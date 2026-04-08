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Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Special Edition II

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.” — Genesis 28:12 (KJV) “When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?” — Job 38:7 (KJV)

A Note on This Special Edition

The Pre-Adamic Special Edition established the theological foundation: before Genesis 1:3, there was a creation. Before Adam and Eve, there was a civilization. Before human history began, the seven planetary jurisdictions were already operational under their seven archangels in the paradise of Eden One.

This Special Edition brings a remarkable confirmation from an unexpected direction: the archaeology of human memory itself.

Every civilization on earth — Egyptian, Sumerian, Babylonian, Norse, Indian, Chinese, Mayan, Olmec, and indigenous cultures from Siberia to Australia to the American Southwest — independently preserved the same memory. A golden age of paradise under a stationary, shining body at the northern sky. Seven companions attending it. A column of light connecting it to Earth. Rivers flowing from it across the land. Knowledge given as a gift from the Gods.

This was not mythology invented by primitive imaginations. It was memory preserved by cultures that had witnessed something they could not forget.

And secular researchers working from the evidence of that memory have arrived — without theological intent — at the same architectural conclusion that Volume 5 derives from Scripture.

I. The Universality of the Memory

David Talbott’s comprehensive comparative mythology research (The Saturn Myth, Doubleday, 1980), synthesized at saturniancosmology.org, establishes what no single culture could have invented independently: the imagery of the “Era of the Gods” appears universally, with specific and consistent details, across civilizations with no possible communication.

In Egypt: Saturn appears as Ra — the eternal, unmoving sun-god of the primeval age. Egyptian texts describe Ra as “he who lies without movement” — accurate for a body fixed at the celestial north pole. The Eye of Ra is the comparative mythologists’ identification of Saturn with Mercury and Mars visible as its iris and pupil, surrounded by Saturn’s rings as eyelids.

In Sumer: The Sumerian King List describes kings before the Flood who reigned for thousands of years in cities whose names describe elements of the polar configuration. The Enuma Elish preserves the same primeval Saturn mythology in narrative form.

In Norse tradition: The “mill of Hamlet” — Saturn’s mill — is operated by seven women. Seven companions. Yggdrasil — the cosmic world-tree — is the plasma column connecting Earth to the heavens.

In India: The Black Sun tradition. The lost Kali Yuga golden age. The original Vedic texts describe the polar apparition in astronomical and theological terms.

In Mesoamerica: The Maya Long Count calendar marks three “creations” — the second ending in 3147 BC when the polar configuration collapsed. Four million petroglyphs analyzed by plasma physicist Anthony Peratt from worldwide sources depict the same plasma discharge imagery — not symbol but observation.

This is not mythology. This is memory. And the memory is of Saturn.

II. Seven Companions — The Cornerstone Finding

The Saturnian Cosmology research project (saturniancosmology.org), drawing on Talbott’s comparative mythology research and ancient astronomical records, documents the following:

“Ancient sources list seven ‘companions’ of Saturn... That leaves some seven satellites which are easily seen, and could be understood as ‘companions.’ The God of the Bible is also accompanied by seven archangels.“

A secular comparative mythology researcher — working from ancient texts with no theological agenda — explicitly connected Saturn’s seven visible companions to the Bible’s seven archangels.

In our Volume 5 framework: seven archangels administer seven planetary domains with Michael at Saturn. The seven visible satellites of Saturn are the physical signature of the seven-archangel administrative architecture written into the material creation itself.

The ancient world could count them in the sky. Scripture names them in heaven. Volume 5 maps them to history.

Three independent witnesses. One confirmation.

The seven-fold structure of the Saturn domain’s administration — derived from biblical revelation — is encoded in the observable astronomy of Saturn itself. God signed His administrative structure into the physical creation. The ancient world read the signature. They simply misidentified who the seven companions were — calling them gods when they were angels. The comparative mythology is not wrong about the data. It is wrong about the theology. That is precisely the distinction this series exists to make.

III. The Plasma Column — Jacob’s Ladder, Now Confirmed Three Times

We established in the CERN Opens the Abyss Weekend Special Anthony Patch’s identification: “In the Bible, Birkeland currents are ‘Jacob’s ladder.’”

Wallace Thornhill — plasma physicist and co-founder of the Electric Universe model — analyzing the cross-cultural memory of the polar column connecting Saturn to Earth, identified it as “a sustained plasma discharge in the form of Birkeland current.”

Three independent sources. One physical reality:

Scripture — Genesis 28:12 (Layer 1) Patch/ Elana Freeland — 2018 (investigative research) Thornhill/Talbott — saturniancosmology.org (comparative mythology/plasma physics)

Now read Genesis 28:12-17 with full comprehension:

“And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it... And Jacob awaked out of his sleep, and he said, Surely the LORD is in this place; and I knew it not. And he was afraid, and said, How dreadful is this place! this is none other but the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.” (KJV)

Jacob did not see a staircase. He saw a plasma column — a Birkeland current connecting Earth to the Third Heaven, with the angels of God ascending and descending along the electromagnetic pathway. He named the place Bethel — the house of God — and the gate of heaven, because the plasma column was the genuine electromagnetic connection between the Throne of God and the material creation.

When Satan/Azazel corrupted the Saturn domain, the ladder was severed. And six thousand years of human religious longing — from Babel’s ziggurat to CERN’s particle accelerator — has been the fallen administration’s counterfeit program to rebuild a connection not to the Third Heaven but to its own corrupted domain.

The genuine Jacob’s Ladder is still open. It has never closed.

IV. Eden One and the Era of the Gods — The Reconciliation

The comparative mythology’s “Era of the Gods” requires theological placement within the Genesis Gap framework.

The pre-Adamic original: Eden One — the first paradise in Luginbill’s Seven Edens — was the angelic civilization’s paradise on the original earth before Satan’s rebellion. Located at Jerusalem, the mountain of God (Ezekiel 28:14), it operated under the full unfallen expression of the seven planetary jurisdictions. The plasma column — the genuine Jacob’s Ladder — was operational. The rivers flowing from the mountain of God branched across the original earth.

The human cultural echo: After the Flood, post-diluvian civilizations encoded this knowledge — partly transmitted from the antediluvian era, partly observed in residual electromagnetic phenomena, partly corrupted through Satanic counter-narrative — into their religious and mythological frameworks. The “Era of the Gods” is the human cultural echo of Eden One’s reality.

The Rivers of Eden: The Saturnian Cosmology research documents from worldwide mythology that “the column which rose from the North Atlantic was seen as a river flowing from Paradise, and the Nile, Euphrates, Tigris, Indus, and Sarasvati were understood to be extensions of this river.”

Genesis 2:10 records: “And a river went out of Eden to water the garden; and from thence it was parted, and became into four heads.” (KJV)

Scripture and comparative mythology are describing the same physical reality: the plasma stream from Michael’s Saturn domain, reaching Earth and branching into the rivers that watered the original paradise. The Tigris and Euphrates that Genesis names are the same rivers that Mesopotamian mythology preserved as extensions of the river of Paradise.

V. Babel — Rebuilding the Fallen Ladder

“And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven.” — Genesis 11:4 (KJV)

After the polar configuration collapsed — after the plasma column was severed — humanity’s first great project was to rebuild the connection. Heiser identifies the Tower of Babel as “a man-made sacred mountain — divine abode where heaven and earth intersect.” The ziggurat is not architectural ambition. It is electromagnetic nostalgia — humanity trying to reconstruct the plasma column.

Every ancient temple platform, every sacred mountain oriented to the north, every megalithic structure from Stonehenge to Giza to the ziggurats of Sumer — is an architectural attempt to recreate the polar column that once stood above the northern horizon.

The CERN-AWAKE program is the same project with particle accelerators instead of mud bricks. Same fallen administration. Same goal. Same failure.

Bowl 3 dissolves the financial infrastructure. The Seventh Eden restores the genuine.

VI. Resilience — Bethel Is Still Open

The Terminal Generation that understands the ancient memory of Eden One has what the comparative mythology researchers lack: the theological key.

Talbott and Thornhill correctly identify the data — seven companions, plasma column, universal paradise memory. What they cannot do is identify who the seven companions were, what the plasma column connected to, or how it will be restored.

That is what this series exists to provide.

The seven companions were archangels. The plasma column was God’s genuine electromagnetic connection to His Throne. The paradise was real because faithful divine stewards administered it before the first rebellion. And the restoration is already decreed in Revelation 21-22.

“Surely the LORD is in this place; and I knew it not.” — Genesis 28:16 (KJV)

Jacob was not wrong about the place. He was not wrong about the ladder. He was not wrong about the angels. He was only surprised that it was still accessible — that the connection between Earth and the Throne of God had not been severed.

It has not been severed. It will never be severed. The genuine Jacob’s Ladder runs from every believing heart to the Third Heaven — a Birkeland current that no Space Fence can intercept, no CERN experiment can counterfeit, and no fallen steward can corrupt.

Be sealed. Pray ascending. The King of Kings is at the top of the ladder.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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