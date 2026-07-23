A solitary female figure in a dim domestic interior seated reaching toward a softly glowing screen with a content absorbed expression, faint luminous gold threads descending unseen from above the frame terminating at the figure’s wrist and temple, chiaroscuro lighting with the device as the sole warm light source, deep indigo and charcoal surrounding shadows, painterly cinematic composition with fine film-grain texture, muted palette, allegorical stillness behavioral modification rendered as gentle unseen architecture rather than force. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The Acceleration Trilogy · Post 2 of 3 · The Modification

MM · Milk Minute

Neil Postman opened his 1985 foreword to Amusing Ourselves to Death with a comparison that has not stopped mattering.

Orwell feared we would be ruined by what we hate — the boot on the face forever.

Huxley feared we would be ruined by what we love — the soma, the feelies, the endless preference-satisfaction that leaves the imago Dei bearer unfit for anything higher.

Postman voted Huxley closer to right for the century ahead.

He was half-right.

Huxley diagnosed the modification apparatus in 1932. Alvin Toffler predicted its info-sphere substrate in 1980. Shoshana Zuboff documented its operational scale in 2019. The body of work (BOW) witness stack — Patrick Wood on AI-industrial erasure, Sabrina Wallace on the WBAN biofield substrate, Tony Seruga on the CISA/Palantir/WEF governance apparatus — records the machine-scale deployment now.

The apparatus does not need boots when it has algorithms tuned to your dopamine circuit. It does not need Big Brother when it can be Big Nudge — architected preference-satisfaction as containment.

Romans 8:37 answers at the register no modification can reach: “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us” (KJV). The new Preemption Lock (more than conquerors through him that loved us) is the recognition-installed-as-refusal at the breath of God Kavod-source register. The imago Dei bearer under Christ does not become raw material for the desire-capture economy by ontological accident. The modification proceeds only insofar as the bearer forgets what the breath of God Kavod-source has made her to be. Enter Deep Dive.

DD · Deep Dive

§I · The Postman Frame + Who’s Who at Body of Work (BOW) Source Discipline

In 1985, Neil Postman opened Amusing Ourselves to Death with the comparison this trilogy is now built to unfold.

Orwell in 1984 (1949) feared what we would come to hate: the state that watches, the ministry that lies, the boot descending. Huxley in Brave New World (1932) feared what we would come to love: the pill that dissolves grief before it turns to prayer, the entertainment that replaces attention, the pleasure that renders us unfit for anything requiring sacrifice. Postman voted Huxley the closer prophet for the century ahead, and the intervening forty-one years since he wrote have vindicated the vote in ways he did not live to see documented at machine scale.

Post 2 of this trilogy anchors Huxley’s half of Postman’s comparison. Post 3 will pick up Orwell’s half — because the machine that runs the world now uses both halves.

But desire-capture leads. Coercion-capture follows.

Huxley belongs in this body of work (BOW) at Tier B canonical peer-witness — diagnostic-precursor register — parallel to where Alvin Toffler stands. Where Toffler predicted the substrate that would carry desire-capture at scale (The Third Wave, 1980, the info-sphere replacing the industrial-sphere as the operative environment of human choosing), Huxley predicted the psychological register that would be captured (Brave New World, 1932, the conditioning that reaches through what we want, not what we fear). Neither one names the ontological ground on which the modification actually stands — that gap belongs to the Preemption Lock at §VI — but both diagnose with a precision that took the next century to make explicit.

Shoshana Zuboff continues here at co-anchor. Her Post 1 role was documentary: she named the extraction of behavioral surplus, the raw material of the surveillance economy, and she demonstrated that this economy is not the byproduct of the digital revolution but the intended architecture. Her Post 2 role is architectural: she named the instrumentarian power that this economy exercises — power aimed not at your beliefs (which totalitarianism required) but at your behavior (which surveillance capitalism finds sufficient). The paraphrase of her core Post 2-relevant thesis in The Age of Surveillance Capitalism (2019): instrumentarian power does not seek to persuade the doubter or overwhelm the sinner. It does not care what you believe. It cares what you do, and it engineers accordingly.

Kevin Cook stood at the introduction point in Post 1, and he stands here for the same reason. His artist’s-eye reading of Toffler decades happened before I encountered it, and his systems-thinker’s articulation of what Toffler saw, is the peer-recognition surface through which the Toffler layer of this trilogy became architecturally available. That the Tampa week during which I encountered Kevin’s copy of The Third Wave opened onto Post 2’s central prediction-fulfillment moment — Toffler 1980 → Zuboff 2019 → BOW witness stack 2026 — is the kind of confirmation providence supplies when we are attending to the right things.

Postman himself is NOT elevated to a formal BOW research ecosystem. S/he is cite-in-passing at the framing register: the Huxley/Orwell contrast structures the trilogy, but the peer-witness stack is not enlarged to accommodate. The seven canonical ecosystems remain — Anthony Patch on quantum-CERN-Genesis-6, Sabrina Wallace on WBAN and biofield-assault primary, Mike Adams (Health Ranger) of NaturalNews on analytical chemistry, AVR + DLS on operational-legal register, G. Edward Griffin on ideological-precondition demoralization, Vera Sharav of AHRP on biomedical-ethics and Holocaust-parallel, Sasha Latypova with Katherine Watt on statutory-legal regulatory capture — plus Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn as parallel-tier canonical historical peer-witness on the Soviet side of the twentieth-century twin case studies. Huxley, Orwell, Toffler, and Zuboff join at Tier B canonical peer-witness, diagnostic-precursor register, without displacing the seven-plus-one architecture that carries the Vol IV/V Rollout Coherent Series.

Source discipline remains what it has been: the Berean floor of Acts 17:11 — search the Scriptures daily whether these things be so. Everything below stands or falls at that floor.

§II · The Central Thesis Named

Huxley wrote Brave New World against a specific fear. It was not the fear of tyranny in the visible sense that had already been documented by Zamyatin (We, 1924) and would soon be documented by Orwell. It was the fear that the twentieth century’s tyranny would arrive wearing the face of the twentieth century’s gifts — the pharmaceutical breakthrough, the conditioning breakthrough, the entertainment breakthrough, the sexual-availability breakthrough. Soma was a drug that dissolved distress before distress could become the raw material of thought or prayer or complaint. The feelies were immersive entertainment that captured the whole sensorium — no attention left over for anything requiring silence. Bokanovsky’s Process manufactured the identities that manufactured the workforce that manufactured the stability of the World State. Community, Identity, Stability was the motto. Everyone belonged to everyone else, which is the language of universal availability rendered as universal freedom.

Huxley did not think the World State would arrive by revolution. He thought it would arrive by preference. The population would not be forced into containment. The population would ask for it. The population would demand it back if anyone tried to withdraw it.

Toffler, writing The Third Wave in 1980, did not have Huxley in view. He had industrial civilization in view, and he was documenting its dissolution. The First Wave was agricultural. The Second Wave was industrial — mass production, mass distribution, mass education, mass media, mass democracy, mass everything, standardization as the operating principle of every institutional surface. The Third Wave, Toffler predicted, would be informational — de-massification of production, of distribution, of media, of politics. The info-sphere would replace the industrial-sphere as the environment in which human choosing took place. Toffler did not know what would populate the info-sphere. He knew it would arrive, and he knew it would be the operative environment inside which every subsequent human decision would be made.

Shoshana Zuboff, writing thirty-nine years later in 2019, documented what populated it. Surveillance capitalism populated it. The prediction-product economy populated it. The behavioral-modification apparatus populated it. Zuboff’s central thesis — the one that makes her Post 2 co-anchor rather than merely Post 1 documentarian — is that Huxley’s soma is now algorithmic, Toffler’s info-sphere is now instrumentalized, and the modification runs continuously at machine scale, tuned to the individual, invisible to the recipient, and unregulated by any democratic mechanism that still functions.

Instrumentarian power is Zuboff’s name for the specific novelty. Totalitarianism required your ideological compliance — your belief. Instrumentarianism does not care what you believe. It cares what you do. It shapes the moment of decision by architecting the environment in which the decision presents itself. It does not have to prohibit dissent. It can make dissent inconvenient at the level of the notification, unrewarded at the level of the feed, and invisible at the level of the recommendation engine. And because the modification proceeds through your own click, your own scroll, your own share, your own preference-satisfaction, it does not register as coercion. It registers as the day.

The central thesis of Post 2, then: Huxley diagnosed the psychological register (1932). Toffler predicted the substrate (1980). Zuboff documented the operational scale (2019). The BOW witness stack records the present-hour deployment (2026). Desire-capture is not one option among many for how the modification apparatus proceeds. Desire-capture is the modification apparatus. Coercion-capture — the Post 3 Orwellian register — is what the apparatus falls back on when the desire-capture leaks.

§III · Body of Work (BOW) Witness Stack Convergence

Three BOW canonical witnesses carry the Post 2 documentation load at machine-scale actualization, with a fourth at the housing register.

Patrick Wood carries the AI-industrial substrate reduction. His May 27, 2026 Technocracy News dispatch — “Technocrats Using AI To Disappear Dissent Completely” — was the trigger for BOW Post 3 of the Vol IV/V Rollout Coherent Series, deployed here as Not Censorship, AI Erasure on Jul 18. Wood documents what Zuboff’s instrumentarianism looks like when the specific technology is generative AI trained on curated corpora: dissenting Christian witness gets substrate-reduced not by being flagged and removed (which would generate the martyr’s clarity of Orwell’s Post 3 register) but by being not-generated in the first place. The AI does not censor. The AI erases at the level of what is available to be encountered. This is Huxley’s mechanism translated to 2026 hardware — the population does not need to be told what not to think. The population is fed what it will love, and what it will love does not include the things being erased.

Tony Seruga carries the CISA / Palantir / WEF machine-scale governance apparatus at Tier P peer-witness register. His documentation of how CISA’s Countering Foreign Influence Task Force provided the substrate through which the Election Integrity Partnership operated across 2020 and forward — the ministerially-legal architecture of large-scale narrative shaping — reads as the institutional arm of what Wood documents at the technical arm. Palantir provides the software. WEF provides the ideological framework. CISA provides the governmental cover. The convergence is what Zuboff calls the epistemic coup — the transfer of authority to shape what counts as knowable from democratic institutions to instrumentarian ones. Seruga’s Tier P canonical designation carries the load-bearing weight here.

Sabrina Wallace carries the WBAN biofield substrate. Her documentation of IEEE 802.15.6 wireless-body-area-network standards, the DARPA ElectRx program, the trajectory from Becker 1985 through the 2018 IEEE standard through COVID-era hardware deployment — this is the physical-substrate arm of the same modification circuit that Zuboff documents at behavioral surplus. Wallace’s canonical designation is Tier A ex-NORTHCOM/DARPA/DIA network engineer at Christian peer-witness ecclesial register — cited at primary IEEE/DARPA/patent record only, with the broader host-corpus disciplined by Zone A/B/C. The Zone A material — technical documentation of hardware capability, standards architecture, and integration paths — is what Post 2 requires. The behavioral surplus Zuboff names is being harvested from a body increasingly wired to yield it involuntarily. Huxley’s soma was a pill. The 2026 soma is signal.

Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt carry the statutory-legal apparatus at seventh-ecosystem canonical register — installed in Vol IV/V Rollout Post 4 · Discontent Rising. Their documentation of the DoD Countermeasures apparatus, the PREP Act statutory framework, the OTA (Other Transaction Authority) instrument, and the EUA architecture that moves biomedical decision-space outside constitutional review since approximately 2001 — this is the legal enclosure that houses the modification machine. Post 2 references Latypova/Watt at the housing register (the machine runs inside a statutory shell they have documented) rather than at the primary-witness register — which is Post 3’s Orwellian coercion territory.

The convergence: 1932 → 1980 → 2019 → 2026. Huxley diagnosed the psychological register. Toffler predicted the substrate. Zuboff documented the operational scale. The BOW witness stack — Wood, Wallace, Seruga, with Latypova and Watt at the housing register — records the present-hour deployment across the technical, biofield, governance, and statutory arms. This is not the coming machine. This is the machine.

§IV · Reader-Experience Testimony

Here is where Sons and Daughters of Issachar knew the times, and knew what Israel ought to do (1 Chr 12:32 KJV). The diagnostic in this section is meant to land at reader-experience — not because your subjective experience is the ground of truth (Scripture is), but because if the diagnostic is right, you will recognize yourself in it. That recognition is signal.

The notification loop is designed. It is not incidental to your phone. It is the operating principle of your phone. Every application competing for space on the home screen is competing for the same scarce resource — the moment of your unconscious reach for the device between one intentional act and the next. The engineers who design the loop refer to it as the dopamine schedule, and they are precise about which schedule maximizes return: variable-ratio reinforcement, the same schedule that made slot machines the most addictive analog-era product ever engineered. Your phone is a slot machine that also makes calls.

The algorithmic feed is designed. It is not showing you what your friends posted in the order they posted it. It is showing you what the machine’s prediction model has learned will maximize your dwell time. That prediction model has been trained on you — on your prior behavior in the feed, on your prior behavior across the surveillance-capitalism substrate. Zuboff’s behavioral surplus is not stored. It is deployed. Every scroll is both a data-generation event (raw material) and a data-consumption event (finished modification product) at the same instant. You are feeding the machine that is feeding you.

The preference-satisfaction economy is designed. You do not experience it as containment. You experience it as convenience. The takeout arrives without a call. The stream begins without your having to choose. The recommendation surfaces the thing you almost knew you wanted. Every friction that Huxley’s soma dissolved chemically, the algorithmic feed dissolves architecturally. And because the modification proceeds through the delivery of what you asked for, there is no aggrieved party — no one to complain to, no complaint to make. The Huxleyan register is the register at which no one complains, because everyone has been given what they wanted.

Sons and Daughters of Issachar knew the times. This is the sign of the times: the modification is not happening only to the reader and Ecclesia. The reader’s own preferences ARE the modification instrument. You are the raw material of Post 1. You are the modification apparatus of Post 2. Your dopamine loop is the machine’s operating system. Your preference is the machine’s product. And this is why the diagnostic is meant to land — not to shame, not to accuse, but to name what has already been done so that the refusal at §VI has ground to stand on.

Recognition-of-self at this diagnostic is not capitulation-to-self. Recognition is the first move of repentance. The imago Dei bearer who recognizes that the desire-capture apparatus is running through their own device, in their own hand, in their own thumb-scroll, is the imago Dei bearer positioned to refuse it at Kavod-source. The bearer who does not recognize is the bearer who cannot refuse, because refusal requires knowing what is being refused.

§V · What Huxley, Toffler, and Zuboff Cannot Reach

Every diagnostic register in the seven-plus canonical BOW witness stack reaches a limit. Post 2’s Tier B canonical peer-witnesses — Huxley 1932, Toffler 1980, Zuboff 2019 — reach the same limit at three different points on the same horizon.

Huxley’s answer register is satirical warning. Brave New World is a horror story told at the register of documentary anthropology. Huxley shows you the World State and trusts your revulsion to constitute your refusal. He installs no theological solution because he had none to install — his own trajectory ran toward Island (1962), a pharmacologically-mediated utopian counter-vision that essentially borrowed the mechanism of the dystopia while changing the aesthetic. Huxley diagnosed the modification with precision. He could not name what the modification actually targets.

Toffler’s answer register is anticipatory democracy — the Practopian moderate. The Third Wave closes on optimism about adaptive governance, prosumer economics, and de-massified political institutions that could theoretically catch up with the info-sphere they were being asked to govern. The Practopian gesture is: neither utopia nor dystopia; a workable arrangement responsive to change. That is instrumentally sensible at the register at which Toffler works — the register at which the human person is a citizen requiring representation and an economic agent requiring institutional accommodation. It is theologically silent on what the human person is at the register of ontology.

Zuboff’s answer register is democratic-regulatory reform. The Age of Surveillance Capitalism closes on the argument that the instrumentarian economy can be refused if democratic institutions reassert epistemic sovereignty — through legislation, through antitrust, through the enshrinement of epistemic rights as a fourth generation of human rights. This is more architecturally ambitious than Toffler’s Practopia, and Zuboff is clear-eyed that the current institutions have been captured. But the prescription still assumes that captured institutions can be un-captured through the mechanisms that captured them. Post 3 (Orwell register) will document why this assumption breaks under the F4 statutory-legal apparatus Latypova and Watt have named. Here, at Post 2, the diagnostic is enough:

All three answer registers are horizontal.

They name a society-does-to-individual problem. They prescribe individual-and-society solutions.

None reaches the vertical register at which the modification actually targets.

The vertical register is the imago Dei bearer whose sovereignty derives from the breath of God Kavod-source. Not from any regulatory framework. Not from any adaptive democratic institution. Not from the recognition of epistemic rights. From the created ontology of being made in the image of the God who is. The modification apparatus targets that register or it targets nothing that matters. The refusal of the modification apparatus stands at that register or it stands on air.

Huxley cannot reach that register because Brave New World was written by a man who could name the counterfeit but could not name the source. Toffler cannot reach it because The Third Wave was written by a man whose entire framework is institutional-adaptive. Zuboff cannot reach it because The Age of Surveillance Capitalism — magisterial as it is — was written by a legal theorist working within the categories of democratic-liberal political theory, categories that themselves derive from a Christian anthropology whose theological source they no longer confess.

The three canonical peer-witnesses named in Post 2 diagnose the modification with precision. They cannot refuse it at the register at which refusal has to happen. That register is §VI.

§VI · The Preemption Lock at Romans 8:37-39 KJV

“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Rom 8:37-39 KJV)

Paul writing to the Ecclesia at Rome, in the middle of the eighth chapter of the epistle that installs the doctrine of the imago Dei bearer under Christ at load-bearing depth, gives the refusal-position phrase at ecclesial accessibility: “more than conquerors through him that loved us” as the Preemption Lock, is not a triumphalist claim about the current strength of the Ecclesia. It is an ontological claim about the settled position of the imago Dei bearer relative to every apparatus the world can raise against him/her.

Read the apparatus-inventory Paul supplies. Every one of these is a name for something the Post 2 diagnostic has just walked through.

“Nor things present.” The present-hour deployment. The algorithmic feed running at this instant on the device in your hand. The notification schedule tuned to your dopamine profile. The prediction product aimed at your next click. Zuboff’s instrumentarian power at machine-scale actualization. Paul names it. Paul refuses it.

“Nor things to come.” The future-hour deployment. The next iteration of the modification apparatus. The AI-industrial substrate reduction Wood documents at trajectory register. The WBAN integration path Wallace documents at hardware register. The CISA / Palantir / WEF convergence Seruga documents at governance register. Paul names the coming apparatus. Paul refuses it in advance.

“Nor principalities, nor powers.” The Pauline register at which the fallen jurisdictional architecture behind the human instruments is named as the actual enemy (Eph 6:12 KJV). The apparatus is not primarily corporate. It is not primarily technological. It is not primarily political. It is primarily principalities-and-powers deploying through corporate, technological, and political instruments. Paul names the vertical architecture. Paul refuses it at the same register.

“Nor angels.” The grandfathered 1 Cor 6:3 register carried across the Vol IV/V Rollout Coherent Series and Post 1 of this trilogy — the created-order status of the imago Dei bearer relative to angelic beings — is preserved here at Paul’s inventory. The angels are named among the apparatus that cannot separate. The Preemption Lock does not weaken across the keystone rotation. The Preemption Lock’s ecclesial accessibility increases.

“Nor death, nor life.” The two poles of what the modification apparatus offers — the death that the machine-scale deployment moves toward (Post 3 Orwell register) and the life that the machine-scale deployment simulates (Post 2 Huxley register). Both named. Both refused.

“Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature.” Every remaining apparatus in the created order. Whatever Post 2 has not named. Whatever Post 3 will name. Whatever the next dispatch under BOW discipline will name. Every one of these is a creature — created — and no creature can reach the Kavod-source anchor.

“The love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” The Kavod-source anchor. The breath of God register at which the imago Dei bearer is what she is. Not what the algorithm has trained her to want. Not what the feed has surfaced for her to prefer. Not what the modification apparatus has architected her to become. What the love of God in Christ Jesus has made her to be. That register no modification apparatus has ever contended with, and no modification apparatus will ever contend with, and the modification proceeds only insofar as the imago Dei bearer forgets what she ontologically is.

Huxley diagnosed the psychological register (1932). Toffler predicted the substrate (1980). Zuboff documented the operational scale (2019). The BOW witness stack records the present-hour deployment (2026). Paul refused the whole architecture in advance (Rom 8:37-39, ~57 AD). The Preemption Lock at Romans 8:37-39 KJV is the recognition-installed-as-refusal at the Kavod-source register. More than conquerors through him that loved us.

Word to the Reader — Post 3 Preview

Post 3 · The Contestation completes the trilogy. Where Post 2 has anchored Huxley’s half of Postman’s comparison — desire-capture through what we love — Post 3 will pick up Orwell’s half — coercion-capture through what we hate. Zuboff continues as co-anchor for the trilogy’s close, this time at her contestation-chapter register, where she prescribes the democratic-regulatory refusal that Post 2 has already flagged as horizontal-answer-to-vertical-problem. Toffler’s Powershift (1990) enters as architectural precursor voice on the muscle → money → knowledge transition. Sasha Latypova with Katherine Watt at F4 statutory-legal, Iain Davis at F6 G3P governance, Rima E Laibow MD and Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics & Empire at pastoral-response register — all enter at the coercion-apparatus register. Vera Sharav and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s twin twentieth-century case studies — grandfathered from Never Again Is Now Global (Vol IV/V Rollout Post 5) — enter at terminal-outcome register. And the Preemption Lock at Romans 8:37-39 KJV lands at series-close weight, with the WAC Antidote 5-component installed rather than teased.

The apparatus does not need boots when it has algorithms. But it keeps the boots. Post 3 walks the boots.

Until then: more than conquerors through him that loved us.

Companion Reference · America at 250

For the reader wanting the full BOW installation of the WAC Antidote 5-component framework — Prayer, imago Dei Sovereignty, Hub-Anchored Covenant Community, Berean Witness, Kneeling Posture — see the America at 250 Standalone Edition. Available on Amazon as Paperback, Kindle, and Audio. The Standalone Edition carries the seven-ecosystem witness stack plus Solzhenitsyn parallel-tier canonical, the six-front MFW External Correlate, the three-level Kavod / Halo / Biofield architecture at manuscript register, and it closes with the WAC Antidote as constructive refusal grounded in the Preemption Lock. The book is the through-line the trilogy points to. The trilogy is the doorway the book opens onto.

Sources

Aldous Huxley, Brave New World (Chatto & Windus, 1932). Soma, feelies, Bokanovsky’s Process, Community/Identity/Stability motto, preference-as-containment thesis. Verbatim citations in Post 2 at BOW verification flag for SJL against print edition.

Alvin Toffler, The Third Wave (William Morrow, 1980). First Wave / Second Wave / Third Wave framework, info-sphere, de-massification, Practopia. Verification flag as above.

Shoshana Zuboff, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism (PublicAffairs, 2019). Behavioral surplus, instrumentarian power, prediction products, means of behavioral modification, epistemic coup, epistemic rights. Verification flag as above.

Neil Postman, foreword to Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business (Viking, 1985). Huxley / Orwell contrast formulation. Cite-in-passing; not elevated to canonical ecosystem.

Patrick Wood, “Technocrats Using AI To Disappear Dissent Completely,” Technocracy News, May 27, 2026. AI-industrial substrate reduction documentation. BOW canonical Tier B sister-voice; Vol IV/V Rollout Post 3 subject.

Sabrina Wallace, primary IEEE 802.15.6 / DARPA ElectRx / patent-record technical documentation. Wireless-body-area-network integration architecture. Tier A canonical BOW ecosystem 2.

Tony Seruga, Tier P peer-witness documentation of CISA / Palantir / WEF machine-scale governance apparatus.

Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, DoD Countermeasures / PREP Act / OTA / EUA statutory-legal documentation. Bailiwick News archives. Tier A canonical BOW ecosystem 7.

Holy Bible, King James Version. Romans 8:37-39; 1 Corinthians 6:3; Ephesians 6:12; 1 Chronicles 12:32; Acts 17:11.

© 2026 Stephen J. Latham, R3 Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.

Resilienciero — from the Berean edge. SDG · Maranatha · Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

AI Disclosure. AI-mediation disclosure established in The Master and the Machine (July 9, 2026); this dispatch continues at Tool-Under-Servant register with the pen-author fully responsible under the Berean floor of Acts 17:11.