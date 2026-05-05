© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” — 2 Corinthians 3:17 (KJV)

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

EXHIBIT A

Somewhere in an American thrift store, a Bible sits on a shelf.

It is a large volume — cream-colored cover, gold-embossed lettering, the Liberty Bell pressed in relief beneath the words Holy Bible. Its full title is the American Bicentennial Second Edition, published in 1976 to mark the two-hundredth anniversary of the republic. Beneath the Liberty Bell, a single verse anchors the entire project without argument or apology: “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” 2 Corinthians 3:17.

Inside, the Bible contains what its publishers considered inseparable from the Word of God in an American home: a Family Register. Its pages are blank — waiting to receive the record of a family’s life in the form of covenantal categories. They read, in order: Name. Birth. Baptism. Church Membership. Offices Held. Military Service. Marriage. Children. Other Noteworthy Events. Death.

Birth to burial. Covenant to covenant. Every category assuming — without argument, without footnote, without legal disclaimer — that a human life is covenantally ordered from its first breath to its last, held within the structures of family, church, nation, and God.

This Bible also contains a Liberty Table of Contents, with section titles that require a moment of quiet to absorb in full: “The Christian Foundation of Our Nation.” “The Bible of The Revolution.” “The Pulpit and the American Revolution.” “America’s Christian Heritage: In God We Trust.”

It was published through Jerry Falwell Ministries and Thomas Nelson. It carried the KJV text with American spelling and pronunciation aids. Its publishers wrote, in the Foreword, that they were “grateful to the Almighty that we live in a nation whose founding fathers had the God-given foresight and wisdom to lay the foundations of our freedom.”

Fifty years ago, tens of millions of Americans agreed with every word of that sentence without hesitation.

This Bible is Exhibit A.

Not for nostalgia. Not as a monument to a better time. As evidence — cold, physical, dateable evidence — that within living memory, a coherent Judeo-Christian anthropological consensus existed in the United States of America, and that this consensus has been systematically, deliberately, and comprehensively dismantled in the fifty years between that Bicentennial and this one.

The Resilience on the Road to Revelation series exists to document what happened, why it happened, who the text of Revelation said would happen, and what the people of God are called to do as it reaches its appointed culmination.

THE BLUEPRINT AND THE BIBLE

The year is 1974. Two years before the Bicentennial Bible rolls off the Thomas Nelson presses in Nashville, a research team at the Stanford Research Institute completes a classified study commissioned by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. The report is titled “Changing Images of Man.”

Its mandate is not to predict social change. It is to prescribe it.

The report’s central thesis — drawing on systems theory, behavioral science, and what its principal architect Willis Harman called “evolutionary consciousness” — argues that the dominant Western image of man, rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition, has become an obstacle to planetary survival and must be deliberately replaced with a new self-image: post-hierarchical, ecologically integrated, spiritually pluralistic, and ultimately post-binary in its conception of human personhood.

The document is real. It is available in the public record. Its institutional pedigree is impeccable by the standards of mid-twentieth century policy research.

What it represents, evaluated through the L3 lens of this series, is the secular-intellectual architecture of a spiritual project far older than Stanford Research Institute. The Changing Images of Man report did not originate the agenda it described. It formalized it, institutionalized it, and handed it to the policy class of the Western world as a research-validated roadmap.

The Bicentennial Bible and the SRI report were written in the same two-year window. Two spirits. Operating in parallel. One encoding a covenant. One drafting its demolition.

This series documents the demolition.

THE GREAT WORK AND THE GREAT REPUBLIC

To understand what has been done to America, one must first reckon honestly with what America was — and what, beneath its Christian founding documents, it was also designed to become.

Thomas Horn’s documented research in Zenith 2016 (updated from Apollyon Rising 2012) establishes with scholarly specificity what the architecture of Washington, D.C. proclaims in stone and fresco to anyone willing to read it: the American republic was founded on two simultaneous sets of intentions. The first was the Christian liberty tradition — genuine, documented, historically verifiable in the writings and actions of many of the Founders. The second was the Masonic and Rosicrucian esoteric tradition — equally genuine, equally documented, and deliberately encoded into the founding symbolism of the nation.

The Capitol dome was designed as an apotheosis chamber. The fresco painted across its interior ceiling — The Apotheosis of Washington — depicts the first president ascending to divinity, surrounded by pagan deities, executed by a classically trained Italian artist in 1865. The Latin phrase Novus Ordo Seclorum — New Order of the Ages — has appeared on the Great Seal and the dollar bill since the republic’s founding. The unfinished pyramid beneath the all-seeing eye does not point toward Sinai. It points toward the completion of what its architects called the Great Work: the construction of a new civilization, a new man, a new order — the consummation of what Francis Bacon envisioned in The New Atlantis and what the esoteric tradition has pursued across centuries.

Horn’s contribution is not to traffic in shadow and accusation. It is to read the primary sources, examine the architecture, and document what was stated — by Freemasons, by Rosicrucians, by the architects themselves — about the telos of the American project.

The Bicentennial Bible sat, without knowing it, atop a foundation that had never been fully audited.

The Great Work and the Great Commission shared a republic. The tension between them — the covenantal and the esoteric, the Reformation and the Renaissance occultism — runs like a fault line beneath two hundred and fifty years of American history. The R3 series is not an indictment of the republic. It is a reckoning with what that fault line has now produced.

THE SABOTEURS

If Zenith 2016 documents the original architecture, Horn’s Saboteurs documents the execution. By the second decade of the twenty-first century, what had been embedded in founding symbolism had metastasized into institutional capture at every level of American civilization: government, intelligence, media, academia, entertainment, finance — and, critically, the Church.

The saboteurs did not storm the gates. They were placed inside, across generations, operating the long game. They understood that civilizational transformation does not happen through revolution alone — it happens through the patient occupation of institutions, the reshaping of language, the redefinition of categories, and the slow starvation of the theological consensus that sustained the social order.

The Family Register categories of the Bicentennial Bible — Baptism, binary Marriage, Children with birth dates and places, Death with burial location — did not collapse overnight. They were dismantled category by category, institution by institution, generation by generation, through exactly the mechanisms Horn documents: the capture of the credentialing class, the corruption of the legal framework, the weaponization of the therapeutic apparatus, and the systematic replacement of transcendent authority with therapeutic consensus.

This is not abstract. It has legal citations. Roe v. Wade (1973). Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Lawrence v. Texas (2003). Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). Each decision did not merely change law. Each decision dismantled one of the covenantal categories that the Family Register assumed without argument. The demolition has a docket number.

DEI versus imago Dei

The terminus of this demolition is not political. It is theological — and it has been made visible in the language used to describe it.

The acronym DEI — Diversity, Equity, Inclusion — is the institutional replacement for the theological category Imago Dei — the Image of God.

The irony is precise enough to be intentional. Dei is the Latin genitive of Deus — of God. The architects of the DEI framework kept the Latin syllable, kept the sound, and inverted the meaning.

Where Imago Dei declares that every human being bears the image of a personal, triune Creator — and that this image is the inviolable foundation of human dignity, binary personhood, covenantal relationship, and moral accountability — the DEI framework dismantles each of these claims and replaces them with a bureaucratic simulation:

Diversity replaces the one new man in Christ Jesus (Ephesians 2:15). Not unity in Him, transcending every human category. But the mandatory celebration of fragmented identity categories, each sovereign unto itself, each requiring institutional affirmation, none accountable to a transcendent standard that precedes them all.

Equity replaces justice — the equal standing of every image-bearer before a holy God and a law that does not show partiality (Deuteronomy 10:17). In its place: engineered outcome redistribution, calibrated not by the content of character or the merit of action but by the accident of categorical identity. The scales are not balanced. They are perpetually adjusted to produce the ideologically predetermined result.

Inclusion replaces covenant — the entry into the household of God through repentance, faith, and transformation (John 3:3–7). In its place: unconditional institutional affirmation of any and every self-defined identity, regardless of conduct, regardless of created order, regardless of the One in whose image the human person was made.

And beneath all three pillars of DEI lies the master demolition of the Imago Dei itself: the abolition of the binary.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” — Genesis 1:27 (KJV)

The binary is not a cultural construct. It is not a Western imposition. It is not a relic of pre-scientific thinking. It is the first descriptive statement God makes about the creature He has just made in His own image. To abolish the binary is not a progressive social policy. It is a direct assault on the image of God encoded in human biology, in covenant marriage, in the generative structure of the family — every category the Bicentennial Bible’s Family Register assumed on blank lines never meant to be contested.

The non-binary is not an expansion of human freedom. It is the erasure of the image-bearer.

This is the commodification of the Imago Dei — the full thesis of the companion Revelation Exo-Truth series, documented at the legal and biotechnological level — operating here at the civilizational scale, visible in every institution, encoded in every DEI policy, and advancing with the deliberateness of a plan written in 1974 and funded across fifty years.

The Changing Images of Man report called for a new image of man. The new image has arrived. Its institutional name is DEI.

THE TYPOGRAPHY OF TYRANNY: THE JUSTINIAN DECEPTION

There is one more layer to this demolition — and it is written in plain sight, in the capitalization of a three-letter acronym.

Look again at the two terms this preamble has placed in opposition:

Imago Dei. Mixed case. Proper Latin. Theological. Personal. The image of God — a living declaration about a living person standing in living relationship with a personal Creator.

DEI. All capitals. Institutional. Corporate. Bureaucratic. An acronym stamped on policy documents, diversity offices, HR compliance frameworks, and federal contracting requirements.

The difference in capitalization is not stylistic. In the Western legal tradition rooted in Roman civil law, ALL CAPITALS typography carries a specific and consequential function: it designates a legal fiction — a corporate entity, a construct of statute, a name that belongs not to a living man or woman but to an artificial person created by and accountable to the administrative state.

This is the inheritance of the Justinian Code — the sixth-century codification of Roman civil law under Emperor Justinian I, which became the foundation of continental European jurisprudence, admiralty and maritime law, and the administrative apparatus of every modern nation-state. The Justinian framework introduced a critical distinction: between the living person — the flesh-and-blood image-bearer, standing before God and natural law — and the legal person — the corporate fiction, the tradeable entity, the name rendered in capitals and entered into the commercial registry.

This distinction has never been abolished. It has been systematized, hidden in plain sight, and weaponized.

Every American citizen’s name appears in ALL CAPITALS on their birth certificate, their Social Security card, their passport, their driver’s license, their court summons, their tax documents. The legal apparatus does not address the living man or woman. It addresses the corporate fiction — the ALL CAPS construct — that was created at birth, registered with the state, and assigned a commercial value as a surety for national debt.

The living person and the legal fiction share the same name. They do not share the same standing.

The living person bears the Imago Dei — the image of God, encoded in binary biology, held in covenant relationship, accountable to a law higher than any statute. The legal fiction bears a DESIGNATION — rendered in the ALL CAPS typography of commercial admiralty, treated as a commodity, capable of being taxed, licensed, regulated, mandated, and ultimately owned by the jurisdiction that created it.

This is not abstract jurisprudence. It has a patent docket. In Diamond v. Chakrabarty (1980), the United States Supreme Court ruled that living organisms could be patented — crossing the threshold from the natural to the commercial in biological terms. In Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics (2013), human genetic sequences were brought within reach of intellectual property claims. The Imago Dei Body — fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14, KJV) — was entered into the commercial registry, category by category, sequence by sequence.

The trajectory is precise: from Imago Dei — the image of God, inalienable, covenantal, binary, living — to DEI — the ALL CAPS institutional designation, alienable, commercial, non-binary, managed.

The typography is the jurisdiction.

Imago Dei stands before the throne of God. DEI stands before the administrative tribunal of the state.

The shift from mixed case to ALL CAPITALS is not a formatting choice. It is a jurisdictional declaration — a statement about which legal order governs the entity being named, which authority stands supreme over it, and whether it is a living image-bearer or a commercial asset to be administered, optimized, and if necessary, redesigned.

The Changing Images of Man report prescribed the replacement of the Judeo-Christian image of man with a post-humanist one. The Justinian legal architecture provided the mechanism: render the living man as a legal fiction, move him from the jurisdiction of natural law and covenant into the jurisdiction of commercial admiralty, and the commodification of the image-bearer is not merely possible — it is the system’s default operating condition.

Imago Dei declares: you bear the image of the Living God, and no earthly power can own you.

DEI declares: you are a managed asset in a diversity portfolio, and your value is determined by your categorical designation.

The devolution from the first declaration to the second is not a cultural accident. It is the Great Work, dressed in HR policy, stamped in ALL CAPS, and administered from every institution the Saboteurs spent generations capturing.

The Terminal Generation must be able to read the typography.

THE FOURTH TURNING ON THE FOURTH OF JULY

William Strauss and Neil Howe were not writing eschatology. Their 1997 work The Fourth Turning is a secular analysis of Anglo-American generational cycles, mapping a recurring eighty-year pattern of Crisis, Awakening, Unraveling, and High — a cyclical framework derived from historical observation, not prophetic revelation.

And yet.

Their secular framework arrives, without theological intent, at the same coordinates as the prophetic calendar.

The Fourth Turning — the Crisis period, the most severe phase of the cycle, the generation-defining crucible — climaxes, by their reckoning, approximately between 2025 and 2030. The preceding Fourth Turning climax was 1940–1945: the Second World War, the Holocaust, the reshaping of the entire global order. Before that, 1860–1865: the Civil War, the near-dissolution of the republic. Before that, 1775–1783: the Revolution itself.

Each Fourth Turning crisis destroyed the previous order and forced the construction of a new one — at enormous human cost.

We are in one now. Anyone paying attention can see it.

On July 4, 2026, the United States enters its 250th year. That date falls inside a Fourth Turning crisis cycle. It falls inside the eschatological window this series documents across five volumes. And it falls fifty years — exactly half a century — after the Bicentennial Bible was printed, the Family Register left blank, and the American Christian consensus recorded its last confident moment.

Three Fourths. Fourth of July. Fourth Turning. The 250th — a quarter-millennium, two and a half centuries, the fourth and final quarter of the republic’s first thousand years if it reaches them.

The Sons of Issachar “had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32, KJV). The understanding of the times is not a spiritual luxury. It is a covenantal obligation. The Terminal Generation does not have the luxury of ignorance. What was encoded in the Bicentennial Bible’s Family Register — what your grandparents assumed without argument — must now be understood, articulated, and defended with the full weight of Scripture, history, and prophetic clarity.

The secular clock and the prophetic calendar are reading the same hour.

WHY THIS SERIES

The Resilience on the Road to Revelation series was not conceived as an academic exercise in prophetic exegesis. It was forged in the field — in the ruins of post-conflict societies, in the bureaucratic machinery of humanitarian systems, in the direct observation of what happens to human beings when the covenantal structures that once held them are removed, corrupted, or weaponized against them.

What the text of Revelation describes — Seal by Seal, Trumpet by Trumpet, Bowl by Bowl — is not a distant future scenario for armchair theologians. It is the operating architecture of the world being built right now. The Seals have been opened. The Trumpets have sounded. The Bowls are being poured.

The Bicentennial Bible is Exhibit A.

The SRI report is the blueprint.

Horn documented the architects and the saboteurs.

Strauss and Howe provided the secular clock that reads the same hour as the prophetic one.

And Genesis 1:27 — male and female created He them — is the line in the sand that the powers of this age have drawn their entire civilizational assault against.

This series is a field manual for the generation that must stand on that line.

It is written for the believer who senses that something catastrophic has happened but cannot fully name it. For the one who loves their country and grieves what has been done to it. For the one who holds a Bicentennial Bible and understands, in their bones, what its blank Family Register pages once meant — and what it means that those categories are now contested, criminalized, or erased.

It is written in the conviction that the One who holds the Seven Stars (Revelation 1:16) holds them still. That the demolition of the Imago Dei consensus is not the final word. That the Bowls of wrath are not the end of the story but the precondition for its conclusion.

And that the Terminal Generation — your generation, this generation — was placed at this precise intersection of the Fourth Turning, the 250th anniversary, and the prophetic calendar not by accident but by appointment.

“And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” — 1 Chronicles 12:32 (KJV)

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

Proceed to Volume One: The Seven Seals.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.