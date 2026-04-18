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Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Cross-Series Investigative Content

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© 2026 R3 Publishing

“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.” — Matthew 22:21 (KJV) “The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7 (KJV)

You Just Filed. Now Ask Why April 15.

The deadline just passed.

Whether you filed early, waited until midnight, requested an extension, or simply stared at the envelope with the mixture of resignation and resentment that has become the annual ritual of the American productive class — you participated in something you almost certainly know nothing about.

You did not participate in a constitutional obligation of a free people.

You participated in a nine-hundred-year-old tribute system — one that began not in Washington, not with the Civil War, not even with the founding of America — but in medieval Europe, with a tax collected for the financing of the Crusades, rooted ultimately in the same Babylonian temple tribute architecture that the Mystery Babylon blog in this series identified as the financial engine of the fallen administration’s human proxy layer.

This post brings that history into the light.

I. The Original Peter’s Pence — Documented History

Peter’s Pence derives its name from a ninth-century English custom started by King Alfred the Great, who collected money from landowners as financial support for the pope. Early Peter’s Pence collections also included special taxes to fund the Crusades.

The term Peter’s Pence first appeared in writing in 1031. It was called Peter’s Pence because a penny from every house was collected on 1 August, the feast day of St. Peter.

The practice spread from England throughout Europe. What began as a voluntary contribution became in practice a compulsory tribute — extracted under threat of ecclesiastical penalty for non-payment, enforced by church officers, remitted to Rome. The Pope, through the medieval tributary system, was receiving revenue from every Christian household in England and across northern Europe. The Church was functioning as a taxation authority over the productive labor of the population.

The structural elements: a mandatory annual payment based on income and property, collected on a specific calendar date, enforced by penalty, remitted to a central institution of governance located in a foreign jurisdiction. This is the architecture of the modern income tax — centuries before the Internal Revenue Service existed.

II. The Crusades Connection — War Finance and Church Tribute

Early Peter’s Pence collections also included special taxes to fund the Crusades.

The Crusades financing is the critical structural link that Von Reitz’s research identified — and it deserves careful examination. The medieval church-state apparatus routinely levied special income taxes on populations to fund military campaigns blessed by the Pope. The population paid a tax on their income, filed in a process that included ecclesiastical confession, remitted to the church authority, which then transferred funds to the military operation.

The structural pattern: income tax + filing/confession + central authority collection + war finance = Peter’s Pence.

Fast forward to 1862. The IRS originates from the Office of Commissioner of Internal Revenue, a federal office created in 1862 to assess the nation’s first income tax to fund the American Civil War. The temporary measure funded over a fifth of the Union’s war expenses before being allowed to expire a decade later.

The structural pattern is identical: income tax + filing + central authority collection + war finance = the Civil War IRS.

And then to 1913. As the threat of war loomed, Wyoming became the 36th and last state needed to ratify the 16th Amendment. The amendment stated, “Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived.” The first Form 1040 was introduced.

The structural pattern is still identical — and the timing is precise. The 16th Amendment was ratified in February 1913. The Federal Reserve was created in December 1913. World War I began in 1914. The Revenue Act of 1918 raised greater sums for the World War I effort, imposing a progressive income-tax rate structure of up to 77 percent.

Income tax. Filing. Central authority collection. War finance. Nine centuries. One pattern.

III. The April 15 Question — What the Historical Record Shows

Most Americans assume April 15 has always been the tax deadline. It has not.

The filing deadline for individual tax returns changed from March 15 to April 15 in 1954.

This is a documented administrative fact. The April 15 deadline is not ancient, not constitutional, not inevitable. It was an administrative change made in 1954 — the same era in which the modern national security surveillance apparatus was being constructed, the CIA was being institutionalized, and the permanent war economy of the Cold War was being embedded into the federal budget structure.

IV. The Form 1040 and the Voluntary Compliance Architecture

Here the research produces one of the most remarkable linguistic discoveries in the entire series.

The IRS itself — in its own official publications, accessible at IRS.gov — uses the phrase “voluntary compliance” to describe the American tax system. Proponents of the contention that paying taxes is voluntary point to the fact that the IRS tells taxpayers in the Form 1040 instruction book that the tax system is voluntary. Additionally, these taxpayers frequently quote Flora v. United States (1960): “Our system of taxation is based upon voluntary assessment and payment, not upon distraint.”

The IRS then explains that “voluntary” means taxpayers self-assess rather than having the government determine their tax. But the linguistic choice is remarkable. “Voluntary compliance” in a legal system that imposes criminal penalties for noncompliance is a carefully constructed phrase that deserves examination.

Von Reitz’s specific thesis, applied through the investigative tier: the first Form 1040 you sign creates a contractual enrollment in the federal corporate taxation system. Prior to signing that first 1040, you have not yet voluntarily enrolled. After signing it, you have created a contract — a voluntary confession of your status as a taxpayer — that binds all subsequent years. The confession parallel with Peter’s Pence is structural: both involve a statement of what you have earned, made voluntarily, to an authority whose right to receive it you acknowledge by the act of filing.

Whether or not the specific contractual enrollment theory holds as a matter of current law — courts have consistently rejected it — the linguistic architecture of “voluntary compliance” in a system backed by criminal enforcement is itself a documented institutional reality that warrants the Terminal Generation’s careful attention.

V. The 16th Amendment and Its Contested Ratification

The series notes without resolving the documented historical controversy around the 16th Amendment’s ratification.

The Law That Never Was: The Fraud of the 16th Amendment and Personal Income Tax (1985) by William J. Benson and Martin J. Beckman claims that the Sixteenth Amendment was never properly ratified. In 2007 and 2009, Benson’s contentions were ruled to be fraudulent by federal courts.

The courts have spoken on the legal question. The ratification controversy is legally settled.

What is not legally settled — because it has never been adjudicated — is the broader question Von Reitz raises: whether the 16th Amendment was passed under the 1868 Corporate Constitution rather than the original land jurisdiction Constitution, and whether its application to state nationals (as opposed to federal citizens/employees) was ever constitutionally authorized. These questions remain at the investigative research tier. They are live questions among serious constitutional scholars. The series does not resolve them. It notes them as open and directs the reader to primary sources.

VI. The Babylonian Temple Connection — Nine Centuries of Tribute Architecture

The Ehret Mystery Babylon blog established the institutional continuity chain from Babylonian temple economics through Rome, medieval church taxation, to modern financial control structures. The Peter’s Pence / income tax chain is the specific institutional expression of that continuity in the taxation domain.

The Babylonian temple system — Marduk’s priesthood, the ziggurat as the administrative center of both religious and economic life — operated on a tribute model: a percentage of every household’s productive output flowed to the temple complex, which redistributed it to fund the priest class’s administrative functions including military campaigns. This is not a metaphor. It is documented ancient Near Eastern economic history.

Peter’s Pence is the medieval Catholic expression of the same architecture: a mandatory percentage of household productivity flowing to Rome to fund both the church administrative apparatus and the military campaigns (Crusades) that the Pope authorized.

The 16th Amendment income tax is the modern corporate expression: a mandatory percentage of personal income flowing to the federal corporate treasury to fund both the administrative apparatus and the military campaigns that Congress authorizes.

The spiritual architecture underneath all three: Semjaza’s corrupted Jupiter governance domain expressing itself as a tributary temple system — the principle that the productive labor of the people belongs first to the governing institution, which then returns to the people whatever portion it determines they are permitted to keep.

This is the precise inversion of the Jubilee principle — in which the surplus belongs to the people and the government serves at their pleasure with strictly limited enumerated powers. The income tax is not merely an administrative mechanism. It is the theological statement that the state owns the first claim on human productive labor — the precise claim that the Jubilee was designed by the Creator to prevent any human institution from making.

VII. The Three-City-State Architecture and the Income Tax

The three-city-state framework established in the Knuth/Von Reitz research adds a final layer to the income tax chain:

Rome / Vatican City — The original Peter’s Pence flows to Rome. The Air jurisdiction (ecclesiastical law) claims the soul through confession and the income through tribute.

City of London — The Bar Association attorneys who administer the federal tax courts operate as licensed privateers of the British Crown under the Law of the Sea. Federal tax courts are maritime/admiralty courts operating in the sea jurisdiction, not Article III common law courts.

Washington DC — The plenary oligarchy of the Corporate Congress administers the tax code, the IRS, and the enforcement machinery. It does so as the management layer of a corporate entity, not as the representative government of a sovereign people.

The income tax, in this framework, flows through all three jurisdictions simultaneously: collected under the authority of the corporate federal government (Washington DC), administered through maritime admiralty courts (City of London), with its ultimate institutional ancestry in the papal tributary system (Rome). The three-city-state architecture is not three separate power centers competing for the tax revenue. It is three layers of a single integrated tribute system — the oldest continuously operating income extraction mechanism in the Western world.

VIII. What the Jubilee Says About April 15

The theological capstone belongs to Michael’s Saturn domain.

The Jubilee — Leviticus 25 — is the Creator’s own built-in circuit breaker against the compound accumulation of tribute. Every fifty years: debts cancelled, property returned, the surplus accumulated by the governing institution redistributed back to the productive households from whom it was extracted. The Jubilee is God’s own statement that no institution — not Rome, not the Federal Reserve, not the Corporate Congress — holds a permanent first claim on human productive labor.

The income tax is the institutional expression of the claim that it does.

April 15 is the annual renewal of that claim — the confession, the filing, the tribute remittance, the acknowledgment that your labor belongs first to the system that registered you at birth, assigned you a corporate person identity, enrolled you (through the first 1040 you signed) as a voluntary taxpayer, and now expects its annual portion of everything you produce.

The Terminal Generation that understands this does not file in ignorance. It files — if it files — with full situational awareness of what it is filing, what the historical chain is, and what the genuine Jubilee looks like when the King of Kings settles accounts on His own terms.

“And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” — Leviticus 25:10 (KJV)

The liberty proclaimed in the Jubilee is not the liberty of a tax exemption claim filed with the IRS. It is the liberty of the King of Kings whose return ends the tributary system permanently — dissolving Bowl 3’s compound interest engine, restoring Michael’s Saturn domain, and establishing a governance system in which no temple, no church, no federal corporation, and no Bar attorney will ever again stand between the living man and his rightful inheritance.

The income tax is not eternal. The King of Kings is.

Sources and Research Tier:

Peter’s Pence history: Britannica; New Catholic Encyclopedia; America Magazine; Wikipedia — Primary historical sources

IRS origins: National Archives; IRS Historical Highlights; Revenue Act of 1862 (12 Stat. 432) — Confirmed primary institutional sources

16th Amendment: National Archives; IRS.gov; Constitution Center — Confirmed primary sources

April 15 deadline change (1954): Documented IRS administrative history — Confirmed

“Voluntary compliance” language: IRS.gov publications, Flora v. United States (1960) — Confirmed institutional language

Von Reitz Peter’s Pence / April 15 thesis: paulstramer.net essays — Investigative research tier; April 15 as specific collection date not independently confirmed from medieval sources

Three-city-state / Babylonian temple connection: E.C. Knuth (1944); Matthew Ehret (2024) — Historical/investigative research tier

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series investigative content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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