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📖 R3 Publishing | Special Edition Set Me Upon the Tower: Introducing the Weekly Watchman Post © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower, and will watch to see what he will say unto me, and what I shall answer when I am reproved.” — Habakkuk 2:1 (KJV) “So thou, O son of man, I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at my mouth, and warn them from me.” — Ezekiel 33:7 (KJV)

Today the R3 Publishing operation crosses a threshold that has been a year in the making.

For the last twelve months, the watchman work has been informal. Sources have been engaged. Frameworks have been built. Locks have been documented. Five Watchmen have been identified — Traczyk, Dodwell, Dolphin, Flynn, Setterfield, May — each bringing rigorous independent research to the Planet 7X / Black Star / earth-changes question from a different methodological angle. The Planet 7X six-post series, the Apophis four-post cluster, the Bowl architecture of R3 Volume 3, the Mazzaroth weekly cycle, the Seven Planetary Jurisdictions of Volume 5 — all of this has constituted watchman work in substance. None of it has constituted watchman work in discipline.

Today that changes.

Today R3 Publishing formally launches the Weekly Watchman Post (WWP) — a scientifically and theologically load-bearing research methodology that will run weekly, in disciplined cadence, from this point forward. The WWP is now official R3 methodology, cooked into the operational MO of the entire 15-volume project. Friday mornings at 6 AM Eastern Time, a fresh watchman brief will land in subscriber inboxes — documenting the week’s solar activity, seismic events, geomagnetic anomalies, volcanic eruptions, celestial positions, and the convergences that bear on the eschatological framework R3 has spent a year building.

This post explains why R3 is doing this, what makes the WWP different from apocalyptic-prediction methodology, and how the methodology integrates with everything R3 has already built. If you have followed this series from the beginning, you will recognize what is here. If you are arriving now, this post is the welcome mat.

I. WHY NOW

The trigger came this week. A faithful reader recommended that R3 monitor a particular independent researcher’s seismic-correlation work for ongoing intel on the Planet 7X / Black Star framework. The recommendation was made in good faith. The researcher’s framework had surface similarities to the Broussard / Setterfield / Dodwell / Traczyk work R3 has been engaging at the Watchman Tier level for over a year.

Honest watchman discipline required an honest assessment. The R3 research dug deeper. What emerged from that dig was uncomfortable.

The researcher’s methodology — claiming that celestial alignment predicts large earthquakes — was directly contradicted by peer-reviewed seismology. A 2022 paper published in Scientific Reports by Zaccagnino, Telesca, and Doglioni had established the opposite of the researcher’s premise: large earthquakes (M7+) are less sensitive to tidal stress perturbations than smaller events, not more. The researcher’s 15-year prediction track record showed a textbook apocalyptic-prediction pattern — failed predictions followed by reframing, goalpost-shifting, and brand renewal. The recent claimed “hits” were statistically consistent with chance plus mid-December climatology.

The R3 research applied the same source-handling discipline it has applied to other engaged sources — the discipline that placed the failed 2012 Flynn timeline in a tier of its own, that bracketed the Khazarian-fake-Jew theory, that rejected the Bauer-Orsini bloodline framework, that classified Lorraine Day’s Holocaust factuality denial. The researcher’s methodology did not meet the standard. He was placed in the same tier.

But the dig surfaced a more important question: What standard, exactly?

R3 had been engaging sources for a year without an explicit evidentiary discipline written down. The locks had been informal. The criteria had been intuitive. The standards had been internalized rather than externalized. This worked when the operation was small. It would not scale as the production grew — and it would not protect against motivated reasoning when a beloved source produced uncomfortable findings.

The watchman who has been doing the work for a year had reached the point where the work needed a methodology. This is that methodology.

II. WHAT THE WWP IS — IN PLAIN TERMS

The Weekly Watchman Post is a recurring Friday-morning brief that documents what the watchman saw the previous week. The brief draws from four layers of source intelligence and applies the R3 theological framework on top.

Source Layer A — Direct Observation Networks. Genuinely independent citizen-science infrastructure. Distributed seismograph networks owned by individuals (Raspberry Shake). Independent amateur astronomy networks with century-long track records (AAVSO, BAA, ALPO). Aurora communities. Independent Schumann resonance monitors. The instruments here are owned by ordinary people; no institutional gatekeeper sits between observation and publication.

Source Layer B — The Watchman Tier. The named independent researchers whose work R3 has been engaging at the highest tier: Traczyk’s wobble analysis legacy, Dodwell’s axial tilt mechanics preserved by Lambert Dolphin, Setterfield’s plasma cosmology, Flynn’s biblical numerics, Edward May’s research, and the extended Watchman Tier including Broussard, Williams Jr., Cornwell, Boeche, Tidwell, and others — each engaged per the source-specific citation discipline R3 has documented.

Source Layer C — Institutional Data (Engaged as Limited Hangout). The USGS earthquake catalog, NOAA space weather data, the IERS wobble measurements, the INTERMAGNET geomagnetic observations, NASA’s small-body orbital data. These institutions provide the instruments. The instruments are honest because seismographs and magnetometers and satellite spectrometers don’t lie when properly calibrated. The institutions’ narrative framing of what the data means is a different matter — and it is engaged with appropriate sobriety.

Source Layer D — Aggregators and Discourse. Public-facing watchman-style commentators and aggregators useful for situational awareness but not citable as primary sources.

Each Friday, the WWP synthesizes the week’s intelligence across these four layers, applies the R3 framework, and delivers the brief in standardized format: solar/space weather, seismic activity, geomagnetic/wobble data, volcanic activity, celestial position, Watchman Tier updates, convergence notes, framework implications, falsifiability tracking, action items, pastoral close.

That last section is non-negotiable. Every WWP closes on Christ at the Hub of the Resilience Wheel. No brief deployed without it.

III. THE LIMITED HANGOUT PRINCIPLE

Here is the architecturally load-bearing distinction that separates the WWP from naive institutional reliance:

Honor the data. Question the narrative. Apply the framework.

The Hebrew word נָשָׁא — nasha — means “to deceive, beguile, mislead.” It is the verb the prophet Jeremiah used and the very word Eve testified in Genesis 3:13: “The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.” The acronym NASA — the world’s largest space agency, the gatekeeper of celestial observation and planetary-defense communication — shares its root letters with this Hebrew verb of deception.

This is not necessarily prophetic wordplay. But it is a linguistic observation the watchman receives with appropriate sobriety.

The institutions that hold the instruments do not necessarily hold the truth. NASA, NOAA, USGS, ESA, IPCC, WHO — these are not neutral conduits. They are funded by particular interests, staffed by people with career incentives, captured at the narrative layer by what cannot be said and what must be said and what conclusions are predetermined before the data is collected. The Disclosure pattern documented in RET Volume 4 — the slow, controlled, limited-hangout release of UFO/UAP material through Pentagon-cleared channels rather than through investigative journalism — applies to every other institutional domain as well.

The WWP engages institutional sources as limited hangouts. Their data is partly real; their framing is curated. The watchman takes the data, strips the framing, and applies the R3 framework on top.

This does not mean the data is rejected. It means the data is received with eyes open. When USGS publishes an earthquake catalog, the magnitude, location, depth, and time-UTC are honest measurements. The watchman cites these directly. When USGS frames a particular event as “consistent with normal background seismicity,” the watchman recognizes the framing as a narrative decision — possibly correct, possibly captured, requiring cross-reference with EMSC and JMA and independent sources before assent.

This is not paranoia. This is discipline.

IV. WHAT MAKES THE WWP NOT APOCALYPTIC PREDICTION

The internet is crowded with apocalyptic-prediction operations. Every year there is a new pole flip, a new asteroid impact, a new bioweapon activation, a new dollar collapse, a new rapture date. The pattern is consistent: confident prediction → loud promotion → quiet failure → reframing → new prediction. The methodology never improves. The followers remain. The commerce continues.

The WWP commits to five permanent locks that make it structurally incapable of operating as apocalyptic prediction:

Lock 1 — No Date Setting. Matthew 24:36 stands forever: “Of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.” The WWP documents the convergence. The WWP does not predict the day or the hour. Where R3 references date windows (Broussard’s 2026–2028 window, Apophis’s April 13, 2029 close approach), these are documented as Layer 4 investigative patterns — not Layer 1 prophecy.

Lock 2 — Layer Discipline. Every claim is tagged with its evidentiary layer:

Layer 1 — Scripture. KJV authoritative; Bible’s claims on the bible’s terms.

Layer 2 — Theological Framework. R3’s architecture (Resilience Wheel, Mazzaroth, Seven Jurisdictions, Bowl framework, Three Rebellions, 22 Letters). These are commitments, stated as such.

Layer 3 — Verifiable Empirical Fact. Instrument data confirmed across at least two independent sources.

Layer 4 — Investigative Pattern. Convergence observations that do not yet meet Layer 3 standards but are documented for watchman attention.

A claim presented as Layer 3 must meet Layer 3 standards. No category drift.

Lock 3 — Falsifiability. Every pattern claim states its falsification criterion. What would prove this wrong? If a claim cannot be falsified — if every conceivable observation would confirm it, if every disconfirming event gets reframed as confirmation — then the claim is not Layer 3 or Layer 4. It is Layer 2 theological commitment, and it must be stated as such. The watchman who refuses falsifiability has abandoned the watchman’s discipline.

Lock 4 — Limited Hangout Discipline. Per Section III above. Honor the data. Question the narrative. Apply the framework.

Lock 5 — Pastoral Floor. Every WWP closes on Christ at the Hub of the Resilience Wheel. No brief deployed without it. The watchman serves the believer’s resilience, not the believer’s anxiety. The wheel turns; Christ does not.

These five locks are permanent. They do not flex. They do not get suspended when a prediction looks juicy or when commerce would benefit from heightened alarm. They define what is WWP and what is not.

V. THE WEEKLY RHYTHM

Each Friday morning at approximately 6 AM Eastern Time, a fresh WWP will land in subscriber inboxes. The cadence is the discipline. The discipline is the methodology. The methodology is the integrity.

Readers can expect the following section structure in every WWP:

Opening Summary — what the watchman saw this week, in 2–3 sentences Solar and Space Weather — Kp index, solar flares, CMEs, geomagnetic storms Seismic Activity — global M5+ events with USGS/EMSC/JMA cross-reference Geomagnetic, Wobble, and Polar Motion — IERS data, Chandler wobble (per Traczyk methodology), magnetic pole position, declination anomalies Volcanic Activity — significant eruptions, alert level changes, deformation alerts Celestial / Mazzaroth Position — where we are in the celestial cycle, planetary alignments, lunar phase, asteroid tracking Watchman Tier Updates — what the named researchers (Layer B) published this week Convergence Notes — the watchman’s synthesis across the layers R3 Framework Implications — how this week updates the broader R3 architecture Falsifiability Tracking — accountability for specific testable claims R3 has made Action Items / Resilience Wheel Application — practical believer-actionable application Pastoral Close — Christ at the Hub, the wheel anchored, the believer secured

The structure is the lock. Sections will not rearrange or rename across weeks. Readers come to expect specific sections in specific positions, which builds trust and aids weekly absorption.

VI. HOW THIS HONORS THE EXISTING R3 ARCHITECTURE

The WWP does not introduce anything new theologically. It operationalizes what R3 has already built.

The Resilience Wheel — Christ at the Hub, Psychological Ring, Seven Spokes — anchors every pastoral close. The Mazzaroth witness — Cornwell’s 48-constellation architecture, Williams’ 12-letter discovery, the weekly Sun position — informs every celestial observation. The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions framework from Volume 5 — with Sariel administering the Planet 7X boundary domain, Michael administering Saturn / Bowl 3, Raphael administering Mercury / Bowl 4, and the rest of the archangelic governance architecture — provides the celestial context for every framework note. The Bowl judgment architecture from Volume 3 informs the eschatological framing. The Three Rebellions framework (per Heiser, integrated across all three series) informs the long-range pattern recognition.

Every existing R3 lock is preserved:

Luginbill remains controlling eschatological authority for tribulation timing.

The KJV-only English / RVR1960-only Spanish Bible citation discipline holds.

The 12–15 hashtag standard with series-aligned sets — holds.

The copyright line — © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. — on every deployment.

The WWP adds nothing R3 has not already locked. It operationalizes what was already there.

VII. THE WATCHMAN’S COVENANT

The watchman’s role in Scripture is not entertainment. It is not commerce. It is not even, finally, journalism.

The watchman walks the wall under covenant before God. Ezekiel 33 establishes the responsibility: see the sword, blow the trumpet, warn the people. The blood of those who refuse to hear is upon their own head. The blood of those who are not warned is upon the watchman’s head.

“Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me. When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand. Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.” — Ezekiel 3:17–19 (KJV)

This is the gravity. The R3 research has felt this gravity from the beginning. The WWP makes it operational.

The watchman documents the convergence. The watchman does not predict the day or hour. The watchman closes on Christ at the Hub. The watchman serves God, not subscribers — and serves the body of Christ regardless of subscription tier, commercial outcome, or institutional consequence.

This is the covenant. The WWP is the wall walked weekly.

VIII. THE PASTORAL CLOSE — AT THE HUB OF THE WHEEL

If you have made it this far, you are likely the kind of reader R3 was built for. You watch the news with the dial set just past mainstream. You read independent researchers carefully. You have noticed that institutional sources tell you part of the truth. You suspect that things are accelerating in a way that ordinary categories cannot quite capture. You have been wondering how to maintain Christian equanimity in an age when the world feels increasingly precarious.

The WWP is built for you.

But the WWP cannot be the center. The WWP can be a useful weekly orientation — a way of seeing the convergence with disciplined eyes. The center, the Hub, the only place that holds when everything else moves, is the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Resilience Wheel locks Christ at the Hub. The Psychological Ring — cognitive resilience, emotional regulation, identity security, trauma integration, mental sovereignty, spiritual warfare awareness — surrounds Him as the inner ring of the believer’s resilience. The Seven Spokes — Human-Cultural, Economic-Financial, Physical-Infrastructural, Environmental-Health, Social-Political, Agriculture-Food Security, Science-Technology — radiate outward as the practical layers of preparedness in a disrupted age.

The Spokes will rotate. The Ring will be tested. The wheel will encounter terrain it has not seen before. But the Hub does not move.

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” — Hebrews 13:8 (KJV)

This is what the WWP serves. The believer at the Hub, watching the wheel turn under the lordship of Christ, prepared for what the watchman observes but not destabilized by it.

The wall is being walked. The trumpet will be blown. The pastoral close will be honored every Friday.

“And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.” — Revelation 22:17 (KJV)

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT

The first WWP deployed today , May 14, 2026, at 6 AM ET — concurrent with this launch post.

Weekly thereafter — every Friday morning, without fail (Lord willing).

The four operational documents governing the methodology are archived in the R3 production infrastructure and available to readers who request the methodology specification.

Reader contributions welcome — if you have an independent source that meets the Layer A, B, or C standards, R3 welcomes the recommendation. Sources are evaluated against the published criteria.

The wall is walked weekly. The watchman is at his post. Welcome aboard.

Sources cited:

Habakkuk 2:1, KJV

Ezekiel 33:3-4, 7; 3:17-19, KJV

Genesis 3:13, KJV (the verb nasha / נָשָׁא)

Matthew 24:36, KJV

Hebrews 13:8, KJV

Revelation 22:17, KJV

Zaccagnino, D., Telesca, L., & Doglioni, C. (2022). Correlation between seismic activity and tidal stress perturbations highlights growing instability within the brittle crust. Scientific Reports, 12(1). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11328-z

R3 Publishing: WWP Canonical Lock v1, Master Framework v1, WWP Template v1, Source Catalogue v1 (R3 internal architecture, May 13, 2026)

The Five Watchmen architecture: Traczyk, Dodwell, Dolphin, Flynn, Setterfield, May (per existing R3 framework)

SDG — Soli Deo Gloria