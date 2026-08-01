A vertically stratified sacred cosmological composition in three distinct registers, in the uppermost register the twelve-sectioned Mazzaroth circle rendered as luminous constellations arranged in a golden Gospel-of-the-stars ring with soft radiant light and iconographic sacred symbols encoding the Testimony, in the middle register a vast field of literal starlight showing physical star patterns and constellations as ancient angelic infrastructure with cosmic dust and plasma filaments faintly visible, in the lowest register a precessional wobble rendered as a slow spiral gyre of celestial motion with the earth’s axis tilting through the ages, deep indigo and cobalt palette throughout with warm amber and gold highlights, faint hierarchical divisions separating the three layers without hard borders, Byzantine iconographic style meets classical astronomical illustration, sacred art oil painting, reverent doxological mood, cinematic wide composition, hyper-detailed, biblical majesty. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Mazzaroth Vol. 2 · The Cosmic Clock · Chapter 2

MM · Milk Minute

The Gospel-in-the-Stars scholarship of the last century has left a knot untied. When Frances Rolleston, E. W. Bullinger, and D. James Kennedy recovered the original Gospel meaning of the twelve signs from beneath the astrological corruption, they gave the Church a treasure I owe them a debt I cannot easily repay. But under the single name of Mazzaroth they had folded together three distinct realities that need to be named separately to be held rightly.

The three are these:

The Testimony — the eternal Gospel encoded in the twelve signs, established in the counsels of Elohim before the Fall, inscribed at creation as the original proclamation.

The Constellations — the physical star patterns themselves, an angelic infrastructure of light potentially older than the Adamic order, prepared as the stage on which the Testimony would be displayed.

The Clock — the precessional wobble activated by the Flood-catastrophe axial displacement of approximately 2345 BC, about 4,370 years old at this hour, the mechanism through which the Ages have been reading themselves forward from Aries the Lamb to Aquarius the Water-Bearer we are entering now.

Three witnesses in one sky. Related, but not identical.

Volume One walked the Testimony.

Volume Two opens the Clock.

Holding the three distinct is the discipline that arms the reader against a century of muddled scholarship, against every skeptic’s collapse of category, and against every counterfeit horoscope that dresses itself in the language of stars.

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years” (Genesis 1:14, KJV). Three witnesses. Three offices of the same lights. One Elohim who set them there to say what He is still saying.

Volume Two Anchor Context

Book 2 · The Cosmic Clock

Arc: Precessional framework — the Ages from Eden to the Second Coming

Opening: “Which maketh Arcturus, Orion, and Pleiades, and the chambers of the south” — Job 9:9 (KJV)

Closing anchor: Aquarius — the age we are entering

Available: r3ready.com/shop · Mazzaroth Vol. 1 · WAC Standalone · nine Cosmic Library companion titles at Freedom Month pricing through July 31

DD · Deep Dive

If you have walked with me through A Witness at the Crossroads · America at 250, you already know the compass which oriented that book pointed to Christ enthroned as King. There I named the three houses of the one Christ — the King’s house, which is the Resilience on the Road to Revelation (R3) series; the Priest’s house, which is the Revelation Exo-Truth (RET) series; and the Prophet’s house, which is The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars. Volume One of this present series opened the door of the Prophet’s house and walked the reader through the content of His speech — Virgo to Leo, the twelve-sectioned circle of the Gospel told in order. Volume Two now opens the same door and walks the reader through the timing of that speech: when it was given, when the mechanism of the Ages was started, and where we now stand in the great sweep of redemptive history.

Chapter 1 of this Volume Two — Chambers of the South, dispatched July 15 — set the theological spine on which everything that follows now rests. There we named the Munus Triplex of the old divines: Christ holding the offices of Prophet, Priest, and King, and the Mazzaroth as His prophetic speech given before ink. And there, in two-part form, we drew the load-bearing distinction between the eternal Testimony (established in the counsels of Elohim, inscribed at creation, unchanging) and the post-Flood Clock (activated by axial displacement in the twenty-fourth century BC, running down toward its Torque Null terminus even in this present hour). That spine and that two-part distinction stand under every chapter of Volume Two.

But two-part is not yet three-part. And Volume Two cannot proceed to the pre-Flood cosmology, the Cornwell precessional numbers, the Göbekli Tepe preservation, the Four-Phase Mazzaroth timeline, or any of the middle-chapter architecture without first refining what Chapter 1 declared in two into what Volume Two requires in three.

Today we untie a knot that has bound Gospel-in-the-Stars scholarship for the better part of a century, and without which nothing else in Volume Two will read cleanly. Chapter 1 named the distinction as two. Chapter 2 shows that there are three.

§I · A Century of Muddle

The best Christian writers on the starry testimony did the Church an enormous service. Frances Rolleston, whose Mazzaroth; or, The Constellations was published posthumously in 1862, recovered from Hebrew and Arabic star-name philology the original Gospel meaning of the twelve signs. E. W. Bullinger, whose The Witness of the Stars (1893) built directly on Rolleston’s foundation, systematized the recovery into a Christ-centered reading of every major decan and star. D. James Kennedy, whose The Real Meaning of the Zodiac brought the recovery into the twentieth-century pulpit and helped a generation of pastors see that Genesis 1:14 was speaking of something more than the calendar, kept the fire lit through the late modern period. I owe every one of them a debt I cannot easily repay. This series would not exist without their prior labor, and every serious student of the Gospel in the stars stands on ground they cleared.

But even the best of them left a knot untied.

They spoke of the Mazzaroth as if it were one thing, and in one sense it is — the prophetic speech of the Word before ink, the running commentary on redemption from the promised Seed to the returning King. In that sense there is only one Mazzaroth, and to speak of it as one is theologically correct. But under that single name they had folded together three distinct realities that were never carefully separated in the recovery literature, and because the three were never separated, the whole subject has since been prone to a persistent slippage that has cost the Church dearly.

The slippage runs in every direction. Skeptics have exploited it to dismiss the entire treasure. “Ancient astronomy,” they say. “Late accommodation.” “Baptized paganism.” Because the Christian recovery writers folded eternal Testimony together with post-Flood mechanism, the skeptic can point to the mechanism’s post-Flood date as evidence that the whole is post-Flood — and can then dismiss the whole as a fabrication of ancient astronomers who read Christian meaning back into a pre-Christian sky. The skeptic is wrong. But the confusion he is exploiting is real. It was not manufactured. It was inherited from a scholarship that never distinguished what needed to be distinguished.

Sympathizers have absorbed the confusion and passed it along. Popular treatments of the Gospel in the stars — the ones the Berean reader encounters in podcasts, YouTube channels, and paperback devotionals — routinely blur three witnesses into one, treat the precessional Ages as if they were the signs themselves, treat the signs as if they were the same age as the physical star patterns, and treat the physical star patterns as if they had been arranged specifically to accommodate the Testimony rather than as the ancient medium on which the eternal Testimony was displayed. The sympathizer means well. The sympathizer is defending Rolleston and Bullinger and Kennedy from unfair attack. But the sympathizer, in defending them, has inherited the same knot they never untied, and the knot is what makes the whole treasure vulnerable to the next skeptic who comes with a sharper knife.

And the reader who tries to reason clearly about the subject has almost always been forced to choose between accepting a confusion and rejecting the whole. That is not a fair choice, and I refuse to leave the Berean reader inside it.

I have come to see that the confusion dissolves the moment we name three things by their proper names. The Testimony. The Constellations. The Clock. Three witnesses in the sky, related but not identical, each with its own age, its own nature, and its own place in redemptive history. Hold the three distinct, and everything else in this second volume will make sense. Collapse them into one, and confusion returns.

Let me set them out.

§II · The First Distinction — The Testimony

The first is the Testimony — the Gospel encoded in the twelve signs, the running commentary on redemption from Virgo the promised Seed to Leo the returning King. This is what Volume One walked. This is what Rolleston and Bullinger set out to recover. This is what Paul had in view when he told the Romans of a witness whose sound had “gone into all the earth, and their words unto the ends of the world” (Romans 10:18, KJV) — a witness the Gentile could not plead ignorance of, because Elohim had spoken it in a language every human eye could read. This is what the same Paul had in view a chapter earlier when he wrote that “the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1:20, KJV). The universal witness is the Testimony. It is not general revelation as a vague sense of the numinous. It is specific speech, from a specific Speaker, saying a specific thing.

The Testimony is eternal.

I mean that in the strict sense. The Testimony is not a post-Flood accommodation. It is not a chronological device. It is not an artifact of ancient astronomy that the Church later baptized into Christian meaning. It is the original proclamation, established in the eternal counsels of Elohim before there was a Fall to redeem from, and inscribed in the created order in the first act of creation itself. The Lamb was “slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8, KJV), and the story of the Slain Lamb was told in the stars from the same foundation. Peter tells us the same doctrine on the Petrine side of the canon: the Lord Jesus was “foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times” (1 Peter 1:20, KJV). The Testimony belongs to the ordination. It is what the eternal counsel spoke aloud when it inscribed the Gospel in the created order.

Psalm 19 does not say the heavens once declared the glory of God. It says they are declaring — present tense, continuous, without interruption — “Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world” (Psalm 19:2-4, KJV). Read that slowly. The heavens are speaking a specific thing. That specific thing is being uttered continuously, day and night, in every language, to every ear. The universality of the speech tells us that its content is not tribal but human. The continuity of the speech tells us that its author is not human but Elohim. And the specificity of the speech — for Paul in Romans 10 quotes this same Psalm 19 as the ground for saying every Gentile has already been reached by the same message the Apostles preached — tells us that the content of the speech is the Gospel.

The Testimony is not something the ancients recovered; it is something the ancients received, because it never stopped speaking.

That is the first distinction. Its age is the age of the eternal counsel. Its nature is prophetic speech. Its voice is the voice of the Word who was in the beginning, by whom all things were made, and who has been declaring what the Father decreed since before there was ink. When the Testimony changes, the eternal counsel will have changed. Since the eternal counsel does not change, neither does the Testimony.

§III · The Second Distinction — The Constellations

The second is the Constellations — the physical star patterns themselves. The suns, the arrangements, the actual configuration of celestial bodies whose light reaches the eye tonight when the reader steps outside and looks up.

The Constellations are not the Testimony. They are the medium upon which the Testimony is written.

That distinction matters more than most treatments allow. The story of the Slain Lamb is the Testimony; the particular arrangement of Aries in the sky is the Constellation. The Gospel of the promised Seed is the Testimony; the physical stars that draw the outline of Virgo are the Constellation. The Testimony is prophetic speech; the Constellations are the sky-architecture on which that speech is displayed. Confuse the two and you cannot answer the simplest skeptical objection — why these particular stars? Distinguish them and the answer opens: because Elohim set the Constellations there for that purpose, and the Testimony is what He spoke on them.

The Constellations are ancient. How ancient, we cannot say with precision, and I think we ought not pretend otherwise. Scripture testifies that at the founding of the earth “the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy” (Job 38:7, KJV). The parallel construction is worth pausing over. The morning stars are set in synonymous parallelism with the sons of God — the angelic host — and the singing precedes the founding of the world’s foundations that Elohim is describing to Job. Whatever precise chronology one holds for Genesis 1, the elect angels were already present, already worshipping, and the celestial architecture was already in place for their song. The stars had voices in that song. The song was joy at the laying of the foundations. And the foundations at issue are the earth’s foundations, not the stars’ — which raises the sober possibility, taken seriously by careful Christian cosmologists from Barry Setterfield to Lambert Dolphin, that the Constellations may predate the Adamic order by a span the imagination cannot measure. An angelic infrastructure of light, prepared as the stage on which the Testimony would be inscribed at the appointed hour.

This is why the plasma physicists, when they study stellar formation and galactic architecture at the deepest empirical level, keep finding themselves confronted with structures older, more ordered, and more electromagnetically coherent than the standard cosmological model can account for. The Electric Universe theorists — Wal Thornhill, Hannes Alfvén, Kristian Birkeland, Ralph Juergens, David Talbott — describe a cosmos in which plasma physics does load-bearing work that gravity alone cannot bear, and in which stellar arrangements and galactic filaments betray an architectural order that reads more like design than accident. Their science is empirical. Their conclusions are held at what I have called the L3 register — compelling architectural models, offered with epistemic humility, not doctrinal claims. But the direction they are pointing is a direction the Berean reader ought not dismiss. They are looking at real architecture. The distinction I am drawing does not diminish their science; it locates it. The Constellations are what they are studying. The Testimony is what those Constellations were made to display.

That is the second distinction. Its age is old enough to have been present at the founding of the world’s foundations. Its nature is physical stellar architecture. Its purpose is to serve as the medium of the Testimony. When the Constellations are set aside — as Peter tells us they finally will be, when the elements shall melt with fervent heat and the heavens shall pass away with a great noise (2 Peter 3:10, KJV) — the Testimony will not go silent. The Testimony was there before the medium and will be there after it. But so long as the present heavens endure, they are the ordained means of its display, and no other stars would do.

§IV · The Custodial Chain

Between the second distinction and the third, a bridge is needed, because the reader must see how the eternal Testimony reached the post-Flood world at all.

The bridge is the antediluvian custodial chain.

Adam lived 930 years, Seth 912, Enoch 365 (translated), Methuselah 969, Lamech 777, Noah 950. The chronological arithmetic of Genesis 5 places Adam and Methuselah on the earth together for 243 years, Methuselah and Shem together for 100 years, and Shem alive into the days of Abraham. Three lives cover the entire span from creation to the patriarchal age. Whatever was seen at the beginning was transmitted through a chain of oral custodians short enough that the Gospel in the stars — which they observed continuously under the still pre-Flood sky — never had to travel through more than two mouths to reach any given generation. Adam saw the Testimony under an unwobbling sky and taught it to Seth. Seth taught it to Enoch. Enoch taught it to Methuselah. Methuselah taught it to Noah. Noah taught it to Shem, Ham, and Japheth. Shem taught it to the fathers of the Semitic nations.

Josephus records — from a Jewish tradition older than his own century — that Seth understood the astronomical knowledge his fathers had received to be of such value that he inscribed it on two pillars, one of brick and one of stone, so that whichever mode of destruction Elohim next visited on the world (fire or flood, as Enoch had prophesied), one of the pillars would survive to preserve the knowledge (Antiquities of the Jews 1.2.3). The stone pillar, Josephus writes, was still standing in the land of Siriad in his own day. Whether one holds Josephus’s identification of the pillar as historically accurate or as a Second-Temple embellishment of a genuine older tradition, the tradition itself testifies to a settled ancient conviction: the Gospel in the stars was received custodially, transmitted deliberately, and preserved against catastrophe intentionally. It was not stumbled upon. It was passed down.

The Greek and Egyptian traditions preserved fragments of the same custodial chain under different names. Enoch — the antediluvian custodian whom Elohim translated so that he did not see death — appears in Greek tradition as Atlas, who “held up the heavens” (that is, held the astronomical knowledge stable against catastrophe), and in Egyptian tradition as Hermes / Thoth, the “divine messenger” who brought the wisdom of the stars from the age before the flood. Seth appears in Arab tradition as the one to whom the founding of astronomy is attributed. That the pagan traditions preserved the names in scrambled form — with the custodial function attached to the wrong theology — is exactly what the fourth phase of the Mazzaroth’s history (of which we shall say more in a later chapter) predicts. The custodial chain was real. The custodians were faithful. What Babel did to the theology of the transmission is a separate question that Volume Two will take up in due course.

For now, the reader needs only to see this: the eternal Testimony reached the post-Flood world through a specific, historically identifiable custodial chain. Adam to Seth to Enoch to Methuselah to Noah to Shem. Six links. And through those six links, the Gospel in the stars entered the world of Abraham with its content intact — the content that Job (a contemporary of the patriarchs and possibly older than Moses) could already recite as familiar knowledge when he named Arcturus and Orion and the Pleiades and the chambers of the south. The Testimony did not begin with the ancient astronomers. The ancient astronomers received it from custodians who had received it from Elohim.

That bridge in hand, we can now speak of the third distinction.

§V · The Third Distinction — The Clock

The third is the Clock — the precessional mechanism, the slow backward wobble of the vernal equinox through the twelve signs, one Age of approximately 2,160 years per sign at the current mathematical rate, one full Great Year of approximately 25,920 years for the complete circuit.

This is where the century-old muddle most often shows itself. The Clock has been confused with the Testimony; the Testimony has been confused with the Constellations; the Ages have been mistaken for the signs; and the whole treasury of Gospel-in-the-Stars witness has been left vulnerable to the skeptic’s easy dismissal as astrology by another name.

The Clock is not eternal. The Clock did not begin at creation. The Clock was activated by the catastrophe of the Flood, when the axis of the earth was displaced from a near-vertical (or differently-configured) orientation and the wobble began.

I take that date, per George Dodwell’s careful obliquity research, to be approximately 2345 BC. Dodwell was not a fringe theorist. He was the Government Astronomer of South Australia for thirty-three years, from 1919 to 1952, and his obliquity work — assembled over decades from ancient solstice observations preserved across roughly three thousand years of stone monuments, papyrus records, and Chinese, Greek, Egyptian, and Babylonian manuscripts — produced a mathematical curve of the earth’s axial tilt that does not fit the standard uniformitarian model. The curve shows the tilt beginning at a much steeper angle than today, decaying rapidly in the early centuries after an inception event, and asymptotically approaching a stable value in the modern period. When Dodwell extrapolated the curve backward to its inception point, it converged on a date in the twenty-fourth century BC. That is the date of the axial displacement. And it aligns to within the margin of astronomical error with the received biblical chronology of the Flood. Dodwell himself, a Christian, believed his data supported the Genesis account, and he was preparing a book on the subject at his death.

Before that date, there was no wobble. There was no precession. The Ages had not begun. The Testimony stood under a still sky, displayed on the same Constellations, watched by the same antediluvian custodians we have just named — Adam, Seth, Enoch, Methuselah, Noah — for a millennium and a half of unchanging witness. The twelve-sectioned circle was fixed to the celestial equator as permanent architecture, not cycling, not sliding, not precessing. What Adam saw at the beginning, Noah saw at the end. That is the pre-Flood picture. Volume Two will develop it in fuller depth in its middle chapters.

The Clock is approximately 4,370 years old at this hour. That is the historical reality. Jim Cornwell’s 25,920-year projection, developed patiently at mazzaroth.world over four decades of astronomical mathematics, is not thereby overthrown; his mathematics is legitimate as backward-mathematics — the geometry of one complete precessional cycle at the current rate, projected as though the mechanism had always been running. Both stand. They measure different things. Cornwell’s cycle is the mathematical shape of the wobble. Dodwell’s date is the historical inception of the wobble.

Cornwell’s projection places the age-boundaries at what would today be Cancer 8,850 BC · Gemini 6,690 BC · Taurus 4,530 BC · Aries 2,370 BC · Pisces 210 BC · Aquarius AD 1,950 — each Age spanning 2,160 years at the current rate, twelve Ages composing the Great Year of 25,920 years. The reader ought to notice that Cornwell’s first eight boundaries (Capricornus through Gemini) fall in the pre-Flood era, which is exactly what the mathematics predicts when it is projected across a domain where the mechanism was not actually running. Those first eight boundaries are mathematical projections, not historical Ages. Only the last four boundaries (Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Aquarius) correspond to Ages actually experienced under a running Clock — and even those four post-Flood Ages appear compressed against the 2,160-year mathematical figure, because Dodwell’s obliquity recovery curve shows the wobble rate was faster in the early post-Flood centuries when the axis was still returning toward equilibrium. The theological sequence of the post-Flood Ages is verified. The exact durations await further modeling.

The full working of the reconciliation — including the pre-Flood static Mazzaroth framework and the compressed post-Flood Ages argument — is developed at length in the companion Special Edition, The Mazzaroth Before the Flood: Reconciling 25,920 Years with 4,370 (published March 28, 2026). The Berean reader who wants the mathematical apparatus in fuller detail should have that essay in hand before the middle chapters of this volume.

There is also, at the far end of the Clock, an empirical signal that the mechanism is winding down. John Traczyk’s Combined Wobble Analysis (posthumously published March 19, 2026) documents that the Chandler Wobble has collapsed by approximately 97% since systematic measurement began, and the Annual Wobble has collapsed by approximately 82% over the same period. The clock inaugurated at 2345 BC is not merely running — it is measurably approaching a Torque Null (Traczyk’s term) at which the wobble ceases. The Ages that were set in motion by the Flood-catastrophe axial displacement are, on empirical evidence, drawing to their prophetic terminus in real time. Volume Two will return to this signal in its closing chapters.

For now the reader needs only the third distinction. The Clock is the mechanism of the timing. It is what Volume Two is chiefly about. And it is not the Testimony, and it is not the Constellations, and holding it distinct from both is the discipline that arms the reader against the last century of muddle.

§VI · Why the Three-Part Clarity Matters

When a skeptic tells the Berean reader that the Gospel in the stars is astrology by another name, he is doing what confusion always does — collapsing distinctions. He is treating the Testimony (which is prophetic Elohim-speech, established at creation, immutable) as though it were the Clock (which is a post-Flood physical mechanism, historically inaugurated, empirically decaying), and treating both as though they were nothing more than the Constellations (which are physical stars). He is confusing three things that ought to be three, and rejecting the whole because the tangle is genuinely tangled. Once the three are held distinct, the skeptic’s objection collapses without our lifting a finger. The Testimony is not astrology because astrology is a corruption of the Testimony that reads fatalistic divination into signs that were meant to declare the Gospel. The Constellations are not astrology because they are physical stars whose arrangement predates and outlasts any human system of interpretation. The Clock is not astrology because it is a Flood-inaugurated mechanism whose Ages are chapters in redemptive history, not counterfeit horoscopes cast for the personal fortunes of individuals. Three witnesses. One Redeemer. Zero astrology.

The reader who holds the three distinct is armed against every direction from which the confusion comes. She can answer the materialist skeptic who says the whole subject is late accommodation: the Testimony precedes the accommodation because the Testimony precedes the Fall, and the Fall precedes every recorded human interpretation of the sky. She can answer the astrological practitioner who claims a common ancient inheritance: the ancient inheritance was the Testimony; astrology is the Babel-corruption of it; and the recovery she and I are engaged in is the restoration of what the corruption obscured, not the endorsement of the corruption’s later methodology. She can answer the dismissive theologian who insists that “the heavens declare the glory of God” means only that the sky’s beauty prompts a vague sense of awe: no — Psalm 19 says the heavens speak, in a specific and universal language, and Romans 10 tells us that language has already reached every ear, and the content of that language is the Gospel. She can answer the well-meaning brother who folds Testimony and Clock together and cannot see why it matters: it matters because the Clock is measurably ending, and if the Testimony is folded into the Clock, then when the Clock stops the Testimony stops with it — which cannot be, because the Testimony was ordained in the eternal counsel and the counsel does not change.

There is a pastoral register to this as well, and I want to name it plainly. The reader who has family members and colleagues living under the influence of one counterfeit or another — the Age-of-Aquarius spiritual-but-not-religious drift, the horoscope-column casual astrology, the harder occult schools that trade in named Sephirot and lightning-flash emanations, the outright New Age synthesis that mistakes the sky’s architecture for its own deity — is not helpless. She has, in the three distinctions, exactly the intellectual instrument she needs to speak clearly, kindly, and truthfully into those lives. She can honor the intuition that the sky is speaking something (it is), while distinguishing what it is speaking from what the counterfeit claims it is speaking. She can honor the sense that the Ages are turning (they are), while distinguishing the actual historical Ages from the occult synthesis that has been sold under their name. She can honor the reach for antiquity (the antiquity is real), while pointing past the corruption to the custodial chain that carried the original meaning forward.

The Berean who separates what Elohim made distinct will see what has been there all along — the Testimony written on the Constellations and displayed against the Clock, three witnesses of the same Redeemer, agreeing in every particular, from the foundation of the world to the age we are now entering.

Hold them clear, and the rest of Volume Two will read cleanly. Confuse them, and the sky itself will seem to muddle.

The muddle is not in the sky. The muddle has been in our reading of it.

The Testimony stands. The Constellations bear it. The Clock has begun — and its terminus is drawing near.

The next chapter opens the load-bearing distinction in fuller depth: what it means for the Testimony to be eternal and the Clock to be post-Flood, and why keeping them distinct changes the way we read the sky in this hour of the Water-Bearer.

Wise as serpents. Innocent as doves.

Sources

Frances Rolleston — Mazzaroth; or, The Constellations (posthumous, 1862). Foundational recovery text; philology of Hebrew and Arabic star names.

E. W. Bullinger — The Witness of the Stars (1893). Project Gutenberg ebook 49018. Systematic Christ-centered reading of the twelve signs and their decans.

D. James Kennedy — The Real Meaning of the Zodiac. Late-modern pulpit recovery.

Jim A. Cornwell — The Alpha and the Omega, Vol. III · mazzaroth.world. Precessional architecture, Great Year mathematics, Age-boundary table.

George Dodwell — The Obliquity of the Ecliptic. Australian Government Astronomer 1919–1952. Ancient solstice observations, obliquity recovery curve, 2345 BC axial displacement inception.

Barry Setterfield — barrysetterfield.org. Plasma cosmology, Five Epochs framework, saphar argument.

Lambert Dolphin — ldolphin.org. Entropy theology, chronology, Giza field research.

Wal Thornhill, Hannes Alfvén, Kristian Birkeland, Ralph Juergens, David Talbott — Electric Universe cosmology, plasma physics of stellar and galactic architecture.

John Traczyk — Combined Wobble Analysis (posthumous, March 19, 2026). Chandler Wobble 97% collapse, Annual Wobble 82% collapse, Torque Null terminus.

Josephus — Antiquities of the Jews 1.2.3 (Seth’s pillars, custodial chain tradition).

Companion Special Edition — The Mazzaroth Before the Flood: Reconciling 25,920 Years with 4,370, published March 28, 2026 at resilienciero.substack.com.

Volume One — The Cosmic Gospel, First Digital Edition released July 4, 2026, available at r3ready.com/shop.

Scripture citations KJV throughout.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG · Maranatha.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.