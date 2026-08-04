Mazzaroth Vol. 2 · The Cosmic Clock · Chapter 4

A vast sacred cosmological composition rendered as three nested celestial registers, in the outermost register five concentric bands of luminous color arcing across a cosmic sky representing the Five Epochs of created history — the innermost band deep indigo eternity, the second band pearl-and-gold creation-order, the third band amber-and-sepia present age, the fourth band jade-and-silver millennial reign, the outermost band radiant white-gold eternal state — each band gradient softly into the next; at the middle register the twelve-sectioned Mazzaroth precessional belt rendered as a slowly-rotating golden ring encircling the composition with the seven precessional Ages marked as luminous glyphs at Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, and Aquarius, the vernal equinox point drifting slowly backward through the belt as a bright silver crosshair; at the innermost register the seven appointed feasts of Israel rendered as small luminous festal candles arranged in a sacred year cycle — Passover, Firstfruits, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement, Tabernacles — each nested within its month and marked by tiny golden new-moon glyphs and weekly Sabbath crosses; deep indigo and cobalt palette throughout with warm amber and gold highlights, faint hierarchical borders between the three registers without hard lines, Byzantine iconographic style meets classical astronomical illustration meets illuminated manuscript, sacred art oil painting, reverent doxological mood, cinematic wide composition, hyper-detailed, biblical majesty. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

“And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.” — Acts 17:26, KJV

MM · Milk Minute

Chapter 3 of this volume established the four-witness arrangement under the Load-Bearing Distinction: Cornwell’s mathematical backbone, Dodwell’s historical anchor at 2,345 BC, Traczyk’s empirical terminus signal, and Christ’s eternal Testimony above all three. That was the framework in its four-fold form. Chapter 4 opens the vocabulary by which Volume Two names the whole appointed structure — the three complementary frames Elohim built into the created order to measure redemptive history at three different scales.

Five Epochs — the cosmic-historical framework preserved through Barry Setterfield’s plasma-cosmology work and Lambert Dolphin’s entropy research: Eternity Past, Creation to the Flood, Flood to Second Coming, the Millennium, and the Eternal State. Chapter 1 named these Five Epochs in outline; Chapter 4 develops each at the depth Volume Two’s middle chapters will require.

Seven Ages — the precessional-historical framework anchored in Cornwell’s Great Year mathematics developed in Chapter 3: Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, and Aquarius — each spanning approximately 2,160 years, each framing a chapter of redemptive history.

Appointed Times — the mo’adim of Genesis 1:14 (KJV), the seasonal-liturgical framework by which the sun and moon mark Passover, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement, and Tabernacles as the fulcra of the covenant year.

Three frames. Three scales. One Speaker.

“Hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation” (Acts 17:26, KJV). Paul, standing on Mars Hill before the Areopagus, names Elohim as the One who appoints the times and bounds the seasons. That verse is the anchor under which Chapter 4 opens the vocabulary the remaining chapters of Volume Two will use continuously. The Berean who holds the vocabulary distinctly reads redemptive history at the scale each frame was made to serve.

Volume Two Anchor Context

Book 2 · The Cosmic Clock

Arc: Precessional framework — the Ages from Eden to the Second Coming

Opening: “Which maketh Arcturus, Orion, and Pleiades, and the chambers of the south” — Job 9:9 (KJV)

Closing anchor: Aquarius — the age we are entering

Backbone: Jim A. Cornwell, The Alpha and the Omega Vol. III · mazzaroth.world (Resilienciero as custodian)

Vocabulary of this chapter: Five Epochs · Seven Ages · Appointed Times

Available: r3ready.com/shop · fourteen-volume Cosmic Library at Mazzaroth Month pricing through Sept 3

DD · Deep Dive

If you have walked with me through Chapters 1, 2, and 3, you already carry the three witnesses of the sky (Testimony, Constellations, Clock) and the four workers whose specific arrangement makes the Clock intelligible (Cornwell, Dodwell, Traczyk, Christ). What Chapter 4 does is take one step back before the middle-chapter architecture begins, and name the vocabulary Volume Two will use to speak of the whole. Five Epochs. Seven Ages. Appointed Times. Three complementary frames — nested, load-bearing, each irreducible to the others.

You cannot walk what you cannot name. That is the discipline this chapter honors.

§I · Three Frames, Three Scales, One Speaker

Modern cosmology and modern chronology have both suffered, in recent centuries, from the same category error: a uniformitarian assumption that time flows at a single rate through a single kind of order, describable by a single scientific framework, running from the Big Bang to the heat death of the universe as one continuous process. That assumption is not what Scripture teaches, and it is not what the created order itself testifies to when examined closely. The Berean who reads Genesis 1 through Revelation 22 encounters a cosmological history with discrete transitions, distinct orders, and multiple scales of appointed time — not one flat continuum.

The Bible names cosmic-historical transitions of the largest kind: the movement from the eternal counsels to the act of creation (Genesis 1:1, KJV); the movement from the pre-Flood order to the post-Flood order (Genesis 6-9, KJV); the movement from the current age to the Millennium (Revelation 20:1-6, KJV); the movement from the Millennium to the new heavens and new earth (Revelation 21:1, KJV). These are Epoch transitions — cosmological order changes at the largest scale.

The Bible names redemptive-historical divisions of a smaller scale: the six days of creation followed by the Sabbath rest (Genesis 1-2, KJV); the correspondence between those days and the millennia of human history preserved in 2 Peter 3:8 (KJV: “one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day”) and Psalm 90:4 (KJV: “a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday”). These are Ages — thousand-year Days of covenant history within the current Epoch.

And the Bible names appointed times of a still smaller scale: the weekly Sabbath; the monthly new moons (Numbers 10:10, KJV); the annual feasts of Passover, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement, and Tabernacles (Leviticus 23, KJV). These are the mo’adim — the seasonal-liturgical fulcra of the covenant year that Genesis 1:14 (KJV) established the sun and moon were made to mark.

Three frames. Three scales. One Speaker organizing all three.

The uniformitarian assumption collapses the three into one flat continuum and thereby loses the theological weight of each. The Berean holds the three distinct.

§II · The Five Epochs

Chapter 1 of this volume named the Five Epochs briefly — “From Eternity Past, to Creation-to-Flood, to Flood-to-Second-Coming (where we now stand), to the Millennium, to the Eternal State” — as the framework Volume Two would carry forward. Chapter 4 opens each Epoch at the depth the middle-chapter architecture will require.

The Five Epochs framework — as it stands in the recovery tradition through Barry Setterfield and Lambert Dolphin — names five cosmological orders through which the created heavens and earth pass across the whole span of redemptive history. Each Epoch has its own physical signature, its own theological weight, and its own transition marker. The Berean who does not hold the five distinct will collapse pre-Flood physics into post-Flood physics, or current-age physics into millennial physics, and will misread the Scripture that describes each order in its own register.

Epoch 1 · Eternity Past

Before the phrase “In the beginning” (Genesis 1:1, KJV), the eternal counsels of Elohim already contained the entire plan of redemption. The Lamb was “slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8, KJV). Christ was “foreordained before the foundation of the world” (1 Peter 1:20, KJV). The elect were “chosen in him before the foundation of the world” (Ephesians 1:4, KJV).

Epoch 1 is not a period of time but the eternal register from which time itself proceeds. It has no physical signature because it precedes physicality. It is the counsel in which the Testimony was authored before it was inscribed. Volume One walks the content of that Testimony. Volume Two walks the timing of its inscription in the created orders that follow.

Epoch 2 · Creation to the Flood

From Genesis 1:1 through Genesis 7:11 — approximately 1,656 years by biblical chronology, running from the six-day creation through the antediluvian patriarchs to the Flood-catastrophe of 2,345 BC (per Dodwell). This is the pre-Flood order.

The physical signature of Epoch 2 differs from our own. The heavens “above the firmament” (Genesis 1:7, KJV) carried an atmospheric water layer (the “windows of heaven” of Genesis 7:11) that shielded the surface from cosmic radiation and produced the extended life-spans of Genesis 5. The earth’s axis was near-vertical or differently oriented (per Cornwell’s Gen 8:22 anchor, seasons had not yet been established). There was no precession. There were no seasons in the post-Flood sense. The twelve-sectioned Mazzaroth belt stood fixed against the celestial equator as permanent architecture — the static Mazzaroth the antediluvian custodians (Adam, Seth, Enoch, Methuselah, Noah) watched through 1,656 years of unchanging witness.

Setterfield’s plasma-cosmology work and Dolphin’s chronology research both bear on the transition markers of Epoch 2. The speed of light was likely higher; the physical constants that shape the observed universe likely operated differently; and the whole cosmological order was arranged for a purpose that terminated at the Flood-catastrophe.

Epoch 3 · Flood to Second Coming

From Genesis 7:11 through the yet-future return of Christ. This is our own Epoch — the post-Flood order under which every reader of this dispatch is living now, and under which every reader has been living since 2,345 BC.

The physical signature of Epoch 3 is what modern science observes: a 23.5-degree axial tilt producing seasons; a precessional wobble producing the 25,920-year Great Year (Cornwell); a stabilized speed of light; the ordinary operation of the physical constants that make modern astronomy possible. The Genesis 8:22 (KJV) covenant of “seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night” is the covenant under which Epoch 3 operates — with seasons now cycling, the Clock now running, and the precessional Ages traversing the Mazzaroth belt slowly across the millennia.

Epoch 3 contains all of recorded human history since the Flood — the patriarchal age, the Mosaic economy, the Davidic monarchy, the exile, the incarnation, the Church age, the modern era, and (Berean epistemic caution honored) whatever remains between now and Christ’s return. The Testimony above continues to declare its Gospel. The Clock below runs toward its Torque Null terminus. And this is the Epoch under which Volume Two of the Mazzaroth is being written and read.

Epoch 4 · The Millennium

From the return of Christ through the thousand-year reign described in Revelation 20:1-6 (KJV). This Epoch is future from the standpoint of this dispatch but appointed from the standpoint of the eternal counsel.

The physical signature of Epoch 4 differs again. Isaiah 11:6-9 (KJV) names an order in which “the wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them . . . they shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain.” Isaiah 65:20-25 (KJV) describes life-spans of hundreds of years (“the child shall die an hundred years old”), a restored relationship between predator and prey, and an earthly-yet-transfigured order that resembles Epoch 2 (pre-Flood) more than Epoch 3 (post-Flood). Zechariah 14 (KJV) names Jerusalem as the seat of Christ’s rule and all nations coming up to worship annually at the Feast of Tabernacles.

The Clock’s operation in Epoch 4 is a question this office holds at L3 register. Whether the precessional wobble continues, ceases, or reverses during the Millennium; whether the axial tilt is restored to its pre-Flood configuration; whether the Mazzaroth belt is displayed under a stationary sky again — these are questions the Berean should hold with epistemic humility until they resolve, and they will resolve when Christ returns.

Epoch 5 · The Eternal State

From the end of the Millennium through eternity. Revelation 21:1 (KJV): “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.” Revelation 22:5 (KJV): “And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light.”

The physical signature of Epoch 5 is not merely a modification of prior Epochs. It is a new creation. No sea. No sun. No moon. No night. The Lamb Himself is the light. The River of Life proceeds from the throne. The twelve tribes and twelve apostles are inscribed as the eternal city’s architecture (Revelation 21:12-14, KJV). And the Mazzaroth Testimony that was inscribed at the beginning is not lost — it is fulfilled. The Alpha and Omega who spoke the twelve-sectioned circle at creation is the same Alpha and Omega who dwells at its consummation.

Five Epochs. Five distinct orders. One Speaker who authored all of them, and one Testimony that traverses all five.

§III · The Seven Ages

Chapter 1 of this volume named the Seven Ages by their proper form: “The precessional sequence read as prophecy — Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, and now Aquarius. Each Age framing a chapter of redemptive history.” That naming stands. Chapter 4 opens the vocabulary at fuller depth.

The Seven Ages of Volume Two are the seven precessional Ages of the Mazzaroth belt, each spanning approximately 2,160 years at the current mathematical rate per Cornwell’s framework, and each running (or, in the pre-Flood cases, mathematically projected) as a distinct chapter of redemptive history within Epoch 2 and Epoch 3. Per Cornwell’s dating (developed at length in Chapter 3):

The seven Ages carry seven redemptive-historical chapters, and Chapter 1 named the theological content of each transition with characteristic precision.

Leo · The Lion of Judah

Leo is the sign of the returning King and — in the mathematical projection — the sign under which the Testimony was inscribed at the very opening of the precessional circuit before the Fall. Because the Mazzaroth is a circle, Leo bookends the circuit at both ends: the promised Seed of Virgo begins the arc, the returning Lion of Leo closes it, and the Alpha and Omega who spoke both signs is the Author of the whole.

Cancer · The Gathered Flock

Cancer is the sheepfold of YHWH Rohi (Psalm 23:1, KJV) — the ones gathered under the Shepherd’s keeping. In the mathematical projection, Cancer names the pre-Flood era in which the antediluvian custodial chain (Adam, Seth, Enoch, Methuselah, Noah) shepherded the Mazzaroth Testimony forward across 1,656 years of unchanging witness under the static sky.

Gemini · The Twins Reconciled

Gemini is the united King sign — two who were separated held as one. In the mathematical projection, Gemini names the pre-Flood era in which the two witness lines (the godly line of Seth, the fallen line of Cain) coexisted before the Flood-catastrophe brought judgment.

Taurus · The Coming Judge

Taurus is the ox / Bull — the coming Judge with lowered horns. Cornwell places Taurus’s mathematical opening at 4,530 BC (pre-Flood in Cornwell’s projection), but per Dodwell’s obliquity anchor the Clock actually began turning in 2,345 BC — placing the historical entry into the Taurus Age itself under debate (see the Reconciliation Special Edition (SE) at /p/prologue-new-findings-the-testimony for the compressed-Ages working). Ch 1 named its two theological anchors precisely: “The Age of Taurus opens with the golden calf and closes with the ram in the thicket.” The golden calf of Exodus 32 (KJV) — the Bull worshipped as counterfeit — and the ram caught in the thicket of Genesis 22:13 (KJV) — the sacrificial substitute pointing forward to the Lamb — mark the Age’s opening and closing beats.

Aries · The Lamb Worthy

Aries is the Lamb — the sacrifice on the altar, the ram whose blood covers the doorposts. Cornwell’s mathematical Aries opens at 2,370 BC — extraordinarily close to Dodwell’s 2,345 BC Flood-catastrophe date. This is the Age in which the Clock actually begins historically; this is the Age of Abraham, Moses, David, and the sacrificial economy. Ch 1: “The Age of Aries opens with Passover and closes at the cross.” From the institution of the Passover in Exodus 12 (KJV) to the crucifixion of Christ under the Passover sign at Golgotha (Matthew 26-27, KJV), the Age of the Lamb frames the whole Old-Covenant witness that pointed forward to the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

Pisces · The Multitude Bound and Set Free

Pisces is the two fishes — Jew and Gentile, the multitude bound by the band and released by the Lamb. Cornwell’s Pisces opens at 210 BC — the Second Temple period, when the ichthys sign began to be inscribed on the Church’s earliest monuments and the Age of the Fish was inaugurated. Ch 1 (cut off in the extract): “The Age of Pisces opens with the miraculous draught of fishes and closes, as we are seeing now, with...” The miraculous draught of Luke 5:1-11 (KJV) opens Christ’s calling of the fishermen who become fishers of men (Matthew 4:19, KJV); the closing of the Pisces Age at AD 1950 marks the transition into the Aquarius Age we are entering now.

Aquarius · The Water-Bearer

Aquarius is the Water-Bearer pouring the Living Water on the earth — the sign of Pentecost outpouring completed, the Ecclesia under the Spirit at the closing hour of Epoch 3. Cornwell’s Aquarius opens at AD 1,950. This is the current Age. This is the Age under which the reader of this dispatch reads. This is the terminal Age before the transition into Epoch 4 (the Millennium) — the Age in which Traczyk’s Torque Null signal (Chapter 3) is being empirically documented, in which the celestial signs bookending Mazzaroth Month are landing, in which the Berean is called to watch, and warn, and wait, and worship.

Four of the seven Ages (Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus in Cornwell’s projection) precede the Flood-catastrophe of 2,345 BC and are held as mathematical projections of the shape rather than historical Ages. Three of the seven Ages (Aries, Pisces, Aquarius) have run — or are running — under the actually-turning post-Flood Clock and are the historical Ages of redemptive record. Together, the seven frame the full arc: from the Lion at the beginning (mathematical) to the Water-Bearer at the terminus (historical), with the Lamb (Aries) opening the historical record at the Flood inception and the multitude bound-and-set-free (Pisces) carrying the Church Age forward into the closing hour.

§IV · The Appointed Times

Beneath the Seven Ages, at a finer scale still, operates the framework of the Appointed Times — the mo’adim of Genesis 1:14 (KJV): “And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.”

The Hebrew word rendered seasons is mo’adim — the same word Scripture uses in Leviticus 23:2 (KJV) for the “feasts of the LORD, even holy convocations.” The lights of heaven were established, by the Speaker’s own declaration, to mark the appointed feasts. The mo’adim are not decorative additions to Israel’s calendar. They are the reason the sun and moon were placed where they were placed.

Seven appointed feasts are named in Leviticus 23 (KJV):

Passover (Nisan 14) — the Lamb slain, Christ crucified (1 Corinthians 5:7, KJV)

Unleavened Bread (Nisan 15-21) — sinless life, Christ’s burial

Firstfruits (Nisan 16 or the day after the Sabbath) — the resurrection, “Christ the firstfruits” (1 Corinthians 15:23, KJV)

Pentecost / Weeks (fifty days after Firstfruits) — the giving of the Spirit, Acts 2 (KJV)

Trumpets / Yom Teruah (Tishri 1) — the shofar’s call, the resurrection at the Last Trump (1 Corinthians 15:52, KJV)

Day of Atonement / Yom Kippur (Tishri 10) — the covering of sins, national judgment (Zechariah 12:10, KJV)

Tabernacles / Sukkot (Tishri 15-22) — the Millennial reign, Zechariah 14 (KJV)

The four spring feasts were fulfilled at Christ’s first coming with historical exactitude documented in the Gospels and Acts — Passover on the very day of Passover, Firstfruits on the day of Firstfruits, Pentecost on the day of Pentecost. The three fall feasts remain — Trumpets, Atonement, Tabernacles — awaiting fulfillment at Christ’s second coming, at the transition from Epoch 3 into Epoch 4.

The mo’adim are the finest-scale bounds of the appointed times. Each feast is a mo’ed. Each week has its Sabbath mo’ed. Each new moon marks a Rosh Chodesh mo’ed. And the lights of heaven — the sun and the moon Cornwell’s precessional framework describes at cosmic scale — are the very instruments Elohim made to mark them at seasonal scale.

The three frames operate simultaneously. The Berean who reads a solar eclipse in August 2026 reads it at three levels at once: as a mo’ed sign (per Cindy Jones’s Sukkah 29a tradition, per the celestial dispatch of August 11); as an event within the current thousand-year Day of the Seven Ages framework; and as a datum within Epoch 3’s precessional Clock running down toward its terminus.

§V · How the Three Frames Nest

The nesting is not accidental. It is Elohim’s own architectural signature at three scales.

Epochs — cosmic-historical, five in number, spanning the whole created order from Eternity Past through the Eternal State

Ages — precessional-historical, seven in number, corresponding to Cornwell’s seven precessional Ages (Leo through Aquarius) traversing the Mazzaroth belt at 2,160 years each within Epoch 2 (as mathematical projection) and Epoch 3 (as historical fact)

Appointed Times — seasonal-liturgical, marked by the sun and moon at annual (seven feasts), monthly (new moons), and weekly (Sabbath) cadence within each Age

Each frame contains the finer scale within itself. Epoch 3 (Flood to Second Coming) contains the three historical Ages of Aries, Pisces, and Aquarius within its span, plus the projected pre-Flood Ages within Epoch 2. Each Age contains the appointed feasts cycling annually within it. Each year contains the weekly Sabbaths within it. The whole is nested, deliberate, and readable — for the Berean who has the vocabulary.

The reader who has only one frame in view reads at one scale and misses the other two. The reader who has the wrong frame in view reads at the wrong scale and misinterprets what she sees. The reader who has all three, held distinct, held nested, and held under one Speaker’s authorship, reads redemptive history the way Elohim wrote it to be read.

§VI · Why the Vocabulary Matters for the Rest of Volume Two

The middle chapters of Volume Two rest on this vocabulary. Chapter 5 opens the pre-Flood cosmology of Epoch 2 — the vertical axis, the missing seasons, the static Mazzaroth under the antediluvian custodians. Chapters 6 through 10 walk the Custodial Chain and the antediluvian witness in the terms Chapter 4 has now established. Chapters 11 through 17 walk the Flood-catastrophe transition from Epoch 2 into Epoch 3, using Cornwell’s Genesis 7:11 anchor and Dodwell’s 2,345 BC date. Chapters 18 through 20 walk the Babel corruption and the recovery. Chapters 21 through 26 walk Cornwell’s precessional Ages within Epoch 3 — the Ages of Taurus, Aries, Pisces, and the Aquarius we are entering now. Chapters 27 through 30 walk the empirical countdown toward the Torque Null terminus and the transition from Epoch 3 into Epoch 4.

Every one of those chapters uses the vocabulary Chapter 4 has just laid down. Epoch. Age. Appointed Time. Five. Seven. Twelve (feasts and lights and tribes). Nested. Distinct. Under one Speaker.

The Berean who holds this vocabulary reads the remaining twenty-eight chapters of Volume Two cleanly. The Berean who does not will lose track of scale, collapse frames, and misread what each chapter was made to say.

Chapter 5 opens the pre-Flood cosmology of Epoch 2 — the Vertical Axis, the static Mazzaroth, the world before the Clock began to turn.

Five Epochs. Seven Ages. Appointed Times. One Speaker. One Testimony. One Christ.

Wise as serpents. Innocent as doves.

SDG · Maranatha.

Sources

Jim A. Cornwell — The Alpha and the Omega, Volume III · mazzaroth.world (Resilienciero as custodian). Precessional Age framework at 2,160 years per Age; the mathematical backbone of Volume Two.

Barry Setterfield — barrysetterfield.org. Plasma cosmology, Five Epochs framework, c-decay physics, saphar argument.

Lambert Dolphin — ldolphin.org. Entropy theology, chronology, transitions between cosmological Epochs. Stanford Research Institute physicist and friend of this office.

George F. Dodwell — The Obliquity of the Ecliptic. 2,345 BC axial displacement inception marking the transition from Epoch 2 to Epoch 3 (preserved by Dolphin, refined by Setterfield).

John L. Traczyk — Combined Wobble Analysis (posthumous, March 19, 2026). L2 measurement of Chandler Wobble collapse; L3 extrapolation toward Torque Null and possible transition from Epoch 3 to Epoch 4.

Ussher Chronology — Archbishop James Ussher, Annals of the World (1650). Received biblical chronology for the antediluvian patriarchs and the 1,656-year Epoch 2 span.

Mazzaroth Vol 2 · Chapter 1 — Chambers of the South, resilienciero.substack.com/p/mazzaroth-chambers-of-the-south (July 15, 2026).

Mazzaroth Vol 2 · Chapter 2 — The Three Distinctions, resilienciero.substack.com/p/mazzaroth-the-three-distinctions (August 1, 2026).

Mazzaroth Vol 2 · Chapter 3 — The Load-Bearing Distinction in Fuller Depth, resilienciero.substack.com/p/mazzaroth-the-load-bearing-distinction (August 3, 2026).

Companion cross-reference — Prologue: New Findings — The Testimony and the Clock, resilienciero.substack.com/p/prologue-new-findings-the-testimony (March 28, 2026 updated). Dodwell/Reconciliation anchor for 25,920 vs 4,370 working.

Volume One — The Cosmic Gospel, First Digital Edition released July 4, 2026, available at r3ready.com/shop.

Scripture citations KJV throughout · Genesis 1:1 · Genesis 1:7 · Genesis 1:14 · Genesis 7:11 · Genesis 8:22 · Leviticus 23 · Numbers 10:10 · Psalm 90:4 · Isaiah 11:6–9 · Isaiah 65:20–25 · Zechariah 12:10 · Zechariah 14 · Matthew 24:36 · Acts 2 · Acts 17:26 · 1 Corinthians 5:7 · 1 Corinthians 15:23 · 1 Corinthians 15:52 · Ephesians 1:4 · 1 Peter 1:20 · 2 Peter 3:8 · Revelation 13:8 · Revelation 20:1–6 · Revelation 21:1 · Revelation 21:12–14 · Revelation 22:5.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG · Maranatha.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.