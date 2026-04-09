Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Resilienciero
Apr 9

Thanks again for for thoughtful reflections to your original questions. You are right that time is a very limited resource and I am squeezing as much juice as I can out of it. So I will simply add a prior article I wrote on the subject for your further reflection and consideration. Shalom. https://resilienciero.substack.com/p/soul-over-mind-mind-over-matter?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=pgmml

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Wenda
Apr 9

Thank you, truly. I much appreciate you taking the time to answer the question! And it does make sense that there is no contradiction.

I 💯 agree English grammar is ambiguous. Especially modern day English can seem like a bunch of parse, almost babble. Root etymology study would be helpful to learn!

Unfortunately parts of Blavatsky & others have impressed upon me in recent past, and I regret that. But even if not taken exactly as the *occult* theosophists say, it is still true that these dimensional bodies exist. Are you saying at creation they did happen but only happened simultaneously by God the Father? What about at death?

In dreaming and death, soul & spirit do exist without form or *image* rather ( physical body). It didn't seem like a stretch to believe an entire realm existed in astral first, then aetheric form, but not yet physical. Kind of just less dense to a point where it is non visible matter. So different frequency perhaps?

I see what you highlighted though in the thoughtful article using the word *formed* and I am contemplating that. I think my brain is wondering about existence beyond physical.

You confirm the physical body being interwoven of dimensions ( at least 3 here mentioned) physical ( body, matter) soul & spirit. Physical clothes the soul, soul clothes the spirit. So at death the physical ceases first. The soul however still is. So not sure if you are saying they DIDN'T exist separate at creation in any way unless all are existed simultaneously? I may not have articulated ANY of that with enough clarity 🫤. I suck at typing out thoughts now because my mind maybe took in too much last few years & kinda blew off in a sense. 😬

To add, I was thinking SOUL existed at the aetheric and more finer astral densities ( at least). Spirit is eternal. So if that is true, how do we know at creation there was not animals, man or the planets that existed, functioned just not housed yet in a skin,or image ( body, dense matter). I will re read your article, maybe something didn't yet click!!!! The actual order of appearance is not even the important thing.

I do VERY MUCH understand the re direct you mentioned and it IS all in the glory of God, in the name of Christ. The center. Thank you for making that point clear as can be.

No need to address all the other. I don't expect anything. I know it takes time! Time is valuable. And you already put out a wealth of information I have barely scratched on as of yet. I guess it is complex and I appreciate you actually taking time to even answer the first! Very thoughtful.

Much love.

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