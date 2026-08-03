Mazzaroth Vol. 2 · The Cosmic Clock · Chapter 3

A great precessional circle rendered as mathematical armature holding the twelve-sectioned Testimony, with the 25,920-year cycle visible as slow spiral gyre, the axial displacement point marked as the Clock’s beginning at Gen 7:11 and the approaching Torque Null as its terminus. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons?” — Job 38:32, KJV

MM · Milk Minute

Chapter 2 of this volume named the three distinctions the Berean must hold distinct to read the Mazzaroth rightly: the eternal Testimony, the ancient Constellations, and the post-Flood Clock. That was the naming. This chapter opens the load-bearing distinction in the fuller depth Chapter 2 promised, and it does so by naming the Christian scholar whose four-decade life-work stands as the backbone of the whole Mazzaroth series.

Jim A. Cornwell — author of The Alpha and the Omega, Volume III found at mazzaroth.world (with Resilienciero as custodian)— is the primary architectural authority under which Volume Two operates. Cornwell established, over a lifetime of astronomical mathematics anchored to the canonical Job text, the Great Year framework of 25,920 years distributed across twelve Ages of 2,160 years each: the mathematical shape of the precessional Clock in its entirety. Every subsequent worker in this field — this office included — stands on the shoulders of what Cornwell built. Dodwell’s 2345 BC axial displacement date and John Traczyk’s Combined Wobble Analysis showing the collapse of the wobble in our present hour are refinements riding on top of Cornwell’s mathematical shape, not replacements of it.

The Berean who holds the load-bearing distinction holds three witnesses: Cornwell’s backbone (the mathematical Clock), Dodwell’s anchor (when the Clock started running historically), and Traczyk’s terminus (where the Clock is winding down empirically). All three ride under the eternal Testimony of Christ — the Gospel from Virgo the promised Seed to Leo the returning King. The Testimony does not change. The Clock does.

“Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” (Job 38:32, KJV). No, the Berean cannot. But he can read what the Speaker has brought forth, at the depth the recovery tradition Cornwell shepherded now makes possible.

Volume Two Anchor Context

Book 2 · The Cosmic Clock

Arc: Precessional framework — the Ages from Eden to the Second Coming

Opening: “Which maketh Arcturus, Orion, and Pleiades, and the chambers of the south” — Job 9:9 (KJV)

Closing anchor: Aquarius — the age we are entering

Backbone: Jim A. Cornwell, The Alpha and the Omega Vol. III · mazzaroth.world · four decades of astronomical mathematics under the Job canonical text

Available: r3ready.com/shop · fourteen-volume Cosmic Library at Mazzaroth Month pricing through Sept 3 (Vol. 2 publishing date)

DD · Deep Dive

If you have walked with me through Chapter 2, you already carry the three distinctions — Testimony, Constellations, Clock — as a Berean instrument for reading the sky. What Chapter 3 does is take the third distinction, the Clock, and open it in the fuller depth that positioning within the tradition requires. And the positioning starts with the name of the scholar whose life-work is the ground on which every serious modern Christian treatment of the Mazzaroth’s mathematical architecture now rests.

Jim A. Cornwell is the backbone. Dodwell is the anchor. Traczyk is the terminus. Christ is the Testimony above all three.

That is the sentence Chapter 3 exists to make. What follows is the working.

§I · Cornwell’s Foundation — Mazzaroth Defined from Job 38:32

Chapter 1 of this volume — Chambers of the South — opened with Job 9:9 (KJV) and Job’s own naming of “Arcturus, Orion, and Pleiades, and the chambers of the south.” Chapter 2 grounded the eternal Testimony in Genesis 1:14 (KJV). Chapter 3 opens with the verse in which Elohim Himself names the Mazzaroth by name:

“Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons?” (Job 38:32, KJV)

This is the canonical Mazzaroth verse. It appears in the whirlwind speech Elohim delivers to Job — the climax of the oldest book in the Bible — and it is the verse on which Jim A. Cornwell built his life’s work.

In his introductory essay Mazzaroth Defined at mazzaroth.world, Cornwell dates the book of Job to approximately 2,150 BC — six hundred and fifty years before Moses received the Torah at Sinai around 1,500 BC. That dating matters. Job knew the Mazzaroth by name in the patriarchal era. Elohim named it back to him in the whirlwind speech. The Hebrew word Cornwell traces through Strong’s Concordance carries three related root meanings that his life-work has spent four decades unfolding:

The first root — nazar (from which Mazzaroth may be derived through mazzarah, an intermediate form) means to hold aloof, to set apart to sacred purposes, to consecrate, to separate. Cornwell reads this as the primary theological meaning: the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth are the set-apart ones — consecrated at creation by their Maker for a specific purpose, distinguished from the rest of the visible stars, arranged deliberately in a twelve-sectioned belt because the Speaker had a specific speech to make in that belt.

The second root — nazal (from which Mazzalah may be derived) means to drip, to shed by trickling, to distill, to drop, to flood, to pour, to flow, to gush, to melt, to run water, to stream. Cornwell reads this as the seasonal-weather meaning: the twelve signs mark the seasons — the flowing of time, the cycles of rain and dry, the mo’adim (appointed feasts) that Genesis 1:14 (KJV) declares the lights were created to establish. Under this root, the Mazzaroth is not merely spatial architecture but temporal architecture — the Clock that keeps the seasons running.

The third root — masal, in Genesis 1:14 (KJV) itself, means the task of separating and ruling. Cornwell notes that this word is close in form to Mazzalah and shares its function: the lights of heaven were given by Elohim the task of separating day from night, and ruling the day and the night. Ruling is dominion; separating is distinguishing. Both are covenant functions. The Mazzaroth is Elohim’s ruling and separating instrument in the sky.

These three roots — nazar (consecrate/separate), nazal (flow/season), masal (rule/separate) — are Cornwell’s tri-fold Hebraic ground under the word Mazzaroth. This office receives them from him and passes them forward.

Cornwell also preserves, from the Slavonic Book of Enoch, an ancient cosmological tradition that most modern Christian treatments have quietly forgotten. In Enoch’s translation into the heavens (2 Enoch, Slavonic recension), the eighth heaven is called Muzaloth — the place of the changing of the seasons — and the ninth heaven is called Kuvachim — the Houses of the Signs of the Zodiac. The tenth heaven, Aravoth, is where Enoch beholds the constellation whence humanity’s first ancestors came, the star Altair in Aquila. Cornwell holds this material at the L3 register — a compelling ancient testimony held with epistemic humility, not doctrinal weight — but he notes what the Church suppressed when it rejected the Slavonic Enoch: the ancient understanding that the Mazzaroth (Muzaloth) sits at a specific level of the created cosmological order, above the earthly and below the throne, exactly the position the whirlwind speech in Job 38 assigns it.

And Cornwell reads Genesis 1:14, Genesis 7:11, and Genesis 8:22 as a three-verse constellation the modern reader must hold together:

Genesis 1:14 (KJV) — creation of the lights for signs, and for seasons (the Mazzaroth established)

Genesis 7:11 (KJV) — “the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened” (the Flood-catastrophe, which Cornwell reads as the axial displacement event)

Genesis 8:22 (KJV) — “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease” (the post-Flood covenant of seasons, activated by the newly-tilted axis)

Cornwell’s whole precessional framework hinges on this three-verse constellation. The Mazzaroth was created (Gen 1:14). The Flood pivoted the earth (Gen 7:11). The seasons then began running under the new arrangement (Gen 8:22). The Clock is post-Flood. The Testimony above it is pre-Flood — even pre-creation, in the eternal counsels.

This is Cornwell’s foundation. Chapter 3 is built on it.

§II · Cornwell’s Great Year Mathematical Framework

Four decades of astronomical mathematics distilled into a table:

Each Age spans 2,160 years at the current precessional rate. Twelve Ages multiplied by 2,160 years each yields the Great Year of 25,920 years — one complete precessional cycle in which the vernal equinox travels backward through all twelve signs of the Mazzaroth belt and returns to its origin.

This is the mathematical backbone. Every subsequent worker in the field — whether they know it or not — is operating downstream of the mathematics Cornwell established from the astronomical record. The Great Year is not Cornwell’s invention; the precessional cycle is a physical phenomenon that ancient astronomers from Hipparchus forward have observed. But the specific mapping of that cycle onto the twelve-sectioned Mazzaroth belt, dated Age by Age, cross-referenced to the biblical chronology, tabulated against the Denderah and Esneh zodiacs of ancient Egypt, and integrated with the Hebrew and Sumerian word-study libraries that make the theological meaning of each Age intelligible — that is Cornwell’s specific contribution, and it is the backbone under which Volume Two proceeds.

For the Berean reader who wants to see the full apparatus in Cornwell’s own words, the archive at mazzaroth.world — hosted by this office as custodian of the complete Dropbox collection — makes every chapter of The Alpha and the Omega, Volume III accessible without paywall or intermediary. The mathematics is there. The temple analyses (Denderah, Grand Temple, Esneh) are there. The Hebrew and Sumerian word-studies are there. Cornwell shepherded the recovery patiently, and the archive stands.

The Berean reader is invited to consult Cornwell directly at every point where a specific mathematical or precessional claim appears in this volume. This office cites Cornwell; it does not paraphrase him to the exclusion of his own voice. That is the discipline the backbone requires.

§III · The Load-Bearing Distinction Applied Through Cornwell’s Framework

Now the load-bearing distinction Chapter 2 named can be opened in its fuller depth.

Recall the three witnesses: the eternal Testimony (the Gospel encoded in the twelve signs, established at creation before the Fall); the ancient Constellations (the physical star patterns themselves, angelic infrastructure predating humanity); and the post-Flood Clock (the precessional wobble activated by axial displacement at approximately 2,345 BC). Cornwell’s framework serves the third witness — the Clock — with its complete mathematical shape. The Great Year of 25,920 years is what the Clock would look like if it had always been running at its current rate.

Here is what most Gospel-in-the-Stars treatments have missed: the Testimony rides on Cornwell’s shape, but the Testimony is not the shape.

The Testimony is Christ’s prophetic speech given before ink — the Gospel arc from Virgo the promised Seed (Genesis 3:15 (KJV): “her seed”) to Leo the returning King (Revelation 5:5 (KJV): “the Lion of the tribe of Juda”). That speech was inscribed at creation. It stands whether the wobble is running or not. Its content is Christ. Its author is the Word.

Cornwell’s mathematical framework is the geometry of the display on which the Testimony is projected across time. The twelve-sectioned belt is where the Testimony is written; the precessional cycle is the rate at which the belt slowly rotates against the fixed background of the celestial equator; the Great Year is the total time required for one complete rotation. All of that is stage machinery — necessary, precise, mathematically describable — but the stage is not the play.

The Ages of the Great Year are the chapters of Christ’s action in redemptive history. Taurus (opening 4,530 BC) was the Age of the covenant with Abraham — the Bull as sign of the coming Judge, the Bull of Apis worshipped in Egypt as counterfeit. Aries (opening 2,370 BC) was the Age of the Lamb — the Passover instituted, the Lamb of Elohim slain from the foundation of the world made present in the Mosaic economy. Pisces (opening 210 BC through AD 1,950) was the Age of the Church — the two fishes (Jews and Gentiles), the ichthys sign of the early martyrs, the age of the great missions, closing with the modern apostasy. Aquarius (opening AD 1,950) is the Age we are entering — the Water-Bearer pouring the Living Water on the earth, the Pentecost outpouring completed, the Ecclesia under the Spirit at the closing hour.

These Ages are historical chapters. Cornwell’s mathematics tells us WHEN each opened. The Testimony above the Ages tells us WHAT each declares. Both work together, and both must be held distinct.

If the Berean reader collapses the Testimony into the Clock — if she says “the Ages ARE the Gospel” — she loses the eternity of the Gospel and reduces Christ’s redemption to a mechanical function of celestial mathematics. That is astrology by another name, and it is what the last century of Gospel-in-the-Stars scholarship has too often unintentionally suggested.

If she collapses the Clock into the Testimony — if she says “the mathematical shape is Christ” — she loses the historicity of the Clock and treats Cornwell’s precessional numbers as if they were themselves the Gospel. That is a category error the Berean cannot make.

The load-bearing distinction is: the Testimony is eternal and unchanging, the Constellations are ancient and given, and the Clock (Cornwell’s mathematical shape, running at its measured rate through its measured Ages) is the temporal stage on which the eternal Testimony is displayed in redemptive history. Three witnesses. One Christ. One coherent reading of the sky.

§IV · Dodwell’s Refinement — When the Clock Started Running

Cornwell’s Great Year framework describes the SHAPE of one complete precessional cycle at the current rate. What Cornwell’s framework does not by itself answer is when the cycle actually began running historically. For that, we need Dodwell.

George Frederick Dodwell — Government Astronomer of South Australia from 1919 to 1952 — spent decades of his career reconstructing the earth’s axial obliquity through history from ancient solstice observations preserved across roughly three thousand years of stone monuments, papyrus records, and manuscripts from Egypt, China, Greece, Babylon, and Rome. His obliquity recovery curve, when extrapolated backward from the modern measurements to its inception point, converges on a date in the twenty-fourth century BC — approximately 2,345 BC. That is the date at which the earth’s axis was displaced from its previous orientation and began the wobble that Cornwell’s mathematics describes.

Dodwell’s date aligns to within the margin of astronomical error with Cornwell’s own Genesis 7:11 (KJV) anchor — “the fountains of the great deep broken up” — and with the received biblical chronology of the Flood. Both dates converge on the same event. Cornwell theologically anticipated the astronomical inception at Gen 7:11; Dodwell empirically located it at 2,345 BC. The two workers agree.

The refinement Dodwell offers Cornwell’s framework is this: before 2,345 BC, the mathematical shape existed as design but the wobble had not begun. The twelve-sectioned belt was fixed to the celestial equator as permanent architecture under a near-vertical axis. What Adam saw at the beginning, Noah saw at the end of the pre-Flood era — the same unchanging Testimony under the same still sky. There were no Ages. There was no precession. Cornwell’s first eight Age boundaries (Capricornus, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo — all in the pre-2,345-BC pre-Flood era) are mathematical projections, not historical Ages. Only the last four Age boundaries (Taurus opening 4,530 BC — wait, this is pre-2,345 BC too; Aries opening 2,370 BC; Pisces opening 210 BC; Aquarius opening AD 1,950) fall inside the era where the Clock was actually running.

But even the Taurus opening at 4,530 BC — which Cornwell places before Dodwell’s Flood-anchor — must be handled with the Berean discipline the two workers together require. There are two possibilities: either Cornwell’s Taurus opening is a mathematical projection into pre-Flood time (in which case only Aries, Pisces, and Aquarius are historical Ages), OR the four post-Flood Ages are compressed relative to the mathematical figure because Dodwell’s obliquity recovery curve shows the wobble rate was faster in the early post-Flood centuries when the axis was still returning toward equilibrium. This second possibility is developed at length in the companion Special Edition, The Mazzaroth Before the Flood: Reconciling 25,920 Years with 4,370, published March 28, 2026. The theological sequence of the post-Flood Ages is verified. The exact durations await further modeling. Cornwell’s mathematics gives the shape; Dodwell’s date gives the inception; the reconciliation of the two is the working the Berean must hold.

This is Dodwell as refinement, not replacement. Cornwell’s Great Year of 25,920 years remains the mathematical backbone. Dodwell adds: the Great Year began actually turning in the twenty-fourth century BC. Before that, the shape was there but the cycle was not running.

§V · Traczyk’s Refinement — Where the Clock Is Winding Down

Cornwell’s Great Year framework, extended forward from Dodwell’s 2,345 BC inception, projects the cycle running for tens of thousands of years before returning to its starting configuration. What Cornwell’s framework does not by itself detect is whether the cycle is stable, or whether it is winding down. For that, we need Traczyk.

John L. Traczyk — whose Combined Wobble Analysis was published posthumously on March 19, 2026 — documented, from decades of empirical measurement of the earth’s axial motion, that the wobble is not stable. It is measurably collapsing. The Chandler Wobble (the roughly 433-day free oscillation of the earth’s rotation axis, discovered by Seth Chandler in 1891) has collapsed by approximately 97% since systematic measurement began. The Annual Wobble (the seasonal component driven by mass redistribution from atmospheric and oceanic circulation) has collapsed by approximately 82% over the same period. Both trend curves converge toward what Traczyk named Torque Null — a hypothetical future state at which the wobble ceases entirely.

The refinement Traczyk offers Cornwell’s framework is this: the Great Year that began at 2,345 BC is measurably drawing to its terminus in our present hour. The mathematical shape Cornwell traced remains what it is — the geometry of the cycle — but the physical mechanism driving the cycle is empirically slowing toward zero. Something is happening to the earth’s axial motion that has not happened in the roughly 4,370 years the Clock has been running. The wobble is dying. Torque Null is approaching. And the empirical countdown data is available for anyone to examine at the level of published geodesy.

For the Berean reader, this is theologically significant. Isaiah 34:4 (KJV) prophesies “all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down.” Peter, in 2 Peter 3:10 (KJV), prophesies “the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.” Christ Himself, in Matthew 24:29 (KJV), prophesies “immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken.”

Traczyk’s Combined Wobble Analysis does not itself declare the great and terrible day of the LORD has arrived. It does not violate Matthew 24:36 (KJV) — the day and the hour belong to the Father. But it does provide empirical data that the physical machinery of the created order is measurably decaying in the direction Scripture said it would, at a rate that would require the eye of faith to have been watching to notice. Cornwell’s mathematical shape holds. Dodwell’s historical inception holds. Traczyk’s empirical terminus is what any Berean who is reading the sky in this hour must add to the picture.

This is Traczyk as refinement, not replacement. Cornwell’s Great Year of 25,920 years remains the mathematical backbone. Dodwell added: the Great Year began actually turning in the twenty-fourth century BC. Traczyk adds: the Great Year is measurably approaching its terminus in our own time.

§VI · Why Cornwell’s Backbone Matters for the Berean Reader

If Chapter 3 has done its work, the Berean reader now holds a specific arrangement of witnesses under the load-bearing distinction:

Cornwell — the mathematical shape of the Clock (Great Year, twelve Ages, precessional geometry)

Dodwell — the historical inception (2,345 BC axial displacement anchored to Genesis 7:11)

Traczyk — the empirical terminus (Torque Null approaching in our present hour)

Christ — the eternal Testimony above all three (the Gospel from Virgo the Seed to Leo the King)

Why does the arrangement matter? Because if the Berean does not know which worker to consult for which register, she will misread the tradition and misuse the witnesses.

If she treats Cornwell as merely one voice among many, she loses the mathematical backbone that makes the whole framework coherent. Cornwell’s four decades of astronomical work are not equivalent to a blog post or a YouTube channel. He shepherded the recovery of the precessional architecture of the Mazzaroth into modern Christian scholarship at a level of rigor that the field has not otherwise seen. This office holds his archive at mazzaroth.world as custodian precisely because that work must not be lost. When Volume Two names an Age boundary, the number is Cornwell’s. When Volume Two names the Great Year, the mathematics is Cornwell’s. When Volume Two engages the Denderah and Esneh zodiacs, the analysis is Cornwell’s. The backbone under the Berean reader’s understanding is Cornwell.

If she treats Dodwell as replacing Cornwell — as if the 2,345 BC date somehow overrides Cornwell’s mathematical framework — she has misread the refinement. Dodwell honors Cornwell. Dodwell’s date validates Cornwell’s Genesis 7:11 anchor empirically. The two workers agree.

If she treats Traczyk as evidence of a specific eschatological date — as if the wobble collapse signals a countdown clock to a named year — she has violated Matthew 24:36 (KJV) and slipped from Berean discipline into date-setting speculation. Traczyk’s data is what it is: an empirical signal that the created order is measurably decaying in a direction Scripture named. The signal is not the day. The signal is the season. The Berean reads the season, and prepares.

And if she treats Christ’s eternal Testimony as reducible to any combination of these three refined witnesses — Cornwell’s mathematics, Dodwell’s date, Traczyk’s terminus — she has collapsed the load-bearing distinction Chapter 2 named and lost the whole architecture. The Testimony above these three witnesses is the point. The three witnesses are the stage machinery. The Testimony is what is spoken on the stage.

Cornwell’s backbone. Dodwell’s anchor. Traczyk’s terminus. Christ’s Testimony. Four witnesses in specific arrangement. That is the reading Volume Two of the Mazzaroth exists to make possible.

Chapter 4 opens the Five Epochs and Seven Ages vocabulary in the fuller depth these four witnesses now make navigable — the language by which the whole precessional structure is named and held.

Cornwell built the frame. Dodwell anchored it. Traczyk detected its decay. Christ speaks above it all.

Wise as serpents. Innocent as doves.

SDG · Maranatha.

Sources

Jim A. Cornwell — The Alpha and the Omega, Volume III · mazzaroth.world. Four decades of astronomical mathematics under the Job canonical text. The mathematical backbone of Volume Two’s precessional framework; primary architectural authority for all Great Year, twelve-Age, and Denderah/Esneh temple material.

Cornwell · Mazzaroth Defined — mazzaroth.world/Introduction/MazzarothDefined.htm. Cornwell’s foundational essay on the Hebrew roots of Mazzaroth (nazar, nazal, masal) and the Slavonic Book of Enoch cosmological material (Muzaloth 8th heaven, Kuvachim 9th heaven).

George F. Dodwell — The Obliquity of the Ecliptic. Government Astronomer of South Australia 1919–1952. Ancient solstice observations across three thousand years of stone monuments; obliquity recovery curve; 2,345 BC axial displacement inception aligned with Genesis 7:11 (KJV) Flood chronology.

John L. Traczyk — Combined Wobble Analysis (posthumous, March 19, 2026). Chandler Wobble 97% collapse and Annual Wobble 82% collapse documented empirically since systematic geodetic measurement began; Torque Null terminus approaching in the present hour.

Companion Special Edition — The Mazzaroth Before the Flood: Reconciling 25,920 Years with 4,370, published March 28, 2026 at resilienciero.substack.com.

Frances Rolleston — Mazzaroth; or, The Constellations (posthumous, 1862). Foundational Christian recovery text.

E. W. Bullinger — The Witness of the Stars (1893). Project Gutenberg ebook 49018.

D. James Kennedy — The Real Meaning of the Zodiac. Late-modern pulpit recovery.

Barry Setterfield — barrysetterfield.org. Plasma cosmology, Five Epochs framework, live consulting witness to this office.

Lambert Dolphin — ldolphin.org. Entropy theology, chronology, Giza field research.

Mazzaroth Vol 2 · Chapter 1 — Chambers of the South, resilienciero.substack.com/p/mazzaroth-chambers-of-the-south (July 15, 2026). Munus Triplex spine; two-part Load-Bearing Distinction.

Mazzaroth Vol 2 · Chapter 2 — The Three Distinctions, resilienciero.substack.com/p/mazzaroth-the-three-distinctions (August 1, 2026). Testimony / Constellations / Clock naming; three-distinction refinement.

Volume One — The Cosmic Gospel, First Digital Edition released July 4, 2026, available at r3ready.com/shop.

Scripture citations KJV throughout · Genesis 1:14 · Genesis 3:15 · Genesis 7:11 · Genesis 8:22 · Job 9:9 · Job 38:32 · Isaiah 34:4 · Matthew 24:29 · Matthew 24:36 · Revelation 5:5 · 2 Peter 3:10.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG · Maranatha.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.