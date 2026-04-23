PART 3 OF 3

Covenant Israel and the Modern State

Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Cross-Series Theological Research

resilienciero.substack.com

© 2026 R3 Publishing

”The word of the LORD came again unto me, saying, Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman...” — Ezekiel 33:1-2 (KJV) ”For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children.” — Romans 9:6-7 (KJV) ”And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” — Galatians 3:29 (KJV)

Why This Matters Now

The eclipse series post that will follow this one documents the Aleph-Tav written across America in solar eclipse paths — God’s own signature, His title as First and Last, written in the sky. The first eclipse of that series crossed America on August 21,

2017, and entered the United States at its precise first touch point: Eagle Pass, Texas.

Eagle Pass is a border crossing. A threshold. The place where inside meets outside, where the covenant nation meets the nations beyond its boundary.

Eagle in Hebrew is nesher. God used this word to describe His own covenantal action

toward Israel at the giving of the Law:

”Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.” — Exodus 19:4 (KJV)

And in Revelation 12:14, the woman — widely understood as representing covenant Israel — is given “two wings of a great eagle” to flee into the wilderness for her appointed time. The eclipse crossed America from Eagle Pass, tracing the Tav cross of covenant and judgment, in the same year that the October 7 false flag operation massacre reminded the world that the question of Israel — covenant Israel, historical Israel, modern Israel — is not settled.

The eclipse entered at Eagle Pass. And the question of Israel’s covenant identity demands an answer at the threshold of the Tribulation.

This post provides it — carefully, precisely, and without the distortions of either uncritical Christian Zionism or its opposite error.

I. Ezekiel — The Prophet With Dates

Ezekiel is unique among the Major Prophets in a specific and significant way: he dates his oracles. Thirteen of his prophecies carry precise timestamps — year, month, and day, measured from the exile of King Jehoiachin in 597 BC. This makes Ezekiel the most precisely dateable prophetic book in the Old Testament.

The canonical arrangement of Ezekiel (chapters 1-48 as we read them) is roughly chronological — but not exactly. The lack of strict chronological ordering of the literature may argue in favor of Ezekiel as the compiler of the oracles, since it is very likely another editor would have been more concerned with the deliberate sequencing of the dated materials.

When the dated oracles are extracted and placed in strict chronological sequence, the most significant displacement is Ezekiel 29:17 — which is dated to year 27, the latest date in the entire book, but appears canonically in the middle of chapters 29-32 alongside oracles from years 10-12. Why Ezekiel (or the Spirit who moved him) placed this latest oracle in the middle of the earlier oracle sequence is a hermeneutical question worth asking.

But the deeper issue — the one with direct bearing on the current state of affairs — is not primarily about the sequence of the chapters. It is about the nature of the offers God makes in those chapters.

II. The Covenant Taxonomy — Which Promises Are Conditional and Which Are Not

Before any analysis of Ezekiel can be done responsibly, the covenant taxonomy of Scripture must be clearly stated. Conflating all covenants as equivalent leads to either dismissing every divine promise (if conditional offers fail, everything fails) or treating every promise as unconditional (if nothing is conditional, repentance has no meaning).

The biblical covenant taxonomy distinguishes three primary covenantal structures relevant to Ezekiel’s context:

The Abrahamic Covenant (Genesis 12, 15, 17):

Unconditional. God passed between the animal halves alone while Abraham slept (Genesis 15:12-17) — taking on Himself the full obligation of the covenant without requiring bilateral performance. The Abrahamic covenant is eternal, personal to Abraham and his seed, and cannot be forfeited by human failure. God’s name is pledged to it.

The Mosaic Covenant (Exodus 19-24; Leviticus 26; Deuteronomy 28-30):

Explicitly conditional. Leviticus 26 and Deuteronomy 28-30 spell out both the blessings (obedience) and the curses (disobedience) in detail. The curses include precisely what happened: exile, destruction of Jerusalem, scattering among the nations. Jeremiah 31:32 states plainly that Israel broke this covenant:

”Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake.” (KJV)

The New Covenant (Jeremiah 31:31-34):

Unconditional from God’s side — He writes the law on hearts, forgives iniquity, ensures intimate knowledge of Himself. It is made specifically with “the house of Israel and the house of Judah” (Jeremiah 31:31) — but its fulfillment is throughC hrist’s blood (Luke 22:20), making it accessible to all who are “Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise” (Galatians 3:29), both Jew and Gentile.

Ezekiel prophesied in the context of the Mosaic covenant’s collapse. Jerusalem has fallen. The temple has been destroyed. The exile is underway. Ezekiel’s ministry spans approximately 593-571 BC. He is speaking into the aftermath of the Mosaic covenant’s conditional curses being executed.

III. The Conditional Structure in Ezekiel — “If” and “Then”

The restoration promises in Ezekiel are the most comprehensive in the Hebrew prophets.

Chapters 36-37 contain the vision of the new heart, the new spirit, the valley of dry bones, and the reunification of the two houses of Israel. These passages have been the primary proof texts for Christian Zionism’s claim that the modern State of Israel is the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

But reading Ezekiel carefully — and reading these passages in their chronological and conditional context — requires attention to the “if/then” structure that governs much of the book.

Ezekiel 33:11 — ”Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?” (KJV)

The invitation is conditional: turn and live. The offer is genuine. But it is an offer, not an unconditional guarantee.

Ezekiel 36:22 states the basis of restoration: ”Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; I do not this for your sakes, O house of Israel, but for mine holy name’s sake.” (KJV)

The restoration is grounded not in Israel’s merit but in God’s holy name. This is the unconditional Abrahamic covenant language — God’s character is the guarantee, not human performance. But note what immediately follows: the restoration includes

spiritual renewal as its precondition and mechanism:

Ezekiel 36:25-27 — ”Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you... A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you... And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes.” (KJV)

The new heart. The new spirit. The divine Spirit causing covenant obedience. This is not describing the secular Zionist return to the land that occurred in 1948. This is describing the New Covenant described in Jeremiah 31:31-34 and fulfilled through Christ — a spiritual transformation that precedes and produces the covenant life described in the subsequent verses.

The restoration sequence in Ezekiel 36-37 is:

1. Spiritual renewal (new heart, new spirit, Holy Spirit indwelling)

2. Then: physical return, covenant life, fruitfulness

The modern State of Israel reversed this sequence: physical return (1948) without the spiritual renewal Ezekiel describes as the precondition. This is not a theologically neutral observation. It raises the question of whether the 1948 returnf ulfills Ezekiel’s vision — or whether it is a different phenomenon that the text does not warrant equating with Ezekiel 36-37’s covenant restoration.

IV. The Deadline That Came and Passed — 70 AD

This is the most contested and most important section of this post, and it requires the series’ most precise epistemic framing.

The key observation — that the conditional offer was time-bound and the deadline came and passed — finds its most significant historical anchor in 70 AD: the destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple by the Roman general Titus under Emperor Vespasian, approximately 40 years after the crucifixion of Christ.

Jesus Himself predicted this event with precise specificity:

”And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh... For these be the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled.” — Luke 21:20, 22 (KJV)

”Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled.” — Matthew 24:34 (KJV)

The generation that rejected the Messiah in 30-33 AD saw the fulfillment of Ezekiel’s covenant curses in 70 AD — the complete destruction of Jerusalem, the burning of the temple, the scattering of the Jewish people, and the cessation of the Mosaic covenant’s operational framework (no temple = no sacrifice system = no Levitical priesthood functioning as prescribed). This was not an accident of history. It was the covenant’s conditional curse structure executing with documented precision.

The Jewish historian Josephus documents extraordinary signs in the heavens in the months preceding 70 AD — a comet that stood over Jerusalem for a year, a star shaped like a sword, a comet over the city. The heavenly testimony preceded the judgment.

What does “the deadline came and passed” mean for Ezekiel’s conditional offers?

This requires precise language. The series offers this formulation:

- The Mosaic covenant’s conditional blessing structure — including Ezekiel’s “if you return/repent, then restoration” framework — reached its appointed historical threshold at 70 AD. The generation that rejected the Messiah who fulfilled the covenant’s righteous requirements saw the covenant’s curses executed with finality.

- The specific Mosaic-covenant-based offer of national restoration, tied to national repentance under the Mosaic framework, was rendered moot when the Mosaic framework itself was definitionally ended at 70 AD.

- The Abrahamic covenant was NOT voided. God’s unconditional promises to Abraham and his seed remain intact — but the seed of Abraham are defined by faith in the Messiah, not by ethnic or national identity (Galatians 3:29; Romans 4:16).

- The New Covenant opened simultaneously: available to all — Jew first and also Gentile (Romans 1:16) — who receive the Messiah, the new heart, the new spirit, and the fulfillment of what Ezekiel 36:25-27 described.

L3 — epistemic humility: This reading is held by serious scholars across multiple traditions (Reformed covenant theology, Messianic Jewish scholars, New Covenant theologians) and is not universally accepted.

Dispensationalist scholarship (including Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation framework upon which this series largely builds) does maintain a future national restoration of ethnic Israel’s remnant. The series acknowledges this tension honestly rather than pretending it does not exist.

V. Covenant Israel vs. the Modern State — The Critical Distinction

The most important distinction for the Terminal Generation to understand is this:

”The modern State of Israel” and “covenant Israel” are not synonymous terms.

This is not an antisemitic claim. It is a biblical observation that Jewish scholars themselves have made — including a significant strand of Orthodox Jewish opposition to Zionism that predates the state’s establishment on theological grounds.

Covenant Israel is defined by Scripture as those who, like Abraham, are “of the faith of Abraham” (Romans 4:16) — the remnant within ethnic Israel who

receive their Messiah, plus all Gentiles who are grafted in through faith. The

Apostle Paul is explicit:

”For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children.” — Romans 9:6-7 (KJV)

”But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God.” — Romans 2:29 (KJV)

The modern State of Israel was established in 1948 through:

- Secular Zionism (largely atheist or agnostic political movement, not covenant faith)

- British Mandate geopolitics (Balfour Declaration)

- UN Resolution 181 (international political partition)

- Military conflict (1948 War of Independence)

None of these mechanisms correspond to Ezekiel 36’s sequence: first the new heart and new spirit, then the covenant life in the land. The modern state’s establishment

preceded any national spiritual renewal — and therefore cannot straightforwardly be equated with the fulfillment of Ezekiel’s restoration promises.

What this does NOT mean:

This distinction does NOT mean:

- That Jewish people are outside God’s covenant reach (Romans 11:25-26 documents a future ingathering of “all Israel” — a remnant of ethnic Israel who will receive their Messiah)

- That the existence of the modern State of Israel has no prophetic significance

(the dry bones of Ezekiel 37’s first phase — physical bones coming together without breath — may indeed have a preliminary correspondence to 1948)

- That Israel’s enemies are righteous or that attacks on Jewish people are justified

- That the church has “replaced” Israel in every sense (the New Covenant was specifically promised to “the house of Israel and the house of Judah”)

What it DOES mean:

- That equating Israeli state policy with covenant obedience is theologically unwarranted

- That the automatic “God is with Israel therefore Israel is right” logic does not follow from Scripture

- That the “land grant” described in Ezekiel carries conditions that have not been met by the modern state

- That the Terminal Generation must navigate the Israel question with theological precision rather than political tribalism on either side

VI. The Eagle Pass Threshold — Reading the Entry Point

The 2024 total solar eclipse — the one that completed the Tav cross over America — entered the United States at its precise first American touch point: Eagle Pass, Texas.

Eagle Pass sits on the Rio Grande at the US-Mexico border. It has become, in recent years, the most active illegal crossing point on the southern border — the place where the boundary of the nation is most contested, where inside meets outside, where the question of who belongs to the covenant community of the nation is most visibly at stake.

The eclipse of the Tav — the covenant mark, the cross — entered America at the eagle threshold.

The Hebrew connections are not incidental:

- Nesher (eagle) in Exodus 19:4: God bore Israel on eagles’ wings to bring them to Himself — covenant language of rescue and belonging

- Nesher in Deuteronomy 32:11: the eagle stirs its nest, carries its young on its wings — protective covenant imagery

- Revelation 12:14: the woman is given eagle’s wings to flee to her wilderness place — the covenant remnant protected at the threshold of tribulation

The eclipse entered America at Eagle Pass — the border, the threshold, the place where the eagle’s covenant language is written into the geography. The Tav cross was drawn across the nation beginning at the point that bears the covenant creature’s name.

The eclipse exited the United States through the northern coast of Maine — Aroostook County, the very northeastern tip of the contiguous US — before crossing into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia, notably, contains one more “Nineveh” — making the total seven American Ninevahs plus one Canadian Nineveh in the province of the New Scotland. The eclipse that entered at the eagle thresholdo f the American southwest exited at the northeastern extreme — tracing the full breadth of the nation in its covenant warning.

Southwest to northeast. Eagle Pass to Nova Scotia. The full width of the Tav signed across the land that bears the covenant responsibility for Israel’s protection and the Gospel’s proclamation at the end of the age.

VII. The Valley of Dry Bones — Which Phase Are We In?

Ezekiel 37 — the Valley of Dry Bones — may be the most important passage for assessing the current state of Israel in relation to biblical prophecy.

The vision has a precise two-phase structure that Ezekiel himself explains:

Phase 1 — Bones come together, flesh and skin cover them, but no breath:

”So I prophesied as I was commanded: and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold a shaking, and the bones came together... and the skin covered them above: but there was no breath in them.” — Ezekiel 37:7-8 (KJV)

Phase 2 — Breath/Spirit enters, they live:

”Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon these slain, that they may live... and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army.” — Ezekiel 37:9-10 (KJV)

The distinction between Phase 1 and Phase 2 is the distinction between:

- A physical reconstitution of the nation without the Spirit (bones together, no breath)

- A spiritual renewal that animates the physical structure (breath enters, they live)

The 1948 return of the Jewish people to the land, without national recognition of their Messiah, without the new heart of Ezekiel 36:26, without the Spirit of Ezekiel 36:27 — looks structurally like Phase 1: bones gathered, flesh and skin covering them, but no breath yet.

The question before the Terminal Generation is: are we witnessing the threshold of Phase 2? Is the ingathering of Jewish people to the land the precondition for the remnant’s eventual recognition of their Messiah — the ”all Israel shall be saved” of Romans 11:26, when “there shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob”?

This series does not offer a settled answer to that question. It notes that Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation framework — the L2 theological layer of this series — does see a future role for a remnant of ethnic Israel who receives the Messiah in the Tribulation period. That framework is maintained here.

What this series will not do is equate the current political and military actions of the modern State of Israel with Ezekiel’s covenant restoration — because Ezekiel’s restoration requires Phase 2 (the breath), and Phase 2 requires the Messiah.

VIII. The Current State of Affairs — Reading the Signs

The October 7, 2023 massacre occurred seven days before the annular solar eclipse that forms the diagonal line of the Aleph. The timing — as documented in the eclipse series post — is a data point the series cannot ignore.

October 7, 2023: The largest single-day massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust, on the Jewish Feast of Sukkot (Tabernacles).

October 14, 2023: The Ring of Fire eclipse crosses America.

The Feast of Tabernacles is the feast of the ingathering — the covenant celebration of God dwelling with His people. The massacre occurred on the feast of divine dwelling. Seven days later — the biblical week of completion — the eclipse burnedi ts ring of fire over America.

The series holds these data points without forcing a single interpretation. What can be said:

- The October 7 massacre was a demonic act of extraordinary violence against Jewish people, regardless of any theological position on the state’s covenant status

- The suffering of Jewish people — Ezekiel’s “dry bones” in their physical reconstitution — is not to be treated as prophetically convenient theater

- The question of how the Body of Christ relates to the Jewish people in the Tribulation period is one the Terminal Generation must face with both theological precision and genuine compassion

The covenant people of God — both the faithful remnant of Israel who will receive their Messiah, and the Gentile believers who have been grafted into the Abrahamic covenant through faith in Christ — are one body in the King of Kings. The dry bones of Phase 1 are waiting for the breath of Phase 2. That breath is not a political solution. It is not a military victory. It is not an international recognition of Palestinian statehood or Israeli sovereignty. It is the return of the One who breathes.

”Therefore prophesy and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, O my people, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel.” — Ezekiel 37:12 (KJV)

IX. The Watchman’s Responsibility — Ezekiel 33 as the Series’ Framework

The post began with Ezekiel 33 — Ezekiel’s reappointment as watchman after the fall of Jerusalem. This passage is not incidental. It is the operating framework of this entire series.

”Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.” — Ezekiel 3:17 (KJV)

The watchman is not responsible for the response. He is responsible for the warning.

If the warning is given and the sword comes, the watchman has discharged his duty.

If the warning is withheld and the sword comes, the blood is on the watchman’s hands.

The Terminal Generation — the generation born under the Revelation 12 sign of 2017 and who have seen the Aleph-Tav written in eclipse paths across America — is the watchman generation. The eclipse entered at Eagle Pass. The covenant mark was drawn across the land. The seven Ninevahs have been named.

The watchman has given the warning.

Now the question is what those who hear it will do — whether they will rise from their thrones, lay aside their robes, put on sackcloth, sit in ashes, and turn from their evil way as the king of Nineveh did.

Or whether they will continue as before, trusting in the name of their country and the flag of their political tribe, as Jeremiah’s audience trusted in the name of the temple.

”The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, are these.”

— Jeremiah 7:4 (KJV)

The temple did not save them. Nor will the flag.

”Thus saith the LORD, Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, neither let the mighty man glory in his might, let not the rich man glory in his riches: But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the LORD which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the earth: for in these things I delight, saith the LORD.” — Jeremiah 9:23-24 (KJV)

The eagle’s wings are still extended. The breath has not yet entered the dry bones.

The King of Kings has not yet returned to Zion.

But the Aleph-Tav is written across the sky.

He is coming. The First and the Last. The Beginning and the End.

And when He comes, He will breathe — and the dry bones will live.

”Even so, come Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20 (KJV)

Sources and Epistemic Framework:

- Ezekiel dating structure: Precept Austin timeline; Bible.org Introduction to Ezekiel;

JETS 51/4 canonical order study — Confirmed from primary biblical text

- Covenant taxonomy: Standard Hebrew lexica; HALOT; BDB; Genesis 15/17; Jeremiah 31;

Ezekiel 36 — L1 Scripture primary

- Conditional covenant and forfeiture argument: Expedition44.com; FundamentallyReformed.com;

DavidJeremiah.org land promise analysis — Investigative theological tier

- October 7/eclipse timing: Confirmed from news record (October 7, 2023 massacre;

October 14, 2023 eclipse) — Confirmed primary news sources

- Eagle Pass as eclipse entry: NASA eclipse data; GreatAmericanEclipse.com — Confirmed

- Luginbill CT framework (future remnant of Israel): ichthys.com — L2 series framework

L3 epistemic note: The specific “conditional offer, time-bound deadline, rendered null and void” formulation the authors’s theological reflection and the series’ workingframework for this post. It is not the only serious exegetical position on these texts. The tension between fulfilled/New Covenant theology and dispensationalistfuture-Israel theology is acknowledged honestly. The series’ practical conclusion —that the current State of Israel is not ipso facto identical to covenant Israel and that its political actions are not automatically sanctioned by Ezekiel’s covenant promises — is held while maintaining that God’s purposes for the Jewish people (including an end-time remnant receiving their Messiah) remain active.]

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — theological research.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

---

#Ezekiel #ConditionalCovenant #CovenantIsrael #ModernIsrael #Israelology

#ValleyOfDryBones #EaglePass #SolarEclipse #Tav #AlphOmega #Watchman

#NewCovenant #TerminalGeneration #R3Publishing #Maranatha