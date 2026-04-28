The Sovereign Body: Practical Theology for the Assault Era. April 2026.

RET Volume 4 — Chapter 1, Part 2 of 2

The Commodification of the imago Dei

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD

© 2026. R3 Publishing LLC | April 2026.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” — Revelation 13:16-17 (KJV)

“An enterprise system for transitioning humans from biological state to bio-mechatronic and mechatronic entity.” — Patent US11287847B2

I. The Step That Follows Erasure

Part 1 of this chapter documented a single, precise movement: the systematic dissolution of the imago Dei’s categorical distinction through the replacement of Linnaean taxonomy — which acknowledged categorical difference — with cladistic phylogenetics, which recognizes only branching ancestry and eliminates the ontological category that Genesis establishes for the image-bearer.

The category was not dissolved by accident. It was dissolved by a methodology that produces a specific result: a classification system in which humanity has no inherent dignity, rights, or protections that exceed those of any other node on the phylogenetic tree.

When the category disappears, the protection it grounds disappears with it.

What follows is not speculation about what might happen. It is documentation of what did happen — the institutional, legal, and technological infrastructure that was built on the foundation of the dissolved category, moving in a single traceable direction: toward the Imago Dei Body as a commodity.

II. Diamond v. Chakrabarty — The Day Life Became Patentable

On June 16, 1980, the United States Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision in Diamond v. Chakrabarty that changed the legal architecture of biological creation.

Ananda Chakrabarty, a microbiologist at General Electric, had genetically engineered a bacterium — Pseudomonas putida — capable of breaking down crude oil. He applied for a patent on the organism. The US Patent and Trademark Office denied the application on the grounds that living organisms could not be patented. The case reached the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Warren Burger, writing for the majority, held that Chakrabarty’s bacterium was patentable subject matter under Title 35 of the US Code, which covers “any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter.” The Court’s reasoning: the bacterium was not a product of nature but a product of human ingenuity and research. It was, in the Court’s language, “not nature’s handiwork, but his own.”

The dissent, written by Justice William Brennan, recognized precisely what was at stake: the decision placed no principled limit on the patentability of living organisms. Once the precedent was established that a genetically modified living organism is a patentable “composition of matter,” the question was not whether the principle would be extended — but how far, and how fast.

The answer: very far, very fast.

Within two decades, patents were being issued on human gene sequences. By 2013, the Supreme Court addressed this directly in Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, holding that naturally occurring DNA sequences could not be patented but that synthetically produced cDNA could. The Imago Dei Body’s own genetic code — the information architecture that Stephen Meyer documented in Signature in the Cell as bearing the hallmarks of designed intelligence — became subject to intellectual property claims the moment human intervention modified it.

The theological implication is precise: A patent is an ownership claim. A patent on a living organism — or on a genetic sequence, or on a synthetic modification of human DNA — is an ownership claim on life itself. The cladistic premise that dissolved humanity’s categorical distinction provided the philosophical license for Diamond v. Chakrabarty. You cannot patent the image of God. You can patent a node on a phylogenetic tree that has been modified by human ingenuity.

The category erasure and the commodification are the same project, proceeding on parallel tracks.

III. The Genome as Language — And Who Gets to Edit It

In June 2000, President Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Tony Blair jointly announced the completion of the first draft of the Human Genome Project. Francis Collins, the project’s director, stood at the White House podium and described the achievement in language that was, whether he intended it or not, theologically precise:

The human genome, Collins said, is “the language in which God created life.”

He meant it reverently. The genome is a language — a four-letter code (A, T, G, C) whose information density and organizational complexity Meyer documents as exceeding any human-designed information system. Collins was acknowledging, at the podium of the most powerful government on earth, that what had been sequenced was not merely biological data but authored text.

Within two decades, that language was being edited.

CRISPR-Cas9 — the gene-editing technology developed by Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, for which they received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry — allows targeted modification of DNA sequences with unprecedented precision. The technology is described as molecular scissors: find the sequence, cut it, replace it, seal it. The language can be rewritten.

The framing deployed to normalize this rewriting: if the genome is a language, and humans are made in the image of a God who creates through language, then editing the genome is a participation in divine creativity.

This is the oldest argument in the human record. It was made first in a garden. “Ye shall be as gods.” (Genesis 3:5, KJV)

The cladistic dissolution of the imago Dei category removes the one theological barrier to this argument: if humanity is not categorically distinct as the image-bearer, if it is simply one node among nodes in the phylogenetic tree, then there is no principled theological objection to rewriting the node’s source code. The category that would forbid it does not exist in the framework being used.

IV. Patent US11287847B2 — The Plain Statement

RET Volume 3, Chapter 5 documented Patent US11287847B2 in its biological assault vector section. It bears repeating here in the context of the commodification argument, because it is the most explicit single statement of the agenda this chapter is documenting.

The patent, titled “Enterprise system for transitioning humans from biological state to bio-mechatronic and mechatronic entity,” describes an enterprise system — a managed institutional infrastructure — for the systematic transition of human beings from their current biological state to a hybrid biological-mechanical state, and ultimately to a fully mechanical state.

The language is not metaphorical. The patent is not theoretical. It is a filed, approved, publicly available intellectual property document describing the Imago Dei Body as a substrate to be transitioned — a biological platform to be migrated to a superior architecture.

In the taxonomic framework this chapter has been building: the patent treats the image-bearer as a node on a phylogenetic tree that can be redesigned, upgraded, and ultimately replaced — precisely because the cladistic premise that governs its intellectual framework contains no category for the image of God and therefore no prohibition on its dissolution.

The commodification is the completion of the erasure. The patent is the product specification.

V. The Mark as Ontological Enrollment

Revelation 13:16-17 describes the mark of the Beast in economic terms: no man might buy or sell without it. The mark is presented as a transactional requirement — an enrollment in the Beast system’s economic infrastructure.

But the transactional description is not the full description. Revelation 14:9-10 adds the theological dimension that the economic framing alone cannot carry: receiving the mark is an act of worship — of alignment with the Beast and his image. The mark is not merely an economic transaction. It is an identity declaration.

In the taxonomic framework this chapter has established:

The mark is the ontological completion of the category erasure that cladistics began.

The mark says: you are a node on the phylogenetic tree, modified and enrolled by the Beast system, your biological platform now integrated into the Beast’s enterprise architecture — the very architecture Patent US11287847B2 describes as the “transition from biological state to bio-mechatronic entity.” Your classification is no longer imago Dei. You are now imago Bestiae — in the image of the Beast.

This is why the mark cannot be received accidentally or unknowingly. Revelation’s consistent framing is deliberate receipt — those who worship, those who receive. The ontological enrollment requires a choice. The category cannot be involuntarily reassigned. It must be surrendered.

And this is why the covenant community that understands the taxonomic warfare described in Part 1 has a specific practical response to the biological sovereignty question: refusing the synthetic modification, refusing the mark, is not merely a health decision or a political resistance. It is a categorical declaration.

I am made in the image of God. That category is not mine to surrender. It was declared at creation. It was redeemed at Calvary. It is sealed by the indwelling Holy Spirit. No phylogenetic tree, no enterprise transition system, no mark, and no ontological enrollment has the authority to reassign it.

VI. The Personhood Dissolution Track

The commodification of the Imago Dei Body does not operate only through biotechnology. It operates simultaneously through law — through the gradual erosion of the legal category of human personhood that mirrors the taxonomic erosure of the imago Dei category.

Three parallel legal tracks, all active:

Track 1 — Animal rights expansion: The philosophical and legal movement to extend legal personhood to great apes, cetaceans, and other cognitively complex animals is not primarily a movement about animal welfare. It is a movement about category dissolution. If personhood is a continuum rather than a binary — if legal standing is determined by cognitive capacity rather than by categorical status as an image-bearer — then the category that grounds human exceptionalism is replaced by a spectrum on which humans occupy the high end but not a categorically distinct position.

Track 2 — Corporate personhood as dilution: The legal fiction of corporate personhood — established in US law through a series of 19th and 20th century decisions — dilutes the categorical distinction of human personhood by extending the same legal category to non-human entities. The category of “person” that grounds human dignity and rights is expanded until it no longer designates anything categorically distinct.

Track 3 — Synthetic entity personhood: The emerging movement to extend legal personhood to artificial intelligence systems — already reflected in proposals from multiple jurisdictions — completes the dissolution. When an AI system can hold legal personhood, the category “person” has been fully divorced from the imago Dei. What began as the human image-bearer’s legal standing before God and in creation has been reduced to a classification that a corporation, an algorithm, and a synthetic intelligence all share.

The covenant community does not fight these legal tracks primarily through political resistance — though informed engagement is appropriate. It fights them by refusing to allow its own self-understanding to be governed by legal categories that have been systematically eroded. The image-bearer’s legal standing before God is not granted by the Supreme Court. It was declared at creation. No court has the authority to revoke it.

VII. The Biological Sovereignty Declaration — First Article

Everything this chapter has documented — from the min of Genesis to the cladistic dissolution of categories, from Diamond v. Chakrabarty to the CRISPR editing of the divine language, from Patent US11287847B2 to the ontological enrollment of the mark — points to a single first article of the Biological Sovereignty Declaration that this volume is building toward:

The Imago Dei Body is not a commodity.

It is not a node on a phylogenetic tree to be redesigned by human ingenuity. It is not a biological platform to be transitioned to a bio-mechatronic state by an enterprise system. It is not a genome to be edited by molecular scissors in the hands of those who have appointed themselves participants in divine creativity. It is not a legal person equivalent in status to a corporation or an algorithm.

It is the dwelling place of the living God.

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have from God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20, KJV)

That is the declaration. It was made two thousand years before Diamond v. Chakrabarty. It will stand two thousand years after the last patent office has closed and the last phylogenetic tree has been forgotten.

The category does not dissolve. The image does not yield. The temple is not for sale.

VIII. Where This Takes Us in Volume 4

This chapter has established the theological and legal foundation for everything that follows in the previous volume RET Volume 3: The Halo and the Crown of Thorns.Parts II Vand III document the six specific assault vectors against the Imago Dei Body and the covenant community’s sovereign response to each.

Every assault vector documented in this volume — glyphosate in the gut, heavy metals in the cellular voltage system, fluoride in the pineal gland, EMF in the biofield, nano-particles in the respiratory system, mRNA modification of the food supply — is a specific implementation of the commodification agenda whose philosophical foundation this chapter has traced.

The enemy does not attack randomly. Every assault vector targets the imago Dei precisely. Every contamination protocol degrades the kavod-vessel specifically. Every modification attempt aims at the ontological category that Genesis declares and that the cladistic system was built to dissolve.

The covenant community that understands the taxonomy also understands the assault. And the community that understands the assault can respond with the sovereign clarity that the image-bearer has always carried:

“In the image of God created he him.”

No phylogenetic tree branches above that line.

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Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha. — Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world