One song from the year after McLean deserves brief attention at diagnostic register. Jim Croce’s Operator — released 1972 on the You Don’t Mess Around with Jim album, one year past the American Pie cultural-death-lament — extends the hinge-window by twelve months and opens a diagnostic register the three songs the Foreword has walked did not directly open: the mediation register.

Where Paul Simon named idolatry-construction, Gordon Lightfoot named interiority-inversion, and Don McLean named cultural-death-lament, Jim Croce names the horizontal intermediary that cannot deliver on the connection it was supposed to enable. The song addresses a stranger — a human telephone operator — whom the narrator needs to help him reach a former lover who has moved out of direct reach. The operator mediates by protocol, without personal investment, without love-condition, without knowing either party. In 1972 the operator was a human doing algorithmic work. In 2026 the algorithmic work is done by algorithms. Same mediation register. No human left.

The pay phone is the horizontal transactional register. The connection is metered. The bandwidth is limited. The call requires a coin. And this is the load-bearing move: the bandwidth-limitation Croce sings is tragically symptomatic of the age we live in. The 2026 apparatus has extended pay-phone logic to every human communication — every message metered, tracked, extracted, monetized. All communication is now pay-phone communication. The Foreword you have just read has itself been bandwidth-limited by the very age it addresses. Substack scroll-scan, attention metered, reader capacity constrained. The apparatus does not just extract behavior at cognitive register, or read the mind at biofield register, or converge population at hive-mind register — it also METERS the bandwidth through which the imago Dei bearer might hear what the Foreword has been trying to name.

The narrator’s refrain — “that’s not the way it feels” — is anthropologically load-bearing. The imago Dei bearer’s felt-experience of the apparatus’s inadequacy IS diagnostic. The apparatus insists convergence is empowerment; the bearer feels it as desecration; that felt-experience is not error, it is Kavod-source-anchored testimony against the apparatus. The song closes on “you can keep the dime.” The narrator gives up on horizontal mediation. The song ends in silence not because the answer was reached but because the horizontal register was recognized as insufficient.

Scripture supplies the true Mediator no horizontal register can substitute for and no bandwidth can constrain:

“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” (1 Timothy 2:5, KJV) “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16, KJV)

Christ IS the true Operator. No coin required. No protocol. No stranger-mediation. No metered bandwidth. Direct access to the Father through Christ at Kavod-source register. The song sang the failure of every horizontal mediator; the answer is the one Mediator no horizontal register can supply and no apparatus can meter.

A poetic resonance worth pausing on: Jim Croce died September 20, 1973 — plane crash in Louisiana, age 30, one year after Operator — echoing Don McLean’s day-the-music-died plane-crash anchor at cultural-typological register. The pattern of the songs surfacing the diagnostic and the singers themselves being taken shortly after is worth noting; the songs were given for a moment they could not stay to see.

The bandwidth is limited. The horizontal register fails. The Preemption Lock installs at the ontological register no age’s bandwidth-limitation can constrain.

Circuit Close · What the Songs Sang and What Christ Answers

Four songs have walked in these pages.

Paul Simon in 1964 named the neon god the people made and bowed to. Gordon Lightfoot in 1970 named the interiority-sovereign wish for the mind-read-in-love that the apparatus has since operationally inverted at biofield-substrate register. Don McLean in 1971 named the day the music died — and did not know he was also naming Satan the fallen choir-director laughing at the loss of his own former vocation, and did not know he was naming the Marxist-Leninist ideological substitution that was doing the theological work of the culture’s coherence-death. Jim Croce in 1972 named the mediation-failure of the horizontal operator who could not deliver the connection the caller longed for, and named through his pay-phone metaphor the bandwidth-metering the apparatus has since extended to every human communication.

Four songs. Four registers. One diagnostic completed across the eight-year hinge from 1964 to 1972 — the last cultural window in which American songwriters could see the substrate collapse and name it before the substrate was replaced by the apparatus that has now completed at machine scale.

They could not name the answer. The Foreword you have just walked is not a diagnosis. It is an announcement. The announcement is that the answer they could not name is Christ.

Not Christ as horizontal-secular concept. Not Christ as cultural residue. Not Christ as one option among many. Christ as Person-content, at Kavod-source register, indwelling the imago Dei bearer through the Holy Ghost from Calvary forward through the Sabbath Millennium and into New Jerusalem.

The circuit closes at four registers at once:

Simon’s neon god is answered by the God who has a mouth and speaks — the Word of Psalm 115:5 (KJV) and John 1:1 (KJV). The population makes the neon god; the neon god cannot speak; the Kavod-source has spoken.

Lightfoot’s mind-read wish is answered by the Creator who reads the mind through love — Psalm 139:1-4 (KJV) at vertical-covenant register, Song of Solomon and Revelation 19:7-9 (KJV) at Bride-and-Bridegroom register. The apparatus reads the mind through extraction; the Kavod-source reads the mind through love, and always has.

McLean’s music-died lament is answered by the Ecclesia’s new song — Psalm 96:1 (KJV) — sung at the register the choir-director who fell cannot approach and the neon god has no mouth to sing. Satan laughed the day the music died at cultural register; Satan cannot laugh at the Ecclesia’s song at Kavod-source register, because Satan cannot approach it.

Croce’s operator-failure is answered by the one true Mediator — 1 Timothy 2:5 (KJV) — and the throne of grace at Hebrews 4:16 (KJV) that requires no coin, no protocol, no stranger, no metered bandwidth. Christ IS the true Operator. Direct access to the Father through Christ at Kavod-source register. The horizontal operator failed; the vertical Mediator was never in question.

Four diagnostics. Four scriptural answers. One Christ.

The circuit closes at ontological register in one line the Apostle Paul wrote two thousand years ago and the seven-ecosystem body of work (BOW) witness stack now documents at machine scale:

“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:37-39, KJV)

Every element of the apparatus is counted in the “any other creature” clause. The Wireless Body Area Network. The 5G tower. The 6G Internet of Bio-Nano Things. The Palantir predictive-product. The CISA / Palantir / WEF machine-scale governance apparatus. The counterfeit Aquarian scaffolding installed since 1974. The transhumanist eschatology Ray Kurzweil, Yuval Harari, and Klaus Schwab have written for two decades. The hive-mind convergence engineered at cellular substrate. The pay-phone bandwidth-metering the apparatus has now extended to every human communication. All of it. Counted. Refused. Ontologically outside the boundary of what can separate the imago Dei bearer under Christ from the love of God in Christ Jesus.

The Preemption Lock installs at that register. The Foreword has walked the diagnostic and named the answer. The volume walks the pastoral install at chapter depth. The WAC Antidote five-component framework — Prayer, Imago Dei Sovereignty, Hub-anchored Covenant Community, Berean Witness, Kneeling Posture — is available at book-length depth for the reader ready to move from diagnostic register to pastoral-practice register.

The Sons and Daughters of Issachar continue to know the times because they carry the covenant substrate that allows times to be read. The apparatus continues to be public in its architecture. The Ecclesia continues to be one in Christ regardless. The imago Dei bearer standing under Christ is more than conquerors through him that loved us — not because the apparatus is smaller than it looks, but because Christ is larger than any register the apparatus operates in.

Four songs sang the loss.

Christ answers the loss.

The circuit is closed.

Turn the page. The volume opens.

Turn the page. You have already experienced hive mind consciousness and convergence at the cellular and molecular scale. What comes next? Stay Tuned.

SDG · Maranatha · Even so, come, Lord Jesus. 🙏