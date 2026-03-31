Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Week 11 of “The Mazzaroth: God's Gospel in the Stars”

Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel — Hub for Spiritual Resilience

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD. March, 2026

”And he said to them, Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.” — Matthew 4:19

The water has been poured. The fish has drunk.

Last week in Aquarius, the great Water Bearer tilted his inexhaustible pitcher and sent the living water cascading into the mouth of Pisces Austrinus — the southern fish that drank and was filled. The Holy Spirit descended. The Church was born. Pentecost was lit.

But now a pressing question: **what happens to the fish that drank?**

Does he remain alone — a single solitary creature supported by living water? Or does something multiply?

Enter **Pisces** — and the response overwhelms. Not a fish. **Two**. Swimming in different directions, separated by vast stretches of sky — and yet joined by the tail by a cord that no fish can break and no force in the cosmos can cut.

Two fish. Two people. Two pacts. A band.

And the band — this is the detail that should stop each reader — is supported by the front leg of a **Lamb**.

The Sign: Pisces (The Fish)

Pisces is one of the largest constellations in the sky and one of the oldest — attested in Babylonian, Egyptian and Hebrew astronomical records. It is also one of the dimmest, which is fitting: God’s people have rarely been the brightest spectacle in heaven in the world. They are numerous. They are everywhere. But they are not ostentatious. The kingdom of God does not come with visible signs (Luke 17:20).

The figure is unmistakable: two fish, swimming in dramatically different directions. A fish swims **vertically** — upwards, towards Polaris, the North Star, the celestial pole. The other swims **horizontally**— along the ecliptic, the sun’s path through the zodiac. They pull in opposite directions. They strive in opposite directions. But they cannot be separated — because they are joined at the tail by a band, a cord, a bond that does not let go.

Old names confirm the identity:

Hebrew: Dagim (דָּגִים) — “the fish,” from a root that means “to move quickly, to grow, to multiply, to become numerous.” The word is directly related to the concept of fertility: “and grow greatly in the midst of the earth” (Genesis 48:16). Egyptian: Pi-Cot Orion or Pisces Hori — “the fish of Him who comes” — identifying the fish not merely as a multitude but as the multitude belonging to the Coming. Syriac: Nuno — “the fish, prolonged” — carrying the idea of posterity, successive generations, an inheritance that extends through time.

These are not random fish in any sea. The great multitudes spread through the generations, scattered across the earth, swimming in different directions under different covenants, and yet united by a cord that goes back to the hand of the Lamb.

The Two Fish: Israel and the Church

The identity of the two fish has been debated, but the star gospel makes the answer clear when the full picture is considered.

The horizontal fish swimming along the ecliptic, the path of the sun, the plane of earthly existence — represents Israel: the physical descendants of Abraham, the nation through which the Messiah came, the people of the earth, the earthly covenant, the promise of territory, posterity and national blessing. They swim through history through the horizontal plane — visible, traceable, connected to the earth and its geography.

The Vertical Fish swimming up, towards Polaris, towards the celestial pole, towards the sky — represents the church: the spiritual descendants of Abraham through faith, the people called of every nation, tongue and tribe, whose citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20), whose inheritance is “To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you” (1 Peter 1:4). They swim upward — their path is heavenly, their calling is heavenly.

Israel moves through earthly history. The Church moves towards heavenly glory. They pull in different directions. Their calls are different. Their pacts operate differently. Their destinies develop on different levels.

And yet they cannot be separated. The band on their tails unites them into a single organism — an olive tree with natural and grafted branches (Romans 11:17-24), a body with a common root, a people under one God who “made both peoples one, breaking down the middle wall of separation” (Ephesians 2:14).

The cord holds. He has always held. It will never break.

Al Risha: The Cord That Can’t Be Broken

The star that marks the point where the band joins the two fish — the knot that holds the entire structure — is Al Risha (Alpha Piscium).

The name is Arabic: Al Rishā’ which means “the cord” or “the band.” Some translations express it as “the bridle” — the instrument by which a rider controls the direction of the animal. The cord is not merely a passive connector. It is an active restriction — a divine instrument that holds together two peoples who would otherwise be permanently separated.

But here is the revelation that transforms the entire sign: the band is supported by the front leg of Aries — the Lamb.

The constellation Aries lies immediately above and adjacent to Pisces, and ancient star maps show the Ram’s front leg extending over the band. The Lamb holds the cord. The Lamb controls the bridle. The Lamb holds Israel and the Church together — not by accident, not by human effort, not by theological agreement between two groups that have often been bitterly at odds — but by the sovereign grasp of Him who died for both.

Kennedy captured the strength of this declaration:

“The Pisces band is not supported by any of the fish. It is supported by the Lamb. The unity of the people of God — Israel and the Church, the horizontal and the vertical, the earthly and the heavenly — is not maintained by human ecumenism or institutional agreements. It is maintained by the death and resurrection of Christ, who is the only point at which the two called converge and the only power by which they remain united. He breaks the Lamb’s grip and the fish separate. But who can break the Lamb’s grip?“

Nobody. Nothing. “For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing will be able to separate us from love.” of God, who is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39).

The cord holds. Al Risha shines. The front leg of the Lamb does not let go.

The 153 Fish: The Number of Nations

After the resurrection, Jesus appeared to His disciples in the Sea of Tiberias. They had fished all night and had caught nothing. Jesus, standing on the shore, told them to cast the net to the right side. They did it — and the network was filled with 153 fish (John 21:11).

The number is specific. Juan deliberately recorded it. And scholars have long noted that 153 is the total number of fish species known in the ancient world — according to the zoological classification of Jerome (who attributed it to the Greek zoologist Oppiano). Whether Jerome’s account is exactly correct or not, the theological implication is what is important: the network of the Gospel captures all species.

No excluded species. No nation left out. No language, tribe or people beyond the reach of the net. The 153 fish in the resurrected Christ’s net are the multitude of Pisces made a reality — the living water of Aquarius producing a harvest of all kinds of fish in the sea.

And the net was not broken (John 21:11). The cord held. Al Risha endured.

The Three Deans: Band, Prisoner and King

The three deans of Pisces complete the narrative: the band she holds, the prisoner she waits for, and the king she comes to free.

Dean 1: THE BAND — The Cord that Holds

The first dean is the band — treated in some ancient traditions as a separate constellation. The Arab poet Antarah (6th century AD) treated it as his own sign, distinct from Pisces. His Egyptian name was U-or which means “He comes.”

The Band is not merely a rope. It is a promise — the divine commitment that the two peoples will remain united until the Liberator arrives. Hosea 11:4 speaks of this: “I drew them with cords of a man, with bands of love: and I was to them as they that take off the yoke on their jaws, and I laid meat unto them.”

Human ropes. Love ropes. The God who united Israel and the Church does not bind them with chains of oppression but with ropes of affection — the same love that led him to the Cross, the same love that keeps the fish together when everything in the world would separate them.

Dean 2: ANDROMEDA — The Chained Woman

The second dean is Andromeda the Chained Woman. She is depicted as a beautiful woman in chains, tied to a rock, exposed to danger, awaiting release.

Greek mythology tells a story of rescue by the hero Perseus. But the stellar gospel tells a different and deeper story: Andromeda is the Church in captivity the Bride of Christ held captive in the world, pursued by the beast (Cetus, the Sea Monster, lurks beneath her), enduring affliction, and awaiting the return of her King.

The stellar names confirm it:

Alpheratz (Andromeda Alpha) — meaning “the downed one” or “the afflicted one” — the brightest star in the constellation, marking the head of the chained woman. The brightest point in the figure is the point of affliction. The Church shines brighter when it suffers the most.

Mirach (Beta of Andromeda) — meaning “the weak” or “the faded” — marking the hip. Human weakness. Earthly fragility. The clay pot that carries the treasure.

Warehouse (Gamma of Andromeda) — meaning “the dejected one” — marking the foot. “Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed” (2 Corinthians 4:9).

The Chained Woman is not a victim of destiny. She is a bride in waiting — suffering the temporary affliction of the age as she looks toward the appearance of the King who will break her chains and present to himself “a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.” (Ephesians 5:27).

Dean 3: CEPHEUS — The Crowned King

The third dean is Cepheus the Crowned King, standing directly above Andromeda with a scepter in his hand and a crown on his head, his foot planted firmly on the celestial pole.

The star names announce their identity:

Alderamin (Alpha of Cepheus) — meaning “coming quickly” or “the right arm.” The King is not distant. Approaches. His right arm is raised.

Alfirk (Beta of Cepheus) — meaning “the flock” or “the redeemer.” The King is not just a conqueror. He is a shepherd. Meet his flock. He comes for them by name.

Er Rai (Gamma of Cepheus) — meaning “the shepherd” or “he who hurts.” The Shepherd who hurts the serpent. The fulfillment of Genesis 3:15.

Kennedy wrote:

“Cepheus stands over Andromeda as his liberator. His crown is on his head. His scepter is in his hand. His foot is on the pole — the fixed point around which the entire sky rotates. The King is coming. The Chained Woman will be freed. The fish will be gathered into one. And the band — the Al Risha cord — will no longer be needed, because the two fish will swim together forever in the River of Life that flows from the throne.

Together, the three deans complete the Pisces narrative:

The band — The people are united and sustained by the Lamb

Andromeda — The Church suffers in captivity, awaiting liberation

Cepheus —The King approaches to break the chains and gather His people

Cornwell’s Frame: The Eleventh Day — The Church Age

Jim A. Cornwell’s research in The Alpha and the Omega (available at mazzaroth.world) places Pisces in the Eleventh Day in its precessional framework — the era that covers approximately since 210 BC to 1950 AD.

This is the Church Age. The entire history of Christianity —from the birth of Christ through Pentecost, the apostolic era, persecutions, the Reformation, the Great Revivals and the modern missionary movement — unfolds under the sign of the Fish.

Consider the precision: the ichthys (ΙΧΘΥΣ, the Greek word for fish) —from which Dr. Robert Luginbill derives the name of his website—was the oldest symbol of the Christian faith, used by persecuted believers to identify each other in the Roman Empire. The fish symbol was not borrowed from astrology. It was recognized —by believers who understood the star gospel— as the sign of thier own era. They were the fish. Pisces was its constellation. And they engraved the fish on their graves, their gathering places, and their secret signs because they knew what the stars declared: this is the age of the great multitudes, the fish of He who comes, swimming towards the King.

Cornwell points out the Pisces-Virgo axis: Pisces faces Virgo on the other side of the zodiacal wheel. Virgo announced the Seed. Pisces receives the harvest of that Seed — the multiplied great multitudes who came to faith through the incarnation that Virgo promised. The axis is complete: the Virgin carries the Seed, and the Fish multiply from it.

We are now at the end of Pisces— in the transition to Aquarius, the Twelfth Day. The Church Age is not ending — the Church is eternal. But the precessional clock is changing. The eleventh hour is passing. The twelfth has begun. And the King whose foot is on the pole is closer now than when we first believed.

The testimony of the Mazzaroth spans five epochs — from Past Eternity, where the Gospel was complete in the mind of God before the first star was placed, through the static pre-flood declaration, through the post-flood moving clock that has been counting through Taurus, Aries and Pisces, until the coming Millennium when the clock stops and the Age of Aquarius is consummated, until the Eternal State when the testimony is fulfilled forever. We are living in Era 3 — the era of the moving clock. Pisces is the Eleventh Day of that clock. The complete Framework of the Five Epochs is developed in the Prologue of this series.

Göbekli Tepe: The Fish in the Ancient Stone

Pillar 43 of Göbekli Tepe — the ancient astronomical encyclopedia carved 560 kilometers from the Ararat by the immediate descendants of Noah (dated by radiocarbon to ~9600 BC; actual date of construction within generations of the Flood according to Dodwell) — contains aquatic images that several researchers have connected with the Pisces region of the sky.

Among the figures carved into the pillars are fish and waterfowl motifs that appear in association with the wider astronomical board. While the primary astronomical identifications in Pillar 43 correspond to the Scorpio-Sagittarius-Cygnus region (as developed in Weeks 7-10 of this series), the presence of fish and aquatic images elsewhere in the complex suggests that the builders’ astronomical knowledge extended to the entire zodiacal cycle — including the region of Pisces.

The builders who survived the Flood — the event that started the precessional clock — carved the entire Mazzaroth in stone before Babel corrupted it. The fish were there. The band was there. The testimony was there. And millennia later, the same fish continue swimming in the same sky, still united by the same cord, still supported by the same Lamb.

The Connection to Resilience: The Cord that Unites the Community

During the twenty plus years of disaster management experience across Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, I have observed a pattern that never changes: isolated individuals do not survive catastrophes. Connected communities do.

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, the communities that recovered the fastest were not those with the most resources. They were the ones with the strongest ties — the churches, the extended families, the neighborhoods where people knew each other’s names and showed up without being asked. The cord held. Not because it was made of strong material, but because it was supported by something stronger than the storm.

Pisces speaks directly to the Social-political spoke from the Resilience Wheel — the dimension of community resilience that depends on the bonds between people who would otherwise swim in different directions.

The two Pisces fish are not naturally compatible. They swim in different directions. They have different calls. They see the world from different angles — one horizontal, one vertical. In any normal system, they would separate.

But the cord holds. The front leg of the Lamb does not let go. And the community that is united by something stronger than shared interest — united by the sacrificial love of Christ — survives what no secular community can.

That is why the Church has survived every empire that tried to destroy it. Not because Christians are smarter, stronger, or better organized than the world — but because the cord that supports them is supported by the Lamb, and “the gates of Hades will not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18).

The Social-Political Spoke of the Resilience Wheel is the radius of Pisces: community resilience anchored not in common interests but in the unbreakable bond of covenant love.

🌟 Your Mazzaroth Observation Companion

Pisces is one of the largest constellations but one of the faintest — you need dark skies and patience. Look for it in the early fall and winter sky.

📱 SkyView Lite (Free — iOS and Android): Point your phone south-southeast on an October or November night. Pisces occupies a large area between the Great Square of Pegasus (above and west) and Cetus the Sea Monster (below and south). SkyView will outline the two fish and the V-shaped band connecting them. Look for Al Risha — the star at the knot where the band joins — labeled near the base of the V. Then look northeast to find Andromeda, extending from the corner of the Great Square.

🔭 Stellarium Mobile (Free — iOS and Android): Search “Pisces” to see the full constellation with star names and ancient art of the two fish. Watch one fish swim vertically (towards Polaris) and the other horizontally (along the ecliptic). Then search for “Andromeda” to see the Chained Woman stretching northeast from the Great Square. Search for “Cepheus” to find the Crowned King standing above her near the celestial pole. Activate constellation art to see the full narrative: fish united, woman chained, king approaching.

Pisces is best observed from September to January in the Northern Hemisphere. It is the current location of the vernal equinox — the point in the “First Degree of Aries” where the sun crosses the celestial equator each spring is actually within the boundaries of Pisces due to precession. This makes Pisces, in astronomical terms, the “Leader of the Celestial Host” — the first constellation of the zodiac in our current precessional position.

Practice This Week

Action Step

This week, read Romans 11 — the full chapter — Paul’s argument for the unity of Israel and the Church as one olive tree with natural, grafted branches. Then read Ephesians 2:11-22 — the destruction of “the middle wall of separation.” Finally, head out on a clear fall night and find the Great Square of Pegasus— then look down and east to find the faint but vast expanse of Pisces. Watch the two fish swimming in different directions, held by the cord, held by the Lamb. Pray: “Lord, help me see the bond that sustains Your people— even when we swim in different directions. Strengthens the cord. Keep my grip on the Lamb. And let me be a connecting cord for others who swim alone.”

Reflection Question

The two fish swim in opposite directions — one towards the earth, one towards the sky. Which direction are you swimming? And more importantly: are you still connected to the cord? Is there anyone in your life who swims differently than you — different calling, different perspective, different direction — who is nevertheless sustained by the same Lamb? How can you honor that bond this week instead of straining it?

Family Discussion

Talk as a family: “Why does the Mazzaroth show two fish instead of one? What does it mean that they swim in different directions but can’t separate? Who holds the cord? And what does the number 153 — every species of fish in the net — tell us about who God is gathering?”

Star Names to Remember

Al Risha (Alpha Piscium). “The cord” or “the band” — The knot that holds the two fish together.

Dagim (Hebrew). “The fish” — multiply. The multiplied people of the Coming.

Pi-Cot Orion (Egyptian). “The fish of Him who comes” — The fish belong to the Messiah.

Nuno (Syriac). “The fish, prolonged” — Posterity, successive generations.

Alpheratz (Andromeda). “The knocked down” / “the afflicted” — The Church in captivity — shines brighter in suffering.

Mirach (Andromeda). “The weak one” / “the faded one” — Human weakness as a treasure vessel.

Alderamin (Cepheus). “Coming quickly” / “the right arm” — The King approaches — His arm is raised.

Er Rai (Cepheus). “The shepherd” / “he who hurts” — The Shepherd who fulfills Genesis 3:15.

Preview of Next Week

The fish are united. The woman waits in chains. The king approaches.

But before the king arrives with his scepter, something else must happen. Something that resonates through every altar from Abel to Calvary.

Next week we enter ARIES — The Slain Lamb From the Foundation of the World. The Ram. The substitute. The one whose blood is the price of all that the Mazzaroth has been declaring since Virgo first held the Seed. Aries is the sign under which two thousand years of sacrifice were performed — from Abraham’s ram on Mount Moriah to the Passover Lamb at the foot of the Cross.

The Pisces band is supported by the front leg of the Lamb. Next week, we meet the Lamb himself.

Join us in the Week 12: Aries — The Slain Lamb.

The Cord Holds

Two fish. Two people. Two directions. A cord.

Israel and the Church. The earthly and the heavenly. The horizontal and the vertical. Swimming apart, held together, joined by the tail by a band that no fish can see but no fish can break.

And concerning both — Cepheus, the Crowned King, standing on the pole, scepter raised, crown shining, coming quickly.

This is the Era we are leaving. Pisces — the Eleventh Day — the Church Age — the age of the fish that drank the living water and multiplied in every nation under heaven. For two thousand years, fish have been swimming. For two thousand years, the cord has held. For two thousand years, the Chained Woman has endured, and the King has grown closer with each passing night.

And now the equinox is changing. The Eleventh Day is yielding to the Twelfth. Pisces gives way to Aquarius. The fish flows in the water. And the Lamb whose front leg holds the cord prepares to come — not as the silent holder of the band, but as the roaring Lion who breaks every chain and gathers every fish into the net that will never be broken.

The cord holds.

Al Risha shines.

The King comes quickly.

“And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.” John 10:16 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GodsStarGospel #ResilienceontheRoadtoRevelation #Alfa&Omega

Subscribe to receive “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” weekly. This series covers the 48 constellations, revealing the story of the Gospel that God wrote in heaven. Next week: Aries — The Slain Lamb.

For Jim A. Cornwell’s complete astronomical research, visit mazzaroth.world

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.