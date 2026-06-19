“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 KJV

RET · A Field Dispatch on the Commodification of the Imago Dei · Volume IV Manuscript-in-Progress Material

“There is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.” — Matthew 10:26 KJV “Therefore the law is slacked, and judgment doth never go forth: for the wicked doth compass about the righteous; therefore wrong judgment proceedeth.” — Habakkuk 1:4 KJV

A Reader from Rome, Georgia

It is the pre-dawn hours of a Friday, exactly one week after Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day opened in theaters across the United States. The field dispatch I published earlier this week walked the institutional architecture of the disclosure-program apparatus — Joseph Jordan’s documented case work on alien-abduction encounters stopping at the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ, Ray Boeche’s theological diagnosis of the phenomenon as fallen-supernatural, and the institutional confession captured in the Faull Bros documentary Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes — defense contractor Non-Disclosure Agreements that explicitly prohibit the very invocation that the empirical record documents halting the phenomenon.

That dispatch named one mechanism. This dispatch names the mechanism’s other face.

A reader of this body of work, Teresa Smith, posted on Facebook two days ago — June 17, 2026 — about what she has been watching in her local community in Rome, Georgia. I am quoting her at length because the diagnostic compression in what she wrote is research-grade and the convergence she identified is structural, not coincidental. She has not formally authorized the quotation; it is offered here in the spirit of public Facebook engagement, with public attribution, and with explicit invitation to amend or remove if she wishes:

“What is EXTREMELY CONCERNING about 4 or 5 data centers thrust upon the RESIDENTS of Rome, Ga at its ROOT is the SECRECY (NDAs) and the BRUTE FORCE. I have watched this new movie 3 times now that came out January 2026. I know its JUST ‘a movie,’ Its JUST ‘entertainment’— its JUST ‘whatever’ until its NOT. I URGE everyone, with the advent of these Data Centers and the FACT that majority are in America, and given the government’s HANDLING of these in relations to the OUTCRY and the VOICES ‘opposed’ to them… we NEED to really get some ‘calm heads’ about us, and UNITE… before we are corralled — and wake up In Mercy Court with only 90 Minutes to PROVE ‘our innocence.’”

The film Teresa references is Mercy (2026), the Chris Pratt / Rebecca Ferguson AI-Capital-Court dystopian thriller released in January. Her diagnosis is a three-layer architecture that has to be named clearly because most readers will miss what she has compressed.

Layer one — empirical, local: real Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) architecture being deployed in her actual community of Rome, Georgia, with documented government complicity in non-transparency. Layer two — cultural, predictive: a Hollywood film functioning as preview of the AI-judiciary infrastructure the NDAs are enabling. Layer three — synthetic: the same NDA mechanism that enables data center deployment is the mechanism that would enable a Mercy-style adjudication system to go live without public deliberation.

This is the BOW thesis bearing fruit in reader application. It also names the load-bearing mechanism underneath the Disclosure Day dispatch I published earlier this week from a different angle entirely. Two films, six months apart, both wrapped in entertainment register, both previewing infrastructure being built in real time under NDA-enforced silence. The legal-codification architecture is the same. Teresa has named the Mercy face. The Disclosure Day dispatch named the UAP face. The mechanism is one mechanism.

This companion dispatch exists to walk the convergence — and to honor the reader who saw it before most of us did.

What Hollywood Just Previewed: Mercy and the AI Capital Court

The film verified facts first, because precision matters before interpretation.

Mercy (2026), directed by Timur Bekmambetov from a screenplay by Marco van Belle, released January 23, 2026 by Amazon MGM Studios in the United States and Canada and Sony Pictures Releasing International elsewhere. Chris Pratt plays LAPD Detective Chris Raven; Rebecca Ferguson plays AI Judge Maddox. The setting is Los Angeles in the year 2029 — three years out from release. The film’s box-office performance was soft theatrically — $54.6 million against a $60 million production budget — but the film hit number one on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026, where streaming reach completed the cultural-conditioning work the box office did not. Streaming is the actual delivery vehicle for this kind of preview. Box office is the launch pad. The streaming platform is where the framework lands.

The premise as deployed in the film is what Teresa has been watching three times. The “Mercy Capital Court” is an AI-powered judicial system that operates as judge, jury, and executioner in a single integrated architecture. The defendant is presumed guilty until proven innocent — the foundational inversion of historic Anglo-American jurisprudence. The defendant has ninety minutes to make the case for innocence to the AI Judge or face on-the-spot execution. During those ninety minutes, the defendant is given access to the city’s “Municipal Cloud” — every surveillance camera, every cell phone signal, every database — in order to construct the exculpatory argument. The AI Judge assesses the evidence in real time and renders a binary verdict. There is no jury of peers. There is no appellate process. There is no constitutional review. There is the algorithm, the timer, and the execution.

Variety’s review of the film called the premise “pure government-meets-big-tech future-shock fascism.” That is a mainstream entertainment-press outlet using the word fascism on the record about the film’s underlying architecture. The diagnostic register is not coming from the fringes. The film’s own marketing posture surfaced the categorization.

What the film is doing in cultural-narrative terms is preview. It is showing audiences what an algorithmic-justice system looks like operationally, normalizing the visual grammar (the timer, the percentage probability of guilt, the AI-judge face displayed on a screen, the defendant in a chair), and conditioning audiences to receive the framework with a sense of recognition rather than alarm when something like it appears in real-world deployment discussion. This is what cinematic preview does. It familiarizes audiences with the operational furniture of a system before the system arrives.

The setting of 2029 is worth pausing at. Three years. That is the operational horizon the film places on its dramatization. A Mercy-style system requires three things to deploy: massive computational infrastructure (data centers), a legal-political framework that authorizes algorithmic adjudication (legislation, executive action, or emergency declaration), and a public conditioned to receive the framework without resistance (cinematic preview, streaming distribution, normalization of AI-as-authority in adjacent domains). The first is being built right now. The second is being legislated in fragments across multiple jurisdictions. The third is what Mercy is doing.

Teresa has been watching the third leg of the deployment architecture three times. Her instinct on what she is watching is correct.

What Rome, Georgia Sees: The Data Center Buildout

The infrastructure leg of the deployment architecture is where Teresa sits, in Rome, Georgia, watching 4 or 5 data centers being thrust upon residents of her community under enforced silence. Her local situation is not isolated, and the documentation around it is substantial.

In February 2026, Republican State Senator Chuck Hufstetler, whose district includes Rome, introduced Senate Bill 34 in the Georgia legislature. The bill was a modest reform — protecting residential electricity customers from absorbing data center infrastructure costs. The Georgia Senate, rather than vote the bill up or down, abruptly adjourned to avoid voting on it at all. The 2026 Georgia legislative session ended without passing any data center regulations whatsoever. The procedural maneuver speaks. When the political process avoids voting on a measure, the political process has been instructed not to act.

That is the local picture. The national picture is larger and more documented than most readers realize.

By March 2026, there were 833 active grassroots opposition groups organizing against data center deployments across 49 states. That number had doubled from 396 groups at the end of 2025 — opposition is accelerating, not stabilizing. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, 75 data center projects were blocked or delayed through grassroots action. More than 300 state-level legislative bills addressing data center deployment were introduced in the first six weeks of 2026. A Gallup poll in early 2026 measured 70 percent opposition to local AI data centers — a supermajority position in American polling terms, sustained across geographic and political-affiliation lines.

There is now a dedicated Wikipedia page tracking the “Opposition to AI data centers” movement, which is the kind of curatorial documentation that emerges only when a phenomenon has reached a threshold of organized civic significance.

This is not fringe local concern. This is the canary in a coordinated national resistance to an infrastructure buildout that the public has not consented to, that local governments are routinely overruling community objections to authorize, and that the deployment companies are insisting be conducted under enforced silence regarding scope, environmental impact, water consumption, electricity draw, vendor identity, and operational intent.

The NDA architecture is doing the work of silence here. Local residents who attend planning meetings cannot get answers because the answers are contractually unavailable. Local officials who are briefed cannot relay what they have been briefed because the briefings are contractually privileged. Local journalists who try to investigate are told that the operational details are proprietary information protected by trade secret law and the relevant NDAs. The wall of enforced silence around data center deployment is the same architectural mechanism as the wall of enforced silence around defense-contractor UAP-program work. It is a different application of the same legal-codification logic.

Teresa, watching the deployment from inside the cage, has named that logic correctly. NDAs and brute force is the ROOT. The local face is real. The national face is real. The Hollywood preview is showing the operational endpoint the deployment is engineered toward.

The Mechanism Underneath: NDA Architecture Across Both Films

The Disclosure Day dispatch I published earlier this week walked the structural distinction between information NDAs and action NDAs. Information NDAs are the standard architecture — they restrict the transfer of information between parties. Information moves; the NDA constrains the channels through which it moves. That is what NDAs ordinarily do. Defense-contractor information NDAs are tighter, but they are still in the same category.

An action NDA is a categorically different instrument. Action NDAs restrict not the transfer of information but the initiation of an operational behavior. The Higher Entities documentary surfaced one such action NDA — defense contractors prohibited from invoking the name of Jesus Christ in operational contexts where the phenomenon may manifest. That clause does not prevent information from leaking. It prevents an operational counter-measure from being initiated. And action clauses are written in defense contracts only when the action produces an outcome the institution has reason to suppress.

The data center NDA architecture is a hybrid. Some of its provisions are standard information restrictions — limits on disclosure of vendor identity, source code, proprietary algorithms. Other provisions move toward action restriction — limits on what local officials can say in public meetings, limits on what employees can describe to journalists, limits on what residents can document and share. The hybrid form is the move toward the action-clause architecture without yet fully assuming it. The data center deployment is in the institutional posture of constructing the legal-silence apparatus first and then determining the operational restrictions later, as the buildout reaches scale.

This is the connective tissue Teresa surfaced. The legal-codification mechanism that enables defense-contractor NDA architecture is the same mechanism that enables data center NDA architecture is the same mechanism that would enable a Mercy-style adjudication system to deploy without public deliberation. The contracts are the medium. The buildout is the message. The cinematic preview is the framework being culturally pre-installed in audiences before the operational system goes live.

What the two films are doing together is showing two sides of the same architecture. Disclosure Day shows the framework — the cultural narrative the world is being conditioned to receive the phenomenon through. Mercy shows the operational endpoint — the algorithmic adjudication system the framework requires once it is fully deployed. They are not separate films about separate subjects. They are two views of one architecture, separated by six months in the release calendar and by approximately three years in the dramatized timeline.

The Two-Film Synthesis

Set the two films side by side and the structural identity emerges.

Mercy (January 2026) — AI Capital Court preview.

Infrastructure layer: data centers. The AI Judge requires massive computational substrate. The data center buildout currently underway in Rome, Georgia and 49 other states is the literal precondition for the dramatized system.

Adjudication layer: the AI Judge with ninety minutes and the Municipal Cloud. Algorithmic determination of guilt or innocence, with binary execution authority.

Cultural conditioning layer: streaming reach. Number one on Amazon Prime in March 2026. IMAX theatrical framing for the launch. The film is engineered for normalization, not blockbuster.

Real-world correlate: data centers deployed under NDA architecture, set in 2029, three years from release.

Disclosure Day (June 2026) — alien-framework preview.

Infrastructure layer: AARO, the UAP institutional apparatus, the nine-year sustained controlled-disclosure rollout that began with the December 2017 New York Times revelations.

Adjudication layer: the framework the world is being conditioned to receive the phenomenon through. The Spielberg-branded “bookend to Close Encounters” positioning.

Cultural conditioning layer: Spielberg auteur status, Universal Pictures distribution, the CBS News declarative escalation forty-eight hours before opening — “I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here.”

Real-world correlate: defense-contractor NDA architecture documented in Higher Entities, the Schumer-Rounds amendment, the David Grusch congressional testimony.

Six months apart. Same playbook. Same Hollywood-as-preview function. Same NDA-architecture underneath. The structural identity is what makes the convergence load-bearing rather than coincidental.

Teresa has named one face. The Disclosure Day dispatch named the other. Together they form the picture.

The Commodification Thread

This is where RET Volume IV manuscript territory opens directly, because the underlying telos of both films, and of the infrastructure buildout underneath both films, is the same. The body of work currently under construction in Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV: The Commodification of the Imago Dei is being written to name this telos in canonical biblical terms.

Mercy‘s AI Capital Court is biological commodification at the adjudication level. The body presumed guilty until algorithmically cleared is the body recategorized from bearer of the imago Dei with inherent dignity, due process protection, and presumption of innocence to biological substrate subject to algorithmic assessment of guilt-probability with ninety minutes to disprove the algorithm’s working hypothesis. The legal-categorical shift is the commodification. The body is no longer the body of an imago Dei wo/man; it is the body of an entity whose innocence is a hypothesis the algorithm tests.

Disclosure Day‘s alien-framework is biological commodification at the identity level. The body recategorized within a we are not alone ontology that Scripture does not authorize is the body whose origin, telos, dignity, and ontological status are renegotiated within a framework that bypasses the Genesis 1:27 declaration entirely. If the imago Dei wo/man is one intelligent biological category among many — extraterrestrial, terrestrial-human, posthuman — then the imago Dei category loses its theological privilege and becomes one variant within a comparative-biological-intelligence taxonomy. The recategorization is the commodification. The biblical identity is dissolved into a comparative inventory.

The data center buildout is substrate commodification. The imago Dei wo/man’s physiological data, communication traffic, location signatures, biometric markers, and biological tissue (via genomic databases and adjacent infrastructures) are recategorized as corporate data infrastructure operating under proprietary commercial frameworks. The body is no longer the unique inheritance of the imago Dei bearer; it is the biological raw material from which extractive value is generated under contracts the data subject has not meaningfully consented to.

All three commodification vectors — adjudication, identity, substrate — move toward the same telos. The imago Dei wo/man as legally manageable substrate. The body as algorithmic input. The biological dignity as one variable within a system of corporate, governmental, and adjudicatory frameworks that have no theological commitment to the Genesis 1:27 declaration and no operational commitment to the Philippians 2 standing of the One whose body redeemed the body of the imago Dei wo/man at the cross.

The standing biblical answer to all three vectors is the same. 1 Corinthians 6:19–20 KJV:

“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

The body of the imago Dei wo/man has been bought. The price has been paid. The transaction is closed. The body belongs to the One who bought it, not to the data center substrate, not to the AI Capital Court algorithm, not to the disclosure-program framework, not to any contractual architecture that the present age constructs to manage it otherwise. The commodification attempt does not change the underlying transaction. The contracts can be written. The contracts cannot reach the property they claim to convey.

This is the canonical answer Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV will develop in full. The blog you are reading is manuscript-precursor material — the diagnostic frame the manuscript will inhabit, drawn out in dispatch form so the reader can carry the framework into the cultural moment without waiting for the book.

The Standing Promise: What the Contracts Cannot Hold

The Lord Jesus Christ named the eschatological vector that runs through both films and the infrastructure underneath both films, and He named it in one sentence that the contracts cannot reach.

Matthew 10:26 KJV:

“Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.”

The Luke companion at 12:2–3 reinforces the same architecture:

"For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops."

These two passages name the gospel-eschatological inversion of the NDA architecture. The contracts construct artificial zones of enforced hiddenness around infrastructure being deployed without consent. The gospel principle names those zones as temporary. There is nothing in the entire architecture of human attempts to enforce silence that the eschatological terminus does not eventually expose. The contracts are the artificial reversal. The exposure is the divine restoration of order.

The Habakkuk passage I cited at the opening of this dispatch — “Therefore the law is slacked, and judgment doth never go forth: for the wicked doth compass about the righteous; therefore wrong judgment proceedeth” (Habakkuk 1:4 KJV) — anticipated the Mercy Capital Court frame three thousand years ago. The prophet was naming what algorithmic adjudication produces when it operates without theological constraint: wrong judgment proceedeth. The frame is not new. The technical implementation is new. The biblical diagnostic is ancient.

What is also ancient is the counter-frame that runs through the same Habakkuk passage and reaches its terminus three chapters in:

"For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea."

That is the eschatological terminus that no NDA architecture, no algorithmic-justice deployment, no controlled-disclosure rollout, and no commodification system survives. The earth filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD is the final state. Every contractual zone of enforced silence is being constructed against that final state, and every such zone will be dissolved in it.

The pastoral calibration is therefore steady. Vigilance, yes — the deployment is real and the present-age implications are serious. Panic, no — the terminus is fixed and the contracts cannot reach it. The standing of the imago Dei wo/man under the cross is unchanged by any architectural deployment that the present age constructs around her.

Calm Heads, Discerning Hearts

Teresa called for calm heads in the closing of her Facebook post. The phrase deserves to be carried into the title of this section because it is the pastoral charge the moment requires.

Six practical disciplines for the saint encountering the data center / AI judiciary / disclosure-program convergence.

First, distinguish the architecture from the deployment. The NDA-architecture mechanism is the same across both films and across the data center buildout, but the operational deployments are at different stages. Data centers are being built now. The disclosure rollout is well underway. The AI Capital Court is dramatized in 2029. Different timelines, same underlying mechanism. Discernment requires holding the structural identity while recognizing the deployment differentials.

Second, refuse the entertainment register. The cinematic preview function of both films works precisely because audiences receive entertainment differently from how they receive policy debate. The framework lands when the guard is down. Teresa’s “until its NOT” is the discipline. The film is a film until it is the framework being implemented in the deployment.

Third, honor local resistance. The 833 grassroots opposition groups, the 75 blocked projects, the 70 percent Gallup polling, the SB 34 attempt in Georgia — these are not noise. They are the operational counter-deployment. The imago Dei wo/man’s neighbors are doing the work of contesting the buildout where it actually arrives. Stand with them. Support them. Vote for them. The visible civic resistance is part of the broader sovereign-ecclesiastical witness.

Fourth, name the mechanism out loud. The NDA architecture cannot do its full work if it is publicly named at every deployment stage. Silence is its instrument. Speech is its solvent. Teresa is doing this work in her FB feed. RISE is doing it in their Christian-discernment channel. The Disclosure Day dispatch is doing it from theological altitude. The Mercy convergence dispatch you are reading is doing it from manuscript-precursor altitude. Naming the mechanism is the work.

Fifth, hold the standing biblical answer. 1 Corinthians 6:19–20. The body has been bought. The transaction is closed. The commodification attempt does not reach the underlying property right of the One who paid for it. This is not theoretical comfort. This is operational standing.

Sixth, rest in the eschatological vector. Matthew 10:26. Habakkuk 2:14. The contracts cannot hold. The hidden things will be revealed. The earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD. The present-age architecture is being constructed against a terminus that it cannot reach, and that terminus is the standing reality the saint inhabits even now.

The Resilience Wheel holds Christ at the hub. The six elements of the psychological ring — cognitive resilience, emotional regulation, identity security, trauma integration, mental sovereignty, spiritual warfare awareness — are the operational disciplines for exactly this kind of moment. The seven spokes hold the practical domains of life under Christ’s hub-authority. The whole framework was built for the present hour. Use it.

2 Timothy 1:7 KJV: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Hold the sound mind. Stand in the office Christ has placed you in. Honor the readers and the neighbors and the civic actors who are doing the work where they actually live. The body that will judge angels (1 Corinthians 6:3 KJV) is the body the architecture is constructed to manage. The construction will not hold.

Teresa, thank you for naming what most readers miss. The dispatch is in your honor.

Maranatha. SDG.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary documentary sources for Mercy (verified June 19, 2026): Variety film review, Letterboxd user reviews, Amazon MGM Studios distribution record, Wikipedia Mercy (2026 film) entry. Director Timur Bekmambetov, screenplay Marco van Belle, theatrical release January 23, 2026, Amazon Prime streaming #1 in March 2026. Box office $54.6 million against $60 million production budget. Setting: Los Angeles 2029.

Primary sources for data center context (verified June 19, 2026): Georgia State Legislature record for Senate Bill 34 introduced by Senator Chuck Hufstetler in February 2026, Wikipedia Opposition to AI data centers curated documentation, Gallup polling 2026 cycle (70 percent opposition to local AI data centers), aggregate grassroots opposition tracking through March 2026 (833 groups across 49 states; 75 Q1 2026 blocked/delayed projects; 300+ state legislative bills in first six weeks of 2026).

Tier B observer (BOW-recognized): Teresa D Smith, Facebook public post dated June 17, 2026. Identified as BOW reader and Facebook influencer with audience reach. Quoted with attribution under public-engagement convention; quotation offered with explicit invitation to amend or remove if requested.

Tier B observer (BOW-recognized): RISE (@rse / rseonline.org / RISE Radio Podcast), evolved channel of Round Saturn’s Eye (R$E), UK-based Christian discernment work active since approximately 2014. DECEPTION DAY reframe of the Spielberg Disclosure Day film published June 11, 2026 with 2 Thessalonians 2:9 anchor. Tier B FIEC-aligned posture, anti-NAR / anti-Dominion / anti-ecumenism lane.

Tier A canonical theological anchor (BOW-wide): Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion: Background to the Tribulation and The Coming Tribulation series, ichthys.com. The strong-delusion framework, the deception-register architecture, and the present-age unseen-realm conflict architecture are consistent with Luginbill’s systematic work.

Forward-pointing manuscript reference: Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV: The Commodification of the Imago Dei (R3 Publishing, manuscript-in-progress). The blog you are reading is manuscript-precursor material for the volume.

Companion dispatch (already published): Disclosure Day and the Name They Cannot Say: A Wednesday Field Dispatch on the Three Witnesses Hollywood Will Not Show You (Revelation Exo-Truth Volume I Material, published earlier this week). The institutional-NDA architecture in the defense-contractor UAP-program apparatus is walked in detail there. This Mercy dispatch is the commodification-side companion piece.

Layer discipline:

L4 (theological): the commodification thesis, the standing biblical answer at 1 Corinthians 6:19–20, the eschatological vector at Matthew 10:26 and Habakkuk 2:14, the imago Dei anthropology at Genesis 1:27.

L3 (documentary / empirical): the Mercy film verification, the data center buildout documentation, the grassroots opposition tracking, the Georgia SB 34 legislative record.

The Mark of the Beast Lock applied selectively: The Mark is not invoked in this dispatch. The data center / AI judiciary / disclosure-program convergence is runway material — the kind of infrastructure deployment that could eventually make the Revelation 13:16–18 transaction culturally and operationally possible at scale. The runway is not the plane. Vigilance, yes. Panic, no.

World Religion Protocol (explicitly invoked): The Mercy film’s algorithmic-justice register is not equivalent to biblical justice grammar. The film’s presumed guilty until proven innocent inversion of historic Anglo-American jurisprudence is also a categorical inversion of the Mosaic and prophetic-canonical justice frame, which presumes innocence and demands two or three witnesses before condemnation (Deuteronomy 19:15 KJV; Matthew 18:16 KJV). The cinematic preview’s adjudicatory framework is not Christian. Naming the categorical inversion is part of the diagnostic work this dispatch performs.

Posture: The dispatch documents the convergence Teresa surfaced; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan or sentimental one. The cultural moment is named; the local face is honored; the canonical answer is given; the practical discernment is offered. The reader is summoned to discern the moment under the Lordship of the One whose body redeemed the body of the imago Dei wo/man at the cross.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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