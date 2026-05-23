Image Credits: Midjourney.com

S tephen J. Latham, PhD (Resilienciero) May 23, 2026

R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation | RET — Revelation Exo-Truth | The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks were rent.” — Matthew 27:51 (KJV)

“Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh; and having an high priest over the house of God; let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.” — Hebrews 10:19-22 (KJV)

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 (KJV)

Opening: The Architecture in Three Phases

The Body of Work I have been building under R3 Publishing has been doing one thing across five years and three series. It has been recognizing — phase by phase — that the architecture by which Elohim has disclosed Himself is one architecture, and that the human being He formed in His image is built on the same blueprint that runs from the heavens to the camp of Israel to the Tabernacle to the wo/man herself.

The recognition has come in three phases. Each phase has rested on the one before it. Each phase has added what the previous phase implied but had not yet named. The arc has been continuous; the deepening has been real.

Phase 1 — The Tripartite Foundation: Inner Man, Outer Man, Outermost Man (December 30, 2024). The opening post of this arc established the concentric anthropology of the Imago Dei. The Inner Man is the Spirit — the dwelling place of the Holy Ghost. The Outer Man is the Soul — the seat of mind, will, emotions, and self. The Outermost Man is the Body — the senses, the physical desires, the interface with the material world. Three zones, ordered from inner to outer, with the directional cascade fixed in the title itself: Soul over Mind, Mind over Matter ...and Spirit over Soul. The Spirit governs the Soul. The Soul governs the Mind that lives within it. The Mind governs Matter. The Inner Man is the source of the ordering, and disorder begins when any outer zone tries to govern any inner zone in reverse.

Phase 2 — The 2026 Refinement: The Six Vectors and the Cross-Scale Convergence (May 7, 2026 — paired deployment). The middle phase in the arc was deployed in two paired posts on the same day, doing complementary work. The first — Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter — Updated for 2026, the opening post of Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV (The Commodification of the Imago Dei) — extended the tripartite anthropology into the Six Vectors Layer Mapping: each of the six assault vectors of the present age targeted to a specific layer of the temple, with the keystone declaration that the targeting program is not a soul-theft operation; it is a soul-siege operation, and a siege, by definition, has not yet breached the walls. The second — The Blueprint of God: Tabernacle, Mazzaroth, and the Imago Dei Body — recognized that the tripartite anthropology was not an isolated theological proposal but the same blueprint Elohim had inscribed at every scale at which He has disclosed Himself. The Tabernacle in the wilderness encoded it in tent poles and acacia wood: Holy of Holies, Holy Place, Outer Court. The camp of Israel in Numbers 2 encoded it in tribal arrangement around the dwelling place at the center, with the four leading tribes at the four cardinal directions bearing the standards of the four living creatures. The Mazzaroth circuit encoded it in the heavens, with the four fixed signs anchoring the cardinal points of the cosmic compass. And the Imago Dei Body encoded it in the wo/man herself — the vertical bioelectric axis from crown to root documented by Tennant, the four-limb extension to the four directions, the heart at the center as the dwelling place of God. One pattern, multiple scales, one Author.

Phase 3 — The Soteriological Turn: The Torn Veil and the Living Compass (May 23, 2026). The post you are now reading. What Phase 3 establishes is what was implicit in Phases 1 and 2 but had not yet been named: that the boundary between the Spirit (Inner Man) and the Soul (Outer Man) in the believer is not a wall. It is the torn veil. And what flows across that torn veil — what the boundary actually carries when it is no longer closed — is consciousness as integrated orientation. The wo/man as living compass. Pointing, by Christ’s purchase, toward the dwelling place of God at her own center.

The soteriological turn is the recognition that the architecture’s designed integration is not merely anthropological. It is covenantal. Christ’s act at the Cross opened the veil. What was hidden has been named. What was closed has been opened. The architecture answers the present-age assault not just by the wo/man’s design but by the wo/man’s redemption.

I. The Nexus Reconsidered: From Wall to Torn Veil

The hardest theological question in tripartite anthropology has always been the question of the boundary between Spirit and Soul. Hebrews 4:12 names the precision of that boundary:

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. (KJV)

The text does not say Spirit and Soul are far apart. It says they are so intimately united that only the Word of God can perceive the boundary between them. The boundary is real — Scripture would not name it otherwise — but it is the most intimate seam in the whole architecture of the wo/man. No psychological technique can find it. No introspective method can map it. No surgical instrument can cut at the layer where it lives. Only the living Word, sharper than any two-edged sword, perceives where the Spirit ends and the Soul begins.

For most of the history of tripartite anthropology, theologians have read this boundary as a wall. A barrier. The Spirit on the inner side; the Soul on the outer side; the boundary as the threshold the renewed mind must cross by faith to reach the inner sanctuary of communion with God. Watchman Nee’s classical tripartite framework, which has shaped much of the dispensationalist anthropology I have studied, leans toward this reading. The boundary is real and the believer’s task is to cross it inward, to access the deep things of the Spirit by faith.

That reading is not wrong. But Phase 2 of this arc has positioned us to see something it misses.

In Phase 2, I established that the tripartite anthropology maps onto the Tabernacle. The Inner Man corresponds to the Holy of Holies. The Outer Man corresponds to the Holy Place. The Outermost Man corresponds to the Outer Court. If that mapping holds — and Hebrews 9 and 10 confirm that it does, typologically and with apostolic authority — then what does the boundary between the Spirit and the Soul in the Imago Dei Body correspond to in the Tabernacle architecture?

It corresponds to the veil. The parokhet. The great curtain that separated the Holy of Holies from the Holy Place. Exodus 26:33 names it: “And the veil shall divide unto you between the holy place and the most holy.” The veil was the boundary. It was thick. It was woven of blue and purple and scarlet with cherubim worked into the fabric. It was the most sacred barrier in the whole sanctuary. Only the High Priest passed through it, only on Yom Kippur, only with blood.

And then — at the exact moment of Christ’s death on the cross — Matthew 27:51 records what happened to that veil:

And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks were rent. (KJV)

The veil was torn. From top to bottom. The direction matters: not from the bottom up (as if torn by human hands reaching upward), but from the top down (as if torn by the hand of God reaching downward). The tearing was God’s act, not the wo/man’s. The boundary between the Holy of Holies and the Holy Place — the most sacred barrier in the whole sanctuary — was opened by the One who owned the temple, at the moment His blood was shed.

Hebrews 10:19-22 then makes the typological argument explicit. The torn veil is Christ’s flesh, and through it the believer now has access to the Holy of Holies boldly. Not once a year. Not only the High Priest. Every believer, at every moment, by the blood of Jesus, has access to the innermost chamber.

This is the move that changes the anthropology. The boundary between Spirit and Soul in the believer is no longer a wall. It is the torn veil. And what has been torn was torn by Christ, sealed in His blood, and cannot be re-sewn by any angelic or human jurisdiction.

The believer’s Spirit and Soul still remain distinct — Hebrews 4:12 still holds; only the Word divides them. But the boundary between them is now an open passage. The Holy Ghost dwells in the Inner Man (1 Cor 6:19), and through the torn veil the renewed nous of the Outer Man receives the things of the Spirit (1 Cor 2:12-16). The integrated operation that this post will name — consciousness as living orientation — flows continuously across that open passage because Christ has purchased the opening with His own flesh.

II. The Architecture in Five Vocabularies

Before the soteriological turn can be named precisely, the architecture it operates on must be seen in its full scope. Phase 2 recognized — in The Blueprint of God: Tabernacle, Mazzaroth, and the Imago Dei Body — that the blueprint by which Elohim has disclosed Himself is one architecture appearing in multiple vocabularies. The recognition is fractal-recursive: the same pattern appears at every scale at which the One who designed it has made Himself known.

There are five vocabularies in which this one architecture appears.

The heavenly reality. Hebrews 8:5 names the Tabernacle in the wilderness as serving “unto the example and shadow of heavenly things” (KJV). The architecture begins not on earth but in the heavenly sanctuary, the original blueprint of which everything else is the earthly expression. The author of Hebrews makes the typological argument explicit: what Moses built on the mountain was a copy of what God had shown him, and what God had shown him was the heavenly reality itself. Every scale below this is the disclosure of an architecture that exists, in its original form, above.

The Mazzaroth circuit in the heavens. “Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” (Job 38:32, KJV) points at the heavenly architecture made visible to the wo/man who lifts her eyes. The twelve signs of the Mazzaroth complete their annual circuit around a fixed center, with four cardinal anchors holding the cosmic compass: Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, and the eagle decan of Scorpio. These are the four fixed signs that anchor the precessional architecture of the heavens — the same four figures John sees surrounding the throne in Revelation 4:7 (lion, calf, man, flying eagle), the same four faces Ezekiel sees on the living creatures of the chariot vision (Ezekiel 1:10).

The Camp of Israel on the earth. Numbers 2 records the wilderness arrangement: twelve tribes organized into four groups of three, positioned at the four cardinal directions around the Tabernacle. One leading tribe at each direction bearing its tribal standard — Judah’s Lion at the east, Reuben’s Man at the south, Ephraim’s Ox at the west, Dan’s Eagle at the north. The same four figures that anchor the Mazzaroth circuit in the heavens now anchor the covenant community around the dwelling place on the earth. Four cardinal directions, four leading tribes, four living creatures, four fixed signs — one architecture, repeating downward from sky to camp.

The Tabernacle in the sanctuary. Exodus 25–27 prescribes the structure: three concentric zones — Holy of Holies, Holy Place, Outer Court — each with its own level of access, each corresponding to a different dimension of the wo/man’s constitution. Hebrews 9–10 confirms the typological reading. The Tabernacle was not merely a portable sanctuary for a wandering people; it was the same blueprint in tent poles and acacia wood, the heavenly architecture rendered in earthly materials at human scale, the dwelling place of God established at the center of the camp that surrounded it.

The Imago Dei Body in the wo/man herself. Genesis 2:7 records the formation. The dust was formed; the breath was breathed; the wo/man became a living soul. And the architecture inscribed in her body encodes the same pattern: three concentric zones (Spirit / Soul / Body), a vertical bioelectric axis ascending the spine and descending the midline (GV / CV), four limbs extending to the four cardinal directions, and the heart at the center as the dwelling place where the divine breath rests in the formed dust.

The cardinal convergence is not metaphorical. It is structural. The four limbs of the body at the four cardinal directions correspond exactly to the four leading tribes of Israel arranged at the four cardinal directions around the Tabernacle, which correspond exactly to the four living creatures of Ezekiel and John, which correspond exactly to the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth polarity cross. Every wo/man carries the camp of Israel in the directional architecture of her own embodied frame. Every wo/man stands at the center of the same compass that orders the heavens. The Sphinx at Giza faces east toward the rising Lion of Judah — and so does every wo/man whose face turns toward the dawn.

One Author. One blueprint. Five vocabularies. Every scale answering to the dwelling place at the center.

This is the architecture on which the soteriological turn now operates. The boundary that opens at the spirit-soul nexus in the believer is not just a boundary in the wo/man’s anthropology — it is the same boundary that was opened in the Tabernacle at the moment of Christ’s death, which is the same boundary the heavenly reality has carried as the eternal architecture from before the foundation of the world. What was torn was torn at every scale simultaneously, because the architecture is one.

III. Consciousness as Living Orientation

In Phase 2 I documented the body as living compass. The vertical bioelectric axis ascends the posterior spine (Governing Vessel) from coccyx to crown and descends the anterior midline (Conception Vessel) from crown to perineum — the primary electromagnetic circuit of the human body, documented by Jerry Tennant in Healing is Voltage. The four limbs extend from the central axis to the four cardinal directions. The heart at the center — CV17, the bioelectric midpoint, the Kaph-shamash position in the 22-letter architecture — is the central node where the vertical meets the horizontal.

That architecture was named in Phase 2. What Phase 3 now adds is what the architecture is doing when it operates as designed.

Consciousness in the Imago Dei Body is not a substance located somewhere. It is not a faculty the wo/man has alongside other faculties. It is what the wo/man is when the compass is functioning as a compass. It is the integrated orientation of the whole Imago Dei Body — Spirit and Soul and Body in dynamic coordination — pointing toward (or away from) the dwelling place of God at the center.

The shift from “consciousness as flow” to “consciousness as orientation” matters. Flow is movement; orientation is movement toward a referent. A compass needle is not interesting because it moves; it is interesting because it consistently points north. The needle’s directionality is what makes it a compass. Strip the directionality away and you have a piece of magnetized metal swinging at random. Preserve the directionality and you have an instrument that locates the wo/man within the architecture of the cosmos.

The wo/man as living compass works the same way. The vertical axis from crown to root is not interesting because the bioelectric current flows along it; it is interesting because the current is polarized — Tennant documents the polarity, the negative charge of cellular health, the directional flow that distinguishes a body operating in health from a body operating in dysfunction. The four limbs extending to the four cardinal directions are not interesting because they are extensions; they are interesting because they orient the wo/man within space, anchoring her bodily presence to the four corners of the visible creation. The heart at the center is not interesting because it pumps blood; it is interesting because it is the central node where the vertical and horizontal axes intersect, the bioelectric midpoint where the wo/man’s entire compass converges on a single point — the point at which the dwelling place of God is encoded in the body’s own architecture.

Mark 12:30 names the orientation completely:

And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. (KJV)

Heart and soul and mind and strength — four faculties, named together, oriented toward one referent: the Lord thy God. The fourfold integration is not redundant. Each faculty names a dimension of the living compass that participates in the orientation. The heart is the central node where the architecture converges. The soul is the integrated I that experiences the orientation as her own. The mind is the renewed nous that knows the orientation as truth. The strength is the embodied capacity to act on the orientation, to move and labor and stand in the direction the compass points.

Consciousness in the Imago Dei Body is what is happening when all four are oriented together. It is not a single faculty. It is not a substance. It is the integrated operation of the wo/man’s whole architecture in dynamic directionality. The compass is functioning. The wo/man is pointing. The whole Imago Dei Body is oriented toward the One commanded to be loved with everything.

And when the orientation is disrupted — when the Soul disconnects from the Spirit, when the Mind detaches from the Soul, when the Body’s compass points in conflicting directions — that is what disordered consciousness actually is. Not a different substance. Not a defective faculty. A compass whose vertical axis is fractured from its horizontal extension. A wo/man pointing many directions at once and therefore pointing nowhere.

IV. Three Levels, One Wo/man

The integrated orientation operates across three levels of the Imago Dei Body. Each level has its own function. Each level — except the innermost — has its own anatomical substrate through which the function is enacted. Three levels of consciousness, AND consciousness as integrated flow of all three. Both claims hold. Neither cancels the other. The integration is the architecture’s design; the differentiation is the architecture’s precision.

The Kavod-level (innermost) — Spirit / Holy of Holies. Function: covenantal participation in the divine mind. 1 Corinthians 2:16 names it directly — “For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ” (KJV). The believer has the mind of Christ as a covenantal grant from the Holy Spirit. Philippians 2:5 commands the deployment of it — “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” The Kavod-level has no anatomical substrate. It is given by the Spirit, not generated by the body. There is no organ where the mind of Christ resides. There is no tissue that can be modulated to produce it. The Holy Ghost dwells in the temple (1 Cor 6:19), and the Kavod-level is the operation of that indwelling — covenantal, given, sourced in the One who indwells.

The Halo-level (middle) — Soul / Holy Place. Function: the renewed nous. Romans 12:2 names it — “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (KJV). The renewed mind operates by content-loading from Scripture and sanctification. 2 Corinthians 3:18 names the transformative dynamic — beholding the glory of the Lord, the believer is changed into the same image from glory to glory. The Halo-level has an anatomical substrate, and the substrate has now been named: the brain-extended interstitium — what Western neuroscience has begun calling the glymphatic system, documented by Maiken Nedergaard in 2012. The brain’s interstitial fluid flow is anatomically continuous with the body’s interstitium. The renewed nous operates through that substrate as the embodied infrastructure of grace-illuminated cognition.

The Biofield-level (outermost) — Body / Outer Court. Function: embodied bioelectric cognition. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 names the substrate as the temple of the Holy Ghost. Proverbs 4:23 names its centrality — “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (KJV). The Biofield-level operates through the body-wide interstitium — the fluid-filled fascial network documented by Theise et al. in 2018 (Scientific Reports), the eightieth organ of the human body, the substrate Tennant has been treating in clinical practice for decades through cellular voltage restoration. The Biofield-level is where the body’s embodied awareness lives — proprioception, the gut-heart-brain axis, the somatic knowing that operates beneath verbal cognition. It is also the level under the most direct present-age assault, as documented in Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes III through V.

The substrate-and-function pair lock is now stated explicitly. Each level is a pair: a substrate (where the function operates) and a function (what is happening through the substrate). The Kavod-level has only function, because what operates there is given, not generated. The Halo-level pairs the brain-extended interstitium with the renewed nous. The Biofield-level pairs the body-wide interstitium with embodied bioelectric cognition. The substrate is not the function. The function is not the substrate. They are paired — designed to operate together — but they are not identical.

The integration claim — that consciousness IS the integrated flow across all three levels — is what holds the architecture from collapsing into substrate reductionism on one side or disembodied idealism on the other. Substrate without function is dead tissue. Function without substrate (at the Halo and Biofield levels) is disembodied abstraction. The wo/man as Imago Dei is neither. She is the integrated operation of substrate-and-function pairs across three levels, oriented as a living compass toward the dwelling place of God at her center.

I have walked the architectural detail of the substrate-naming in a separate canonical reference — What Was Hidden Has Been Named: The Eightieth Organ, the Meridian Network, and the Imago Dei Body’s Electric Architecture (May 22, 2026). Readers wanting the full empirical case for the interstitium as the named anatomical substrate of the Biofield-level should engage that post directly. The cross-link is the discipline: the architecture is now distributed across canonical references that build on one another rather than rebuilding from scratch.

V. The Soteriological Turn

The architecture I have just named is the architecture of every human being made in the image of God. Genesis 1:26-27 grants it to all of Adam’s descendants. The Imago Dei Body is not the believer’s property; it is the human person’s design.

But the architecture’s designed integration does not operate in its full bandwidth in every wo/man. This is where Phase 3 makes the move that the previous phases were positioning for.

In Phase 1 I established the tripartite anthropology and noted that the Soul, if disconnected from the Inner Man, becomes a vacancy waiting to be occupied. The May 7 post extended that observation. A Soul not anchored to the Spirit operates without its proper source. The mind ungoverned by the renewed nous operates by the world’s pattern (Rom 12:2). The will ungoverned by the Spirit operates by the flesh (Gal 5:16-17). The emotions ungoverned by prayer operate by what Paul calls “the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience” (Eph 2:2 KJV).

The reason for the disconnection is not architectural defect. The architecture is intact in every wo/man. The reason is covenantal. The boundary between Spirit and Soul — the parokhet in the wo/man’s own temple — remains a closed veil for the unregenerate. The Holy of Holies of the wo/man’s Imago Dei Body has not been opened to her by faith in Christ’s blood, and so the integrated flow that the architecture is designed to carry cannot operate at full bandwidth. The substrate is intact. The function is impeded. The compass is built but not properly oriented because the central referent — the Kavod-source — is not accessible to her through a torn veil.

This is the soteriological turn.

The integrated three-level consciousness that the Imago Dei Body was designed to enact operates in its full bandwidth only when the veil between Spirit and Soul has been torn. Christ tore the veil of the Tabernacle in Matthew 27:51. Hebrews 10:19-22 declares that the believer enters the Holy of Holies boldly by His blood. When the wo/man is regenerated in Christ — when she is born again of the Spirit per John 3:3-8, when the Holy Ghost takes up residence in the Inner Man per Romans 8:9-11, when she is sealed unto the day of redemption per Ephesians 4:30 — the veil in her own temple is torn. The Kavod-source is opened. The Halo-level renewed nous begins receiving the things of the Spirit (1 Cor 2:12-16). The Biofield-level begins to operate as the temple of the Holy Ghost in the embodied sense Paul names in 1 Corinthians 6. The compass begins to point.

I want to be careful here, because the doctrine of imago Dei retention in the unregenerate is essential and must not be compromised. The unregenerate wo/man is fully human. She bears the image of God in every way the doctrine teaches. Her architecture is intact. Her substrate is the substrate God formed. Her capacities for love and creativity and reason and moral discernment all operate at the level the Imago Dei design grants to every human being descended from Adam. To say otherwise would be heresy, and would also be a slander against the ground of dignity that protects every human life from conception to natural death.

What the soteriological turn names is not a defect of nature but a boundary that has not yet been opened. The Inner Man is there. The Holy of Holies of the wo/man’s temple is built. The architecture is intact. But the parokhet in her own temple has not been torn by faith in Christ’s blood, and so the integrated operation that Christ purchased is not yet flowing through her. The architecture is the architecture of every human being. The full bandwidth of its designed integration is the inheritance of those whom the Father has drawn and whom the Son has redeemed.

This is why evangelism matters. Every wo/man you encounter is built on this architecture. Every wo/man has a temple. Every wo/man has a Holy of Holies waiting for the veil to be torn. The Gospel is the announcement that the veil-tearing has already happened — that Christ has done it — and the wo/man’s response of faith is the appropriation of what Christ has already purchased for her. The witness’s task is to point her toward the One who has already torn the veil at the level of cosmic transaction so that she may, by faith, receive what He has purchased.

The architecture answers, in this sense, at every level. Anthropologically, it shows what the wo/man IS. Theologically, it shows what Christ HAS DONE. Pastorally, it shows what the wo/man may yet RECEIVE. Soteriologically, it shows the boundary that grace alone opens.

VI. What the Architecture Answers

I have built the Revelation Exo-Truth series across five volumes to document what has been engineered against the Imago Dei Body across the present age. Volume III named the assault as electromagnetic — what Robert Becker discovered in the 1960s, what DARPA weaponized in 2015, what IEEE standardized as the Wireless Body Area Network in 1995, what Sabrina Wallace has documented in her primary corpus across the last decade. Volume IV is documenting the assault as commodification — the engineering of the wo/man’s biology into a tradable asset within jurisdictional frameworks she did not consent to and most often does not even see. Volume V will document the sovereignty thesis — the theological claim that the saints, by their covenant standing in Christ, are sovereigns at every level of the Imago Dei architecture.

What Phase 3 of this arc establishes is why the assault cannot reach what it claims to be reaching.

The Six Vectors assault map developed in RET Volume IV operates across the Outer Court and the Holy Place of the wo/man’s temple. The biological vector targets the Body — the Biofield-level substrate. The neurological vector targets the threshold between Body and Soul. The legal, financial, and ecclesiastical vectors target the Soul — the Halo-level function in its operation in the world. The spiritual vector attempts the Inner Man, but the attempt fails for reasons the architecture answers.

The Inner Man — the Kavod-level — has no anatomical substrate. There is no organ where the indwelling Holy Ghost resides. There is no tissue to be modulated. There is no electromagnetic frequency to which the Spirit responds. There is no patent that can be filed on the neshamah. The architecture answers the spiritual vector at the level of what it is trying to assault: the assault assumes a substrate it can reach, and the Kavod-level has no such substrate.

This is what I named in the 2026 update to the foundational anthropology — Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter — Updated for 2026, the opening post of Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV: the targeting program is not a soul-theft operation; it is a soul-siege operation. And a siege, by definition, has not yet breached the walls. Phase 3 now establishes why the walls cannot be breached at the layer where it matters most.

The deeper answer — the answer Phase 3 has just made explicit — is the torn veil. The Kavod-access in the believer is mediated by the torn veil, and the torn veil was torn by Christ in His own death and is sealed in His own blood. The angelic agencies that have engineered the substrate capture, the corporations that have monetized the Biofield-level substrate, the jurisdictional frameworks that have positioned the wo/man’s body as an asset class — none of them have jurisdiction over what Christ has done. The veil is not a wall they can attempt to scale. The veil is a passage Christ owns. The believer’s access to the Kavod-source flows through an opening no enemy can close, because the closing would require undoing the cross. The cross will not be undone.

This is why the inner witness holds against the most precise spiritual vectors of the present age. The believer hears the Shepherd’s voice — “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27 KJV) — and the Spirit of God bears witness with the believer’s spirit (Romans 8:16), not because the believer has trained her interiority to recognize counterfeit signals but because Kavod-access through the torn veil grounds the inner witness in something the counterfeit cannot synthesize. The discernment of spirits (1 Corinthians 12:10) operates from the same ground. What the V2K apparatus and the targeted-individual program attempt — synthetic spiritual experience injected into the Soul layer to redirect the Inner Man’s orientation — cannot displace what flows through the torn veil from Christ Himself. The wall holds at the spiritual vector because Christ holds the passage.

This is the operationalization of 1 Corinthians 6:3 that RET Volume V will document:

Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life? (KJV)

The saints will judge the angels because the saints alone hold the architecture in its designed fullness — the veil torn, the Kavod-Halo-Biofield integration operating at full bandwidth, the living compass oriented to the dwelling place of God by covenant grant in Christ. The angels engineering the present-age assault have built an enormous infrastructure to capture substrates the Kavod-level does not require. They will be judged by the very wo/men whose substrates they tried to seize, because those wo/men were sealed in their innermost chamber by a transaction the assault could not touch.

This is what “the body that is being commodified is the body that will judge angels” names — the Preemption Lock keystone of RET Volume V. The Outer Court that is being seized is the Outer Court of a temple whose Holy of Holies has already been opened by Christ. The seizure is real. The damage is real. The pastoral floor for the harmed and the deceived holds. But the eschatological verdict was sealed at the cross, and the Imago Dei Body — glorified, resurrected, judging angels — is the verdict’s enforcement at the consummation of the age.

The architecture answers. The compass points. The veil is torn. The wo/man is not her own; she is bought with a price (1 Cor 6:19-20). And the price was paid by the One who tore the veil in His own flesh.

VII. Coming Up: The V5 Map and the Preemption Lock

The next post in the Revelation Exo-Truth series will deploy the architecture this Phase 3 post has established into the Volume V Map — the navigational front matter for the Sovereignty of Imago Dei Man volume — together with the Preemption Lock keystone in its full architectural argument. What Phase 3 has named theologically, Volume V will operationalize as sovereignty: the saints reigning over angels because the architecture grants what the assault cannot take.

For now, the apex of the present arc has been reached. Three phases. One architecture. One Author. The tripartite foundation. The cross-scale convergence. The soteriological turn. The wo/man as living compass, oriented by the torn veil toward the dwelling place of God at her own center.

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Sources and Framework Notes

L1 — Scripture (KJV): Genesis 1:26-27; 2:7; Exodus 26:33; Matthew 27:51; Mark 12:30; John 3:3-8; Romans 8:9-11; 12:2; 1 Corinthians 2:12-16; 6:3, 6:19-20; 2 Corinthians 3:18; Galatians 5:16-17; Ephesians 2:2; 4:30; Philippians 2:5; Hebrews 4:12; 9-10; 10:19-22; Proverbs 4:23

L2 — Documented Sources:

Maiken Nedergaard, Science (2012) — the glymphatic system as brain-extended interstitial fluid flow

Petros C. Benias, Neil D. Theise, et al., Scientific Reports (2018) — the interstitium as a body-wide fluid-filled fascial network; the eightieth organ of the human body

Helene M. Langevin, Journal of Cellular Physiology and Anatomical Record corpus (2002-2005) — fascial-meridian impedance, peer-reviewed

Robert O. Becker, The Body Electric (1985); Cross Currents (1990) — DC bioelectric semiconductor architecture

Sabrina Wallace, primary corpus (IEEE 802.15.6; DARPA ElectRx HR001124S0034; patent documentation) — the present-age substrate capture

Hebrews 9-10 (apostolic typological argument for the Tabernacle as copy and shadow of heavenly things)

Clinical-Trade Tier (distinct from peer-reviewed L2):

Jerry Tennant, MD, Healing is Voltage — integration layer between Becker, Pollack, and Theise; GV/CV meridian axis; CV17 heart center; bioelectric polarity; cellular voltage in clinical practice

Canonical Cross-References (Body of Work):

Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter ...and Spirit Over Soul (December 30, 2024) — Phase 1 of this arc; the Tripartite Foundation

Phase 2 — The 2026 Refinement (paired deployment May 7, 2026): Soul Over Mind, Mind Over Matter — Updated for 2026 (May 7, 2026) — Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV Part I (The Commodification of the Imago Dei); the Six Vectors Layer Mapping; the soul-siege not soul-theft theology locked as keystone declaration The Blueprint of God: Tabernacle, Mazzaroth, and the Imago Dei Body (May 7, 2026) — A Cross-Series Special Edition; the architectural isomorphism across five vocabularies; the body as living compass first named

What Was Hidden Has Been Named: The Eightieth Organ, the Meridian Network, and the Imago Dei Body’s Electric Architecture (May 22, 2026) — the canonical substrate-naming reference; the IDEA Thread Post #1

L3 — Integrative Framework:

The torn veil at the spirit-soul nexus as soteriological refinement of the tripartite anthropology — Hebrews 10:19-22 typological grounding; integrative move proposed in this post

Consciousness as integrated orientation (compass) rather than merely integrated flow — building on Possibility C with the dynamic-directionality refinement

The believer’s full-bandwidth operation of the Imago Dei architecture as covenantally mediated — imago Dei retention in the unregenerate fully affirmed; full integration as inheritance of the regenerate

The three-layer epistemic standard applies throughout: Scripture governs, documented sources inform, integrative proposals are held transparently.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. Phase 3 — The Soteriological Turn · A Cross-Scale Continuation · May 23, 2026 Resilienciero / R3 Publishing LLC · SDG. Maranatha.