The Sovereign Body: Practical Theology for the Assault Era. April 2026.

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD

© 2026. R3 Publishing LLC | April 2026.

When the Category Disappears

Linnaeus, Cladistics, and the Erasure of the Imago Dei

RET Volume 4 — Chapter 1, Part 1 of 2

The Commodification of the imago Dei

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” — Genesis 1:26-27 (KJV)

“After their kind.” — Genesis 1:11, 12, 21, 24, 25 (KJV) — used ten times in the creation account

I. The Most Important Scientific Statement Ever Made

Before the first organism was named, before the first genus was assigned, before the first phylogenetic tree was drawn — God classified.

Genesis 1 is not merely a creation narrative. It is a classification system. The Hebrew word min (מִין) — translated “kind” in the King James Version — appears ten times in the first chapter of Scripture. Ten times God establishes the boundary: grass after its kind, fruit trees after their kind, sea creatures after their kind, birds after their kind, cattle after their kind, every creeping thing after its kind.

Ten times. The same number as the ten utterances of creation. The same number as the ten Sefirot of the Sefer Yetzirah. Ten is not an accident in Hebrew cosmology. It is the number of the complete frame.

And then, on the sixth day, God creates something different. Not after a kind already established. Not as a member of a category defined by shared biological characteristics. He creates something in His own image — a category that has no biological antecedent, no phylogenetic predecessor, no common ancestor with anything else in creation. The image-bearer is categorically distinct — not by degree of complexity, not by cranial capacity or opposable thumbs, but by ontological relationship to the Creator Himself.

“In the image of God created he him.”

That is the most important scientific statement ever made. It establishes a classification that no subsequent taxonomy has the authority to dissolve — and that every subsequent taxonomy has been, in one way or another, pressured to ignore.

This post documents how that pressure became a system.

II. Linnaeus and the Naming Creature

Carl Linnaeus (1707–1778) was a Swedish botanist, physician, and devout Lutheran whose Systema Naturae (1735) established the binomial nomenclature still used in biological taxonomy today. Every organism receives two names: genus and species. Homo sapiens — wise man. The naming creature.

Linnaeus was not naive about the theological weight of his work. He understood himself to be thinking God’s thoughts after Him — cataloguing the creation that God had made and declared good. His classification system reflects this: organisms are ordered by shared physical characteristics, with clear categorical distinctions between kinds. The system does not eliminate the min principle — it operationalizes it in eighteenth-century natural philosophy.

The placement of Homo sapiens in the Linnaean system is significant. Humans occupy a distinct genus — Homo — with no other extant species. The naming creature is the only one of its kind. The system acknowledges, even within its purely physical methodology, that something is different here. Something stands apart. The creature that names the categories is not simply another entry in the catalogue.

Linnaeus himself wrote: “I know not that I have named a single genus that is not found in nature.” He understood his taxonomy as discovery, not invention — as the recognition of boundaries that God had already established. The min of Genesis and the genus of Linnaeus are not identical systems, but they share a foundational conviction: creation has categories that are real, that matter, and that are not subject to revision by the creatures doing the classifying.

That conviction did not survive the nineteenth century intact.

III. Darwin, Hennig, and the Dissolving Category

Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species (1859) did not immediately destroy the Linnaean category system — it undermined the ontological basis on which that system rested. If all organisms share common ancestry through gradual modification, then the boundaries between categories are not real — they are conveniences. The min is not a God-established boundary; it is a snapshot in a continuous process of change. The category is always provisional. The boundary is always permeable.

But Darwin retained the Linnaean naming system. The phylogenetic revolution in classification came later, with Willi Hennig (1913–1976), a German entomologist whose Phylogenetic Systematics (1966) established the methodology now called cladistics.

Hennig’s proposal was radical in its consistency: if evolution is true, then classification should reflect only one thing — shared evolutionary ancestry. Not shared physical characteristics. Not shared functional roles. Not categorical distinctions of any kind. Only branching points on the phylogenetic tree — the clade, from the Greek klados, meaning branch.

Under cladistic methodology:

A classification is valid only if it includes all descendants of a common ancestor

Physical similarity is irrelevant unless it reflects shared ancestry

Categorical distinctions that cross phylogenetic lines are scientifically inadmissible

Humanity is one branch — Homo sapiens — among the branches of the primate clade, the mammal clade, the vertebrate clade, the animal clade

There is no categorical position in cladistics for a being made in the image of God. There is no branch label for imago Dei. There is no node on the phylogenetic tree that reads: categorically distinct from all other nodes by virtue of ontological relationship to the Creator.

The category did not disappear in a dramatic confrontation. It was quietly reclassified out of existence.

IV. Min — What God Actually Said

The Hebrew min (מִין) is not equivalent to the biological species concept, and it is not equivalent to the Linnaean genus. Biblical scholars and creation researchers have debated its precise biological referent for generations. What is not debatable is its function in Genesis 1: it establishes reproductive and ontological boundaries that God Himself defines and maintains.

Each kind reproduces within its boundaries. The fruit tree bearing fruit after its kind is not merely a description of observed biology — it is a prescription of created order. The boundary of the kind is the boundary of the design. To cross it is not innovation; it is transgression.

The ten occurrences of min in Genesis 1 bracket the creation of the image-bearer. Everything else is classified by kind. The image-bearer is classified by image. The distinction is not subtle. It is the organizing principle of the entire chapter.

Dr. Michael Heiser’s imago Dei scholarship — which this series has incorporated in 54 citations across RET Volume 2 — establishes that the image is not primarily a list of human attributes (rationality, language, morality) but a functional ontology: humanity is God’s authorized representative in creation, installed as His vice-regent to exercise dominion on His behalf. The image is a role, a relationship, and an ontological status simultaneously.

This means the cladistic dissolution of the imago Dei category is not merely a philosophical disagreement about classification methodology. It is the removal of humanity’s authorization to govern creation — the demotion of the vice-regent to one node among nodes, the erasure of the representative’s credentials, the dissolution of the legal standing that the image-bearer holds before God and in creation.

When the category disappears, the authorization disappears with it.

V. The Taxonomy of Transgression

The min principle is not only about what organisms are. It is about what they may become. The kind-boundary is the design-boundary. Organisms reproduce and develop within the framework of their created design. Genetic engineering — the insertion of genetic material across kind-boundaries — is the systematic transgression of the min principle at the molecular level.

This is not a claim that genetic research is inherently evil. It is a precise theological observation: the synthetic biology agenda that this volume documents — the agenda that views the Imago Dei Body as a platform for modification, enhancement, and ultimately replacement — operates from a cladistic premise. If humanity is simply one node on the phylogenetic tree, then redesigning that node is no different in principle from redesigning any other node. The category that would prohibit it does not exist in the cladistic framework.

The Bt toxin gene inserted into corn — crossing the kind-boundary between bacterium and plant. The human growth hormone gene inserted into salmon — crossing the kind-boundary between human and fish. The chimeric human-animal embryos developed in research laboratories under existing regulatory frameworks — crossing the kind-boundary between the image-bearer and the creature over which dominion was given.

Each transgression is small in isolation. Each is described as a limited, controlled, beneficial intervention. Each is licensed by the premise that the kind-boundary is not real — that it is a Linnaean convention, a snapshot in an evolutionary continuum, a category that human scientific authority may revise.

The cumulative trajectory is not small.

The covenant community that holds the Genesis classification standard is not anti-science. It is holding the most fundamental scientific claim in human history — that creation has categories, that those categories are divinely established, that they are not subject to revision by the creatures they classify, and that the being made in God’s image occupies a category that no phylogenetic tree, no cladistic diagram, and no synthetic biology platform has the authority to dissolve.

VI. Why the Series Says “Imago Dei Body”

This series has consistently used the phrase Imago Dei Body rather than “human body.” That is not stylistic variation. It is a categorical insistence.

Every time a reader encounters Imago Dei Body in this text, they are being reminded — and the author is reminding himself — that the body being discussed is not simply a biological organism. It is a kavod-vessel: the dwelling place of the divine presence, the temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19), the image-bearer in physical form.

The cladistic taxonomy that classifies this body as one node in a phylogenetic tree has no jurisdiction over that description. The Creator’s classification supersedes the creature’s classification. The min of Genesis precedes and governs the clade of Hennig.

Holding that language is a daily act of theological sovereignty. It is the refusal to allow the vocabulary of the assault to colonize the vocabulary of the defense.

VII. What Comes Next

The erasure of the category is not the end of the story. It is the preparation for the next step.

When the image-bearer has been reclassified as a biological node — when the ontological distinction that grounds human dignity, human rights, and human exceptionalism has been dissolved by taxonomic methodology — the institutional and legal architecture that follows reflects that reclassification.

The Imago Dei Body becomes a biological asset. A platform. A substrate. A resource.

And the mark of the Beast — the synthetic biological modification documented throughout this volume — is not merely an economic enrollment. It is the ontological completion of the category erasure that cladistics began.

That is the subject of Part 2.

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Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha. — Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world