped draft the document that said no. The Barmen Declaration’s opening thesis, drawn directly from John 14:6, stated what Pergamum should have stated in the fifth century: Jesus Christ, as he is attested for us in Holy Scripture, is the one Word of God which we have to hear and which we have to trust and obey in life and in death. Not the emperor’s word. Not the political consensus. Not the popular religious sentiment of the surrounding culture. One Word.

He paid the price Pergamum avoided. Arrested by the Gestapo in April 1943, he was executed at Flossenbürg concentration camp on April 9, 1945, three weeks before the end of the war. He was thirty-nine years old.

The Pergamum church wanted the political alliance that would protect it from the cost Bonhoeffer paid. Bonhoeffer’s life demonstrates what the refusal of that alliance looks like — and what it costs. And his theology names, with precision that Luther himself would have recognized, the theological mechanism by which the Pergamum accommodation destroyed the Church from within:

When grace costs nothing, it means nothing. When the table of Christ becomes indistinguishable from the table of idols, there is no longer a hidden manna to give. When the citadel is built with the devil’s tools, it belongs to the devil by the time it is finished.

Frankl showed us what the persecutor cannot take from the Smyrna believer. Bonhoeffer shows us what the accommodator gives away without being forced. In every case, the transaction is made at the same level — the interior, where covenantal standing and the hidden manna live. Smyrna held the interior under fire. Pergamum surrendered it without a fight. Part 2 asks what the three-source framework gives the terminal generation to prevent that surrender — and names the communities, past and present, that embodied both the failure and the refusal.

[Continue to Part 2 →]