Ezekiel’s Wheel within a Wheel. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH: VOLUME 3: HALO AND THE CROWN OF THORNS

“Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion? Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons? Knowest thou it, because thou wast then born? or because the number of thy days is great?”

Job 38:31–33 (KJV)

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.”

Psalm 19:1–3 (KJV)

“And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.”

Genesis 1:14 (KJV)

“And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it, and out of the midst thereof as the colour of amber, out of the midst of the fire. Also out of the midst thereof came the likeness of four living creatures.”

Ezekiel 1:4–5 (KJV)

2.1 — Before Moses Wrote the First Word

There is a question that the enemy does not want you to ask. It is a simple question, and once you ask it, you cannot un-ask it. The question is this:

Why did God create the stars?

Not what they are made of. Not how far away they are. Not how many there are — though the answer to that question alone should produce an hour of silent worship in anyone who contemplates it seriously. The question is why. What was the purpose of the stars in the mind of the God who spoke them into existence?

Genesis 1:14 gives the answer with a precision that most English readers pass over without registering its full weight: “Let them be for signs.”

The Hebrew word is ‘oth — the same word used for the mark God placed on Cain, for the rainbow God placed in the cloud after the Flood, for the plagues He sent upon Egypt, and for the signs and wonders He performed before the eyes of Pharaoh. An ‘oth is not a decoration. It is not background scenery. An ‘oth is a communication — a deliberate, intentional act of divine self-disclosure designed to convey specific meaning to a specific audience.

God created the stars to be signs. To say something. To communicate something specific and permanent that would be visible to every human being who would ever live, in every culture, in every language, across every century, from the moment the first human eyes opened on the first human night.

The question is: what were they saying?

D. James Kennedy, in his careful exposition of the ancient star names, and Jim A. Cornwell, in the monumental encyclopedic treatment available at mazzaroth.world, have documented what scholars of ancient astronomy have long recognized: the twelve constellations of the Mazzaroth, and their associated thirty-six decans, tell a single continuous story. Not twelve separate stories. Not a collection of mythological figures assembled over centuries of cultural accumulation. One story, with a beginning, a middle, and an end — and that story is the gospel of Jesus Christ, written in the sky before Moses was born, before Abraham received his covenant in Ur, before Noah built his ark, before the first human word was committed to any material surface.

Virgo — the virgin bearing the branch and the seed. Libra — the scales of justice, the price to be paid. Scorpio — the conflict, the enemy striking at the heel. Sagittarius — the Conqueror going forth. Capricorn — the sacrificial victim dying and rising as the fish of resurrection. Aquarius — the living water poured out without ceasing. Pisces — the redeemed multitudes held by the band. Aries — the Lamb that was slain. Taurus — the coming Judge. Gemini — the marriage of the Bridegroom and the Bride. Cancer — the possession held securely. Leo — the Lion of Judah treading down the Serpent.

From the virgin’s seed to the Lion’s triumph. From the announcement of the coming Redeemer to His final, total victory over the enemy who struck His heel. The entire arc of redemptive history — every major theme of every book of the Bible — written in the arrangement of the stars before any book of the Bible was written.

This is what Job 38 is pointing to when God asks from the whirlwind: “Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season?” The word the King James renders “Mazzaroth” is the twelve signs of the ancient zodiac — the original, uncorrupted star gospel that God Himself wrote and that God Himself sustains in its proper seasonal appearances. The implied answer to God’s rhetorical question is: no, Job cannot. Only God can. Because it is His testimony, and He maintains it.

Psalm 19 declares that this testimony goes out in every language without a single spoken word: “There is no speech nor language where their voice is not heard.” Every culture on earth has looked at the same stars. Every culture on earth has given those stars names. And embedded in those names — in Hebrew, in Arabic, in Coptic, in ancient Greek, in the oldest astronomical texts of every civilization — are fragments of the same original story, like pieces of a shattered mirror that still reflect the same face no matter how many pieces the mirror has been broken into.

The enemy broke the mirror. But he could not destroy the reflection.

2.2 — Why the Enemy Had to Corrupt It

Before we can understand the alien deception of the twenty-first century, we need to understand the Mazzaroth counterfeiting operation. Because they are the same operation, separated by millennia but united by the same commander, the same objective, and the same method.

When the fallen members of the Divine Council — the sons of God assigned to the nations at Babel — took over the spiritual governance of those nations, they faced a specific problem: God had already written His testimony in the sky. Every nation could look up and see the same twelve signs. Every nation had star names that preserved fragments of the original gospel narrative. The witness was inescapable.

They could not erase it. The stars are not under their authority. God made them. God sustains them. God moves them in their seasons. No principality or power has the ability to darken a star or rearrange a constellation.

What the fallen jurisdictional powers could do — and did, with extraordinary thoroughness across dozens of cultures simultaneously — was overlay the original with an alternative interpretation. They could not destroy the mirror. They could put their own reflection in front of it.

This is the essence of the counterfeiting operation. The counterfeit does not replace the original. It cannot. It is placed in front of the original in order to intercept the viewer before they reach the genuine article, and present them with a version of the same imagery that directs worship toward the creation rather than the Creator. Toward the constellations themselves — deified as gods and goddesses — rather than toward the God who arranged them as a proclamation of His own Son.

Romans 1:25 identifies this as the foundational error of all idolatry: “Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever.” The Mazzaroth counterfeit is not merely one instance of this error. It is the template for this error — the original counterfeiting operation from which every subsequent form of idolatry derived its astronomical and mythological raw material.

Every major ancient pantheon is built from the same stellar raw material. The Babylonian god Marduk and the serpent Tiamat. The Egyptian Isis and Osiris and Horus. The Greek Zeus and Apollo and Orion. The Roman Jupiter and Saturn and Venus. The Nordic Odin and Thor and Freya. Different names, different cultural costumes, different ceremonial systems — but the same twelve signs underneath, reinterpreted to redirect worship from the announced Redeemer to the announcing figures themselves.

The virgin of Virgo becomes Isis, becomes Demeter, becomes the Blessed Mother recast in a form that points to herself rather than to the Seed she bears. The lion of Leo becomes the sun-god, becomes the radiant king-deity who is himself the object of worship rather than the herald of the returning King. The scales of Libra become the arbitrary judgment of capricious gods rather than the precision of divine justice satisfied at Calvary.

This is not coincidence. This is strategy. The same intelligence that spent forty years in the court of Pharaoh, the same intelligence that successfully tempted the Son of God in the wilderness, the same intelligence that has been managing the spiritual affairs of seventy nations for millennia — this intelligence knew exactly what the Mazzaroth was saying, and applied itself to the specific task of ensuring that the nations heard something else.

2.3 — John Dee and the Hermetic Counterfeit

The Babylonian and Egyptian corruptions of the Mazzaroth are ancient history — documented, analyzed, and at least partially understood by biblical scholars for centuries. What is less well known, and what is directly relevant to the alien deception of the twenty-first century, is the modern phase of the Mazzaroth counterfeiting operation — the phase in which the corrupted star gospel was systematized into the occult tradition that became the spiritual operating system of the Western global elite.

That systematization happened primarily through one man, in one decade, at the court of one monarch.

John Dee — mathematician, cartographer, and adviser to Queen Elizabeth I of England — was, by his own documentation, a man who devoted the final thirty years of his life to receiving communications from entities he believed to be angels. Between 1581 and 1589, Dee and his associate Edward Kelley conducted hundreds of séance sessions in which these entities communicated in a language Dee called Enochian — which the entities described as the original language of the angels, the language spoken before the confusion of tongues at Babel.

What the entities communicated to Dee was not the biblical gospel. It was a comprehensive cosmological system — a detailed map of the spiritual universe, its hierarchies, its governing angels, its geometric and numerical structure, and the means by which a human adept could access and navigate that structure.

The Enochian system Dee received is not the Mazzaroth. It is the replacement for the Mazzaroth — a comprehensive alternative cosmology that uses the same raw material (angelic hierarchies, stellar correspondences, sacred geometries, cosmic architecture) but redirects it entirely away from the God of Scripture and toward a system of gnosis, power, and self-divinization. The entities who communicated it to Dee presented themselves as divine messengers. By every biblical criterion — their message, their effect, their direction of worship — they were the same class of beings whose operations this entire volume is documenting.

The Enochian system became the foundation of Western ceremonial magic as it developed through the Golden Dawn, Aleister Crowley’s Thelema, Jack Parsons, and the broader occult tradition that feeds directly into the New Age movement and the UFO contactee phenomenon of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The entities who communicated with John Dee in the 1580s and the entities who communicate with CE5 practitioners today are operating the same program, through updated delivery systems, with the same ultimate objective: the construction of an alternative cosmology that occupies the space the Mazzaroth was designed to fill, and redirects toward itself the human worship that the Mazzaroth was designed to point toward Jesus Christ.

2.4 — The Nazi Occult Connection: When the Counterfeit Goes Industrial

The Thule Society and the Vril Society — the two primary occult organizations that formed the spiritual backdrop to the emergence of National Socialism in Germany — were not incidentally occult. They were constitutively occult. Their foundational beliefs included the existence of a hidden spiritual race, access to divine energy through occult practice, and communication with non-human intelligences guiding the emergence of this higher race toward its cosmic destiny.

Maria Orsic — a Croatian-German medium who became the central figure of the Vril Society — claimed to have received, beginning in 1919, detailed technical communications from beings she identified as originating from the star Aldebaran in Taurus. These communications allegedly included both an unknown language and technical diagrams for an advanced propulsion system.

The star system identified — Aldebaran — is the brightest star in Taurus, one of the twelve Mazzaroth signs. In the original star gospel, Taurus is the sign of the coming Judge — the Bull of Heaven who treads down the enemy. In the Orsic communications, Aldebaran becomes the origin point of a superior race whose technology is being transmitted to selected human recipients.

The original testimony of Taurus — the Judge is coming — has been counterfeited into: the superior beings of Aldebaran are coming to elevate you. Same star. Same constellation. Different message. Redirected worship. Classic Mazzaroth counterfeiting operation.

After World War II, Operation Paperclip brought the German rocket scientists — including Von Braun — into the American aerospace and intelligence establishment. The spiritual framework that had motivated some of their research did not disappear. It went underground, classified, and institutional. Chapter 4 will document where it went.

2.5 — Göbekli Tepe and the Pre-Flood Memory

In 2008, the archaeological excavation of Göbekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey confirmed the existence of a complex of megalithic stone pillars, organized in circular enclosures, covered in carved reliefs of animals and astronomical figures — dated to at least 10,000 BC by radiocarbon analysis.

The significance for the Mazzaroth argument is straightforward: it documents the existence of sophisticated astronomical knowledge in a supposedly primitive human culture at a date that places it, within the biblical chronological framework, in the vicinity of the pre-Flood era or its immediate aftermath.

Within the Mazzaroth framework, Göbekli Tepe is best understood as evidence of exactly what the Bible describes: a pre-Flood world in which the knowledge of God’s star gospel was widely known — transmitted from the original human pair, preserved and developed through the antediluvian patriarchs, and ultimately corrupted by the Watcher rebellion of Genesis 6. The Watchers who cohabited with the daughters of men and transmitted forbidden knowledge to their offspring were not merely providing agricultural and metallurgical technology. They were corrupting the original star gospel — redirecting the knowledge of God’s cosmic testimony toward occult practice and toward the worship of the transmitting entities themselves.

Göbekli Tepe is the archaeological evidence that this corruption was already operational at a scale and sophistication that the conventional evolutionary model cannot account for. The Mazzaroth was not a late development of human religious thought. It was original. And its corruption was not gradual cultural drift. It was deliberate, sophisticated, and technologically assisted by the same intelligences who are operating in the UFO contact phenomenon today.

2.6 — The Twelve Tribes and God’s Counter-Claim

The corrupting operation that turned God’s star gospel into Babylonian astrology and Greek mythology met its most explicit counter-claim in the organization of the twelve tribes of Israel around the Tabernacle in the wilderness of Sinai.

Numbers 2 describes the encampment of Israel: four groups of three tribes each, arranged to the north, south, east, and west of the Tabernacle. Each group was identified by the standard — the banner — of its leading tribe. And the four leading standards were, according to the consistent identification of Jewish tradition: the Lion of Judah (Leo), the Ox of Ephraim (Taurus), the Man of Reuben (Aquarius), and the Eagle of Dan (the decan of Scorpio).

Lion. Ox. Man. Eagle.

These are the four faces of the living creatures that Ezekiel sees in his vision of the divine throne (Ezekiel 1:10). They are the four faces of the living creatures surrounding the throne in John’s Revelation (Revelation 4:7). They are the four signs that divide the Mazzaroth into its four seasonal quadrants — the fixed signs of ancient astronomy: Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio.

God arranged His own people around His own dwelling place in a configuration that declared the Mazzaroth’s testimony in the desert of Sinai. Every nation that looked at the camp of Israel saw the same four figures that their own corrupted mythological systems had derived from the original star gospel — now restored to their original context: surrounding not a pantheon of gods but the one God who arranged them in the heavens in the first place.

2.7 — The Mazzaroth Counterfeit and the UFO Agenda: The Direct Connection

The entities presenting themselves as extraterrestrial visitors in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries are presenting, consistently and across hundreds of independent contact cases, a cosmological worldview that is structurally identical to the Mazzaroth counterfeit:

They claim to originate from specific star systems — Aldebaran, the Pleiades, Zeta Reticuli, Sirius — which are all stars named in the Mazzaroth tradition. They are not choosing random locations. They are inserting themselves into the star gospel’s specific geography, claiming to be the intelligences behind the original stellar testimony rather than acknowledging that the testimony points beyond them to the Creator.

They present a cosmological framework in which the universe is populated by hierarchies of advanced beings at various stages of evolutionary development, in which humanity is a young and primitive species being guided toward its next evolutionary level, and in which Jesus Christ was one of many advanced teachers from higher dimensional civilizations.

They consistently deny the uniqueness of Christ — describing Him as an ascended master, an alien teacher, an advanced soul who achieved a higher frequency of consciousness. This is the one consistent theological commitment across hundreds of contact cases, CE5 sessions, New Age channeling events, and abduction narratives.

They call humanity toward an evolutionary threshold — a coming quantum shift, a dimensional ascension — that requires letting go of the specific claims of biblical Christianity in order to join the cosmic community of advanced civilizations.

The Mazzaroth says: He is coming. The UFO contact phenomenon says: We are here. Same horizon. Same expectation. Different object. That is the counterfeit.

2.8 — The Crowning Discovery: Ezekiel’s Wheel Within a Wheel Is the Living Mazzaroth

And the Most Audacious Counterfeit in All of Prophetic Literature

There is a moment in the history of biblical interpretation when a passage that has been misread for decades — sometimes for centuries — suddenly reveals what it was always saying. The misreading was not accidental. It was the predictable product of reading the text without the interpretive key it was designed to be read with. Provide the key, and the text unlocks with a precision that makes every previous interpretation feel like someone who has been trying to open a combination lock by guessing.

The key to Ezekiel chapter 1 is the Mazzaroth.

Not a UFO. Not an alien spacecraft. Not a divine helicopter. Not a mechanical throne-chariot whose wheels and axles can be catalogued by a NASA engineer and found aerodynamically plausible. The key is the same star gospel that God wrote in the heavens before the foundation of the world — the ‘oth, the sign, the living testimony that Psalm 19 declares is going out in every language without a single spoken word, in every culture, in every century, to every human being who has ever lived under the night sky.

Ezekiel chapter 1 is not a description of extraterrestrial technology. It is the Mazzaroth itself — the complete, living, spirit-animated star gospel of Jesus Christ — displayed in its full integrated glory to a prophet sitting in Babylon at the precise moment that Babylon was doing its worst work of corrupting that gospel into the planetary deities and stellar mythologies of the most powerful pagan civilization on earth.

God showed Ezekiel the original at the place where the counterfeit was being mass-produced.

That is not incidental. That is the point of the vision.

The Astrotheology Question: What Gets It Right and What Gets It Wrong

Astrotheology is the study of connections between astronomical observation and religious belief in ancient cultures. The secular astrotheological tradition — represented by Manly P. Hall, Gerald Massey, Acharya S, and popularized by films like Zeitgeist (2007) — argues that the biblical narrative is mythological rather than historical, that Jesus is a solar deity assembled from astrological raw material that also produced Osiris and Mithras and Dionysus.

This argument fails thoroughly. The claimed parallels between Christ and pagan solar deities are largely fabricated. The dying-and-rising god parallels do not survive scholarly scrutiny. The historical evidence for Jesus as a specific first-century figure in a specific geopolitical context is overwhelming.

But here is what the secular astrotheological tradition gets right — and what the church has been too uncomfortable to acknowledge: the stars are connected to the biblical revelation. Not because the biblical narrative is derived from stellar mythology. But because God wrote the narrative of His Son in the stars before Moses wrote it in Scripture. The corrupted echoes of that original celestial testimony are what the mystery religions preserved in fragmentary and distorted form. The direction of dependence runs opposite to what the secular astrotheologians propose. The pagan myths did not produce the biblical gospel. The pagan myths are corruptions of the original celestial gospel that the biblical narrative fulfills and authenticates.

Ezekiel chapter 1 is the most complete single biblical display of that living testimony in its fully integrated, fully animated, fully glorified form.

Ezekiel in Babylon: The Prophet at the Place of the Counterfeit

Ezekiel was a priest — trained from birth in the precise requirements of the Mosaic covenant and the preservation of the divine testimony committed to Israel’s care. He was also a captive. In the first Babylonian deportation of 597 BC, approximately eleven years before Jerusalem and the temple were finally destroyed, Ezekiel was taken to Babylon. He was thirty years old — the age at which a Levitical priest entered his full ministry. Instead of beginning his service in the temple of God, he found himself sitting by the Chebar Canal in the greatest city of the empire that had defeated his nation.

The Babylonian astronomical tradition was, at the time of Ezekiel’s captivity, the most sophisticated in the ancient world. The Chaldean priest-astronomers had organized the sky into the same twelve divisions that form the Mazzaroth — calling them the mul.APIN, the Way of Anu — and assigned each division to one of the major Babylonian deities. The testimony of God’s star gospel was being systematically recatalogued under the authority of Marduk and Ishtar and Nergal and Nabu.

It was in this context — a captive priest sitting beside a canal in the city doing the most comprehensive counterfeiting of his entire theological heritage — that the whirlwind came from the north.

“And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north.” (Ezekiel 1:4, KJV)

From the north — the direction from which the Babylonian armies had come. And now the direction from which God Himself approaches: not as a conqueror but as the One whose testimony was being counterfeited by the conquerors, reasserting its original form in the face of its most sophisticated distortion.

The Four Living Creatures: The Four Fixed Signs of the Mazzaroth

Ezekiel 1:10 describes the four faces with precise specificity: “As for the likeness of their faces, they four had the face of a man, and the face of a lion, on the right side: and they four had the face of an ox on the left side; they four also had the face of an eagle.” (KJV)

Man. Lion. Ox. Eagle.

In the ancient astronomical tradition underlying the Mazzaroth, these four figures are immediately recognizable as the four fixed signs — the four signs that mark the cardinal points of the celestial year, anchoring the wheel of the heavens at the solstices and equinoxes:

The Lion — Leo. The twelfth and final sign of the Mazzaroth. The Lion of the tribe of Judah treading down the great Serpent Hydra coiled beneath His feet. The sign of the returning King, the conquering Judge, the One who completes what Virgo announced at the beginning of the cycle.

The Ox — Taurus. The great Bull of Heaven bearing down with irresistible force. The Messiah’s second coming in unstoppable power — not the gentle Lamb of Aries but the Bull with the seven stars of the Pleiades blazing on his shoulder and the red star Aldebaran burning in his eye.

The Man — Aquarius. The water-bearer, the sign of the living water poured out without ceasing. The Spirit’s outpouring. The abundance that cannot be depleted. “Out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:38) — made flesh in Christ and poured out at Pentecost.

The Eagle — decan of Scorpio. The sign of the great conflict and the great victory. The Eagle that in ancient tradition replaced the Scorpion as the symbol of this sign’s positive expression — the victory of the One who overcame the sting of death, who was struck at the heel and crushed the Serpent’s head.

These four signs — Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio — are the four load-bearing corners of the Mazzaroth’s entire structure. And they are the same four faces that appear:

Around the Tabernacle in the wilderness (Numbers 2) — Lion of Judah, Ox of Ephraim, Man of Reuben, Eagle of Dan

Around the throne of God in Revelation (Revelation 4:7) — lion, calf, man, flying eagle

Around the divine chariot in Ezekiel (Ezekiel 1:10) — lion, ox, man, eagle

The same four figures. Three distinct visions. Seven centuries of prophetic revelation from Sinai to Babylon to Patmos. God displaying the four anchoring signs of His complete star gospel at every moment when the fullness of His cosmic testimony needs to be declared.

At Sinai: to organize His redeemed people around His dwelling place.

In Babylon: to show His captive prophet the original that Babylon was counterfeiting.

At Patmos: to surround His final revelation with the four witnesses of the testimony He wrote before the world began.

The Wheel Within the Wheel: The Zodiac and Its Decans in Motion

The ophan b’toch ophan — the wheel within a wheel of Ezekiel 1:16 — is described as sparkling like chrysolite, moving in all four directions without turning, in perfect coordination with the four living creatures.

Ezekiel 1:17: “When they went, they went upon their four sides: and they turned not when they went.” (KJV)

The ancient alien interpreter reads this as omnidirectional aerospace propulsion. The Mazzaroth interpreter recognizes it as the natural movement of the celestial sphere — which does indeed move in all four directions simultaneously from any point on earth, because it surrounds the earth on all sides. The celestial wheel does not need to turn to move in any direction. It is already facing all directions simultaneously.

But why two wheels? Why a wheel within a wheel?

The ancient astronomical tradition underlying the Mazzaroth recognized two distinct celestial cycles operating simultaneously:

The outer wheel — the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth completing their annual cycle. The great outer ring of the star gospel, moving at the pace of the seasons, carrying the twelve great proclamations of the gospel narrative in their annual procession.

The inner wheel — the thirty-six decans, the associated constellations that subdivide each of the twelve signs into three ten-degree sections, expanding the narrative detail of each sign’s proclamation. The inner ring of the star gospel, completing its cycle at three times the rate of the outer ring.

Outer wheel and inner wheel. Twelve signs and thirty-six decans. The Mazzaroth and its full decan system. Both turning simultaneously. Both oriented in all four directions — because the celestial sphere has no face that is not simultaneously facing every point on earth.

“There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.” (Psalm 19:3, KJV)

This is what Ezekiel saw. The entire star gospel — all twelve signs and all thirty-six decans — in simultaneous motion. The complete testimony in its full integrated operation, all forty-eight figures of the ancient star gospel turning together, declaring together the one narrative that God wrote before the foundation of the world.

The Spirit in the Wheels: The Living Testimony of a Living God

Ezekiel 1:20–21: “Whithersoever the spirit was to go, they went, thither was their spirit to go; and the wheels were lifted up over against them: for the spirit of the living creature was in the wheels.” (KJV)

The spirit of the living creature was in the wheels. The same animating spirit that moved the creatures was the spirit that moved the wheels. They were inseparably one.

Psalm 19 does not say the heavens described the glory of God, as though the star gospel were a monument — static, finished, requiring external interpretation. It says the heavens declare the glory of God. Present tense. Active voice. Continuous action. The Spirit of God is in the wheels. The testimony is alive. The Mazzaroth is not a memorial to something God said before the Flood. It is the ongoing, continuous, present-tense voice of the living God, speaking in every language without words, through the same celestial figures He arranged before Adam drew the first breath.

This is why the alien interpretation of Ezekiel’s vision is not merely wrong — it is specifically wrong in the way that reveals its demonic origin. The ancient alien hypothesis takes the one element of Ezekiel’s vision that most clearly identifies it as a living spiritual testimony — the spirit in the wheels, the animation, the inseparability of the divine presence from the celestial figures — and reinterprets it as the most purely mechanical detail of the entire passage: the guidance system of a spacecraft.

The spirit of God becomes avionics software.

The living declaration of the living God becomes telemetry.

The Rainbow Above the Firmament: The Full Spectrum of the Kavod

Above the living creatures and their wheels, Ezekiel sees a firmament “the colour of the terrible crystal” (1:22). Above the firmament, a throne like sapphire. On the throne, a figure of divine glory. And encircling that glory:

“As the appearance of the bow that is in the cloud in the day of rain, so was the appearance of the brightness round about. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD.” (Ezekiel 1:28, KJV)

The rainbow. The covenant sign from after the Flood — now appearing above the living Mazzaroth vision in the middle of Babylon, encircling the divine glory, crowning the entire celestial testimony.

In the Mazzaroth framework, the rainbow is the complete spectrum of God’s self-disclosure made simultaneously visible. All frequencies of light. All wavelengths of God’s testimony. Every sign, every decan, every star name, every fragment of the original gospel preserved in every culture — the full spectrum, simultaneously present, arching over the entirety of what God has said about His Son.

The same rainbow appears in Revelation 4:3, surrounding the same throne, with the same four living creatures in the same four positions. Ezekiel’s vision and John’s vision are the same vision — the fullness of God’s cosmic testimony, the living Mazzaroth in its complete expression, surrounding the throne of the One to whom every sign points.

And it is surrounded by the kavod — the glory of the LORD. The same kavod that, as this volume documents, is the electromagnetic expression of God’s presence in the human biofield. The kavod does not only dwell in human temples. It fills the entire Mazzaroth. The star gospel is itself an expression of the kavod — the testimony of God’s glory written into creation before the first human being drew the first breath.

The Triple Appearance: Tabernacle, Babylon, Patmos

We have now encountered the four living creatures’ faces three times in the biblical narrative, and the pattern of their appearances is itself a profound theological argument:

At Sinai — God organized His redeemed people around His dwelling place in the configuration of the four fixed Mazzaroth signs. The camp of Israel was a living display of the star gospel every morning and every evening.

In Babylon — at the moment of Israel’s greatest humiliation, when the covenant people were captives in the city doing the most aggressive counterfeiting of God’s star gospel, God showed His prophet the original in its full living glory. The testimony was not defeated. It was not captive. It was alive, animated, and present in all its fullness — visible to the one pair of eyes in all of Babylon trained from birth to receive it.

At Patmos — John, the last surviving apostle, himself a prisoner on a Roman island, received the same vision in its final eschatological form: “And the first beast was like a lion, and the second beast like a calf, and the third beast had a face as a man, and the fourth beast was like a flying eagle.” (Revelation 4:7, KJV) Surrounding the throne. Singing without ceasing.

Three prisoners. Three visions. The same four signs. The same wheel. The same throne. The same testimony.

Moses at Sinai organized a nation around it.

Ezekiel in Babylon was shown it in the face of its greatest counterfeit.

John on Patmos received its eschatological fulfillment.

And between Ezekiel and John — at Calvary, in a garden tomb, at Pentecost — the One to whom the entire wheel pointed arrived, completed the work Libra’s scales demanded, defeated the Scorpion’s sting, poured out the living water of Aquarius, and promised to return as the Lion of Leo in the fullness of the Father’s appointed time.

The wheel is still turning. The spirit is still in the wheels. The declaration is still going out in every language without a word spoken.

The Most Audacious Counterfeit in All of Prophetic Literature

Against this interpretation — the Mazzaroth in living motion, animated by the Spirit of God, displaying the four anchoring signs of the complete star gospel, crowned by the covenant rainbow of God’s full self-disclosure — the ancient alien interpretation stands as the single most audacious instance of the Mazzaroth counterfeiting operation this chapter has documented.

Erich von Däniken, in Chariots of the Gods (1968), proposed that Ezekiel’s vision was a detailed technical description of a landed extraterrestrial spacecraft. The wheels are thruster rings. The living creatures are suited alien pilots in observation domes. The hashmal — the gleaming amber-like substance of Ezekiel 1:4 — is the metallic hull. The kavod — the glory of the LORD — is engine exhaust. Josef Blumrich, a NASA engineer, published The Spaceships of Ezekiel in 1974, lending apparent scientific credibility to this reading.

Every element of God’s living testimony to His Son systematically converted into evidence for a mechanistic, materialist, extraterrestrial interpretation that requires no Creator, no Redeemer, no atoning work, and no returning King.

The counterfeit does not ignore the testimony. It cannot ignore it — the testimony is in the sky every night. The counterfeit inhabits the testimony, occupies its specific features one by one, and redirects each one away from the conclusion it was designed to produce.

The believer who understands the Mazzaroth is the only reader of Ezekiel 1 who can identify the counterfeit by name — not merely to say “that is not a spacecraft” but to say:

“I know what this is. These are the four anchoring signs of the star gospel God wrote before the world was made. This is the wheel of the Mazzaroth and its decans, animated by the Spirit of God, moving as He moves. This is the complete testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, displayed in living form to a prophet sitting in the city that was counterfeiting it — and what you are calling a thruster ring is the celestial wheel that declares His glory every night in every language to every nation on earth, and has been doing so since before Babylon existed.”

That identification is the most complete rebuttal to the ancient alien hypothesis available anywhere in Christian apologetics. And it can only be made by someone who has read the original.

2.9 — What the Believer Now Holds

The Mazzaroth counterfeit is not merely ancient religious history. It is the spiritual operating system of the global elite’s occult infrastructure, the theological framework of the New Age movement, and the cosmological architecture of the UFO disclosure narrative being prepared for the world’s consumption. When the disclosure event arrives — when governments simultaneously confirm the existence of non-human intelligences — the interpretation offered will be the Mazzaroth counterfeit in its most polished and technologically sophisticated form.

The believer who understands the Mazzaroth is the only person in the room who can identify the counterfeit by name.

What the original says: There is one God who created everything. He is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, who in the fullness of time sent His only Son to bear the sins of the world, die as the sacrificial Lamb, rise as the firstfruits of the new creation, and return as the Lion of the tribe of Judah to establish His kingdom forever. This story is written in the stars. It has always been there. No culture on earth has been without this witness.

What the counterfeit says: There are many advanced beings. Humanity is one species among many in a populated cosmos. Jesus was one of their teachers. The Bible is a partial and culturally distorted record of their interactions with humanity. The coming disclosure will reveal the full story.

What the believer holds: The original. Written before Babylon. Confirmed at Sinai. Fulfilled at Calvary. Declared at Pentecost. And coming to its final page in the return of the One who has been announced in Leo since before the first human being drew the first breath.

The Mazzaroth is not mythology. It is testimony. And the testimony has never changed, no matter how many overlays have been placed on top of it and no matter how sophisticated the overlays have become.

He is coming.

And the counterfeit knows it.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

John 3:16 (KJV)

“And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war... And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”

Revelation 19:11, 16 (KJV)

Chapter 2 Summary: Seven Things You Now Know

1. The stars were created as signs (’oth) — deliberate divine communications, not decoration. Genesis 1:14 uses the same word as the plagues of Egypt and the Noahic rainbow. The Mazzaroth is God’s first and most universal testimony.

2. The twelve signs of the Mazzaroth tell one continuous story — the gospel of Jesus Christ from Virgo’s announcement to Leo’s triumph. Written before Moses. Preserved in every culture’s ancient astronomical vocabulary in corrupted but recoverable fragments.

3. The counterfeiting operation is ancient, deliberate, and structurally consistent — Babylonian, Egyptian, Greek, and Roman mythologies are all corrupted Mazzaroth, redirecting worship from the Creator to the creation.

4. The modern phase runs through John Dee, the Vril Society, and the UFO contact phenomenon — the same entities, the same program, updated delivery systems. The Enochian system and CE5 are the same operation at different technological phases.

5. Göbekli Tepe provides archaeological evidence of pre-Flood Mazzaroth knowledge — confirming the biblical account of antediluvian civilization and the Watcher-era corruption of Genesis 6.

6. The UFO contact phenomenon is the Mazzaroth counterfeit in its most technologically advanced form — same narrative structure, same theological agenda, same redirection from the specific claims of the biblical Christ.

7. Ezekiel’s wheel within a wheel is the living Mazzaroth — the four living creatures’ faces are the four fixed signs (Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio/Eagle), the wheel within the wheel is the zodiac and its decans in simultaneous motion, the spirit in the wheels is the same Spirit who animates the star gospel’s living testimony, and the rainbow kavod crowning the vision is the full spectrum of God’s covenant self-disclosure. The ancient alien interpretation of this vision is the most audacious single instance of the Mazzaroth counterfeiting operation in modern literature — and the Mazzaroth framework is the only apologetic that can name it precisely and replace the counterfeit with the original.

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

Revelation 12:11 (KJV)

Next: Chapter 3 — Planet 7X and Cosmic Catastrophism: When God Judges Through the Heavens

© 2026 Dr. Stephen J. Latham | R3 Publishing LLC

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