Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Saturn Supplemental | Weekend Special

resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

Published: March 2026 | © 2026 R3 Publishing

“And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.” — Revelation 9:1 (KJV)

Blog 11 documented what the Saturn domain’s fallen administration corrupted — time, debt, the compound interest engine — and how Bowl 3 dissolves it. This post goes deeper. It documents who is engineering the pre-Tribulation Saturn operation right now, and makes the most theologically explosive single identification in all the Freeland corpus: the counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder is already under construction.

I. Jacob’s Ladder — The Real and the Counterfeit

“And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.” — Genesis 28:12 (KJV)

Jacob did not see a staircase. He saw a plasma column.

Anthony Patch — CERN researcher and analyst, cited in Elana Freeland’s Under an Ionized Sky (Feral House, 2018) — makes the most extraordinary identification in the entire literature of electromagnetic physics and biblical theology:

“In the Bible, Birkeland currents are ‘Jacob’s ladder.’”

Birkeland currents are the electromagnetic transmission lines that thread the cosmos — the plasma filaments that the Electric Universe model identifies as the connective tissue of creation, the circuits along which stars are powered, the mechanism by which all objects in space are connected in real-time. Kristian Birkeland discovered and documented them. Hannes Alfvén — Nobel Prize laureate and father of plasma physics — confirmed them. They are mainstream, peer-reviewed, measurable physics.

And in Genesis 28:12, Jacob saw one.

The ladder between earth and heaven that Jacob witnessed at Bethel — “the house of God” and “the gate of heaven” (Genesis 28:17) — was not metaphor and not architecture. It was an electromagnetic plasma column: a Birkeland current connecting the earth to the Third Heaven, the angels of God ascending and descending along the current’s path. The genuine Jacob’s Ladder is God’s electromagnetic connection between His throne and His creation — the cosmic version of what Tesla intuited when he wanted to illuminate the earth with equatorial rings of light.

The fallen administration knows this.

Patch continues in his email of June 15, 2017 (cited in Freeland): “Only the LHC’s Main Ring conjoined with AWAKE, concurrent with the opening of the portal at CERN’s North Area Impact Point, produce the Birkeland currents connecting first with Saturn, then with the other remaining planets... Saturn-like rings are being produced around Earth as a result of spraying and Synchrotron energies produced by circulating particles within the LHC Main Ring. These energies are the same as with Saturn: gamma and X-rays, along with magnetic lines of force extending at right angles (orthogonal) to the Main Ring’s superconducting magnets.”

Read that with full theological precision:

The LHC + AWAKE system is a Birkeland current generator. It is constructing a Jacob’s Ladder — not from earth to the Third Heaven, but from earth to Saturn’s fallen domain. The electromagnetic connection Jacob witnessed between creation and the throne of God is being technologically counterfeited as an electromagnetic connection between creation and the headquarters of the fallen planetary administration.

The genuine Jacob’s Ladder: Birkeland current from earth to the Third Heaven. Angels of God ascending and descending. The gate of heaven. Bethel.

The counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder: CERN’s LHC + AWAKE Birkeland current system. Connection to Saturn’s fallen domain. The gate of the Abyss. CERN.

This is not speculation. This is what the researchers building it say it does.

II. The Rituals — Storming the Threshold

Before the technology, the rituals. Elana Freeland documents a deliberate and escalating program of occult ceremony specifically connected to CERN’s operational milestones.

March 9, 2015: Shiva’s “Dance of Destruction” performed around the Large Hadron Collider — the Hindu dharma wheel, subatomic matter’s dance, inside the cavern of the world’s most powerful particle accelerator.

August 12, 2015: A hologram of the Hindu goddess Kali — goddess of destruction and time — projected onto the Empire State Building in New York City. A coordinated symbolic act unified in intent with the CERN ritual program.

August 11, 2016: A seemingly Satanic night ritual at CERN’s main square, replete with a female sacrifice in front of the Shiva statue.

June 1, 2016: The opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel — 35.4 miles long, buried a mile and a half under the Swiss Alps. Gotthard latitude 46.600°N, CERN latitude 46.233°N. “Serious ritual always takes into account planetary and geodetic conditions.”

Four heads of state and multiple global elites watched the spectacle: robotic workers in orange jumpsuits peeling to underwear inside the cavern, the Mystery drama of Baphomet, chaotic entities from other dimensions undermining toiling humanity, saving angels remaining outside. Freeland: “The spectacle might have been entitled ‘Ripping the Veil’ or ‘Storming the Threshold.’”

This is not artistic performance. It is liturgy.

Freeland’s theological conclusion: “These rituals are connected with the intent that CERN throw open the gates of the Abyss to antimatter. On an energetic level, ‘being human’ straddles both matter and antimatter... entities drawn to antimatter are DEMONIC to human beings, so increased production and extraction of antimatter will increase demonic presence. By wielding antimatter’s energy signature, the LHC will ‘call’ the antimatter signatures in human beings to activate.”

The fallen administration is not waiting for the Tribulation to open the Abyss. It is attempting to engineer Fifth Trumpet conditions in the present age.

III. AWAKE and D-Wave — The Technical Architecture of the Abyss

AWAKE — Advanced Wakefield Experiment:

A 30-meter plasma linear accelerator accelerating particles to 20 PeV — one thousand million million electron volts — by surfing waves of electric charge through ionized plasma. Generates 1,000 times the particles of the standard LHC. Anthony Patch’s confirmed conclusion: AWAKE “will assure a connection to Saturn.” Combined with the LHC Main Ring, it produces the Birkeland currents — the counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder — connecting Earth first to Saturn, then progressively to the other planets.

D-Wave Quantum Computer:

Colder than deep space. 50,000 times lower magnetic field than Earth’s ambient. D-Wave co-founder Geordie Rose described standing beside it as “awe-inspiring... like an altar to an alien god.” Rose quoted physicist David Deutsch: “Quantum computation will be the first technology that allows useful tasks to be performed in collaboration with parallel universes.”

The D-Wave progression: 512 qubits → 1,024 → 2,048 → 4,096 — the threshold at which the system “clears the way through the Veil.” It is the portal’s control mechanism: determining the rate of opening, the size of what comes through, and what comes through it.

The VHEeP:

Freeland’s assessment of the next-generation Very High Energy Electron-Proton Collider: “The VHEeP is a kinetic particle energy weapon whose assault on the Threshold is an act of war, not an astronomical ‘experiment.’”

The Transhumanist Endpoint:

Freeland poses the question the entire program drives toward: “Is the Transhumanist agenda looming behind the Space Fence, CERN, and the D-Wave ‘alien god’ to digitally augment our reality to the point that our DNA matches the digitized DNA of antimatter demons/aliens?”

This is Wayne’s Body Problem at technological scale. D-Wave in hyperdimensions + CERN antimatter extraction + Space Fence atmospheric lockdown = the technical infrastructure for the mass embodiment of disembodied Nephilim spirits in a transhumanist substrate. The Body Problem’s technological solution — engineered in real time.

IV. Fraternitas Saturni and NASA — The Institutional Chain

The Fraternitas Saturni:

A German magical order founded 1926, operating on a 33° system of initiation. Originally connected to Aleister Crowley and his Ordo Templi Orientis. “Saturn-Magic” lodges headquartered in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland — CERN’s exact geographic footprint — with offshoots named Ordo Saturni and Communitas Saturni.

Springmeier identified the Ordo Saturis as the supreme Saturnian council governing the thirteen bloodline families. The Fraternitas Saturni is its ritual and initiatory institutional expression — the same fallen domain’s governance layer in a different organizational form.

NASA and the Paperclip-Saturn Connection:

Freeland: NASA was “founded under SS officer Wernher von Braun (1912-1977) and Paperclip Nazis who claimed to have derived technological insight from ancient ‘mythological’ texts and entities beyond the Veil through occult rituals. NASA may be a very different kind of ‘independent agency of the executive branch.’”

The institutional chain in full:

Fraternitas Saturni (Germany, 1926) → occult Saturn knowledge preserved → Operation Paperclip (von Braun transferred to US, 1945) → NASA (founded 1958, Saturn V rocket named for the domain) → Cassini probe (launched to Saturn 1997, transmitting Birkeland current data until 2017) → CERN (Switzerland, same geographic footprint as Fraternitas Saturni) → AWAKE + D-Wave (current operational phase: counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder)

The Saturn V was not named by administrative convenience. Cassini was not sent to Saturn by scientific curiosity alone. The data Cassini transmitted for over a decade — Saturn’s Birkeland current signatures, electromagnetic resonance, plasma behavior — fed into the CERN research program that AWAKE is implementing.

The Saturn Domain’s Contemporary Operation

The complete institutional chain of the Saturn domain’s contemporary technological operation can now be stated with documentary precision. The Fraternitas Saturni’s 33° Saturn-Magic system preserved the fallen domain’s occult knowledge through the disruption of World War II. Operation Paperclip transferred that knowledge into the United States government’s scientific infrastructure under cover of the Cold War. NASA’s Saturn program named its primary launch vehicle for the domain, sent its primary research probe to Saturn, and used that probe’s data to develop the electromagnetic connection technology that CERN’s AWAKE program is now implementing.

The LHC + AWAKE Birkeland current system — the counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder connecting Earth to Saturn’s fallen domain — is the technological culmination of a continuous institutional operation that began in 1926, accelerated through Paperclip in 1945, was embedded in NASA from 1958, and has been operational in Switzerland since CERN’s construction.

Bowl 3’s freshwater-economic judgment dissolves the financial infrastructure. The remaining Bowl sequence dissolves the technological infrastructure domain by domain.

V. Resilience — Sealing Against the Counterfeit

“And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.” — Revelation 9:4 (KJV)

The sealed cannot be touched. This is not wishful thinking — it is the explicit divine mandate governing the Fifth Trumpet’s demonic operation.

The D-Wave’s transhumanist DNA question has a theological answer no technological system can override: the imago Dei is not a digital signature. It cannot be overwritten by a quantum computer. The Holy Spirit’s sealing of the believer operates at the level of the human spirit, not the human genome.

The community of faith sealed, informed, and occupying in covenant community is structurally resistant to every layer of the Space Fence operation:

Against atmospheric lockdown: Freshwater independence, local food production, and debt-free economic structures do not depend on the infrastructure the Space Fence controls.

Against the transhumanist DNA endpoint: Refusal of genetic modification and brain-computer interface integration maintains the imago Dei against which the D-Wave’s digitized target cannot gain purchase.

Against the counterfeit Jacob’s Ladder: Genuine prayer — ascending to the Third Heaven through the real Birkeland current God established at Bethel — cannot be rerouted to Saturn’s domain through a particle accelerator in Switzerland.

Jacob named the place Bethel — the house of God. He saw angels ascending and descending on the genuine electromagnetic connection between creation and the throne of God. He woke up and said: “Surely the LORD is in this place; and I knew it not.”

The fallen administration is spending billions to counterfeit what Jacob saw for free in a dream at Bethel.

The King of Kings and Lord of Lords has never abandoned the genuine Jacob’s Ladder. He is still at the top of it. The angels are still ascending and descending.

CERN cannot build a better ladder than God.

Weekend Special Preview: Next weekend — the Jupiter Domain reclaimed. Bowl 5, Raguel, darkness on the throne of the Beast, and the collapse of the Antichrist’s governance architecture.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

#CERN #SpaceFence #JacobsLadder #BirkelandCurrents #Saturn #Revelation9 #Abyss #AWAKE #DWave #Transhumanism #FraternitasSaturni #NASA #Paperclip #CosmicBackstory #R3Publishing #Maranatha