Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Mar 29

Thank you this is great, we are on the same page. How might we communicate directly? Please read https://alannahartzok.substack.com/p/war-morality-and-jubilee-justice

alannahartzok@gmail.com in Pennsylvania USA

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