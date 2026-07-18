Cinematic ethereal composition: a single glorified saint, three quarter profile from behind, standing at the threshold of a translucent unfolded tesseract cruciform (eight luminous cubic cells radiating from a central point), arms extended in reception. Body semi transparent light architecture with faint 4D wireframe through torso (breadth, length, depth, height axes intersecting). Warm cream gold flesh transitions to pure light at extremities. Gaze toward a radiant Lamb of pure cream light with five layered corona. Foreground: crystal river from a throne of light; twelve foundation stones in Revelation 21:19 20 spectrum colors (jasper, sapphire, chalcedony, emerald, sardonyx, sardius, chrysolite, beryl, topaz, chrysoprasus, jacinth, amethyst). New Jerusalem tesseract city descends upper right along a violet W axis against deep indigo cosmic sky. Precessional spiral gyre in background stars. Dalí surrealist metaphysical influence; Renaissance master lighting recalling Corpus Hypercubus and Christ of St. John of the Cross. Gold, cream, violet, indigo palette. Hyperrealistic, contemplative, reverent. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

What Christ became in resurrection, we shall become.

Epilgue: Resilience on the Road to Revelation, Cosmic Backstory, Vol. 5.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Milk Minute (MM)

The Tesseract City post (July 17, 2026) showed the New Jerusalem is neither cube nor pyramid but a tesseract — a four-dimensional city descending along the same W-axis the Great Pyramid points UP toward Al Nitak, the Wounded One in Orion’s belt. Same axis, two directions, one King.

The City has walls. The Bride will have a body.

The 4D architecture that describes the City equally describes what those who dwell in it become. Paul used the exact same measurement vocabulary — breadth, length, depth, height — for the love of Christ (Ephesians 3:17-19) that Revelation 21:16 uses for the New Jerusalem. A 3D vessel cannot contain 4D love. The vessel that holds it must itself be four-dimensional.

Christ’s resurrection body — passing through locked doors (John 20:19, 26), appearing and disappearing (Luke 24:31), yet eating fish (Luke 24:42-43), bearing the wounds (John 20:27) — is the empirical template. What Christ became in resurrection, we shall become.

“We shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.” (1 John 3:2 KJV).

The Cross was the dimensional-threshold event. The empty tomb is the three-dimensional evidence of a four-dimensional passage. That passage is also ours. The Water-Bearer of the Biblical Age of Aquarius pours from the throne of God and of the Lamb. The multitude below drinks. And the drinking transforms.

R3 Volume 5 Anchor Context

Book 5 · The Cosmic Backstory

Arc: Cosmology → Fall → Reclamation → Restoration → Bride Opening: Genesis 1:1 — the beginning Closing anchor: Revelation 22:1-2 — the pure river of water of life proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb Structural note: This dispatch stands as Volume 5 Epilogue, extending the Tesseract City framework from the City to the Bride. Also positioned as candidate cross-series bridge to Mazzaroth Volume 2 via the Aquarius Living Water outpouring — the same architectural role Chapter 25 (Cosmic Clock) plays in the completed R3 V5 v2 manuscript.

Available now at r3ready.com/shop during the Freedom Month Sale (through July 31).

Deep Dive (DD)

I. The City Has Walls. The Bride Has a Body.

Last week we showed something the visible church has largely stopped seeing.

The New Jerusalem is not a cube. It is not a pyramid. Both readings collapse the same four-dimensional reality into whichever three-dimensional shadow the reader happens to hold. Neither is true — because both are true at once, and both are also incomplete. The city Revelation 21:16 describes is a tesseract — a 4D structure that projects into three-space differently depending on the viewpoint you take.

The Great Pyramid at Giza points UP along the W-axis, its shaft aimed at Al Nitak in Orion’s belt — “the Wounded One,” the Suffering Christ. The New Jerusalem descends DOWN along the same W-axis. Same axis, two directions, one King. The empty coffer in the King’s Chamber typifies the empty tomb. In resurrection Christ passed through the dimensional threshold as the firstfruits (1 Corinthians 15:20 KJV) — and the entire Pauline resurrection architecture from 1 Corinthians 15 onward rests on the datum that if Christ passed through, we pass through with Him.

The city has walls. That is Revelation 21. The Bride will have a body. That is 1 Corinthians 15.

The 4D architecture that describes the container equally describes what dwells inside it. And Paul knew it. He wrote both.

Consider what Paul does in Ephesians 3:17-19 — the passage that has been slotted for two millennia into sentimental register when in fact it is one of the load-bearing dimensional claims in the New Testament:

“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.” — Ephesians 3:17-19 (KJV)

Breadth. Length. Depth. Height. Four measurements. Four dimensions. The exact same vocabulary Revelation 21:16 uses for the New Jerusalem:

“And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal.” — Revelation 21:16 (KJV)

Paul is not being poetic when he uses breadth, length, depth, height. He is being architectural. He is telling you that the love of Christ requires four dimensions to fully hold, that it “passeth knowledge” precisely because it cannot be contained within three-dimensional apprehension. And he is telling you — this is the piece that has been buried — that you are the vessel intended to be filled with all the fulness of God.

You. Not the city. You.

A 3D vessel cannot hold 4D love. Full stop.

The vessel that can — that will — is the resurrection body.

II. What Paul Actually Said — 1 Corinthians 15:35-49

Paul anticipated the objection. Fourteen verses of 1 Corinthians 15 answer it directly. And the current commentary tradition largely reads them as metaphor.

They are not metaphor.

Paul opens the discourse with an interrogation:

“But some man will say, How are the dead raised up? and with what body do they come?” — 1 Corinthians 15:35 (KJV)

Two questions. Paul answers them in order. And what he gives is not a spiritualization of the body. It is a specification of the body.

He begins with an agricultural image his audience would immediately grasp:

“Thou fool, that which thou sowest is not quickened, except it die: And that which thou sowest, thou sowest not that body that shall be, but bare grain, it may chance of wheat, or of some other grain: But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.” — 1 Corinthians 15:36-38 (KJV)

The seed dies. The body that emerges is not the seed. It is what God gives from the seed. Continuity of identity, discontinuity of form. The wheat sprig is not the wheat kernel — but it is this kernel’s wheat sprig.

Paul then runs a series of comparisons: flesh of men versus flesh of beasts versus flesh of fish versus flesh of birds; bodies celestial versus bodies terrestrial; sun versus moon versus stars (”one star differeth from another star in glory”). His point is architectural: bodies are not a single category. Different orders of existence require different orders of embodiment.

Then he lands the four sowing/raising pairs (verses 42-44):

Sown in corruption / raised in incorruption

Sown in dishonour / raised in glory

Sown in weakness / raised in power

Sown a natural body / raised a spiritual body

The Greek behind natural body is soma psychikon — literally “soul-body,” the body animated by the psychē, the natural life-principle we share with the animal kingdom. The Greek behind spiritual body is soma pneumatikon — “spirit-body,” the body animated by pneuma, aligned with the Spirit of God at a level of integration the pre-resurrection body has never accessed.

Note carefully: it is still soma. Still body. Paul does not dematerialize the resurrection. He upgrades it.

Then, verses 48-49:

“As is the earthy, such are they also that are earthy: and as is the heavenly, such are they also that are heavenly. And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly.” — 1 Corinthians 15:48-49 (KJV)

Paul is invoking the Adam/Christ archetype pair. The first man was a psychikon being — natural, soul-animated, three-dimensional. The Last Adam — Christ risen from the dead — is a pneumatikon being — spirit-animated, spirit-glorified, operating across dimensions the first Adam never accessed. We currently bear the image of the earthy. We shall bear the image of the heavenly.

This is the imago Dei fulfilled. The image was corrupted in the Fall but not erased. In resurrection it is not merely restored to Edenic condition — it is elevated to what the first Adam only shadowed. Genesis 1:26-27 receives its full theological consummation not in Eden but in the Eternal State.

We shall bear the image of the heavenly. A four-dimensional image.

III. The Empirical Template — Christ’s Resurrection Body

We are not left to speculate about what soma pneumatikon looks like operationally. We have a template. It is the resurrection body of Christ — recorded across the four Gospels with striking behavioral specificity.

He passed through locked doors:

“Then the same day at evening, being the first day of the week, when the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.” — John 20:19 (KJV)

The doors were shut. Christ was inside anyway. Not because the doors were secretly opened. The Greek is emphatic — tōn thyrōn kekleismenōn — “the doors having been locked.” The pre-resurrection Christ, however great His authority, walked through doors that opened. The post-resurrection Christ walked through doors that stayed locked.

A body that can pass through a locked door is doing something a three-dimensional body cannot do. In 3D geometry, a solid object cannot occupy the same space as another solid object. But an object approaching from a higher dimension can pass through a 3D barrier the way a hand passes through a 2D sheet of paper: not by piercing it, but by approaching along an axis the paper does not extend into.

He appeared and disappeared:

“And their eyes were opened, and they knew him; and he vanished out of their sight.” — Luke 24:31 (KJV)

The Emmaus disciples had been walking with Him for hours. They recognized Him at the breaking of bread. And He vanished. The Greek aphantos egeneto means He became invisible/undetectable — not that He walked briskly out of the room, but that His presence in that 3D location simply ended. He entered along the W-axis. He left along the W-axis. Locations that were empty a moment ago now had Him in them (John 20 upper room); locations that had Him a moment ago now had no Him (Emmaus dining room).

He ate fish:

“And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb. And he took it, and did eat before them.” — Luke 24:42-43 (KJV)

This detail matters more than the tradition has usually treated it. Ghosts do not eat. Phantasms do not chew. Whatever body Christ was in was a body that could take in fuel — physically, actually. It was not a ghost. It was a body. Just a body that had upgraded rules of engagement with the three-dimensional world it was still perfectly able to occupy when it chose.

He bore the wounds:

“Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.” — John 20:27 (KJV)

Continuity of identity. This is the same Christ. Same body. The wounds carry across the resurrection threshold. Whatever else glorification does, it does not erase what happened at Calvary. The nail-scars remain the eternal record.

And He was not always immediately recognized:

“But their eyes were holden that they should not know him.” — Luke 24:16 (KJV)

Mary Magdalene mistook Him for the gardener (John 20:15). The Emmaus disciples walked with Him not knowing. The disciples on the shore did not initially recognize Him (John 21:4). Recognition of the glorified body requires an act of unveiling — either divine intervention holding back the eyes, or divine intervention opening them. The 4D body is perceptible to 3D senses only under conditions the higher-dimensional agent controls.

This is the template. This is what the resurrection body is empirically capable of. And Paul says explicitly:

“Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.” — Philippians 3:21 (KJV)

Fashioned like unto his glorious body. Not like Him in metaphor. Like Him in fashion — in structural conformation. The Greek is summorphon — “of the same form as.” Whatever Christ’s resurrection body is in kind, ours will be in kind.

The empirical template is not aspirational. It is architectural.

IV. Ephesians 3:17-19 Applied to the Vessel

Now return to Paul’s four-dimensional love-of-Christ vocabulary. Read it a second time, this time knowing what the vessel is going to be.

“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.” — Ephesians 3:17-19 (KJV)

Paul does not say the love of Christ is described by four dimensions. He says it is four dimensions — breadth, length, depth, height — and it “passeth knowledge” precisely because those dimensions collapse when you try to hold them in three-space.

He says the intended state is filled with all the fulness of God.

Filled. Full. Complete.

You are the vessel. Not metaphor. Vessel.

A three-dimensional container can hold three-dimensional contents. It cannot hold four-dimensional contents any more than a two-dimensional sheet of paper can hold a coffee mug. The mug does not fit — not because the paper is deficient, but because the paper does not extend into the dimension the mug occupies.

If the love of Christ is genuinely four-dimensional — and Paul is unequivocal that it is — then the vessel that holds it must genuinely extend into the fourth dimension. A three-dimensional vessel is by design incapable.

The Church has been reading Ephesians 3:17-19 for two millennia as devotional poetry. It is not devotional poetry. It is a specification for the resurrection body.

The vessel Paul describes is the soma pneumatikon of 1 Corinthians 15:44. The transdimensional body Christ demonstrated in the Upper Room and at Emmaus. The body that can hold what “passeth knowledge” because its own architecture extends into the dimensions where that knowledge lives.

You will be filled with all the fulness of God — because in resurrection you will finally be the kind of vessel that can be filled with all the fulness of God.

Not a partial filling. Not a three-dimensional shadow of a four-dimensional gift. The gift itself, in its full dimensional presence, dwelling in a vessel finally structured to receive it.

Filled with all the fulness.

That is the resurrection body’s teleology.

V. Face to Face — 1 Corinthians 13:12 and 1 John 3:2

Between Paul’s Corinthian correspondence and John’s epistles the theme of resurrection knowing is stated twice, in language that describes a transformation of vision itself:

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12 (KJV) “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.” — 1 John 3:2 (KJV)

Face to face. Not through a glass. Not darkly. Face to face.

As also I am known. The current knowing is asymmetric — God knows us fully; we know God partly. The resurrection knowing is symmetric. We shall know as we are known.

See him as he is. Not filtered. Not through a glass. As He is.

Vision itself changes. Apprehension changes. Knowing changes. Not because the object of vision has changed — Christ has been Christ from eternity — but because the vessel of vision has been upgraded to a fourth-dimensional perceptual architecture that no longer requires the mediation of a “glass, darkly.”

The three-dimensional body sees three-dimensional reality. The four-dimensional glorified body sees the four-dimensional reality within which three-dimensional reality is embedded. What was through-a-glass becomes face-to-face because the glass was the three-dimensional projection Christ’s face was being flattened into for our current apprehension. Remove the glass. The projection ends. The Face is there directly.

This is not mystical language. This is architectural language stated in the vocabulary of an era before “dimension” existed as a modern physics term. Paul and John are describing exactly what we would describe now, differently vocabularied, as a transdimensional perceptual upgrade.

As also I am known.

VI. The Corpus Hypercubus and the Cross as Dimensional Threshold

Salvador Dalí painted Corpus Hypercubus in 1954. It hangs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It depicts the crucified Christ — but not on a cross. On an unfolded tesseract. Eight cubic cells laid out in the cruciform configuration a hypercube produces when unfolded into three-dimensional space, the way a paper cross is what a cube produces when unfolded into two-dimensional space.

Dalí was not a systematic theologian. He was, however, a mystic with an intuitive grasp of dimensional architecture few painters have matched. His placement of the crucified Christ on an unfolded hypercube was not decoration. It was a theological claim rendered visually. And the claim is exactly what the Tesseract City post spelled out and what this post continues:

The Cross of Christ is a four-dimensional event projected into three-dimensional space.

Everything that happened at Calvary — the sin-bearing, the atonement, the destruction of the dividing wall (Ephesians 2:14 KJV), the tearing of the veil (Matthew 27:51 KJV), the finished work (John 19:30 KJV) — happened in dimensional register that extends beyond what the observers at Golgotha could see with 3D eyes. What they saw was the projection. The full event lived in the higher dimension it opened.

The empty tomb is the three-dimensional evidence of a four-dimensional passage.

Christ went through. That is what “He is not here: for he is risen” (Matthew 28:6 KJV) means at the dimensional level. He passed through. The door He opened is the same door He then demonstrated repeatedly across the forty days between resurrection and ascension: doors that stay locked while He passes through them, meals He eats before eyes that had thought Him a ghost, presence and absence gating along an axis the observers cannot perceive.

Dalí saw it. He may not have systematized what he saw. But his brush knew.

And here is the piece that most has-not-yet-landed in the visible Church:

The door Christ opened is a door He opened for the Bride.

The Cross is not merely Christ’s dimensional threshold. It is our dimensional threshold. He passed through as the firstfruits (1 Corinthians 15:20 KJV) — and firstfruits by definition means what follows is the harvest of the same kind. What Christ became in resurrection, we shall become. Not similar. Not analogous. Summorphon — of the same form.

The empty tomb is our tomb, empty. When Paul says “if Christ be not raised, ye are yet in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17 KJV), he is not making a legal argument only. He is making a physical argument. If Christ did not pass through, we cannot pass through — because the mechanism by which we pass through is the mechanism He established. Cross, tomb, empty tomb, glorified body, ascension. The template runs the same for the Bride.

That is why the resurrection matters so much. It is not merely that Christ conquered death. It is that Christ opened the dimensional passage the Bride will walk through.

Dalí’s Corpus Hypercubus hangs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. A parallel painting — his Christ of St. John of the Cross — hangs at Kelvingrove in Glasgow. Both depict Christ suspended at a dimensional register that transcends the plane of the human witness. Dalí understood something the systematic theology of his era was not vocabulary-equipped to state.

The tesseract-Cross opens the tesseract-body’s passage into the tesseract-city.

Same architecture. Same axis. Same King.

VII. The Bride in the City — Tesseract Inhabitants of a Tesseract City

Return now to New Jerusalem.

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.” — Revelation 21:1-3 (KJV)

The city descends. The Bride is inside. The Bridegroom is inside. God dwells with men.

Read now the architectural detail Revelation 21 and 22 pack in:

“The city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” (Revelation 21:23 KJV) — Christ Himself is the illumination source. No projected sun; no reflected moon. Direct radiance.

“And I saw no temple therein: for the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple of it.” (Revelation 21:22 KJV) — No separated sacred space. God is the temple. The Lamb is the temple. The distinction between “inside sacred” and “outside sacred” collapses because the entire city IS sacred space, with Christ as its interior architecture.

“And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.” (Revelation 22:1-2 KJV) — The Living Water pours from the throne. The Water-Bearer is Christ. The multitude below is the Bride. The tree of life is fruitful, monthly, in perpetuity.

The city has no need of external light because the Lamb IS the light. The city has no need of external temple because the Lamb IS the temple. The city has no need of external cycle-managed provision because the Living Water flows perpetually from the throne.

And into this city comes the Bride — a Bride who has been fashioned like unto His glorious body (Philippians 3:21), a Bride whose vessel is finally the four-dimensional container that can be filled with all the fulness of God (Ephesians 3:19), a Bride whose knowing is now face-to-face (1 Corinthians 13:12), a Bride who has passed through the dimensional threshold the Cross opened.

Four-dimensional inhabitants dwelling in a four-dimensional City with a four-dimensional Bridegroom.

The Bride is not decoration in the city. The Bride is what the city is for.

“Prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.”

VIII. The Biblical Age of Aquarius — Full Consummation

To understand where this lands chronologically, hold the Luginbill / premillennial framework Volume 5 uses throughout:

Tribulation (seven years) — the Bowl sequence executes the displacement warrant against the fallen archon jurisdictions Second Coming — Christ returns in glory (Matthew 24:30, Revelation 19) First Resurrection — glorified bodies are given to Church-age saints and Tribulation martyrs (Revelation 20:4-6) Millennial Reign (one thousand years) — Christ reigns from Jerusalem; Satan is bound (Revelation 20:1-3) Satan’s brief release and final defeat (Revelation 20:7-10) Great White Throne Judgment (Revelation 20:11-15) Second Resurrection — bodies of the wicked raised for judgment Passing of the first heaven and first earth (Revelation 21:1a) New Heaven, New Earth, New Jerusalem descends — the Eternal State (Revelation 21:1b — 22:5)

That last step — the Eternal State — is the full consummation of the genuine Biblical Age of Aquarius.

Recall the framework locked in The Biblical vs. Counterfeit Age of Aquarius (March 7, 2026) and The Counterfeit Age of Aquarius (April 8, 2026):

The genuine Biblical Age of Aquarius is Mazzaroth Week 10 — the tenth chapter in the Mazzaroth’s twelve-chapter Gospel narrative, positioned between Capricornus (the sacrificed goat becoming fish of life) and Pisces (the redeemed multitude held secure). The constellation Aquarius depicts a man pouring water from an urn — the outpouring of Living Water flowing downward and outward toward the multitude below. The Water Poured is the Living Water of John 4:14, the Holy Spirit outpouring of Joel 2:28 and Acts 2:17, and — most consummately — the pure river of water of life of Revelation 22:1-2, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb.

Chronologically the Biblical Age of Aquarius was inaugurated at Pentecost, sustained through the Church Age, will be fully consummated in the Millennial Kingdom, and made permanent in the Eternal State. Its planetary steward is Gabriel — the “Deliberately Obscured One” whose rulership of Aquarius was displaced from Saturn by the 1781 discovery of Uranus that secular astrology itself acknowledges. Its administrator is Christ. Saturn has no seat at that table.

The Eternal State — Revelation 21:1 through 22:5 — is where the Water finally pours without interruption from the throne itself, where the multitude below finally drinks with 4D vessels finally adequate to the outpouring, where the Water-Bearer (Christ) and the Bride (multitude below) stand face-to-face in a City that has been descending along the W-axis toward this precise consummation.

The counterfeit that has been building against this outcome for six millennia offers its own inversion. Transhumanist elite rule. Ethnic bioweapons. Artificial wombs. Unit 8200. Communist Saturn-domain governance. Androgyny agenda. Pre-tribulation rapture as spiritual disarmament of the visible Church precisely when the church would need to be sober. Noahide legal infrastructure that classifies Trinitarian worship as idolatrous shituf. Anno Lucis eschatological urgency built on Sanhedrin 97a-b’s 6000-year clock. Azazel enthroned as Sabbath-Millennium administrator by the double theft that relabels God’s Day of Rest as Saturnian and claims Saturn rules Aquarius under a pre-1781 Ptolemaic overlay every honest astronomer since Herschel has abandoned.

The counterfeit has offered the world a body too. It has been offering it for years. mRNA platforms. CRISPR editing. AI-brain interfaces. IEEE 802.15.6 body-area networks (which Sabrina Wallace has documented in painful technical detail). Neuralink. Kurzweil’s singularity. The Klaus Schwab “own nothing and be happy” transhumanist consumer subject. Body 2.0, as the technocratic messianism markets it.

That is not the resurrection body. That is not soma pneumatikon. That is not four-dimensional. It is the counterfeit’s substitute for what the genuine will deliver, marketed as an upgrade to bodies too impatient to wait for the genuine one.

The genuine Bride will not need transhumanist augmentation because the genuine Bride will be summorphon to Christ’s glorified body. The genuine Bride will not be uploaded to a machine substrate because the genuine Bride will be resurrected in a 4D physical substrate the machine substrate is a counterfeit compression of. The genuine Bride will not be sold artificial wombs and ethnic gene editing because the genuine Bride will be the multitude below drinking from the pure river of water of life proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.

The Water-Bearer is Christ. The multitude below is the Bride. And Gabriel — the planetary steward of Uranus, the archangel who mediated the Sun’s arrival on Earth in Luke 1:26-31 — stands where he has always stood: at his post, waiting.

The counterfeit has a six-thousand-year running head start. The genuine has an eternal state.

Compare the offers. Choose the King.

IX. Closing — What Christ Became, We Shall Become

“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.” — 1 John 3:2 (KJV)

The empty tomb is our tomb, empty.

The tesseract-Cross is the door we walk through.

The tesseract-city is the dwelling we walk into.

The Water-Bearer is the King we walk toward.

Face to face.

As also I am known.

The four-dimensional love of Christ that passes knowledge will not always pass knowledge. It will pass through the reconstituted vessel Paul described in 1 Corinthians 15 and Philippians 3, filling it precisely as designed, held by an architecture finally adequate to receive what was always intended to be received.

The Bride will be filled with all the fulness of God.

Not partially. Fully.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Sources

Scripture (KJV): Genesis 1:1; 1:26-27; Matthew 24:30; 27:51; 28:6; Luke 1:26-31; 24:16; 24:31; 24:42-43; John 4:14; 8:12; 19:30; 20:15; 20:19; 20:26; 20:27; 21:4; Acts 2:17; 1 Corinthians 13:12; 15:17; 15:20; 15:35-38; 15:42-44; 15:48-49; 2 Corinthians 12:2; Ephesians 2:14; 3:17-19; 6:12; Philippians 3:21; Colossians 2:9; 1 John 3:2; Joel 2:28; Malachi 4:2; Revelation 19; 20:1-15; 21:1-3; 21:16; 21:22-23; 22:1-2.

Tier A — Series canonical:

Resilienciero, The New Jerusalem — Cube or Pyramid? Neither is True: 4D is a Tesseract in 4D Higher-Dimensional Reality of the New Heaven and Earth (July 17, 2026) — the Tesseract City post; direct predecessor establishing the tesseract-city framework this post extends to the Bride.

Resilienciero, The Biblical vs. Counterfeit Age of Aquarius (March 7, 2026) — Mazzaroth Week 10 framework, Gabriel/Uranus lock, Living Water outpouring architecture.

Resilienciero, The Counterfeit Age of Aquarius (April 8, 2026) — the counterfeit Sabbath-Millennium framework detail; Public Law 102-14; Noahide overlay; Anno Lucis calendar.

Resilienciero, The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026) — foundational AI-mediation disclosure framework referenced below.

Resilienciero, Mazzaroth Vol. 2 — The Cosmic Clock: Five Epochs, Seven Ages, and the Appointed Times (July 15, 2026) — Vol 2 opening dispatch; the Load-Bearing Distinction between Mazzaroth (eternal) and precessional clock (post-Flood); companion cross-series bridge to this post.

Tier A — Orthodox theological anchor:

Robert D. Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation series, Ichthys.com — definitive framework for series eschatology. Five Dispensations (Gentile Patriarchy → Jewish Patriarchy → Mosaic Law → Church Age → Millennium). Three False Doctrines identification. Occupying Church mandate (Luke 19:13 pragmateuomai). God’s throne = Third Heaven (2 Corinthians 12:2), NOT Kabbalistic Aravot.

Tier A — Peer-reviewed academic:

Nicolas Wyatt, Religious Texts from Ugarit (Sheffield Academic Press, 1998/2002) — Ugaritic translations; Seven Baals; Mount Saphon.

Tier A — Technical primary witness (transhumanist counterfeit):

Sabrina Wallace — ex-NORTHCOM / DARPA / DIA network engineer; primary IEEE 802.15.6 body-area-network documentation; the “standards-body architecture is not science fiction” witness; cited at IEEE / DARPA / patent primary-record register.

Tier B — Independent biblical archaeologist:

Ron Wyatt — independent archaeological work; Ark of the Covenant beneath Golgotha testimony (1982).

Tier B — Investigative and framework witnesses:

Rob Skiba, Archon Invasion (2012).

CK Quarterman, Fallen Angels.

Gary Wayne, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy (2014).

Jno Cook, Recovering the Lost World Vols 1–3 (2016–2017), saturniancosmology.org — Saturnian Cosmology; not Christian, theological inversion required (Cook’s “gods” = series’ fallen planetary stewards).

Tier B/C — Hostile-witness source (used forensically per Jurisdictional Lens Editorial Standard):

Christopher Jon Bjerknes, BeWARe of the World to Come — documented atheist, antisemite, anti-Christian. The distinction between corrupted institutions and innocent populations is non-negotiable throughout the series’ engagement with this and similar sources. Specific occult Kabbalist leadership — NOT the Jewish people broadly. Fallen angelic jurisdictional architecture — the real enemy behind human instruments.

Cultural artifact witnesses:

Salvador Dalí, Corpus Hypercubus (1954), Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Salvador Dalí, Christ of St. John of the Cross (1951), Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero)

resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.