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ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
4dEdited

Wow! I saw this movie. It is one of very few, the other being Stanley Kubrick's, "Eyes Wide Shut," that have never been left behind or replaced in my memory. What she went through, the risks and courage that it took, and faith, is haunting. Thank you, R., for this and all of your posts. I feel like God is revealing HIs plans through people like you, who SEE. And I have never left my station on Dan. 2:33,34.44, the Uncut Stone, tied in with Trump and the demolishment of the fallen one's control of all 7 mountains of culture. We are watching something so unbelievable moving through and over and around these demon spirits on each of their stations on earth, written about by Enoch, so well. And even Enoch's prophesies are coming to pass right in front of us, around us, and through us. God is at work. Thank you again. What a wake-up message. And for me, the wake-up was CovID, with the full snake venom peptides at work, to destroy the bloodlines, same as it ever was.

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Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
4d

Thank you for your thoughtful reflections @iloveliberty. — and yes, the Daniel 2 Uncut Stone is one of the most underpreached prophetic texts in Scripture. The image is crumbling in real time.

Your instinct on Enoch is exactly right. The Book of Enoch maps demonic station-keeping across jurisdictions with a precision that Revelation assumes rather than explains — and that most Western Christianity has simply lost. That recovery is long overdue.

On COVID and the bloodline assault — I hear you. The convergence of biological, spiritual, and genealogical targeting is a thread I follow closely in the series, particularly through the lens of Revelation's Bowl sequence.

God is absolutely at work. The wake-up is real, and those with eyes to see it carry a responsibility.

Volume 3 drops in the next week or two and goes deep on exactly these themes — the demonic jurisdictions, the Bowl reclamation, and what faithful endurance looks like in real time.

Stay on your station. We need watchmen and watchwomen who stand in the gap.

SDG

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