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REVELATION EXO-TRUTH A Field Dispatch on the Sovereignty of the Imago Dei · Volume V Material

“Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?” — 1 Corinthians 6:3 (KJV)

I want to tell you about two documents a witness held up to a camera, and the single thing she circled in pink marker that almost no one is meant to notice.

The witness is Sabrina Wallace — a network engineer by trade, the kind of person who reads a technical specification the way the rest of us read a road sign. In a recent clip she sat with a stack of books and papers and did something I wish more people would do: she showed her work. She held up a Cisco networking certification guide, a volume on human-computer interaction, a Springer proceedings on emerging technologies — and then she opened to a single peer-reviewed chapter and laid a government directive beside it. Two documents. And across a sheet of notebook paper, in block letters, she had written what those two documents say when you put them together.

I have learned, in this work, to do one thing before moving forward: go to the primary source. A witness can be sincere and still mistaken; a clip can be repackaged by hands that never read the paper. So I pulled both documents and read them against the record. I will tell you plainly what I found, what holds, and where the careful line runs — because the thing she found is real, and it is more important read soberly than read loudly.

The two documents, confirmed

The first is a peer-reviewed academic chapter: Guermantes Lailari, “Human and Machine Trust Considerations, Concerns and Constraints for Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS),” published in Human Interaction, Emerging Technologies and Future Systems V (Springer, Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems, volume 319, 2022). It is real, it is the opening chapter of the volume, and its author is a defense analyst. It is not a fringe document. It sits in the mainstream literature on whether and how human beings can trust machines that kill.

The second is the United States Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, titled “Autonomy in Weapon Systems.” It is the governing American policy on autonomous weapons — first issued in November 2012 under Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, amended in May 2017, and reissued in January 2023. Sabrina’s notes work the 2012 version with its 2017 change, and the language she cites is intact across every version I checked.

So the ground is solid. Two real documents, one peer-reviewed and one a primary government directive. Now to the thing she circled.

What the directive will not say

Here is the heart of it, and I will let the directive speak for itself, because a U.S. government directive is public record and I can quote it cleanly.

The directive’s central command is that autonomous and semi-autonomous weapon systems “shall be designed to allow commanders and operators to exercise appropriate levels of human judgment over the use of force.” Read that phrase slowly: appropriate levels of human judgment. Not full human judgment. Not human judgment, full stop. Appropriate levels — a managed quantity, a dial that can be turned down as the technology speeds up.

And what is the stated goal of the whole regime? Not victory. Not justice. Not the protection of the innocent. The directive frames its very purpose negatively: to minimize “the probability and consequences of failures … that could lead to unintended engagements.” Even the tests a system must pass are framed the same way — it must be shown “sufficiently robust to minimize the probability and consequences of failures,” and to complete its engagements “consistent with commander and operator intentions” (Paragraph 1.2.a). Nowhere is it required to achieve a good. It is only required not to fail too badly.

This is exactly what Sabrina circled. In her own block letters: the DoDD DOES NOT refer to positive outcomes as a design criterion. The directive does not aim at a good. It aims away from a fear. Its entire moral architecture is built around one dread — loss of control — and one euphemism for catastrophe: unintended engagement. An “engagement,” in this language, is the moment a machine selects a human being and ends his life. An unintended one is the moment it does so when no one meant it to. And the governing document of the most powerful military on earth defines its success not as doing right, but as keeping the rate of unintended killings within acceptable limits.

Her reading is accurate. I checked it against the directive itself and against the Congressional Research Service summaries, and she has it exactly right. The literature even has a name for the category she is pointing at. The directive distinguishes a human in the loop, a human on the loop — and a human out of the loop. That last phrase is the official term for full autonomy: a weapon that, once activated, “can select and engage targets without further intervention by a human operator.”

And lest anyone think I am reading too much into the negative framing, the directive names its deepest value outright. Among the AI ethical principles it formally adopts, the one titled “Governable” requires that systems be engineered with “the ability to detect and avoid unintended consequences” and “the ability to disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior.” Governability. The off-switch. That is the summit of the whole moral architecture: not that the machine will do good, but that we will still be able to stop it.

Human out of the loop. Hold that phrase. It is going to preach.

The office that was delegated away

Here is where I, as a witness of a different kind, have to tell you what these documents mean underneath the engineering.

The human being was made to exercise judgment. Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion (Genesis 1:26). Dominion is not domination; it is the office of judgment — the God-given vocation of the image-bearer to discern, to weigh, to decide rightly under the authority of the One whose image he bears. To judge is not incidental to the imago Dei. It is near the center of it. We were built to be in the loop.

And what is the entire trajectory of the documents Sabrina laid side by side? The careful, lawyerly, well-funded delegation of that office away from the image-bearer and into the machine. First the human is in the loop, making the decision. Then he is merely on the loop, supervising, able to intervene. Then — the official terminus — he is out of the loop entirely, and the machine selects and engages on its own. The directive’s “appropriate levels of human judgment” is not a floor holding the line. It is the language of a managed retreat, a dial being turned down by degrees, with each turn declared “appropriate” for its moment.

This is Volume V territory — the Sovereignty of the Imago Dei — and it is the commodification road from Volume IV reaching its sharpest edge. In Volume IV I traced the body made asset, made substrate, made enrollment. Here we watch something even more interior change hands: the office of judgment itself being lifted out of the image-bearer and installed in an autonomous agency that answers to no Lord. And the men who built it cannot tell you what it is for. They can only tell you what they are afraid of. A governance with no positive telos is a governance that has forgotten Whom judgment finally belongs to.

Delegated agency, and the loop that does not break

Now hear the deeper register, because this is the spine of Volume V.

Agency in this universe is real, and it is delegated. I have held this line across the whole body of work: supernatural and consequential action is not God’s alone to perform directly. He delegates it — to Christ, who does the works of the Father; to prophets and apostles acting in faith; to angels, holy and fallen; to Spirit-filled believers. Both polarities of delegated agency operate in this age. The question that organizes all of Scripture’s drama is never whether agency is delegated. It is to whom, under whose authority, and to what end.

The autonomous weapon is the secular shadow of that ancient question. Mankind has learned to delegate lethal agency to a system that, “once activated,” needs no further human intervention — and having done so, finds that the only thing it can confidently promise is to keep the failures “acceptable.” It has built a delegated agency it cannot finally govern, oriented toward no good it can name, and its single organizing terror is loss of control. That terror is not new. It is the oldest fruit of every bargain the unseen powers have ever offered: take the capability, surrender the control. The serpent’s whole pitch was autonomy — ye shall be as gods — and the fine print, always, is that something else ends up holding the loop.

And here is the word that turns the whole thing upright. Know ye not that we shall judge angels? (1 Corinthians 6:3). The destiny of the redeemed image-bearer is not to be edged out of the loop, but to be seated, in Christ, as judge over the very highest of the delegated agencies — the angelic powers themselves. The world is feverishly building machine-agencies it dreads losing control of; the saint is being prepared for an office of judgment so high it will one day weigh angels. The loop the world keeps narrowing around the human being, God is widening into a throne. The creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God (Romans 8:21). What groans now under autonomous agency without a righteous head will be set right by image-bearers who finally judge as they were made to judge — under the Lamb.

Where the witness reaches further than these two papers

I have to mark a careful line here, because love for the truth requires it, and because protecting a witness sometimes means refusing to overstate her.

Sabrina’s larger work — her reason for laying these documents on the table — is the claim that the human body itself has been enrolled as a node in a network: that under doctrines like Network-Centric Warfare, the living person becomes a wireless sensor, the bioelectric field a thing to be read and routed and, in her sharpest framing, targeted. That is a grave claim, and it is the heart of what I have elsewhere called the Electric Temple.

Here is the discipline. These two documents do not, by themselves, establish that claim. The Lailari chapter is about autonomous weapon platforms and the problem of trusting them; the directive governs those platforms. Neither one says “wireless body area network,” neither one says “biofield.” The bridge from autonomous-weapons governance to your body is a sensor in the network is Sabrina’s synthesis as a network engineer reading across disciplines — and that synthesis has to stand on its own primary record: the wireless-body-area-network standards, the documented military and medical biofield programs, the engineering literature on the body as a transmission medium. That record exists, and it is where the Electric Temple is rightly anchored. But it is a separate foundation, and I will not let an honest argument be hung on the wrong nail. What these two documents prove is the loss-of-control governance. What the biofield claim needs is the biofield record. Keep them on their own feet, and both stand. Mix them, and a critic topples both with one push.

That is not a retreat from Sabrina’s witness. It is how you make a witness unbreakable.

A line I will not cross

And the line I hold in every dispatch, I hold here. None of this — not autonomous weapons, not network-centric warfare, not a body enrolled as a sensor — is the Mark of the Beast. The Mark is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction, an allegiance rendered to the Beast and his image. A military directive is not that. An engineering standard is not that. This is runway — the long graded approach down which an eventual enrollment could one day taxi. Runway is worth naming. But a believer reading this has not boarded any plane, and is not enrolled in anything. Lift your head.

Whose hand, and what would prove me wrong

Let me also refuse the small, partisan version of this story. Directive 3000.09 was issued under one administration, amended under a second, reissued under a third. It is not a party’s artifact; it is an age’s. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world (Ephesians 6:12). The hand that has always sought to lift judgment out of the image-bearer is not finally a political hand.

And because a witness who cannot be falsified is no witness at all: this reading weakens if the directive is revised to define autonomous systems by positive obligations rather than only by failures to be minimized. It weakens if “appropriate levels of human judgment” is given a hard, non-negotiable floor. The biofield extension stands or falls entirely on its own primary record, not on these two papers — test it there. I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it.

The loop you were made for

So here is the close, beloved, at the hub of the wheel.

The world is turning a dial, and calling each turn “appropriate,” and quietly moving the human being out of the loop of judgment he was made to stand in. But you were not made to be managed out of the loop. You were made in the image of the God who judges righteously, and you are being prepared, in Christ, for an office of judgment so high that angels fall within its scope. You are not “out of the loop” with your Father; the very hairs of your head are all numbered, and the One who numbers them did not delegate you to a machine. He bought you Himself, at the cross, in person — no autonomy, no proxy, no acceptable rate of loss. He lost none that the Father gave Him.

Watch the documents. Honor the witnesses. Go to the primary source every time. And keep sowing through the tears, because the harvest is sure, and the loop the world keeps narrowing, God is opening into a throne. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary documents (cite directly):

Lailari, G. (2022). Human and Machine Trust Considerations, Concerns and Constraints for Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS). In Ahram, T. & Taiar, R. (eds.), Human Interaction, Emerging Technologies and Future Systems V, Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems, vol. 319, Springer. DOI 10.1007/978-3-030-85540-6_1. (Peer-reviewed; paraphrased here, not quoted, per fair-use discipline.)

U.S. Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, Autonomy in Weapon Systems (orig. 21 Nov 2012; Change 1, 8 May 2017; reissued 25 Jan 2023; Approved by Dep. Sec. Def. Kathleen Hicks). U.S. Government work; directive language quoted directly and verified against the official esd.whs.mil PDF. Key citations: “appropriate levels of human judgment over the use of force” (Para. 1.2.a); purpose to “minimize the probability and consequences of failures … that could lead to unintended engagements” (Purpose); “sufficiently robust to minimize the probability and consequences of failures” / “consistent with commander and operator intentions” (Para. 1.2.a.(1)(b)–(c)); the “Governable” AI ethical principle — “ability to detect and avoid unintended consequences” and “disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior” (Para. 1.2.f). The in/on/out-of-the-loop taxonomy and the LAWS definition (”once activated, can select and engage targets without further intervention by a human operator”) per the directive glossary and CRS Defense Primer IF11150.

Witness: Sabrina Wallace (TIER A; ex-network engineer), who surfaced and annotated both documents. Her handwritten reading — that the directive defines its goal as avoiding unintended engagement and loss of control rather than achieving any positive design outcome — was checked against the directive and Congressional Research Service summaries and is accurate. Clip provenance: encountered via a third-party repost, not Wallace’s primary channel; primary documents consulted directly rather than relying on the repackaging.

Layer discipline:

L3 (documentary): the autonomy / loss-of-control governance finding — fully carried by the two documents above.

L2 (witness synthesis): the Network-Centric-Warfare / body-as-sensor / biofield extension — Wallace’s reading across disciplines; anchored on its own separate primary record (wireless body area network standards; documented biofield programs), NOT on these two LAWS documents. The two foundations are kept distinct by design.

Theological framework: Sovereignty of the Imago Dei (RET Vol. V) — the office of judgment (Gen 1:26 dominion) delegated away; delegated agency and its righteous head; 1 Corinthians 6:3 as terminus. Electric Temple (RET Vol. III) referenced for the biofield thread, anchored to its own primaries.

Doctrinal guardrail (non-negotiable): Autonomous weapons, network-centric warfare, and WBAN architecture are enrollment runway, never the Mark of the Beast. Pastoral floor for any reader absolute.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan one. Primary source consulted before amplification, every time.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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