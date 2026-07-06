An old scholar's desk in a colonial-era study, warmly illuminated by a brass oil lantern casting golden light from the left. Scattered across the aged oak surface: unrolled parchment scrolls with visible but illegible script, a bronze compass with detailed compass rose, a leather-bound ledger, a quill resting in a pewter inkwell, sticks of dark red sealing wax, a small brass magnifying glass laid across one parchment as if recently set down by the unseen reader. A deep red wax seal on the corner of one scroll. Behind the desk, a large mullioned window opens onto a nighttime harbor at deep twilight several old sailing ships at anchor in a mist-shrouded bay, layered in depth from a clearly-lit English merchant vessel in the foreground water, to a Pilgrim-era ship in the middle distance, to older Dutch trading hulls fading into blue-grey mist at the horizon. Above the harbor, the sky opens into a soft field of stars and faint constellations, suggesting navigation by celestial reference. Painterly historical realism in the tradition of Vermeer's The Geographer and The Astronomer, crossed with the maritime atmospheric depth of J.M.W. Turner's harbor paintings and the reverent stillness of Caspar David Friedrich's coastal scenes. The mood is quiet documentary inquiry a scholar's late-night examination of the record. Warm golden lantern light meeting cool blue harbor twilight at the window seam. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The Two Origin Stories You Already Know

Every American child learns two origin stories.

The first is Jamestown, 1607. The Virginia Company of London — a joint-stock corporation chartered by King James I — planted a commercial settlement on the banks of the James River. London investors, royal patent, profit motive. This is the commercial founding of what became America. It is true. It is documented. It is taught in every American classroom.

The second is the Mayflower Compact, November 1620. Forty-one men signed in the cabin of a ship anchored off Cape Cod, consenting “in the presence of God, and one another,” to civil governance under a covenant. This is the covenantal founding. It too is true. It too is documented. It too is taught.

Both origin stories are foundational. Both are honored on classroom walls and referenced in Fourth of July speeches. Both are load-bearing in the story most Americans tell themselves about the country they inherited.

And there is a third documentary trail — one that most Americans have never been shown — that runs alongside the first two and eventually swallows them both.

It is the 800-pound gorilla in the room of American origins. This post walks it.

What This Post Is Not

Before we begin, a discipline. This is not conspiracy. This is not sensationalism. This is not a claim about hidden hands or shadowy rooms. It is documentary sequence — corporate charters, constitutional texts, treaty settlements, and the slow substitution of one kind of government for another kind of government under names so similar that most citizens have never noticed the trade was made.

The Body of Work this dispatch belongs to operates throughout under an Apparatus-not-Persons discipline. What follows is a critique of architecture, not a verdict on individuals. Most of the people staffing the architecture do not know what the architecture is. Neither did I, for most of my life. Neither, likely, did you.

The Berean discipline of Acts 17:11 — “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” — applies at every step. Read what follows. Test it. Hold what stands. Refuse what does not. That posture is the whole discipline of this witness.

The Six Entities

American government, in the framework surfaced by the Anna Von Reitz research tradition (engaged at Tier A documentary register in the parent book), does not consist of one entity. It consists of six — organized as two mirrored triads. What follows is the framework laid out plainly.

The American Triad — unincorporated, sovereign

Entity 1 — The United States, unincorporated. Established July 4, 1776 by the Declaration of Independence. The Union of sovereign nation-states, each state composed of land, soil, and people. Jurisdiction: the soil — the top layer of the land, national jurisdiction. In English legal literature the “The” is capitalized as part of its unique name.

Entity 2 — The United States of America, unincorporated Federation. Established September 1776, two months after the Declaration. The international land-and-sea entity. Jurisdiction: the land — the subsoil, the foundation underlying every other jurisdiction. Also capitalized “The” as part of its unique name.

Entity 3 — The States of America, unincorporated Confederation. Established May 1781 under the Articles of Confederation. Composed of “states of states” — business organizations conducting routine government affairs when the actual states were not in session. Jurisdiction: the maritime and commercial — contract law, commerce, enclosed waters. Went inoperable at the Civil War when southern State-of-State organizations withdrew, breaking quorum. Has not been restored.

The Federal Triad — incorporated, subcontractor

These three were established through the treaty-and-constitutional settlements that ended the Revolutionary War. Each holds delegated authority — powers the American entities chose to outsource, not powers the federal entities hold in their own right.

Entity 4 — The Federal Republic. Established 1787 under the Constitution FOR the United States of America. Notice the for, and notice the lowercase u on united in the constitutional title itself — a grammatical marker distinguishing this contract from the ones that followed. Operated by the Confederation of States (Entity 3). Went inoperable at the Civil War when the Confederation lost quorum. Never restored.

Entity 5 — The United States of America (Incorporated). Established 1789 under the Constitution OF the United States of America. This is the British-territorial subcontractor. Jurisdiction: the maritime service — the Merchant Marine, the enclosed commercial waters, and the Title 4 flag flown across the enclosed waters of the United States.

Entity 6 — The United States (Incorporated). Established 1790 under the Constitution OF the United States. This is the Municipal subcontractor — the government of the District of Columbia as an international city-state. Jurisdiction: the air — canon law, ecclesiastical law, patents, copyrights, and the international governance layer above national soil. Corporate lineage traced by the AVR research tradition backward through Holy Roman Empire administrative affiliation.

Six entities. Two triads. Three American, three federal. Three unincorporated and sovereign, three incorporated and subcontractor. Each with a specific founding document, a specific jurisdiction, and a specific relationship to the sovereign states that authorized all of it.

Most Americans have been taught to see one government where six exist.

The Naming Convention That Hides the Substitution

The six-entity framework becomes visible in the founding documents themselves through a grammatical convention almost no American has been trained to read: the capital T on “The.”

The United States (capital T-H-E) — Entity 1, the Union, sovereign, unincorporated. The United States of America (capital T-H-E) — Entity 2, the Federation, sovereign, unincorporated. the United States (lowercase t) — Entity 6, the Municipal Government, incorporated, subcontractor. the United States of America (lowercase t) — Entity 5, the British-Territorial subcontractor, incorporated.

In English orthography, the capitalized definite article — “The” as part of the name — signals a unique entity, the one and only of its kind. The lowercase article is merely a common definite article, indicating one instance of a category that could contain many.

Between 1787 and 1861, three of these entities called themselves “the United States” in various documents, distinguished only by the capitalization convention and the surrounding context. This is not obscure trivia. This is the grammatical marker in the constitutional and legal record itself. Read it once, and it cannot be unseen in nineteenth-century American legal literature ever again.

The Substitution Scheme

The event most Americans call the Civil War was, in the framework here surfaced, the moment two of the three American entities went silent.

The Confederation (Entity 3) lost quorum in 1860 when southern State-of-State organizations withdrew. The Federal Republic (Entity 4), operated by the Confederation, collapsed with it. What remained standing on the American side was the Union (Entity 1) and the Federation (Entity 2). What remained on the federal side was the British-territorial subcontractor (Entity 5) and the Municipal subcontractor (Entity 6).

Into the vacuum left by the missing American State-of-State organizations, the federal subcontractors moved.

They created their own State-of-State entities — using the same names as the missing American ones, but styled in ALL CAPITALS corporate convention (STATE OF OHIO in place of the American State of Ohio), and operating under federal subcontractor jurisdiction rather than under the sovereign American states themselves. The Anna Von Reitz research tradition calls this the cuckoo-bird maneuver — a foreign entity depositing itself in the nest of the missing native entity and being fed by unwary parents who cannot tell the substitution occurred.

For roughly 160 years now, Americans have transacted with these substitute State-of-State entities under the sincere belief that they were transacting with their own American government. Court filings, tax filings, license applications, contractual documents — most of them, correctly read, name the substitute federal entity, not the missing American one.

Per the Apparatus-not-Persons discipline, this is not a moral verdict on the human beings staffing the architecture. Most of them do not know either. The substitution is an architectural fact, not a personal accusation.

The 1702 Documentary Trail: a Fraudulent Scandal

The deepest documentary layer the AVR research tradition surfaces on Entity 6 — the Municipal Government of Washington D.C. as international city-state — traces its corporate lineage backward through the eighteenth century.

The AVR account holds that the entity later called the United States Trading Company was chartered in 1702 in the wake of the Bottomry Bonds insurance-fraud scandal. Bottomry was a maritime-insurance instrument in which shipowners took out loans against their vessels as collateral, with repayment forgiven if the ship was lost at sea. The instrument created a documented pattern of maritime fraud — captains and shipowners falsely declaring vessels lost in order to collect against the loans while quietly reselling cargo.

According to the AVR account, the corporate structures that had housed the fraud were reconstituted under a new name and relocated across the Atlantic to Boston, carrying continental European (largely Catholic and Holy Roman Empire-affiliated) investor capital with them. The 1702 chartering, in this telling, is the deepest documentary root of the corporate lineage that eventually flowed into the Municipal Government of Washington D.C. as international city-state.

A discipline of honesty about this specific claim.

The 1702 documentary trail is presented here on its best available footing. The AVR research tradition is the primary source; the mainstream historiography on the specific 1702 charter is thin. Under the source-tier methodology this witness operates by, the 1702 material is engaged at Tier C circumstantial-evidence register — pattern-recognition and documentary trail, not primary-source certainty.

The framework’s claim is presented on its best footing; the primary record does not by itself compel it; the Berean discipline applies.

What does not depend on the 1702 trail specifically — and what the architectural argument therefore rests on — is the demonstrable operation of the six-entity substitution scheme in the American legal record from 1787 forward, and the demonstrable status of the District of Columbia as an international city-state under the Residence Act of 1790 and the DC Organic Act of 1871. Those are Tier A primary-documentary claims. The 1702 pre-history illuminates a corporate lineage the Berean reader is invited to walk further; the argument stands even if that specific trail proves thinner on further inquiry than the AVR research tradition holds it to be.

What This Costs You to Know

Nothing about this post asks the reader to renounce citizenship, dissolve a Social Security enrollment, refuse to file taxes, or adopt any of the legal-remedy litigation strategies that have circulated through sovereign-citizen-coded literature. Those framings are refused by this witness at the outset. The term “sovereign citizen” is itself an oxymoron — sovereign and citizen name two categorically distinct legal statuses that cannot logically be occupied by the same person at the same time. The correct alternatives are American National, State National, Free Inhabitant, and imago Dei bearer. The AVR research tradition is engaged at Tier A for the architectural diagnosis; the proposed legal remedies specific to that tradition are not endorsed.

What this post costs you to know is simpler and heavier: you have been living under a substitution scheme most of your life, and you were not told. Your parents were not told. Your teachers were not told. The trusted authorities who structured your civic understanding largely did not know either. The scheme is not held together by conspiracy; it is held together by ignorance — the ignorance of the governed, and largely the ignorance of the governing.

Naming the scheme does not dissolve it. The Body of Work this dispatch belongs to does not offer a legal escape hatch. What it offers is what the Berean tradition has always offered: “and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” Test what stands. Refuse what does not. And walk in the discernment that comes from seeing what was in front of you all along.

The four foreign city-states are real. The six-entity substitution scheme is real. The four flags flying over the United States, each marking a different jurisdictional layer, are real. Most Americans have never been shown any of it.

Now you have been.

Where This Leads

The full architectural treatment lives in America at 250: A Witness at the Crossroads — Chapter 7 (The Four Foreign City-States) walks the four addresses in detail; Chapter 8 (The Five Jurisdictions) walks the Soil·Land·Sea·Air·Admiralty framework the six entities operate through; Chapter 11 (The Three Trusts) walks the trust architecture that operationalizes the substitution at the level of individual citizens; the Reader’s Map at the front of the book orients every load-bearing term.

The four flags fly over your neighborhood right now. Which is which is a question the next chapter, and the Berean walk, will make you competent to answer.

Play ball.

SDG · Maranatha.

Shalom u’verakhah, hermano y hermana. And the King reigns.

This is a companion dispatch to America at 250: A Witness at the Crossroads — the standalone volume released July 4, 2026. The book is available in Kindle, paperback, and Virtual Voice audio at Amazon, and in the Cosmic Library at https://r3ready.com/shop with book descriptions at r3library.app. The Body of Work deploys at resilienciero.substack.com.