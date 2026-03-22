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Dr. Stephen J. Latham. Publisher: © 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. Series: Revelation Exo-Truth, Volume 3 Sister Series: Resilience on the Road to Revelation | The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

FOREWORD

Why We Are Publishing This Book Right Now

“Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman: If when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people; Then whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning; if the sword come, and take him away, his blood shall be upon his own head.” Ezekiel 33:2–4 (KJV)

I did not plan to write Volume 3 yet.

Volumes 1 and 2 of Revelation Exo-Truth were the product of years of research, a PhD dissertation in Systematic Theology, and more than two decades of humanitarian field experience across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the post-Gulf War environmental disaster zones of Saudi Arabia, where I witnessed firsthand how governments weaponize information — releasing just enough truth to manage a narrative while concealing everything that would cause the public to demand accountability. I know what a limited hangout looks like. I have seen it in the field. I recognize it when intelligence agencies deploy it. And I am watching one unfold right now on the largest stage in human history.

On February 19, 2026, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon and other federal agencies to begin releasing government files related to what his announcement carefully called “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects.” The global media erupted. Social media generated hundreds of millions of impressions within hours. Former President Barack Obama had casually confirmed days earlier on a podcast that “they’re real” — a statement that, whatever its intended scope, was immediately interpreted worldwide as the most significant governmental acknowledgment of extraterrestrial existence in American history. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted an alien emoji. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that files would “soon” be declassified. The National Archives established a formal Record Group — RG 615, the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Records Collection — and began accepting transfers from the ODNI, the DoD, the FAA, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

What was actually released? Sighting reports. Administrative records. Documents that, as the first director of AARO — the Pentagon’s UFO investigation office — publicly acknowledged, would contain “no new revelations.”

That is a limited hangout.

A limited hangout is an intelligence community term for a specific disinformation operation: when a cover-up is no longer tenable, you release a carefully controlled portion of the truth — enough to appear transparent, enough to satisfy the immediate public appetite, enough to reset the narrative — while the genuinely sensitive material remains concealed. The released material is true. It is simply not the truth that matters. The purpose is not disclosure. It is the management of disclosure. And the management of disclosure is itself preparation for something larger — the controlled release of a narrative that has been prepared in advance, to be delivered at a moment of the intelligence community’s choosing, in a form that serves an agenda the public has not been invited to discuss.

Wernher von Braun told Carol Rosin about this agenda fifty years ago. The sequential threat cards. The manufactured enemies. And finally — the last card. The alien threat. He said all of it was a lie. He said it with the intensity of a man who knew the script because he had been handed pages of it, and who spent the final years of his life trying to warn one person before cancer killed him, because one person was all he could trust with what he knew.

The last card is being dealt. Not all at once — that would be too obvious. Incrementally. Carefully. Obama says “they’re real.” Trump orders disclosure. The media cycles. The National Archives releases administrative sighting reports. The public’s psychological threshold shifts by three degrees. Then it shifts again. Then again. And when the actual disclosure event arrives — when the screens of the world simultaneously show something that governments simultaneously confirm — the public will already be acclimated. They will have been living in a world where “they’re real” for months or years before the moment arrives. The Strong Delusion of 2 Thessalonians 2 does not descend on an unprepared world. It descends on a world that has been carefully prepared to receive it.

That is why Volume 3 needed to be written now.

Not when the disclosure is complete. Not when the last card has been fully played. Not after the acclimation is finished and the Strong Delusion has already captured the minds of those who had no framework to resist it. Now. While there is still time to hand the body of Christ a map.

The Map

In the pages that follow, you will encounter what I have called the Assault Map — a diagram that, once you have seen it, will permanently change how you read both current events and prophetic Scripture.

The Assault Map shows the human being at its center — specifically, the electromagnetic body that God made, the body that generates a measurable biofield that is the living expression of what Scripture calls the kavod, the glory of God resting upon His image-bearers, and what Christian iconography has always depicted as the halo. This body — your body — is the target. Not a metaphorical target. Not a theological abstraction. The documented, measurable, peer-reviewed, IEEE-standardized, DARPA-funded target of the most comprehensive assault on human sovereignty in recorded history.

Surrounding that target in the Assault Map are six vectors of attack — six distinct but coordinated lines of assault, each one coming from a different direction, each one documented with primary source evidence in the chapters that follow, and each one pointing at the same center.

Vector 1 — Cosmic and Spiritual (Chapters 1–2)

The fallen angelic hierarchy — the principalities, powers, rulers of darkness, and spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places that Paul names in Ephesians 6 — are not metaphors. They are the organizational command structure of a rebellion against the Creator that predates the human race, that was assigned jurisdictional authority over the seventy nations at the Tower of Babel, and that has been prosecuting a systematic deception against those nations ever since. The UFO and alien phenomenon is not a modern mystery. It is a jurisdictional operation. Chapters 1 and 2 name the commanders, map the organizational structure, and show how the Mazzaroth — God’s original gospel written in the stars — has been the primary target of this spiritual counterfeiting operation for millennia.

Vector 2 — Astronomical (Chapter 3)

God’s instruments of judgment are not limited to the spiritual realm. He has deployed physical cosmic mechanisms in human history before — the Flood, the plagues of Egypt, Joshua’s long day — and He will deploy them again. The seven documented historical passings of Planet 7X, researched and correlated to biblical catastrophic events by astronomer Gill Broussard, represent a physical instrument of divine judgment that the global elite have been quietly preparing for in ways they have not disclosed to the public. Chapter 3 maps the Seven Trumpets of Revelation against the documented astronomical effects of Planet 7X’s perihelion passage and shows why the coming planetary event will be interpreted — through the prepared disclosure narrative — as an alien fleet arrival rather than as the act of a sovereign God.

Vector 3 — Deceptive (Chapter 4)

This is the vector currently in active motion with the Trump disclosure announcement. The fake alien invasion — Von Braun’s last card — is not merely a future event. It is an active, ongoing, incrementally managed psychological operation, and the February 2026 announcement is its most recent and most visible phase. Chapter 4 documents the architecture of the deception, names the mechanism of Project Blue Beam, traces the bloodline custodians of the agenda, and issues the most urgent pastoral warning in this volume: Steven Greer’s CE5 Contact Protocol is not a path to peaceful extraterrestrial diplomacy. It is a demonic summoning program with a smartphone app and a global distribution network, and millions of people are using it.

Vector 4 — Biological (Chapter 5)

This is the vector that was not yet fully visible when Volumes 1 and 2 were written in 2019, and it is the vector that makes Volume 3 necessary. The UFO agenda is no longer out there. It has been seeded inside hundreds of millions of human bodies through the COVID-19 injection platform. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology, has documented under darkfield microscopy the presence of self-assembling nano-synthetic structures in human blood — structures that her clinical analysis shows are building the internal hardware of what the IEEE has formally standardized as the Wireless Body Area Network. Chapter 5 presents her findings with the same evidentiary rigor applied to the alien abduction literature in Volumes 1 and 2. Daniel 2:43 — “they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men” — is not a future prophecy. It is a present deployment.

Vector 5 — Environmental (Chapter 6)

The air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink have been systematically compromised by the same agenda that deployed the injection platform — not as a separate operation but as a parallel delivery system for the same nano-synthetic building materials. Peer-reviewed research published through the National Institutes of Health documents that coal fly ash is the principal aerosolized particulate sprayed in the troposphere for geoengineering — delivering aluminum, barium, strontium, radioactive thorium, and graphene nanoparticles that settle on crops, enter the soil, and move up the food chain. Simultaneously, ten or more American states have legalized the liquefaction of human bodies and their conversion to agricultural soil amendment — documented in legislative records across this decade, and largely unaddressed by the body of Christ. Chapter 6 documents the complete contamination circuit and frames it theologically through the lens of the kavod-bearing body that God prohibits from being consumed.

Vector 6 — Electromagnetic (Chapter 7)

In 1985, Dr. Robert O. Becker — an orthopedic surgeon at the State University of New York, twice nominated for the Nobel Prize — published The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life, documenting the existence of a DC semiconductor control system running through the perineural tissues of the human body — a bioelectric information system governing healing, regeneration, and whole-body homeostasis. His research was defunded, his laboratory closed, and his academic positions terminated, because his findings directly threatened the military-industrial complex’s plans for what that biofield would eventually become.

In 2015, DARPA launched the ElectRx program — explicitly describing the human peripheral nervous system as “the body’s information superhighway” and building a closed-loop system to read from and write to it externally. In 2018, the IEEE published standard 802.15.6, formally standardizing the Wireless Body Area Network — a protocol under which the human body itself, with biosensors placed “in the clothes, on the body, or under the skin,” becomes a node on a military-grade telecommunications grid.

A computer network engineer and former IBM professional named Sabrina Wallace has spent four years cross-referencing this IEEE documentation with the Department of Defense’s Global Information Grid architecture and asking the question no mainstream institution is willing to ask:

Who gave the military-industrial complex permission to classify your peripheral nervous system as their telecommunications infrastructure?

No one. They took it.

Chapter 7 traces the complete documented chain from Becker’s 1985 discovery to DARPA’s 2015 weaponization to the IEEE’s 2018 standardization to the COVID injection platform’s hardware deployment to Wallace’s documentation of the theft. The halo is not pious mythology. It is electromagnetic reality operating at the frequency of the Holy Spirit — and 5G, 6G, and 7G are the crown of thorns being placed upon it.

The Map Has an Answer Side

Every assault map worth its name shows not only the attack vectors but the defensive positions and the counteroffensive.

The outer ring of the Assault Map is not darkness. It is the breaking of divine light — God’s precisely targeted answer to every vector of assault the enemy has deployed.

The Divine Council framework answers the Cosmic/Spiritual vector

Planet 7X itself — God’s cosmic rod — answers the enemy’s use of astronomical catastrophe as a disclosure narrative prop

The CE4 Research Group’s documented evidence that the name of Jesus Christ terminates alien abduction experiences in hundreds of verified cases answers the Deceptive vector with the only frequency the enemy cannot jam

The indwelling Holy Spirit — who cannot be evicted from the body He has claimed — answers the Biological vector

The terrain-restoring, voltage-rebuilding practices of Chapter 8 answer the Environmental vector

The biofield operating at the frequency of the Spirit of God answers the Electromagnetic vector with the only signal that no IEEE standard can access and no DARPA program can modulate

Chapter 9 documents the Noahide Laws — the legal enforcement architecture being constructed for the coming persecution of those who refuse the Beast system. Chapter 10 maps the Seven Bowls of Wrath as God’s surgical, total, and final judicial response to every assault documented in the preceding chapters. Bowl by bowl. Vector by vector. Nothing missed. Nothing left unanswered.

The Conclusion is a pastoral call. The Appendices are the toolkit. And Revelation 12:11 is the thesis that holds the entire book together:

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.” Revelation 12:11 (KJV)

A Personal Word

I have been a watchman by profession for most of my adult life — first in the field, responding to disasters that governments caused or permitted or failed to prevent, and then in the academy, training the next generation of practitioners to see what institutions work hard to keep invisible. In Saudi Arabia I saw the environmental aftermath of Saddam Hussein’s deliberate sabotage of oil wells — the calculated use of ecological catastrophe as a weapon of war. In Latin America and the Caribbean I saw communities destroyed not by the disasters themselves but by the systems that were supposed to protect them. Through World Vision, the World Health Organization, PAHO, Samaritan’s Purse, and Ecology & Environment (now WSP), I learned the same lesson in different languages and different latitudes: the most dangerous lies are the ones told by those with the institutional authority to define what is true.

The UFO/UAP limited hangout currently being managed by the American government and amplified by a compliant global media is the most consequential institutional lie in human history — not because it is false in every particular instance, but because the truth it is releasing is being deployed as the instrument of a larger deception. “They’re real” is true. The entities are real. The encounters are real. The recovered materials may well be real. What is false — catastrophically, eternally false — is the interpretation being prepared for you when the full disclosure arrives: that these beings are benevolent, that they seeded life on Earth, that they are returning to help humanity through its next evolutionary transition, and that the Christians who refuse to welcome them are the obstacle to human progress.

That interpretation is the Strong Delusion. And the body of Christ does not have the luxury of encountering it unprepared.

That is why this book exists. That is why it is being published now. And that is why, God willing, it will reach every believer who needs it before the last card is fully played.

The watchman has blown the trumpet.

What you do with the warning is between you and the God who made the body electric.

© 2026. Stephen J. Latham, PhD. @resilienciero | R3 Publishing LLC resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com