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A Special Edition of “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars”

Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel — Spiritual Resilience Hub

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD April 2026

“By his spirit he hath garnished the heavens; his hand hath formed the crooked serpent.” — Job 26:13 (KJV)

Introduction: The Electromagnetic Thread

The Mazzaroth series has established a Five-Epoch Framework for cosmic history — from Eternity Past through the Eternal State. What we have not yet done is trace the electromagnetic configuration of the cosmos through each of those five epochs — showing how the plasma architecture of creation changes, degrades, is disrupted, is partially restored, and is finally perfected at each stage.

This post traces that thread. It draws on the Electric Universe model, David Talbott’s polar configuration research through the Thunderbolts Project, Gerald Pollack’s Fourth Phase of Water, Jerry Tennant’s voltage framework, and the prophetic descriptions in Scripture that describe what creation looks like at each stage. The result is a plasma history of the cosmos that runs parallel to the Gospel history of the Mazzaroth — because the same Author wrote both.

A note on epistemic framing: The plasma cosmology presented here is treated as a compelling architectural reconstruction — not as established doctrine. Where Scripture speaks clearly, we stand firmly. Where plasma physics and comparative mythology propose mechanisms for what Scripture describes, we present them as the best available scientific framework while maintaining epistemic humility about details that remain open research questions. The hierarchy is always: Scripture first, then Luginbill’s exegetical framework, then the scientific reconstruction.

Epoch 0: Before the Beginning — The Eternal Electromagnetic Nature of God

Before the first particle of matter existed, God was already electromagnetic.

This is not metaphor. The kavod — the glory of God described throughout Scripture — manifests consistently as electromagnetic phenomena: fire, light, radiance, brightness, consuming energy. Moses encountered it as a burning bush that was not consumed (Exodus 3:2). Israel saw it as a pillar of fire by night and cloud by day (Exodus 13:21-22). Ezekiel saw it as “the appearance of fire” with “brightness round about” (Ezekiel 1:27-28). John saw it as a city that “had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it” (Revelation 21:23).

The kavod is the electromagnetic signature of God’s presence. It is the frequency of the Creator. And every electromagnetic structure in the created cosmos — from the Birkeland currents that connect galaxies to the biofield that sustains a single human cell — is downstream of that original frequency.

The Mazzaroth testimony existed in the mind of God before the first plasma filament formed. The electromagnetic architecture of creation was designed to carry that testimony — at the cosmic scale through plasma, at the planetary scale through the magnetosphere, at the biological scale through the biofield, and at the molecular scale through EZ water.

One Author. One frequency. One testimony. Expressed at every scale of creation.

Epoch 1: The Original Creation and the Angelic Era — The First Plasma Configuration

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)

The original creation — which, within the Genesis Gap framework supported by Luginbill’s Satanic Rebellion series, may date to billions of years before humanity — was an electromagnetic masterpiece. The cosmos was organized by plasma: Birkeland currents connecting galaxies in vast filamentary networks, stars powered by electromagnetic z-pinch processes rather than merely gravitational fusion, planets wrapped in magnetospheres sustained by their connection to the solar circuit.

The Electric Universe model, as developed by Wal Thornhill and the Thunderbolts Project, describes a cosmos where plasma is the organizing medium — the fourth state of matter, carrying charge, generating magnetic fields, forming filaments, sheaths, and double layers that structure the universe at every scale. This is not alternative science. It is the recognition that 99.9% of the visible universe is plasma, and that electromagnetic forces — which are 10^39 times stronger than gravity — are the dominant organizing force in the cosmos.

During the angelic era — the potentially vast period between the original creation and Satan’s rebellion — this electromagnetic architecture was pristine. The constellations burned in their original positions. The angelic stewards administered a cosmos running on the Creator’s own electromagnetic frequency. The kavod permeated creation. Everything was connected. Everything was coherent. Everything was “very good” — not merely morally, but electromagnetically.

Then came the rebellion.

Satan’s fall — and the fall of one-third of the angelic host — was not merely a moral event. It was an electromagnetic catastrophe. The rebellion introduced incoherence into a previously coherent system. The judgment that followed — the tohu wa-bohu of Genesis 1:2, the earth “without form and void” with “darkness upon the face of the deep” — was an electromagnetic devastation. The pristine plasma architecture was shattered. The cosmos went dark.

This is the deepest background to the Mazzaroth: the constellations that now carry the Gospel were already burning during the angelic era. They survived the rebellion. They survived the judgment. And God, in the six days of restoration (Genesis 1:3-31), repurposed them — writing the Gospel of redemption onto a canvas that had already experienced the catastrophe that made redemption necessary.

Epoch 2: Creation to the Flood — The Polar Configuration and the Static Mazzaroth

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” (Genesis 1:14)

The six days of restoration re-established electromagnetic order — but in a configuration radically different from what we see today.

David Talbott’s polar configuration research — developed through decades of comparative mythology analysis and published through the Thunderbolts Project — proposes that before the present solar system arrangement, the visible planets were organized in a fixed electromagnetic polar column above the north celestial pole. Saturn blazed as a stationary “sun” — not our current sun but a smaller, closer, electromagnetically active body sustained by Birkeland current connections. Mars and Venus were arranged along the same polar axis, connected by plasma discharge phenomena that were visible from Earth’s surface.

The evidence for this reconstruction comes from the universal cross-cultural memory preserved in the world’s most ancient mythologies. As Talbott documented in The Saturn Myth (1980) and subsequent work, every ancient civilization remembers a “Golden Age” when Saturn ruled, when the sky looked fundamentally different, when a great wheel or eye or luminous body blazed at the celestial pole. The Egyptian Pyramid Texts, the Mesopotamian creation epics, the Vedic hymns, the Chinese astronomical records — all independently preserve memories of a sky configuration that does not match the present solar system.

The implications for the Mazzaroth are profound:

Under the polar configuration, the twelve zodiacal signs were visible around the celestial equator as a permanent, fixed, unchanging display. There was no precession — because the axial tilt that produces precession had not yet been established. The Mazzaroth was a static declaration: all twelve signs simultaneously visible, every night, in the same position, declaring the same message.

He is coming.

The electromagnetic environment of the pre-Flood earth was also radically different:

Stronger magnetosphere. A near-vertical or differently-configured axis, combined with a stronger internal dynamo, would have produced a more robust magnetic shield — reducing cosmic ray bombardment, extending lifespans (the patriarchal ages of 900+ years), and creating a globally temperate climate.

Plasma visible in the sky. The polar column and its associated discharge phenomena would have been visible as luminous structures — the “pillars” and “wheels” and “eyes” of ancient memory. The pre-Flood sky was not dark and empty. It was electromagnetically alive.

Water vapor canopy / elevated atmospheric pressure. The pre-Flood atmosphere likely operated at higher pressure with greater water vapor content — creating conditions for enhanced EZ water formation in biological systems. Gerald Pollack’s Fourth Phase of Water research suggests that higher atmospheric pressure and reduced UV radiation (filtered by the vapor canopy) would optimize the conditions under which biological water organizes into its structured, hexagonal, life-sustaining fourth phase.

The antediluvian patriarchs — Adam through Noah — lived in an electromagnetic environment optimized for biological coherence. The biofield was stronger. The water was more structured. The kavod connection was more direct. And the Mazzaroth blazed overhead every night without movement, without countdown, without urgency — simply declaring the eternal truth: He is coming.

Epoch 3: The Flood to the Second Coming — The Disrupted Configuration and the Moving Clock

“And the waters prevailed exceedingly upon the earth; and all the high hills, that were under the whole heaven, were covered.” (Genesis 7:19)

The cosmic impact of approximately 2345 B.C. (Dodwell) shattered the pre-Flood electromagnetic configuration.

What changed:

The polar column collapsed. The fixed electromagnetic alignment of the visible planets was disrupted. Saturn, Mars, and Venus were released from their polar positions into their current independent orbits around the sun. The “Golden Age” ended. The sky the ancients had known was gone — replaced by the wandering planets (planetes = “wanderers” in Greek) that characterize our current solar system. The memory of this catastrophe is preserved in every ancient civilization’s mythology as the “fall of the gods,” the “war in heaven,” the “destruction of the world pillar.”

Earth’s axis was tilted. The impact established the 23.5-degree axial tilt that Dodwell’s 26-year mathematical investigation documents. This tilt produced seasons (Genesis 8:22 — “seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter” presented as a new post-Flood covenant), the precession of the equinoxes, and the precessional Ages of the Mazzaroth.

The magnetosphere was weakened. The axial disruption degraded Earth’s magnetic field. Cosmic ray bombardment increased. Lifespans collapsed from 900+ years to the current ~120 years within a few post-Flood generations (Genesis 6:3). The biological electromagnetic environment that had sustained patriarchal longevity was broken.

The precessional clock was activated. For the first time in history, the Mazzaroth acquired a temporal dimension. The spring equinox began its slow backward drift through the twelve signs — Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Aquarius — marking the seasons of redemptive history with a precision that our Prologue documents.

The water cycle was transformed. The pre-Flood water vapor canopy collapsed as rain (Genesis 7:11-12 — “the windows of heaven were opened”). The post-Flood water cycle — evaporation, precipitation, rivers, seas — replaced whatever had existed before. The conditions for optimal EZ water formation in biological systems were degraded.

The current electromagnetic state of creation is post-catastrophic. We do not live in the cosmos as God originally designed it. We live in the aftermath of two catastrophes — the angelic rebellion (which shattered the original creation) and the Flood (which shattered the restored creation’s electromagnetic configuration). The current solar system — with its wandering planets, its tilted axis, its weakened magnetosphere, its degraded water — is not Plan A. It is the aftermath of Plan A being disrupted twice.

And yet — even in this degraded state — the Mazzaroth testimony persists. The Gospel is still written in the stars. The precessional clock still marks the seasons. The Living Water still flows, even through degraded channels. The biofield still sustains life, even under assault. The testimony is indestructible because it was written by the One who designed the electromagnetic architecture that carries it.

John Traczyk’s Combined Wobble Analysis documents the next phase of this disruption: the Chandler Wobble — the residual oscillation from the 2345 B.C. impact — has collapsed by 97% since systematic measurement began. The axial tilt that was established at the Flood is now unwinding. The clock that was started at the Flood is approaching its conclusion. The electromagnetic configuration of the post-Flood era is itself transitional — moving toward whatever comes next.

Epoch 4: The Millennium — The Partially Restored Configuration

“The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:6, KJV)

The Tribulation’s cosmic events — described in the Seals, Trumpets, and Bowls of Revelation — will include electromagnetic disruptions on a scale not seen since the Flood: the sun darkened, the moon turned to blood, stars falling, the heavens rolled up like a scroll (Revelation 6:12-14). These are not metaphors. They are electromagnetic events — plasma discharge phenomena, magnetospheric disruption, and cosmic reconfiguration.

What the Millennium restores:

Near-Edenic axial configuration. The unwinding of the Chandler Wobble and the Tribulation’s cosmic reconfiguration will likely restore Earth’s axis toward its pre-Flood near-vertical position. Near-zero axial tilt produces globally temperate climate, minimal seasonal extremes, and the abundantly fruitful landscape Isaiah describes.

Strengthened magnetosphere. A restored axial configuration implies a stronger magnetic field — reduced cosmic ray bombardment, extended lifespans (Isaiah 65:20 — “the child shall die an hundred years old”), enhanced biological electromagnetic coherence.

Living Water flowing physically. Ezekiel 47 describes the river flowing from the Millennial Temple — healing the Dead Sea, producing trees whose leaves are “for medicine” (Ezekiel 47:12). Zechariah 14:8 describes living waters flowing from Jerusalem to both seas. This is not merely symbolic. It is the physical restoration of structured, coherent, kavod-organized water — the Living Water of Aquarius physically manifesting from the throne of the reigning Christ.

The precessional clock stopped (or nearly so). With the axis restored toward vertical, the precessional mechanism ceases. The Mazzaroth returns to something approximating its pre-Flood static state — not cycling, not counting down, but declaring. The Age of Aquarius is not a precessional station. It is the consummated reality — 1,000 years of the Living Water poured out under the direct reign of the Water-Bearer.

What the Millennium does NOT restore:

The sea still exists — healed but not eliminated (Ezekiel 47).

The sun still shines — present but surpassed by God’s direct glory (Isaiah 60:19-20).

Death still occurs — rare and long-delayed, but not yet abolished (Isaiah 65:20).

The current solar system configuration likely persists — planets in their post-Flood orbits, not returned to the polar column.

The Millennium is a partial restoration — an electromagnetic environment far superior to the current post-Flood degraded state, but not yet the perfection of the Eternal State. It is Epoch 2’s conditions partially recovered under Epoch 5’s King — a bridge between the disrupted present and the perfected future.

Epoch 5: The New Heavens and New Earth — The Perfected Electromagnetic Creation

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.” (Revelation 21:1, KJV)

“And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” (Revelation 21:23, KJV)

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.” (Revelation 22:1, KJV)

The Eternal State is not a restoration. It is a new creation — electromagnetically perfected beyond anything that has existed before, including the original creation of Genesis 1:1.

What is eliminated:

No more sea. The chaotic, separating, death-associated salt ocean is permanently eliminated. Not water itself — but the sea’s electromagnetic function as a domain of chaos, separation, and death. The sea from which the beast arose (Revelation 13:1) is gone. Its electromagnetic signature — disordered, saline, life-hostile in its depths — is replaced by something entirely new.

No sun. The current solar-powered electromagnetic system is replaced by direct divine radiance. The kavod — God’s electromagnetic glory — becomes the primary energy source for the entire creation. The sun was always a mediator, a secondary source, a created thing standing between the Creator and the creation. In the Eternal State, the mediator is removed. The kavod powers creation directly.

No moon. The lunar cycle — the calendar of the current age, the marker of feasts and seasons — is no longer needed. Time as we know it is fulfilled.

What is perfected:

The River of Life. “Pure, clear as crystal, proceeding from the throne.” This is the perfected electromagnetic reality that EZ water, Pollack’s Fourth Phase, and Emoto’s hexagonal crystals have been pointing toward. The River of Life is water in its ultimate electromagnetic state — perfectly structured, perfectly coherent, perfectly transmitting the kavod from the throne through every cell of every resurrected body. The Living Water that Aquarius was always announcing is now the permanent, inexhaustible, direct-from-the-throne reality.

Resurrected bodies sustained by divine electromagnetic input. The Imago Dei Body in its perfected form does not run on biochemical metabolism. It runs on the kavod — the direct electromagnetic life of God flowing through the River of Life. The Holy Spirit’s indwelling — currently a deposit and earnest of the full inheritance (Ephesians 1:14) — becomes the full inheritance itself. The biofield is perfected. The DNA operates at its designed frequency. The water in every cell is hexagonally organized by the kavod. The body that was always designed to be an electromagnetic temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19) finally functions as one — permanently, perfectly, without degradation.

The Mazzaroth testimony fulfilled. The signs are not erased. They are fulfilled. Virgo declared He is coming. Leo declares He reigns. The testimony that was eternal before creation, that was written onto pre-existing constellations, that survived the angelic rebellion, that survived the Flood, that survived Babel’s corruption — that testimony is now the living, present-tense, eternally-true reality of the creation it was always describing.

The Electromagnetic Thread: A Summary Table

What This Means

The electromagnetic history of the cosmos tells the same story as the Mazzaroth — because the same Author wrote both.

The plasma that organizes galaxies and the water that organizes cells operate on the same electromagnetic principles. The kavod that blazed from the mercy seat and the biofield that sustains a single heartbeat are downstream of the same source. The polar column that the ancients remembered and the River of Life that Revelation promises are two expressions of the same divine electromagnetic architecture — one lost, one coming.

The Mazzaroth is not merely a narrative written in constellation patterns. It is a polarity structure — a four-point electromagnetic cross (Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio) that reflects the same toroidal architecture that organizes Earth’s magnetosphere and the human body’s biofield. The Gospel is not only told by the stars. It is structured into the electromagnetic fabric of creation itself.

Creation runs on the kavod. It always has. The disruptions — the angelic rebellion, the Flood, the present degradation — are interruptions in the signal, not changes in the source. And the trajectory of cosmic history is the progressive restoration of that signal: from pristine to disrupted to partially restored to perfected.

The River of Life is the final answer. Pure. Clear as crystal. Proceeding from the throne. Carrying the kavod to every cell, every body, every corner of the new creation. The electromagnetic thread that began before the first star was placed reaches its perfection in the water that flows forever from the Lamb.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.” — Revelation 22:1 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GospelInTheStars #ResilienceOnTheRoadToRevelation #ElectricUniverse #LivingWater #PlasmaCosmology

Subscribe to receive “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” weekly. For Jim A. Cornwell’s complete astronomical research, visit mazzaroth.world. For the Thunderbolts Project research, visit thunderbolts.info.